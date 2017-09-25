Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Avoid Concord Junction Tunnel Owerri, Imo State (Photo) (12001 Views)

Please avoid Concord junction tunnel for now. Also inform your loved ones living in Owerri. 3 Likes 1 Share

This doesn't look safe at all...



The contractors handling this project should be proscribed and declared a terrorist organization ASAP!



They want to kill unarmed and unprotected citizens. 65 Likes 2 Shares

Where is sarrki? Come and defend your puppet master that lives of scamming IMO state.



Nonsense. 9 Likes 1 Share

save a life 1 Like

haba, thats a joint where two slabs meet, the engineer should go and cover it up with a filler.it must be given way due to weather condition. 3 Likes 1 Share

really 1 Share

The person that constructed this stuff is a TERRORIST Okoracha should call Python to come and dance there. Okoracha should call Python to come and dance there. 6 Likes

And okorocha ia sharing money on birthday..



Chukwu zoba anyi.. 3 Likes

Dey set trap for IPOB,but dey can never get us 11 Likes 1 Share

yes Okorocha is working 6 Likes

Rochas is a disgrace to Leaders 5 Likes 2 Shares

Rochas keeps doing trash in my state,can't wait for him to be kicked out ASAP 4 Likes



I see you OkorochaI see you 1 Like

kk...lemme goan check first...





mehn





passing through IMO state on my way to Uyo at anytime is always stressful





bad roads everywhere



passing through IMO state on my way to Uyo at anytime is always stressful

bad roads everywhere

wonder if they have a Governor

Where are other more supporting pictures. Many of us can't make out a thing from this pic 5 Likes 1 Share

When there were building that tunnel everyone was shouting yet Okoro ojiii went ahead to commission it. 2 Likes

This thing can collapse anytime 1 Like

The contractors handling this project should be proscribed and declared a terrorist organization ASAP!



They want to kill unarmed and unprotected citizens.

Bros you wicked ooo Bros you wicked ooo 2 Likes

you and bad job! I hail you guys Nigeria congila!you and bad job! I hail you guys

Carelessness everywhere. GOD help us

The person that constructed this stuff is a TERRORIST 2 Likes

Death trap

This doesn't look safe at all...



[b]The contractors handling this project should be proscribed and declared a terrorist organization ASAP!



They want to kill unarmed and unprotected citizens 2 Likes

IF you also don't understand what the picture is saying, raise your hand up 3 Likes 1 Share

lalastic......, ike nkita, where are youoooo? come and seeoooo

mehn





passing through IMO state on my way to Uyo at anytime is always stressful





bad roads everywhere



wonder if they have a Governor How do you pass Imo state to Uyo please. Sometimes it is better we keep quiet. How do you pass Imo state to Uyo please. Sometimes it is better we keep quiet.

That could be any picture 1 Like