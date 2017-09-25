₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Avoid Concord Junction Tunnel Owerri, Imo State (Photo) by Adaowerri111: 3:48pm
Please avoid Concord junction tunnel for now. Also inform your loved ones living in Owerri.
|Re: Avoid Concord Junction Tunnel Owerri, Imo State (Photo) by coolcharm(m): 3:58pm
This doesn't look safe at all...
The contractors handling this project should be proscribed and declared a terrorist organization ASAP!
They want to kill unarmed and unprotected citizens.
|Re: Avoid Concord Junction Tunnel Owerri, Imo State (Photo) by Nutase(f): 3:59pm
Where is sarrki? Come and defend your puppet master that lives of scamming IMO state.
Nonsense.
|Re: Avoid Concord Junction Tunnel Owerri, Imo State (Photo) by Adaowerri111: 4:04pm
lalasticlala
mynd44
save a life
|Re: Avoid Concord Junction Tunnel Owerri, Imo State (Photo) by NOC1(m): 4:15pm
haba, thats a joint where two slabs meet, the engineer should go and cover it up with a filler.it must be given way due to weather condition.
|Re: Avoid Concord Junction Tunnel Owerri, Imo State (Photo) by xoz59139posdz: 7:02pm
really
|Re: Avoid Concord Junction Tunnel Owerri, Imo State (Photo) by littlewonders: 7:03pm
fidalgo19:Okoracha should call Python to come and dance there.
|Re: Avoid Concord Junction Tunnel Owerri, Imo State (Photo) by Partnerbiz3: 7:04pm
And okorocha ia sharing money on birthday..
Chukwu zoba anyi..
|Re: Avoid Concord Junction Tunnel Owerri, Imo State (Photo) by 8stargeneral: 7:04pm
Dey set trap for IPOB,but dey can never get us
|Re: Avoid Concord Junction Tunnel Owerri, Imo State (Photo) by gabbywatch77: 7:04pm
yes Okorocha is working
|Re: Avoid Concord Junction Tunnel Owerri, Imo State (Photo) by Franco2017(m): 7:04pm
Rochas is a disgrace to Leaders
|Re: Avoid Concord Junction Tunnel Owerri, Imo State (Photo) by benn94(m): 7:05pm
Rochas keeps doing trash in my state,can't wait for him to be kicked out ASAP
|Re: Avoid Concord Junction Tunnel Owerri, Imo State (Photo) by adenine02: 7:05pm
|Re: Avoid Concord Junction Tunnel Owerri, Imo State (Photo) by dhardline(m): 7:05pm
Okorocha
I see you
|Re: Avoid Concord Junction Tunnel Owerri, Imo State (Photo) by immortal145: 7:05pm
kk...lemme goan check first...
|Re: Avoid Concord Junction Tunnel Owerri, Imo State (Photo) by rozayx5(m): 7:05pm
mehn
passing through IMO state on my way to Uyo at anytime is always stressful
bad roads everywhere
wonder if they have a Governor
|Re: Avoid Concord Junction Tunnel Owerri, Imo State (Photo) by DSS1335: 7:05pm
Where are other more supporting pictures. Many of us can't make out a thing from this pic
|Re: Avoid Concord Junction Tunnel Owerri, Imo State (Photo) by Roseey0(f): 7:05pm
When there were building that tunnel everyone was shouting yet Okoro ojiii went ahead to commission it.
|Re: Avoid Concord Junction Tunnel Owerri, Imo State (Photo) by Olahh93: 7:06pm
This thing can collapse anytime
|Re: Avoid Concord Junction Tunnel Owerri, Imo State (Photo) by Lusola15: 7:06pm
coolcharm:
Bros you wicked ooo
|Re: Avoid Concord Junction Tunnel Owerri, Imo State (Photo) by Financialfree: 7:06pm
.
|Re: Avoid Concord Junction Tunnel Owerri, Imo State (Photo) by Tobwins: 7:06pm
Nigeria congila! you and bad job! I hail you guys
|Re: Avoid Concord Junction Tunnel Owerri, Imo State (Photo) by meelerh(f): 7:06pm
Carelessness everywhere. GOD help us
|Re: Avoid Concord Junction Tunnel Owerri, Imo State (Photo) by fidalgo19: 7:07pm
The person that constructed this stuff is a TERRORIST
|Re: Avoid Concord Junction Tunnel Owerri, Imo State (Photo) by greatmarshall(m): 7:08pm
Death trap
|Re: Avoid Concord Junction Tunnel Owerri, Imo State (Photo) by smartty68(m): 7:08pm
coolcharm:
|Re: Avoid Concord Junction Tunnel Owerri, Imo State (Photo) by presentley: 7:09pm
IF you also don't understand what the picture is saying, raise your hand up
|Re: Avoid Concord Junction Tunnel Owerri, Imo State (Photo) by santopelele(m): 7:11pm
lalastic......, ike nkita, where are youoooo? come and seeoooo
|Re: Avoid Concord Junction Tunnel Owerri, Imo State (Photo) by Germaindefoe(m): 7:11pm
.
|Re: Avoid Concord Junction Tunnel Owerri, Imo State (Photo) by infohenry(m): 7:11pm
rozayx5:How do you pass Imo state to Uyo please. Sometimes it is better we keep quiet.
|Re: Avoid Concord Junction Tunnel Owerri, Imo State (Photo) by Ezionye(f): 7:11pm
That could be any picture
|Re: Avoid Concord Junction Tunnel Owerri, Imo State (Photo) by Durosure(m): 7:12pm
Really
