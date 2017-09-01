Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Gunmen Neutralized By SARS Operatives In Rivers State. Photos (13033 Views)

Source; Men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police, Rivers State Command have dismantled a blockade and neutralized some armed men suspected to be kidnappers along the East/West road earlier today in Rivers State. According to Awala Uwuma, the gunmen were killed during shoot-out with the security operatives.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/unknown-gunmen-neutralized-sars-operatives-rivers-state-photos.html

Nigerian roads are currently the most unsafe st in the world today 8 Likes

Good job.

same SARS Wike constantly accuses of fomenting trouble in d state and architect of d volatile occurrences in d state

Its not only the road dear,Nigeria is presently the most unsafe country to live in right now,even Libya is safer

Good for them.

It is buhari's fault 1 Like

If I heard Gov. Wike properly, he said some and not all.

Do u live in rivers state?

This kidnappers again

Nawaoo.. News from rivers state on nairaland are always scary.. Sometimes i dy wonda if na dsame Port harcourt i dey 12 Likes

So these SARs can do another thing other than collect money from young boys 1 Like

Kudos to Sars

You mean this crazy Lawless law enforcers?

good day gone bad for the gunmen



those SARS would be feeling high right now

Thank God they've left Yahoo boys alone and face their job

WikeD what do u have to say

Each time I hear that name SARS, jejely I adjust myself even when I've done nothing wrong. 8 Likes

I no just like dis SARS people 1 Like

I hope that dead man is not the taxi driver that was killed by sars and tagged a cultist.

It was on most rivers fm news this evening. 1 Like







SARS different from Olokpa o, Toy with them at your own peril.





They are reliable on hands on Hot fire exchange, but I don't like it when they go for petty cases and still see the victims as a potential Armed criminal. They are reliable on hands on Hot fire exchange, but I don't like it when they go for petty cases and still see the victims as a potential Armed criminal.

Those SARS guys are the only people who Wike's thugs fear. Jazz for jazz, bullet for bullet, craze for craze, them outplay Wike's thugs.



Those SARS guys are the only people who Wike's thugs fear. Jazz for jazz, bullet for bullet, craze for craze, them outplay Wike's thugs.

That's what frustrates Wike.

. No be only u o. Anytime I see them around, I dey always double check myself even though I no get exhibit

. No be only u o. Anytime I see them around, I dey always double check myself even though I no get exhibit LOL!

LOL!

Na so una fear SARS reach?!

But why is it that men of the NPF don't use bullet proof vest?



If the enemy shoot now dem die na foul.



Anyways, many of them get odeshi. 3 Likes

99.926 percent of SARS killings in nigeria are innocent people and not criminals Sir.



99.926 percent of SARS killings in nigeria are innocent people and not criminals Sir.

TRUST ME ON DIS.

kudos to you guys

....then move to Libya and stop your useless noise here...