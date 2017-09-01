₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,884,766 members, 3,814,905 topics. Date: Tuesday, 26 September 2017 at 01:01 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Gunmen Neutralized By SARS Operatives In Rivers State. Photos (13033 Views)
Police Officers Catch Men Who Impersonated SARS Operatives In Lagos (Photos) / For Being In Possession Of 3 Phones, SARS Operatives Assault U.S Returnee / SARS Operatives In Eket Cut The Hair Of Guys, Flog And Beat Passersby (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Gunmen Neutralized By SARS Operatives In Rivers State. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 4:37pm On Sep 25
Men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police, Rivers State Command have dismantled a blockade and neutralized some armed men suspected to be kidnappers along the East/West road earlier today in Rivers State. According to Awala Uwuma, the gunmen were killed during shoot-out with the security operatives.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/unknown-gunmen-neutralized-sars-operatives-rivers-state-photos.html
|Re: Gunmen Neutralized By SARS Operatives In Rivers State. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 4:37pm On Sep 25
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Gunmen Neutralized By SARS Operatives In Rivers State. Photos by RomeSankara: 4:39pm On Sep 25
Nigerian roads are currently the most unsafe st in the world today
8 Likes
|Re: Gunmen Neutralized By SARS Operatives In Rivers State. Photos by madridguy(m): 4:40pm On Sep 25
Good job.
|Re: Gunmen Neutralized By SARS Operatives In Rivers State. Photos by DickDastardLION(m): 4:42pm On Sep 25
|Re: Gunmen Neutralized By SARS Operatives In Rivers State. Photos by PureMe01: 4:46pm On Sep 25
DickDastardLION:same SARS Wike constantly accuses of fomenting trouble in d state and architect of d volatile occurrences in d state
4 Likes
|Re: Gunmen Neutralized By SARS Operatives In Rivers State. Photos by Buharimustgo: 4:47pm On Sep 25
RomeSankara:
Its not only the road dear,Nigeria is presently the most unsafe country to live in right now,even Libya is safer
9 Likes
|Re: Gunmen Neutralized By SARS Operatives In Rivers State. Photos by Nutase(f): 4:55pm On Sep 25
Good for them.
|Re: Gunmen Neutralized By SARS Operatives In Rivers State. Photos by FortifiedCity: 4:56pm On Sep 25
It is buhari's fault
1 Like
|Re: Gunmen Neutralized By SARS Operatives In Rivers State. Photos by DaBill001(m): 5:48pm On Sep 25
PureMe01:
If I heard Gov. Wike properly, he said some and not all.
7 Likes
|Re: Gunmen Neutralized By SARS Operatives In Rivers State. Photos by lomprico(m): 6:55pm On Sep 25
PureMe01:
Do u live in rivers state?
11 Likes
|Re: Gunmen Neutralized By SARS Operatives In Rivers State. Photos by BoneBlogger(m): 8:53pm On Sep 25
lalasticlala
|Re: Gunmen Neutralized By SARS Operatives In Rivers State. Photos by crestedaguiyi: 10:13pm On Sep 25
This kidnappers again
|Re: Gunmen Neutralized By SARS Operatives In Rivers State. Photos by destiny322(m): 10:13pm On Sep 25
Nawaoo.. News from rivers state on nairaland are always scary.. Sometimes i dy wonda if na dsame Port harcourt i dey
12 Likes
|Re: Gunmen Neutralized By SARS Operatives In Rivers State. Photos by loadedvibes: 10:13pm On Sep 25
So these SARs can do another thing other than collect money from young boys
1 Like
|Re: Gunmen Neutralized By SARS Operatives In Rivers State. Photos by oluwatymylehyn(m): 10:14pm On Sep 25
Kudos to Sars
|Re: Gunmen Neutralized By SARS Operatives In Rivers State. Photos by Tekecoms1(m): 10:14pm On Sep 25
You mean this crazy Lawless law enforcers?
|Re: Gunmen Neutralized By SARS Operatives In Rivers State. Photos by medolab90(m): 10:14pm On Sep 25
good day gone bad for the gunmen
those SARS would be feeling high right now
|Re: Gunmen Neutralized By SARS Operatives In Rivers State. Photos by Ayo4251(m): 10:14pm On Sep 25
Thank God they've left Yahoo boys alone and face their job
|Re: Gunmen Neutralized By SARS Operatives In Rivers State. Photos by hardywaltz(m): 10:14pm On Sep 25
WikeD what do u have to say
|Re: Gunmen Neutralized By SARS Operatives In Rivers State. Photos by Vallyleroy(m): 10:14pm On Sep 25
Each time I hear that name SARS, jejely I adjust myself even when I've done nothing wrong.
8 Likes
|Re: Gunmen Neutralized By SARS Operatives In Rivers State. Photos by rasazee(m): 10:15pm On Sep 25
I no just like dis SARS people
1 Like
|Re: Gunmen Neutralized By SARS Operatives In Rivers State. Photos by careytommy7(m): 10:16pm On Sep 25
I hope that dead man is not the taxi driver that was killed by sars and tagged a cultist.
It was on most rivers fm news this evening.
1 Like
|Re: Gunmen Neutralized By SARS Operatives In Rivers State. Photos by Sleyanya1(m): 10:16pm On Sep 25
SARS different from Olokpa o, Toy with them at your own peril.
They are reliable on hands on Hot fire exchange, but I don't like it when they go for petty cases and still see the victims as a potential Armed criminal.
|Re: Gunmen Neutralized By SARS Operatives In Rivers State. Photos by EponOjuku: 10:17pm On Sep 25
PureMe01:
Those SARS guys are the only people who Wike's thugs fear. Jazz for jazz, bullet for bullet, craze for craze, them outplay Wike's thugs.
That's what frustrates Wike.
3 Likes
|Re: Gunmen Neutralized By SARS Operatives In Rivers State. Photos by rasazee(m): 10:18pm On Sep 25
Vallyleroy:. No be only u o. Anytime I see them around, I dey always double check myself even though I no get exhibit
2 Likes
|Re: Gunmen Neutralized By SARS Operatives In Rivers State. Photos by JohnXcel: 10:21pm On Sep 25
Vallyleroy:
rasazee:LOL!
Na so una fear SARS reach?!
|Re: Gunmen Neutralized By SARS Operatives In Rivers State. Photos by KunkAcid: 10:21pm On Sep 25
But why is it that men of the NPF don't use bullet proof vest?
If the enemy shoot now dem die na foul.
Anyways, many of them get odeshi.
3 Likes
|Re: Gunmen Neutralized By SARS Operatives In Rivers State. Photos by PrecisionFx(m): 10:21pm On Sep 25
PureMe01:
99.926 percent of SARS killings in nigeria are innocent people and not criminals Sir.
TRUST ME ON DIS.
5 Likes
|Re: Gunmen Neutralized By SARS Operatives In Rivers State. Photos by Bgorgeous: 10:23pm On Sep 25
kudos to you guys
|Re: Gunmen Neutralized By SARS Operatives In Rivers State. Photos by edupedia: 10:24pm On Sep 25
Buharimustgo:
....then move to Libya and stop your useless noise here...
4 Likes
|Re: Gunmen Neutralized By SARS Operatives In Rivers State. Photos by xtian0982(m): 10:25pm On Sep 25
rasazee:Any were I hear SARS, weda na Sars on the beat.....i de run
5 Likes
Charms, Bibles, Recovered From Zambian Fraudster Who Tried To Dupe Businessman / Man Stabs Lover To Death, Flees Ogun Community / Police Arraign ABU Staff For Staging Daughter’s Fake Kidnap
Viewing this topic: Hedonistically, mrworldwide1(m), Seth2T, Softing(m), uzo200(m), leye4u, unclesege2, DgreatKALU(m), Jeffry701, Joannicky(f) and 37 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 62