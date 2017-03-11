





Rumours of their marital crisis started last year, November when Damilola took to her Instagram page to write an inspirational message to her fans, saying she's trying to stay strong for her two year old son.



She continued to spark breakup rumours when on February 14th, 2017, their wedding anniversary, she did not acknowledge any of her husband's public display of love on social media, neither did she make any post for their special day.



The celebrity couple put the divorce rumours to rest on May 17th when she put up a birthday post for him saying;



"Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.

Happy birthday Nii.. I love you."



Well, it seems things have gone sour again as the actress has now removed his name, unfollowed him and even deleted all his photos from her Instagram page. See below....





Chris Attoh and Damilola Adegbite got hitched on February 14th, 2015 in Accra, Ghana, and have a 3-year-old son, Brian Attoh.





