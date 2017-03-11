₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Damilola Adegbite Removes Chris Attoh's Name, Unfollows & Deletes All His Photos by Amagite: 5:19pm
All may not be well with Damilola Adegbite and Chris Attoh's marriage as the actress has removed his name, unfollowed him and also deleted all his photos from her Instagram page.
Rumours of their marital crisis started last year, November when Damilola took to her Instagram page to write an inspirational message to her fans, saying she's trying to stay strong for her two year old son.
She continued to spark breakup rumours when on February 14th, 2017, their wedding anniversary, she did not acknowledge any of her husband's public display of love on social media, neither did she make any post for their special day.
The celebrity couple put the divorce rumours to rest on May 17th when she put up a birthday post for him saying;
"Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.
Happy birthday Nii.. I love you."
Well, it seems things have gone sour again as the actress has now removed his name, unfollowed him and even deleted all his photos from her Instagram page. See below....
Chris Attoh and Damilola Adegbite got hitched on February 14th, 2015 in Accra, Ghana, and have a 3-year-old son, Brian Attoh.
|Re: Damilola Adegbite Removes Chris Attoh's Name, Unfollows & Deletes All His Photos by Assman: 5:32pm
|Re: Damilola Adegbite Removes Chris Attoh's Name, Unfollows & Deletes All His Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 5:56pm
What's wrong with the both of them.
Isn't Omotola or Joke Silva a celebrity like them
Just 2years and they re apart..some are celebrating 35 yrs,50 yrs. These celebrities should take it easy oo
|Re: Damilola Adegbite Removes Chris Attoh's Name, Unfollows & Deletes All His Photos by lelvin(m): 5:56pm
|Re: Damilola Adegbite Removes Chris Attoh's Name, Unfollows & Deletes All His Photos by brainpulse: 5:57pm
She is not as beautiful as Miss Kanu.
|Re: Damilola Adegbite Removes Chris Attoh's Name, Unfollows & Deletes All His Photos by Pheals(f): 5:57pm
hmmm so everyone need to stay strong! marriage of this days don't last! kudos to old great grandma who only know one man till dey reach grave
|Re: Damilola Adegbite Removes Chris Attoh's Name, Unfollows & Deletes All His Photos by LoveJesus87(m): 5:57pm
|Re: Damilola Adegbite Removes Chris Attoh's Name, Unfollows & Deletes All His Photos by 9japrof(m): 5:57pm
When love turns sour, it's even worse than hatred...
Marriages these days, it's either you are there very unhappy or you are out, just few cases of happiness in marriages.
No wonder baby mama and baby daddy are taking over...
|Re: Damilola Adegbite Removes Chris Attoh's Name, Unfollows & Deletes All His Photos by czarina(f): 5:58pm
Beautiful lady.... Check my signature
|Re: Damilola Adegbite Removes Chris Attoh's Name, Unfollows & Deletes All His Photos by catherineokezie(f): 5:58pm
All these actors and actress can divorce for Africa....
|Re: Damilola Adegbite Removes Chris Attoh's Name, Unfollows & Deletes All His Photos by godwinweb(m): 5:58pm
|Re: Damilola Adegbite Removes Chris Attoh's Name, Unfollows & Deletes All His Photos by 01mcfadden(m): 5:58pm
Now becoming a frequent occurrence in Nigeria
|Re: Damilola Adegbite Removes Chris Attoh's Name, Unfollows & Deletes All His Photos by Hoduwahishape: 5:58pm
So Tokunbo or Nigerian used now?
|Re: Damilola Adegbite Removes Chris Attoh's Name, Unfollows & Deletes All His Photos by pembisco(m): 5:58pm
|Re: Damilola Adegbite Removes Chris Attoh's Name, Unfollows & Deletes All His Photos by Rokia2(f): 5:58pm
Hahahahhahahaah there's a thin line between love and hate.
|Re: Damilola Adegbite Removes Chris Attoh's Name, Unfollows & Deletes All His Photos by Samusu(m): 5:58pm
wetin concern me pls op?
|Re: Damilola Adegbite Removes Chris Attoh's Name, Unfollows & Deletes All His Photos by martineverest(m): 5:59pm
immaturity everywhere
|Re: Damilola Adegbite Removes Chris Attoh's Name, Unfollows & Deletes All His Photos by nairavsdollars: 5:59pm
madam don vex!
|Re: Damilola Adegbite Removes Chris Attoh's Name, Unfollows & Deletes All His Photos by H2omaster: 5:59pm
Attention seeking?
|Re: Damilola Adegbite Removes Chris Attoh's Name, Unfollows & Deletes All His Photos by ChiefSweetus: 6:00pm
So when can she officially take new preeq?
|Re: Damilola Adegbite Removes Chris Attoh's Name, Unfollows & Deletes All His Photos by martineverest(m): 6:00pm
Hoduwahishape:ghanaian used
|Re: Damilola Adegbite Removes Chris Attoh's Name, Unfollows & Deletes All His Photos by oluwatymylehyn(m): 6:01pm
Why all these bad news this Monday afternoon?
|Re: Damilola Adegbite Removes Chris Attoh's Name, Unfollows & Deletes All His Photos by dust144(m): 6:01pm
Does it change anything? Yes but y?
|Re: Damilola Adegbite Removes Chris Attoh's Name, Unfollows & Deletes All His Photos by nikkypearl(f): 6:01pm
Shame ! Shame!! Shame!!!
|Re: Damilola Adegbite Removes Chris Attoh's Name, Unfollows & Deletes All His Photos by talk2percy(m): 6:01pm
She go still d die inside....buh e still no con concern me shaa...
|Re: Damilola Adegbite Removes Chris Attoh's Name, Unfollows & Deletes All His Photos by Milaxx: 6:01pm
Body Dusted
Market on showglass Now!
|Re: Damilola Adegbite Removes Chris Attoh's Name, Unfollows & Deletes All His Photos by Tianahbey(f): 6:02pm
Nawa ooo
|Re: Damilola Adegbite Removes Chris Attoh's Name, Unfollows & Deletes All His Photos by Financialfree: 6:02pm
|Re: Damilola Adegbite Removes Chris Attoh's Name, Unfollows & Deletes All His Photos by yeyerolling: 6:02pm
later some pple wud criticize those who go for baby mama/papa ish
|Re: Damilola Adegbite Removes Chris Attoh's Name, Unfollows & Deletes All His Photos by Tosinex(m): 6:02pm
Mtchewwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww
|Re: Damilola Adegbite Removes Chris Attoh's Name, Unfollows & Deletes All His Photos by Nukilia: 6:02pm
Bewitchment mode activated
The GH girls are not happy their guy married this girl in the first place....
|Re: Damilola Adegbite Removes Chris Attoh's Name, Unfollows & Deletes All His Photos by fabulousfortune(m): 6:03pm
Dia headache o. Who dem epp
