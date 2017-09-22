₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wendy Ene Audu Identifies With Benue Flood Victims, Conducts Medical Checkup by GLeesMODEL(m): 9:55pm On Sep 25
Concerned about the plight of the flood victims currently residents of Agan Internally Displaced Person's Camp, IDP, Benue State, winner of Miss Health Beauty Pageant, Queen Wendy Ene Audu, recently visited the camp where she carried out free medical outreach on residents of the camp as well as donated relief materials to victims.
The Delegation, which was led by Mr Nicholas Bebiem, The Project Director of Miss Health Beauty Pageant, 2017 winner of Miss Health, Queen Wendy Ene and her team were received by Mrs Elizabeth Aganyi, a special adviser to the First Lady of Benue State, Mrs. Ortom
Yours Sincerly learnt that the Beauty Queen alongside her team treated several victims of illness and distributed drugs to over 4,874 victims which consists of 552 men, 662 women, 1,451 male children, 1,387 female children, 595 toddlers, 92 pregnant women, 129 nursing mothers, and 58 physically challenged victims.
The organization also donated food and other materials to the flood victims.
It would be recalled that over 7,000 residents of Benue are displaced as a result of the flood that ravaged several parts of the state recently.
Speaking with Yours Sincerly, the Beauty Queen expressed her dissatisfaction over the the living conditions of residents of the camp, even as she called on relevant bodies to make their impact felt at the camp.
On what informed her medical outreach, she noted " I was moved with sympathy to find solutions to the health hazard currently ravaging the Agan IDP Camp" Its really a pitiable sight to behold"
She used the occasion to call on the IDPs to be strong in their new found environment, adding that " Your stay here is only temporary"
http://www.alexreports.info/2017/09/impressive-beauty-queen-identifies-with.html?m=0
|Re: Wendy Ene Audu Identifies With Benue Flood Victims, Conducts Medical Checkup by GLeesMODEL(m): 9:57pm On Sep 25
|Re: Wendy Ene Audu Identifies With Benue Flood Victims, Conducts Medical Checkup by GLeesMODEL(m): 10:00pm On Sep 25
|Re: Wendy Ene Audu Identifies With Benue Flood Victims, Conducts Medical Checkup by opeyemiieblog(m): 10:19pm On Sep 25
wow.... kudos oo
|Re: Wendy Ene Audu Identifies With Benue Flood Victims, Conducts Medical Checkup by maxiuc(m): 10:20pm On Sep 25
Benue people should catch their governor ooo
How did he Ortom spend 50billion naira on Flood Victims despite the help of NGOs
Looting is going on in Benue state
Omenka your governor is doing the magic
|Re: Wendy Ene Audu Identifies With Benue Flood Victims, Conducts Medical Checkup by Narldon(f): 10:21pm On Sep 25
Cool
|Re: Wendy Ene Audu Identifies With Benue Flood Victims, Conducts Medical Checkup by Financialfree: 10:21pm On Sep 25
|Re: Wendy Ene Audu Identifies With Benue Flood Victims, Conducts Medical Checkup by psp2pc(m): 10:23pm On Sep 25
for the camera.
|Re: Wendy Ene Audu Identifies With Benue Flood Victims, Conducts Medical Checkup by Olahh93: 10:23pm On Sep 25
Thank God for life Sha
|Re: Wendy Ene Audu Identifies With Benue Flood Victims, Conducts Medical Checkup by nictech: 10:28pm On Sep 25
Selay Queen
|Re: Wendy Ene Audu Identifies With Benue Flood Victims, Conducts Medical Checkup by mofeoluwadassah: 10:32pm On Sep 25
thats very good of her...nt like all these slay oloshos wey just dey carry empty brain upandan
|Re: Wendy Ene Audu Identifies With Benue Flood Victims, Conducts Medical Checkup by JPENG(m): 10:37pm On Sep 25
Very Pretty Lady.. please no follow dem Cucumberate o!!
|Re: Wendy Ene Audu Identifies With Benue Flood Victims, Conducts Medical Checkup by JPENG(m): 10:39pm On Sep 25
nictech:
Which one be SELAY again
|Re: Wendy Ene Audu Identifies With Benue Flood Victims, Conducts Medical Checkup by Swiftlee(m): 10:41pm On Sep 25
JPENG:Kenya people sef, that's how they write and pronounce slay
|Re: Wendy Ene Audu Identifies With Benue Flood Victims, Conducts Medical Checkup by carlarock: 10:49pm On Sep 25
With all the help coming from left, right and centre this governor dey still beg for money after spending 50 billion naira. Wait where is efcc self? Is 50 billion small money? He should come and tell us what and what he did with the money oh
|Re: Wendy Ene Audu Identifies With Benue Flood Victims, Conducts Medical Checkup by eddieguru(m): 10:57pm On Sep 25
Good one
|Re: Wendy Ene Audu Identifies With Benue Flood Victims, Conducts Medical Checkup by Babyurgly1(f): 11:07pm On Sep 25
JPENG:u bad
|Re: Wendy Ene Audu Identifies With Benue Flood Victims, Conducts Medical Checkup by personal59(m): 11:17pm On Sep 25
lollll
maxiuc:
my brother the money spent go Don increase now to 80bn
if he give each of them 5million each 7,000 people equal to 35bn, moreover the adult among them are not up to 5000 so who is fooling who? sincerely I fear for Nigeria
note- Nigeria's wealth is enough for all its citizen just that its not enough for our politician greediness
|Re: Wendy Ene Audu Identifies With Benue Flood Victims, Conducts Medical Checkup by Thegamingorca(m): 11:17pm On Sep 25
Oloshos advertising their wares.
Point and kill, price tags are hanging on their neck
|Re: Wendy Ene Audu Identifies With Benue Flood Victims, Conducts Medical Checkup by PrincessBecks(f): 11:20pm On Sep 25
The beauty queen is also a medical doctor. Nice of her...she touched hearts!
|Re: Wendy Ene Audu Identifies With Benue Flood Victims, Conducts Medical Checkup by Not0fThis: 11:34pm On Sep 25
Awesome.
|Re: Wendy Ene Audu Identifies With Benue Flood Victims, Conducts Medical Checkup by attention007(m): 11:39pm On Sep 25
All these their bucket handle dey put for head as crown....anyways continue the good work
|Re: Wendy Ene Audu Identifies With Benue Flood Victims, Conducts Medical Checkup by Holuwahyomzzy: 11:45pm On Sep 25
Ok
|Re: Wendy Ene Audu Identifies With Benue Flood Victims, Conducts Medical Checkup by ezex(m): 11:56pm On Sep 25
K ooo
|Re: Wendy Ene Audu Identifies With Benue Flood Victims, Conducts Medical Checkup by polishhussar: 12:19am
|Re: Wendy Ene Audu Identifies With Benue Flood Victims, Conducts Medical Checkup by Lambapapa(m): 12:21am
Ortom....shud explain...how he spent 50billion on flood victims
