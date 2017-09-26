Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Top 10 Slowest Nigerian Universities (16744 Views)

Which Universities In Nigeria Has The Fastest And Slowest Academic Calendars? / Senate Buildings Of Some Major Nigerian Universities (pictures) / 3 Nigeria Universities With The Fastest & Slowest Academic Calender (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

1. LAUTECH

2. OAU

3. Abubakar Tafawa balewa University bauchi

4. Abia State University

5. University of Maduguri

6. University of Ibadan

7. University of Jos

8. Olabisi onobanjo university

9. Eboyin State university

10. Imo state university

forgive me if the numbering are not in order, but take or leave these are the slowest universities currently 9 Likes

although ui has always been trying to rectify their calender whenever there is delay 2 Likes

Imsu and ebsu has only slow calender for mediacal students 8 Likes

Yeah

Olabisi Onabanjo Uni z nt slow nau 11 Likes

mlkraj:

1. LAUTECH

2. OAU

3. Abubakar Tafawa balewa University bauchi

4. Abia State University

5. University of Maduguri

6. University of Ibadan

7. University of Jos

8. Olabisi onobanjo university

9. Eboyin State university

10. Imo state university

forgive me if the numbering are not in order, but take or leave these are the slowest universities currently

Oga u are wrong.....imsu don finish since likewise ebsu....add futo there....very backward.....they are just about entering second semester..... Oga u are wrong.....imsu don finish since likewise ebsu....add futo there....very backward.....they are just about entering second semester..... 2 Likes 1 Share

profmiganigal:





Oga u are wrong.....imsu don finish since likewise ebsu....add futo there....very backward.....they are just about entering second semester..... its because of their strike coupled with the ASUU strike that they went backward. But saying IMSU is slow is just wrong. We also did 3months strike yet met with others its because of their strike coupled with the ASUU strike that they went backward. But saying IMSU is slow is just wrong. We also did 3months strike yet met with others 4 Likes 1 Share

OkuFaba:

its because of their strike coupled with the ASUU strike that they went backward. But saying IMSU is slow is just wrong. We also did 3months strike yet met with others

He should arranged it with what is obtainable now.....not what used to be before He should arranged it with what is obtainable now.....not what used to be before 1 Like

unimaid is one of the fastest in the country. before making posts make proper research. They'll be starting first semester exams two weeks after new year. FYI 10 Likes 2 Shares

OOU is like a car been driven on flat tyres. 7 Likes

profmiganigal:





Oga u are wrong.....imsu don finish since likewise ebsu....add futo there....very backward.....they are just about entering second semester..... lol Ebsu wey never start second semester exam. my younger bro dey there lol Ebsu wey never start second semester exam. my younger bro dey there 2 Likes

R2bees:

lol Ebsu wey never start second semester exam. my younger bro dey there ui jst started second semester very useless school in terms of acad calendar but good in other arear ui jst started second semester very useless school in terms of acad calendar but good in other arear 1 Like 1 Share

http://www.nairaland.com/4079406/top-10-slowest-nigerian-universities 1 Like 1 Share

mlkraj:

1. LAUTECH

2. OAU

3. Abubakar Tafawa balewa University bauchi

4. Abia State University

5. University of Maduguri

6. University of Ibadan

7. University of Jos

8. Olabisi onobanjo university

9. Eboyin State university

10. Imo state university

forgive me if the numbering are not in order, but take or leave these are the slowest universities currently to the best of my knowledge ABSU finished their exams way before the strike and even had their convocation ceremony even before contemplating to join the strike so ' na only you know wetin you de talk'

as for UNIMAID why won't they lag? can sanity and insanity be bottled up in one container? to the best of my knowledge ABSU finished their exams way before the strike and even had their convocation ceremony even before contemplating to join the strike so ' na only you know wetin you de talk'as for UNIMAID why won't they lag? can sanity and insanity be bottled up in one container? 8 Likes

mlkraj:

1. LAUTECH

2. OAU

3. Abubakar Tafawa balewa University bauchi

4. Abia State University

5. University of Maduguri

6. University of Ibadan

7. University of Jos

8. Olabisi onobanjo university

9. Eboyin State university

10. Imo state university

forgive me if the numbering are not in order, but take or leave these are the slowest universities currently true true

modextus:

unimaid is one of the fastest in the country. before making posts make proper research. They'll be starting first semester exams two weeks after new year. FYI

Abeg tell this op that posts scantily researched stuffs like this...

UNIMAID is so fast that staffs and students are calling for the VC to slow down



Please people its better not to post than to post stuff you no nothing about Abeg tell this op that posts scantily researched stuffs like this...UNIMAID is so fast that staffs and students are calling for the VC to slow downPlease people its better not to post than to post stuff you no nothing about 8 Likes

U forgot uniabuja

I wonder how people will compile a list like dis without giving uniabuja the first position 20 Likes

Where are ur facts coming from.

is this just a one person assumption or a general view ? 1 Like

If Uniport is not in this list then it means the NUC should take away their accreditation.

ABSU is really fast to me. 5 Likes 1 Share

mlkraj:

1. LAUTECH

2. OAU

3. Abubakar Tafawa balewa University bauchi

4. Abia State University

5. University of Maduguri

6. University of Ibadan

7. University of Jos

8. Olabisi onobanjo university

9. Eboyin State university

10. Imo state university

forgive me if the numbering are not in order, but take or leave these are the slowest universities currently

you see what happens when you don't have sense?



How will olabisi onabanjo university make this list? you see what happens when you don't have sense?How will olabisi onabanjo university make this list? 9 Likes

register

UNIVERSITY OF ABUJA IS THE SLOWEST SCHOOL IN THE WHOLE WIDE WORLD. 3 Likes 1 Share

mendel04:

I wonder how people will compile a list like dis without giving uniabuja the first position I SWEAR.

where is unijos... lolxxx

OAU should be 1 1 Like 1 Share

mlkraj:

1. LAUTECH

2. OAU

3. Abubakar Tafawa balewa University bauchi

4. Abia State University

5. University of Maduguri

6. University of Ibadan

7. University of Jos

8. Olabisi onobanjo university

9. Eboyin State university

10. Imo state university

forgive me if the numbering are not in order, but take or leave these are the slowest universities currently





Op you are out of your mind.. IMO state university?



I am in my 400Level, and the person that started with me in Benue state university Is still in 1st semester 300Level, about to write their Exams. Op your brain is paining you. Op you are out of your mind.. IMO state university?I am in my 400Level, and the person that started with me in Benue state university Is still in 1st semester 300Level, about to write their Exams. Op your brain is paining you. 7 Likes

uniben is the fastest 2 Likes

unijos no 1.. omo my friend in unilorin got admission and finished first semester, come back for break,na wen Unijos release admission list.. 3 Likes

Op tried. but unimaid is quite fast compared to schools around that part of the country. 1 Like

Oou Is The Fastest 1 Like