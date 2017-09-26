₦airaland Forum

Top 10 Slowest Nigerian Universities

Top 10 Slowest Nigerian Universities

Top 10 Slowest Nigerian Universities by mlkraj(m): 6:48am
1. LAUTECH
2. OAU
3. Abubakar Tafawa balewa University bauchi
4. Abia State University
5. University of Maduguri
6. University of Ibadan
7. University of Jos
8. Olabisi onobanjo university
9. Eboyin State university
10. Imo state university
forgive me if the numbering are not in order, but take or leave these are the slowest universities currently

9 Likes

Re: Top 10 Slowest Nigerian Universities by mlkraj(m): 7:08am
although ui has always been trying to rectify their calender whenever there is delay

2 Likes

Re: Top 10 Slowest Nigerian Universities by mlkraj(m): 7:09am
Imsu and ebsu has only slow calender for mediacal students

8 Likes

Re: Top 10 Slowest Nigerian Universities by mhizesther(f): 7:14am
Yeah
Re: Top 10 Slowest Nigerian Universities by Bumblebee09: 7:15am
Olabisi Onabanjo Uni z nt slow nau

11 Likes

Re: Top 10 Slowest Nigerian Universities by profmiganigal: 7:29am
Oga u are wrong.....imsu don finish since likewise ebsu....add futo there....very backward.....they are just about entering second semester.....

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Top 10 Slowest Nigerian Universities by OkuFaba(m): 7:38am
profmiganigal:


Oga u are wrong.....imsu don finish since likewise ebsu....add futo there....very backward.....they are just about entering second semester.....
its because of their strike coupled with the ASUU strike that they went backward. But saying IMSU is slow is just wrong. We also did 3months strike yet met with others

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Top 10 Slowest Nigerian Universities by profmiganigal: 7:43am
OkuFaba:
its because of their strike coupled with the ASUU strike that they went backward. But saying IMSU is slow is just wrong. We also did 3months strike yet met with others

He should arranged it with what is obtainable now.....not what used to be before

1 Like

Re: Top 10 Slowest Nigerian Universities by modextus(m): 7:57am
unimaid is one of the fastest in the country. before making posts make proper research. They'll be starting first semester exams two weeks after new year. FYI

10 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Top 10 Slowest Nigerian Universities by Tbillz(m): 8:13am
OOU is like a car been driven on flat tyres.

7 Likes

Re: Top 10 Slowest Nigerian Universities by R2bees(m): 8:14am
profmiganigal:


Oga u are wrong.....imsu don finish since likewise ebsu....add futo there....very backward.....they are just about entering second semester.....
lol Ebsu wey never start second semester exam. my younger bro dey there

2 Likes

Re: Top 10 Slowest Nigerian Universities by mlkraj(m): 8:44am
R2bees:
lol Ebsu wey never start second semester exam. my younger bro dey there
ui jst started second semester very useless school in terms of acad calendar but good in other arear

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Top 10 Slowest Nigerian Universities by tictack: 8:55am
1 Like 1 Share

Re: Top 10 Slowest Nigerian Universities by Innoxxacs: 8:57am
to the best of my knowledge ABSU finished their exams way before the strike and even had their convocation ceremony even before contemplating to join the strike so ' na only you know wetin you de talk'
as for UNIMAID why won't they lag? can sanity and insanity be bottled up in one container?

8 Likes

Re: Top 10 Slowest Nigerian Universities by dharmie12(m): 9:40am
true
Re: Top 10 Slowest Nigerian Universities by Jakeattah(m): 10:15am
modextus:
unimaid is one of the fastest in the country. before making posts make proper research. They'll be starting first semester exams two weeks after new year. FYI

Abeg tell this op that posts scantily researched stuffs like this...
UNIMAID is so fast that staffs and students are calling for the VC to slow down

Please people its better not to post than to post stuff you no nothing about

8 Likes

Re: Top 10 Slowest Nigerian Universities by cheinu: 10:44am
U forgot uniabuja
Re: Top 10 Slowest Nigerian Universities by mendel04(m): 10:47am
I wonder how people will compile a list like dis without giving uniabuja the first position

20 Likes

Re: Top 10 Slowest Nigerian Universities by Ladyjumong(f): 12:17pm
Where are ur facts coming from.
is this just a one person assumption or a general view ?

1 Like

Re: Top 10 Slowest Nigerian Universities by brainpower(m): 12:17pm
If Uniport is not in this list then it means the NUC should take away their accreditation.
ABSU is really fast to me.

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Top 10 Slowest Nigerian Universities by Samswags9(m): 12:33pm
you see what happens when you don't have sense?

How will olabisi onabanjo university make this list?

9 Likes

Re: Top 10 Slowest Nigerian Universities by johnsnow2016: 12:33pm
Re: Top 10 Slowest Nigerian Universities by mercy0008(f): 12:52pm
UNIVERSITY OF ABUJA IS THE SLOWEST SCHOOL IN THE WHOLE WIDE WORLD.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Top 10 Slowest Nigerian Universities by mercy0008(f): 12:53pm
I SWEAR.
mendel04:
I wonder how people will compile a list like dis without giving uniabuja the first position
Re: Top 10 Slowest Nigerian Universities by Primemshelia(m): 1:01pm
where is unijos... lolxxx
Re: Top 10 Slowest Nigerian Universities by Zzyzxt(m): 2:38pm
OAU should be 1

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Top 10 Slowest Nigerian Universities by Ochinex(m): 3:09pm
Op you are out of your mind.. IMO state university?

I am in my 400Level, and the person that started with me in Benue state university Is still in 1st semester 300Level, about to write their Exams. Op your brain is paining you.

7 Likes

Re: Top 10 Slowest Nigerian Universities by kenness: 3:34pm
uniben is the fastest

2 Likes

Re: Top 10 Slowest Nigerian Universities by centitan(m): 3:38pm
unijos no 1.. omo my friend in unilorin got admission and finished first semester, come back for break,na wen Unijos release admission list..

3 Likes

Re: Top 10 Slowest Nigerian Universities by Reski(m): 4:10pm
Op tried. but unimaid is quite fast compared to schools around that part of the country.

1 Like

Re: Top 10 Slowest Nigerian Universities by Samswags9(m): 4:31pm
Oou Is The Fastest

1 Like

Re: Top 10 Slowest Nigerian Universities by Nltaliban(m): 4:32pm
Tbillz:
OOU is like a car been driven on flat tyres.

Nothing compared to ui that is to resume second semester today

