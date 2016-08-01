₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
I'm Not A Racist, It Was A Joke. British Airways Stewardess Responds(Photos) by Explorers(m): 3:35pm
The British Airways stewardess behind a racist Snapchat rant against Nigerian passengers demanding 'f***ing upgrades' is an aspiring actress who hunted for male company on the Plenty of Fish dating website, MailOnline can reveal.
Joanne Wickenden, being investigated by the airline, described herself as a 'Princess' who likes a laugh as she boasted about her job as a flight attendant on the site.
The 23-year-old, a member of mixed fleet cabin crew, sparked outrage after recording the racist clip in her BA uniform before flying from London Heathrow to Abuja on Friday night.
Ms Wickenden, who is believed to have been suspended, refused to comment about the video at the home she shares with her mother and father in Fareham, Hampshire.
But a close friend defended the flight attendant and told MailOnline the film was recorded by a BA colleague, saying: 'She's not racist, it was a joke between two friends.
It wasn't meant to be racist.
She is not saying she dislikes Nigerians and she's not saying that anyone is better than anyone else.'
The friend continued:
'The other colleague just wanted her to impersonate what goes on on the flight.
Albeit it was an inappropriate comment to make.
She's very upset because now the whole world knows her face and thinks she's a racist.
'It's like someone had a vendetta [by releasing the video] instead of filing the complaint in a normal way.
'Everything is still up in the air at the moment because of the investigation'.
But a former school friend added: 'I was disgusted, it's so embarrassing.
She was renowned for making inappropriate jokes at school.'
The 5ft 11 in air hostess says she has been single for two years as she boasted about her job on Plenty of Fish.
'I'm a flight attendant living in Crawley.
I've been single for 2 years now and miss a bit of male company,' she wrote.
'I'm outgoing, like to have a laugh and enjoy socialising.
I'm the sort of person where the little things mean the most.
Trust is a must! If you would like to find out more then pop me a message.
A source told MailOnline that the video which was captioned 'I can't cope with this flight' was circulated among 'horrified' BA cabin crew who are 'very concerned'.
Another shocked staff member said BA should apologise to its Nigerian passengers.
The airline launched an investigation into the controversial footage.
In a statement the company said: 'We expect the utmost professionalism from our staff when they are representing British Airways.
We are investigating this video.'
In the expletive-filled footage, Ms Wickenden said:
'All Nigerians are going to be asking for f****** upgrades' after claiming the men would need more leg room in an apparent joke about the size of their privates.
During the one-minute clip she also revealed how she was going to deal with passengers on the six-hour flight.
She said: 'Alright, so all of yous are there getting ready for your Friday night, getting in the pre-drinks, you know, as you do.
'And I'm here, getting ready to go to work, put on a yellow life jacket, point out the exits, hand out chicken or beef, what sort of Friday night is this for me?
'The upside is I'm going to Nigeria and there's gonna be bare B**, I'm joking, I'm joking.
'All the Nigerians are gonna be there like 'gimme Coca Cola, gimme me beef, why you have no beef left? I want beef.'
'And I'm just gonna be there like, 'Sorry sir, we ran out of beef'.
'All the Nigerians are gonna be there asking for f****** upgrades because they haven't got enough leg room because their B**s are in their way.
Big d**** like this swinging from side to side.'
An airline source told MailOnline: 'My friend was horrified. BA has a culture of dealing with things like this internally, she passed it to me because she was concerned that nothing was done.'
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4920638/British-Airways-stewardess-racist-Snapchat-rant.html
2 Likes
|Re: I'm Not A Racist, It Was A Joke. British Airways Stewardess Responds(Photos) by sod09(m): 3:36pm
okay you sef no day run mouth
1 Like
|Re: I'm Not A Racist, It Was A Joke. British Airways Stewardess Responds(Photos) by Celcius: 3:36pm
...an expensive one at that.
4 Likes
|Re: I'm Not A Racist, It Was A Joke. British Airways Stewardess Responds(Photos) by paiz(m): 3:37pm
When fine girl joke with you be happy
2 Likes
|Re: I'm Not A Racist, It Was A Joke. British Airways Stewardess Responds(Photos) by Explorers(m): 3:37pm
|Re: I'm Not A Racist, It Was A Joke. British Airways Stewardess Responds(Photos) by falcon01: 3:46pm
who cares
welcome to the real world where nobody cares if you are offended. no body gives af*ck about how you feel.
3 Likes
|Re: I'm Not A Racist, It Was A Joke. British Airways Stewardess Responds(Photos) by drunkcow(m): 3:48pm
I dont have any ...you know what 4k it
|Re: I'm Not A Racist, It Was A Joke. British Airways Stewardess Responds(Photos) by voicelez: 3:58pm
90% of whites are Racist, they forgot that civilization started in Africa
9 Likes
|Re: I'm Not A Racist, It Was A Joke. British Airways Stewardess Responds(Photos) by cokiek(f): 3:59pm
Every joke..there is an element of truth
1 Like
|Re: I'm Not A Racist, It Was A Joke. British Airways Stewardess Responds(Photos) by modelmike7(m): 3:59pm
Interesting
|Re: I'm Not A Racist, It Was A Joke. British Airways Stewardess Responds(Photos) by iamsammie(m): 4:00pm
Isn't that what they always say
|Re: I'm Not A Racist, It Was A Joke. British Airways Stewardess Responds(Photos) by iluvpomo(m): 4:00pm
I'm not sure why folks are offended given the level of tribalism we see here.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I'm Not A Racist, It Was A Joke. British Airways Stewardess Responds(Photos) by martineverest(m): 4:00pm
I think she s saying the truth. ....she was sarcastic tho
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I'm Not A Racist, It Was A Joke. British Airways Stewardess Responds(Photos) by HPS3: 4:00pm
|Re: I'm Not A Racist, It Was A Joke. British Airways Stewardess Responds(Photos) by careytommy7(m): 4:01pm
Im sure she'll be very calm now
3 Likes
|Re: I'm Not A Racist, It Was A Joke. British Airways Stewardess Responds(Photos) by Articul8(m): 4:02pm
Then every racist is a joker
3 Likes
|Re: I'm Not A Racist, It Was A Joke. British Airways Stewardess Responds(Photos) by Tinie: 4:02pm
She's not racist but childish.. The lust for BBC overpowered her senses.
|Re: I'm Not A Racist, It Was A Joke. British Airways Stewardess Responds(Photos) by hazyfm1: 4:02pm
She should be FIRED!! Jokingly
2 Likes
|Re: I'm Not A Racist, It Was A Joke. British Airways Stewardess Responds(Photos) by Orobo2Lekpa: 4:02pm
voicelez:
I been get no be property
7 Likes
|Re: I'm Not A Racist, It Was A Joke. British Airways Stewardess Responds(Photos) by Yorobastard(m): 4:02pm
You guys should watch the video...it's very hilarious not everything is racist jare.....make them leave the poor gal alone to continue her job
9 Likes
|Re: I'm Not A Racist, It Was A Joke. British Airways Stewardess Responds(Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 4:03pm
lies.Kick her out b4 she use her period do toast bread for customers
|Re: I'm Not A Racist, It Was A Joke. British Airways Stewardess Responds(Photos) by steppins: 4:03pm
iluvpomo:
|Re: I'm Not A Racist, It Was A Joke. British Airways Stewardess Responds(Photos) by Articul8(m): 4:03pm
iluvpomo:That is the beauty. You can fight ur own family but outsider can't try it. You will even be the one to stand for who you're fighting. That is how it works.
4 Likes
|Re: I'm Not A Racist, It Was A Joke. British Airways Stewardess Responds(Photos) by osemoses1234(m): 4:05pm
She dey craze nxt plsss
|Re: I'm Not A Racist, It Was A Joke. British Airways Stewardess Responds(Photos) by iluvpomo(m): 4:05pm
Articul8:You really think the tribalism comments on NairaLand are benign? I can assure you it is quite vitriolic.
2 Likes
|Re: I'm Not A Racist, It Was A Joke. British Airways Stewardess Responds(Photos) by nenergy(m): 4:05pm
With the viral nature of that video, just tell her to go dust and edit her CV.
|Re: I'm Not A Racist, It Was A Joke. British Airways Stewardess Responds(Photos) by seyizma(m): 4:05pm
|Re: I'm Not A Racist, It Was A Joke. British Airways Stewardess Responds(Photos) by iluvpomo(m): 4:06pm
voicelez:OK ... and where is "Africa" today??
3 Likes
|Re: I'm Not A Racist, It Was A Joke. British Airways Stewardess Responds(Photos) by Tinnytony24(m): 4:06pm
Chai!!
Pussymeat:
4 Likes
