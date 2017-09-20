₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bankers, Is This True? by adelowor(f): 11:26pm On Sep 26
Is this actually true, Bankers?
|Re: Bankers, Is This True? by Lagosparty: 12:52am
lol! lalasticlala must see this.
|Re: Bankers, Is This True? by Oluwasaeon(m): 9:27am
Na she go still suffer am na
|Re: Bankers, Is This True? by stefanweeks: 9:27am
funny
but 50% true
|Re: Bankers, Is This True? by AnaCheks(m): 9:27am
L
|Re: Bankers, Is This True? by Aieboocaar(m): 9:27am
i have witnessed this incident first hand(though not in a bank)
100level i went to school portal(admin block) to generate my Reg. Number,..... the stvpid man left us standing under the sun with the excuse that network dey slow BUT HE WAS BUSY REPLYING DMs on facebook
UNIZIK students will understand berra
|Re: Bankers, Is This True? by nddydamzi(m): 9:28am
not sure it is
|Re: Bankers, Is This True? by sod09(m): 9:28am
Kinda!!!
|Re: Bankers, Is This True? by taiwo05(m): 9:28am
It true, I could remember a first bank staff using us to chat on his BlackBerry phone and the que was long, I had to shout at him before he could answer us, and that not his first time using people to browse,many complained about him as well.
|Re: Bankers, Is This True? by kurtCobain(m): 9:28am
Lol... I don't think this is true, I think the CCTV cameras watch what they do.
|Re: Bankers, Is This True? by Ihebu4chelsea(m): 9:28am
hahahaha. bank sabi worry shaaa
|Re: Bankers, Is This True? by Flexherbal(m): 9:28am
It can not happen, they are always monitored.
|Re: Bankers, Is This True? by Hendrixtzee(m): 9:28am
Na Oceanic Bank be this that year..
|Re: Bankers, Is This True? by kayceerilyn(f): 9:28am
Lol.... Those firstbank workers at Alaba market, I'm sure that indulge in this.... Those guys are wicked jaree.. I think that they enjoy seeing crowd..
Most times sef you will not feel the A.C impact on your skin.... One will be sweating inside the bank again.
|Re: Bankers, Is This True? by jswhyte2001: 9:28am
FTC closer
|Re: Bankers, Is This True? by Bayajidda1: 9:28am
|Re: Bankers, Is This True? by kaziblake(f): 9:28am
Uba bank staffs are like this..Rude old fat workers..
|Re: Bankers, Is This True? by motun2017(f): 9:28am
yup. very true. At central bank where i work. thats what i do most of the times
|Re: Bankers, Is This True? by 2winsboi(m): 9:29am
|Re: Bankers, Is This True? by maestrojohn(m): 9:29am
It's not true. you'll be fired. many people are waiting to take your place
|Re: Bankers, Is This True? by akusum: 9:29am
Lol
|Re: Bankers, Is This True? by tuoyoojo(m): 9:29am
confession time
|Re: Bankers, Is This True? by lokozoni(m): 9:29am
adelowor:
So true dear
A technique of easing stress tho
|Re: Bankers, Is This True? by Sijo01(f): 9:29am
Will they tell you the truth.
|Re: Bankers, Is This True? by Oluwasaeon(m): 9:29am
|Re: Bankers, Is This True? by davibid: 9:29am
Eco bank staff
|Re: Bankers, Is This True? by SensualMan: 9:30am
NO DOUBT. UNCOUTH AND UNTRAINED BUNCH OF EDIOTS ATTENDING TO CUSTOMERS
|Re: Bankers, Is This True? by Oluwasaeon(m): 9:30am
motun2017:Gbefun one time
|Re: Bankers, Is This True? by XtianXander(m): 9:31am
|Re: Bankers, Is This True? by femarse: 9:32am
100% wrong
Firstly as a bank there is no game install on any of the bank system I mean no game no matter how small it is secondly u can not install any application on any bank system I repeat any application even calculator u can not install
|Re: Bankers, Is This True? by MustiizRaja(m): 9:32am
na GTB be dat
