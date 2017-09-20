Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Bankers, Is This True? (16681 Views)

Is this actually true, Bankers? 18 Likes 3 Shares

lol! lalasticlala must see this. 10 Likes 3 Shares



Na she go still suffer am na Na she go still suffer am na 5 Likes

funny



but 50% true 3 Likes

i have witnessed this incident first hand(though not in a bank)



100level i went to school portal(admin block) to generate my Reg. Number,..... the stvpid man left us standing under the sun with the excuse that network dey slow BUT HE WAS BUSY REPLYING DMs on facebook



UNIZIK students will understand berra UNIZIK students will understand berra 34 Likes 1 Share

not sure it is 1 Like 2 Shares

It true, I could remember a first bank staff using us to chat on his BlackBerry phone and the que was long, I had to shout at him before he could answer us, and that not his first time using people to browse,many complained about him as well. 8 Likes

Lol... I don't think this is true, I think the CCTV cameras watch what they do. 45 Likes 2 Shares

hahahaha. bank sabi worry shaaa

It can not happen, they are always monitored. 14 Likes 1 Share

Na Oceanic Bank be this that year.. 11 Likes 1 Share

Lol.... Those firstbank workers at Alaba market, I'm sure that indulge in this.... Those guys are wicked jaree.. I think that they enjoy seeing crowd..





Most times sef you will not feel the A.C impact on your skin.... One will be sweating inside the bank again. 6 Likes 1 Share

Uba bank staffs are like this..Rude old fat workers.. 23 Likes 2 Shares

yup. very true. At central bank where i work. thats what i do most of the times 4 Likes

It's not true. you'll be fired. many people are waiting to take your place

Is this actually true, Bankers?

So true dear



A technique of easing stress tho So true dearA technique of easing stress tho

Will they tell you the truth. 2 Likes

Eco bank staff 1 Like

NO DOUBT. UNCOUTH AND UNTRAINED BUNCH OF EDIOTS ATTENDING TO CUSTOMERS

yup. very true. At central bank where i work. thats what i do most of the times Gbefun one time Gbefun one time 7 Likes 1 Share

100% wrong

Firstly as a bank there is no game install on any of the bank system I mean no game no matter how small it is secondly u can not install any application on any bank system I repeat any application even calculator u can not install 20 Likes