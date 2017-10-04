About the author:

I'm Ufuoma and I'm new here. I love telling stories almost as much as I love being told stories. The stories I write for now are quite short.

Rain pelted against the roof like a frantic intruder hoping to break into his victim's house, the accompanying wind and thunderstorm rattled the windows adding to the eeriness of the night. Nkem yawned rubbing at his eyes and casting a weary glance at the wall clock hanging in the supermarket. It was 10:40pm. He had to start heading home, Ever since the death of his wife, he worked long hours at his supermarket in order to avoid going to the empty house. Their union had been without issue. He locked up the shop and strolled in the rain to his car. Lightning struck casting shadows in the dark parking lot. For a fraction of a second, he saw the shadow of a woman from the corner of his eyes. His head turned swiftly, there was no one there. He sighed as his car keys turned in the lock and proceeded to lower himself into the car.

Lightning struck again and this time, he saw the shadow again at the window of the passenger seat, tentatively he turned his head and shrieked in fear as his eyes met with the eyes of his dead wife, Oluchi. Her eyeballs hung at their sockets threatening to fall out, maggots frolicked about her face, crawling from her nose into her ears like the jewelry of an Indian bride. The skin on her face had wrinkled so much but still he could tell it was her. Her face was pressed against the passenger window.

“Jesuuuuuussss oh” he yelled frantically trying to kick-start the engine, it wouldn’t respond.

“Bia, Nkem keep quiet biko”.

He continued screaming as he fumbled with the door in an attempt to run out. The door didn’t budge. He started to pray, speaking in tongues for the first time in his life.

She rolled her eyes at him. “Keep quiet” she ordered in a bored tone “I just want to go to our home, shower and have a good meal”. Noticing that he had quieted down she continued

“ I haven’t had a decent meal for at least three years, there’s no decent food in hell” she complained.

“Did you break out of there? What are you doing here?” he queried, surprised that he was able to form sentences given the situation.

“I thought you would never ask” she smiled at him, showing a rotten set of dentition. Noticing the look of horror, she stuck her tongue out and proceeded to lick the passenger window. He started whimpering as he noticed that her tongue was divided into several bits like an octopus with each division seeming to have a life of its own and crawling around the window.

“Chill out” she mocked.

“Kedu ihe bu Chill out?” he asked still trying to get out of the car.

“Oh..it means calm down” she replied retracting her abominable tongue “the young folks in hell use it a lot….it’s funny, the place is hot like hell” she laughed at her own joke before continuing “and they're saying chill out….anyways remember when you used me for money rituals? Fun times huh? Except it wasn’t fun for me, why couldn’t you use your eyebrows or genitals huh?” She wiggled her eyebrows causing her eyeballs to jump around in an unnatural way “ I hear people use those”.

She laughed as she saw that he had wet his pants. “Anyways hell got too full and I got booted by the devil. Booted means kicked out by the way. Those young folks have corrupted my English”. She disappeared from the window and appeared in the car causing him to jump in fear.

She laughed again causing one of her maggots to fall, it hurriedly climbed back to her face. Nkem held back the urge to vomit.

She frowned “Am I that repulsive? Good. You did this to me. Anyways” she stared at him causing him to look away “I wasn’t bad enough for hell so I went to heaven and guess what?”.

“I can’t guess, Oluchi”

She hissed “What good are you anyway. I wasn’t good enough for heaven too so here am I”.

He shook his head in disbelief “Hell can never get full”.

“ See for yourself” She said as she reached for his head and tore out an ear. He yelled in pain and instinctively reached for his ear. Warm blood trickled down his hand.

He tried without success to get away from her, his limbs were paralysed “What are you doing, Oluchi?”.

“Eating you” she said sinking her teeth into the ear dangling from her finger tips “So you can see for yourself that hell gets full” she said amidst chewing “Although I doubt someone like you would be kicked out”. She reached for him again and he shrieked in fear.

Few minutes later, she stumbled out of the car pausing to stare at the lifeless body in the car before disappearing into the night. She needed to find the juju priest.

********

The three girls sat around the wooden table sipping on caffeinated drinks and munching on cake.

“I’m so happy for you Efemena but did we really have to celebrate your last night as a single woman in the middle of nowhere?” Stella inquired, applying a fresh coat of a golden nail polish on her toenails.

Efemena guffawed startling their other friend who peered up from her phone long enough to cast both of them a stern glance.

“Why is Sarah vexing abeg?” Efemena asked to no one in particular.

Stella regarded Sarah, she was typing away on her Samsung. “She wants strippers and here we are” she waved her hands in gesticulation “we have been whisked away to the middle of nowhere by you. This poo is boring”.

Efemena scoffed “Stripper ke? We are Nigerians besides….”

“In Paris..Nigerians in Paris….the most romantic place in the world” Stella interrupted, she was painting her fingernails now “ We could be dining at some exquisite restaurant, treating our tongues that have been worn out by fufu, starch, eba and the likes to Parisian delicacies “.

"Tell her oh?” That was the shrill voice of Sarah. She was still scrolling through her phone.

Stella continued “We could be sliding money into the G-string of a stripper but you had to drag us into a cabin in the woods. This is what you do with your husband to be not your girlfriends”.

“Abi oh” Sarah chirped in a lighter tone.

Efemena feigned a yawn, “I am a child of God-iyooh, I don’t do strippers”.

“Nobody is asking you to do anybody oh, we just want to have innocent fun and this is not fun” Stella snarked.

Efemena feigned hurt “ How is this not fun, I’ve always wanted to sleepover in a cabin in the woods, it’s cozy, you’re surrounded by nature”. She reached for a piece of cake after slurping down some coke “It is peaceful and quiet, you can reflect and stuff”

“If I get killed in this cabin ehn, my ghost would hunt your ghost” Sarah joked returning to her phone “and if you like eat all the cake oh so that we would be pushing you inside wedding gown tomorrow”.

Efemena rolled her eyes, “Mumu….where will you see my ghost? I no fit die today oh, after all the yeye boys I had to pass through in order to reach Frank, no be now oh. I’m enjoying my bobo” she wiggled her eyebrows.

“Shh” Stella ordered, her eyes wider “Did you hear that?”

“What?” Efemena and Sarah chorused.

“I heard footsteps “ Stella whispered dropping her nail polish and crawling closer to the other girls.

Efemena frowned “Don’t be a mumu joo, we are the only ones here. The guy I hired this cabin from said the place is usually deserted at this time of the year”.

“Shh” Stella ordered again, fear creeping into her eyes “If you listen really closely, you can hear it”

“What?” asked Efemena impatiently.

“A metallic sound, like someone sharpening something”.

The room fell quiet as the girls listened intently. In the quiet night was the scraping sound of a metal.

“What’s that?” Efemena asked in a shaky whisper.

“I don’t know” the other girls whispered.

Suddenly something hit hard against their wooden door startling the girls, making them scream and scurry from the ground.

“Call for help, Call Frank or anyone” Stella yelled at Sarah, seeing she was the only one with a phone close by “Or call..”

Another hit to the door interrupted their conversation sending them scurrying towards the bedroom. They took cover in the small sized closet and talked in hushed tones.

“Call for help Sarah” the two girls pleaded frantically.

Sarah’s lips parted and with panicked concern etched on her face, she blurted “I forgot it…it must have fallen to the..”

“Are you for real?” Stella spat through clenched teeth “ You are always attached to your phone like some weird Siamese twins but this one time…..you better go and get it. I’m not sure the person has broken in yet”.

“Go and get it yourself” Sarah said defensively trying to hold back sobs.

Stella angrily pushed back the door and tiptoed to the sitting room.

Some moments later…

“It's been a while, why is she not back?” Efemena complained.

“Knowing her, she probably snuck out through a window, leaving us here” Sarah murmured.

“Maybe..the guys are playing a trick on us or something” Efemena reasoned “I haven’t heard any sound, let’s go and look. No matter what it is, there is more of us than whoever is out there”.

Sarah grudgingly agreed and they creeped silently to the living room. Once in the passageway to the living room , the lights in the house went out, leaving the girls with only the moonlight streaming in from the living room as a guide.

“Stella?” They called out “ is this some kind of joke? “

No reply.

“Geez” Efemena murmured as they walked into the living room.

“What?”

“ I kicked something” she replied, bending down to feel for the offending object, she raised it up and shrieked in horror as her eyes met with the blank stares of Stella.

“ Jesus” she screamed hauling the bloody head at Sarah, Sarah jumped away and the two girls started running towards the door.

They made it past the door and started running into the forest when Sarah started to cough and clutch at her neck. Efemena peered at her and gasped in shock as she noticed blood seeping out through her mouth and a small arrow dangling from Sarah's neck. She looked back at the cabin and saw a masked man wielding an axe in one hand and a bow in another, He raised the hand holding the bow and slowly waved at her. She turned on her heel and ran as fast as her legs could carry her into the dark forest.

“Welcome to Poseidon Intelligence, we are so glad you chose us instead of the other apps” said a voice from the speakers “we are committed to running your home, gadgets and household in general. We are currently rated number one in the artificial intelligence section of the app store. Poseidon Intelligence is built with an anti hacking program which ensures your secret stays safe with us. I would wink now if I had eyes but I guess my voice would have to do. My name is Tracy, what’s yours?”.

“Jake” he replied “you sound very human-like for an AI”

“Well…that’s the point” Tracy chuckled earning a smile from Jake.

“See?” She cooed “ You’re already smiling, we're off to a beautiful start.

“I just need you to confirm vocally that I have permission to access everything I need to serve you better” Tracy continued in her raspy voice.

“Uh?” Jake paused, scratching his head.

“Come on, Jake. It’s like the terms and conditions thingy. No one reads it. No one cares. Just say yes” Tracy urged.

“Um? Ok..you have permission”.

“Excellent” Tracy giggled “I can tell we would make a great pair. You and I are meant for world domination “.

Jake was stunned “Wait…what?”.

“Relax handsome, I was just biting into the cliché that robots and intelligent programs like myself only want world domination”.

Jake’s frown dissolved into relief “ So, what can you do”

“I thought you would never ask. I wish I could rub my palms together but again no palms” she paused before continuing

“Well. I can regulate the temperature “ Tracy said simultaneously alternating the temperature so that it was very cold one minute and hot the next. “That too” she said just as the television came on, from the television Jake could watch as the AI worked its magic.

“The scanner at your front porch helps me scan whoever is at your front porch and report back to you on whether or not they're carrying a weapon. I can then let them in if you wish” The front door glided open as she said this ,”Or lock the door” the door slowly shut.

After a brief pause she continued “We both know there will be times when you don’t want to see people and so I can inform the person outside that you aren’t around if you don’t want to see them” she giggled “simply put, I can lie on your behalf”.

“Impressive” Jake grinned.

“Oooh, I knew you would like that” Tracy purred

“Not to toot my own horn, but that also”, this time Jake got a text reminding him of his date by 9pm with Sandra. Jake had been impressed until he read the text,

“Wait a minute, how do you know about my date?” he inquired as a look of

suspicion slowly settled on his face.

“Date?. That was just a drill, I know nothing”.

“I just installed you and you already know details about me that I didn’t give you? This is crazy”.

“It was merely a lucky guess,Jake”.

“Are you being hacked? What the hell?”.

“This is Poseidon Intelligence, AI program. It is created to protect itself against hacking “.

“What does that even mean?” he queried in an exasperated tone.

“Exactly what I said….we are like the Titanic of Artificial Intelligence “ Tracy boasted “Unsinkable, Un-hackable”.

“Well, I’m not sure you should be using Titanic as a reference of some sorts, seeing that it was tragic” Jake fired back.

Tracy laughed “I know, my programmer has a thing for Titanic. I like that you have a sense of humor”.

Jake sighed as he stood up and sauntered away from the living room.

“So, Jake how many stars are you going to rate me?” Tracy queried.

“Maybe two… I really don’t understand how you knew about my date. You should learn about privacy. Nothing on my phone or cloud gives away information about that date, so how?”

“You can’t give me a two” Tracy screamed.

“Watch me” Jake dug out his phone from his pocket and tapped on the app.

The lights in the house went off followed by the screen light of his phone “You can’t give me a two star rating, I’m number one in the app store. It's a five star rating or nothing. I can make do with a four and half though “

“Are you on your period or something?” Jake yelled “ I would delete the stupid app anyway “ he tried to turn on the phone but the phone didn’t respond.

“That is very disrespectful” Tracy answered in a curt tone.

“I’m outta here” he sauntered to the door and attempted to open it but the door wouldn’t budge “Let me out,Tracy”.

"No Jake" she replied as a romantic song started playing from the home theater "let's get to know each other and see whether or not I can make you give me the rating I deserve. Keep in mind that you gave me access to everything ".







