Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / A Twin Lady Gives Birth To Triplets (Photos) (5369 Views)

Nigerian Mother Of A Set Of Twins Gives Birth To A Set Of Triplets. Photos / Jobless Graduate Welcomes A Set Of Triplets. Photos / Nigerian Woman Gives Birth To Triplets (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source; It's a moment of jubilation for a lovely couple who recently welcomed their first babies - a set of triplets. The woman who was pictured with a huge baby bump - was born a twin, according to an online report by Joshua Grin. She gave birth to a set of identical triplets. Congratulations to her and her hubby.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/woman-born-twin-gives-birth-set-identical-triplets-photos.html 7 Likes

see more >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/woman-born-twin-gives-birth-set-identical-triplets-photos.html 4 Likes

Ladies if you know that you can give me a set of triplets or quadruplets, send me a pm 3 Likes

I use it as a point of contact for those waiting for the fruit of the womb



God will hear your cry today 32 Likes

Kudos to the man e did a great job dere... 1 Like

FortifiedCity:

Ladies if you know that you can give me a set of triplets or quadruplets, send me a pm

Lol



Bros yeeee



I greet you



You don't need to look for



Hold the ones you have and chose wisely LolBros yeeeeI greet youYou don't need to look forHold the ones you have and chose wisely



Mothers are just super..3 different nations inside one tummy



10 Likes

Beautiful

Okay, so this story is somehow.



Identical triplets are rare. As rare as 60/2000 but identical triplets of different sexes? Or you didn't notice that the baby with the pink/red/orange cap jas an ear ring on?



Nah fam, you lost me right there 2 Likes

triplets wahala no be here , even one na trouble if him dey cry for midnight talk more when triplets dey cry for day time . 3 Likes

FortifiedCity:

Ladies if you know that you can give me a set of triplets or quadruplets, send me a pm Can your sperm do the work? Can your sperm do the work? 1 Like

Tenkobos:

Can your sperm do the work? My sperm can do octoplets but I just need lesser My sperm can do octoplets but I just need lesser

sarrki:

I use it as a point of contact for those waiting for the fruit of the womb



God will hear your cry today In addition to your prayer, may their offspring be straightforward and not a hypocrite like Buhari. ...Amen In addition to your prayer, may their offspring be straightforward and not a hypocrite like Buhari. ...Amen 2 Likes

Mynd44:

Okay, so this story is somehow.



Identical triplets are rare. As rare as 60/2000 but identical triplets of different sexes? Or you didn't notice that the baby with the pink/red/orange cap jas an ear ring on?



Nah fam, you lost me right there it's rare but it happens

dainformant:

it's rare but it happens Yeah, right. Yeah, right.

Cute babies

Like peak, it's in her

I tap into your Grace IJN... mine will be two boys and one girl 4 Likes

Expect quadruplets in 22 years time











More problems for Nigerians and FG..



We already have pissSquare forming nonentity.



Mary slessor, dont RIP More problems for Nigerians and FG..We already have pissSquare forming nonentity.Mary slessor, dont RIP

FortifiedCity:

Ladies if you know that you can give me a set of triplets or quadruplets, send me a pm

Guy if you know that your sperm can fertilize eggs to produce a set of triplets or quadruplets, goan bleep olosho Guy if you know that your sperm can fertilize eggs to produce a set of triplets or quadruplets, goan bleep olosho

Hmmn..captivating.



I think the 3rd baby shld be named "Lucas". E sabi look well well.. 3 Likes

sarrki:

I use it as a point of contact for those waiting for the fruit of the womb



God will hear your cry today Ameen Ameen



....Na wen e reach to pay school fees the real sweetness dey reach. That time na man go dey feel am for belle...



Talking about kids a d money, check out the most successful kids in the world here.... Check how many triplets make the list..







http://expressdigger.blogspot.com.ng/2017/09/top-wealthiest-kids-on-earth.html?m=1 It dey sweet woman to dey born am....Na wen e reach to pay school fees the real sweetness dey reach. That time na man go dey feel am for belle...Talking about kids a d money, check out the most successful kids in the world here.... Check how many triplets make the list..

>: My girlfriend and I are equally looking forward to having our set of twins very soon .>: 1 Like

THE 2ND PICTURE REMINDS ME OF THIS....























CONGRATULATIONS MA'AM

Quite amazing... Wish these babies all the best 1 Like

And so?

the man try well well