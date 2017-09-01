₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|A Twin Lady Gives Birth To Triplets (Photos) by dainformant(m): 8:16am
It's a moment of jubilation for a lovely couple who recently welcomed their first babies - a set of triplets. The woman who was pictured with a huge baby bump - was born a twin, according to an online report by Joshua Grin. She gave birth to a set of identical triplets. Congratulations to her and her hubby.
7 Likes
|Re: A Twin Lady Gives Birth To Triplets (Photos) by dainformant(m): 8:17am
4 Likes
|Re: A Twin Lady Gives Birth To Triplets (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 8:19am
Ladies if you know that you can give me a set of triplets or quadruplets, send me a pm
3 Likes
|Re: A Twin Lady Gives Birth To Triplets (Photos) by sarrki(m): 8:21am
I use it as a point of contact for those waiting for the fruit of the womb
God will hear your cry today
32 Likes
|Re: A Twin Lady Gives Birth To Triplets (Photos) by abelprice(m): 8:22am
Kudos to the man e did a great job dere...
1 Like
|Re: A Twin Lady Gives Birth To Triplets (Photos) by sarrki(m): 8:22am
FortifiedCity:
Lol
Bros yeeee
I greet you
You don't need to look for
Hold the ones you have and chose wisely
|Re: A Twin Lady Gives Birth To Triplets (Photos) by HottestFire: 8:23am
Mothers are just super..3 different nations inside one tummy
10 Likes
|Re: A Twin Lady Gives Birth To Triplets (Photos) by Disneylady(f): 8:23am
Beautiful
|Re: A Twin Lady Gives Birth To Triplets (Photos) by Mynd44: 8:24am
Okay, so this story is somehow.
Identical triplets are rare. As rare as 60/2000 but identical triplets of different sexes? Or you didn't notice that the baby with the pink/red/orange cap jas an ear ring on?
Nah fam, you lost me right there
2 Likes
|Re: A Twin Lady Gives Birth To Triplets (Photos) by PROPUNTER(m): 8:24am
triplets wahala no be here , even one na trouble if him dey cry for midnight talk more when triplets dey cry for day time .
3 Likes
|Re: A Twin Lady Gives Birth To Triplets (Photos) by Tenkobos(m): 8:24am
FortifiedCity:Can your sperm do the work?
1 Like
|Re: A Twin Lady Gives Birth To Triplets (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 8:26am
Tenkobos:My sperm can do octoplets but I just need lesser
|Re: A Twin Lady Gives Birth To Triplets (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 8:29am
sarrki:In addition to your prayer, may their offspring be straightforward and not a hypocrite like Buhari. ...Amen
2 Likes
|Re: A Twin Lady Gives Birth To Triplets (Photos) by dainformant(m): 8:44am
it's rare but it happens
Mynd44:
|Re: A Twin Lady Gives Birth To Triplets (Photos) by Mynd44: 8:48am
dainformant:Yeah, right.
|Re: A Twin Lady Gives Birth To Triplets (Photos) by silasweb(m): 10:26am
Cute babies
|Re: A Twin Lady Gives Birth To Triplets (Photos) by Franco2017(m): 10:26am
Like peak, it's in her
|Re: A Twin Lady Gives Birth To Triplets (Photos) by voicelez: 10:27am
I tap into your Grace IJN... mine will be two boys and one girl
4 Likes
|Re: A Twin Lady Gives Birth To Triplets (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 10:27am
Expect quadruplets in 22 years time
|Re: A Twin Lady Gives Birth To Triplets (Photos) by edeXede: 10:28am
More problems for Nigerians and FG..
We already have pissSquare forming nonentity.
Mary slessor, dont RIP
|Re: A Twin Lady Gives Birth To Triplets (Photos) by Naff24(f): 10:28am
FortifiedCity:
Guy if you know that your sperm can fertilize eggs to produce a set of triplets or quadruplets, goan bleep olosho
|Re: A Twin Lady Gives Birth To Triplets (Photos) by Sixaxis: 10:29am
Hmmn..captivating.
I think the 3rd baby shld be named "Lucas". E sabi look well well..
3 Likes
|Re: A Twin Lady Gives Birth To Triplets (Photos) by farihafaheemah(m): 10:29am
sarrki:Ameen
|Re: A Twin Lady Gives Birth To Triplets (Photos) by spidey77: 10:29am
It dey sweet woman to dey born am
....Na wen e reach to pay school fees the real sweetness dey reach. That time na man go dey feel am for belle...
Talking about kids a d money, check out the most successful kids in the world here.... Check how many triplets make the list..
http://expressdigger.blogspot.com.ng/2017/09/top-wealthiest-kids-on-earth.html?m=1
|Re: A Twin Lady Gives Birth To Triplets (Photos) by besticality: 10:29am
My girlfriend and I are equally looking forward to having our set of twins very soon . >:
1 Like
|Re: A Twin Lady Gives Birth To Triplets (Photos) by rocknation62(m): 10:30am
THE 2ND PICTURE REMINDS ME OF THIS....
CONGRATULATIONS MA'AM
|Re: A Twin Lady Gives Birth To Triplets (Photos) by oluwatymylehyn(m): 10:30am
Quite amazing... Wish these babies all the best
1 Like
|Re: A Twin Lady Gives Birth To Triplets (Photos) by Pidgin2(f): 10:30am
And so?
|Re: A Twin Lady Gives Birth To Triplets (Photos) by mikeycharles(m): 10:30am
the man try well well
|Re: A Twin Lady Gives Birth To Triplets (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 10:31am
And that mumu sariki is praying and some people are saying Amen
Believe his prayers at your peril
Devil forming saint
