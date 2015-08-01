Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Julienne Sassou Nguesso's Sextape Leaked By Her Boyfriend (3455 Views)

The 50 years old pretty and chubby,just in June this year was indicted in corrupton charges in France over the purchase of a mansion valued at $ 3.4million in the swanky Paris Suburb of Neuilly Sur Seine just North of the Ritzy 16th arrondissement, according to judicial source..



Julienne is an insurance agent by profession while her husband is a lawyer.



Unfortunately, the video is not suitable for Nairaland. But if you must watch it, see it here>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/boyfriend-of-married-congo-brazaville-presidents-daughter-leaks-their-sextape

Daaaamn! Men loooooves a COUGAR

Na wa o

Where is the damn tape, or link. If you don't have it close this damn info 9 Likes

Where is the damn tape, or link. If you don't have it close this damn info still working on it.Chill still working on it.Chill

What a World we live in

African we need total cleansing 1 Like

The young guy that released the tape is very foolish, greedy and immature.. What happened to the previous, numerous cash he has been receiving from the said woman? Just because she refused to give him 50,000, he resulted in disgracing the lady... Some guys are naturally born foolish... I know some hypocrites will start slut shaming the lady,, but the ones they do in private is worst, "HE without sin, should throw the 1st stone. 11 Likes

Daaaamn! Men loooooves a COUGARA Just like wine.. The older, the sweeter..





Is she not the President's daughter?



Na still the husband go suffer am if he dares to react.



Carry on jare o baby Nonsense.Is she not the President's daughter?Na still the husband go suffer am if he dares to react.Carry on jare o baby 1 Like

So if na President daughter Kini big deal

More GUY, we dont want pictures,, post a link to the video ASAP. 1 Like

Sex sex sex sex sex sex sex sex sex sex sex.....Sex don ruin so many people life. All these women dem no dey hear word. With how close that picture is, it's obvious the guy held the camera or phone n recorded them and she was dumb enough to let him. Well wetin consign me, the guy na typical African man 1 Like

The young guy that released the tape is very foolish, greedy and immature.. What happened to the previous, numerous cash he has been receiving from the said woman? Just because she refused to give him 50,000, he resulted in disgracing the lady... Some guys are naturally born foolish... I know some hypocrites will start slut shaming the lady,, but the ones they do in private is worst, "HE without sin, should throw the 1st stone. that why u have to be careful when flirting that why u have to be careful when flirting

Upon say u no give us link to the full video ur still censoring the little picture we r seeing





Ur wicked op

Too bad just imagine Wat the full pics will look like... Sweet lady web a lady has so much money she will seek for pleasurevin different dicks...

that why u have to be careful when flirting very true, i blame the woman for allowing him to video record their ordeal, its a foolish thing to do..Any guy that wants to film a sex scene with any lady, should be considered a blackmailer.. but these ladies dont think.. 4 Likes

Dat video don tey naaaa.. Moreover d photo plus d one from d video aren't d same ppl.. Fake news

very true, i blame the woman for allowing him to video record their ordeal, its a foolish thing to do..Any guy that wants to film a sex scene with any lady, should be considered a blackmailer.. but these ladies dont think..



She trusted him that he wont flipped...



But bcoz of money issues, everything was ruined..Her morality, her name, her family, her everything..



But there is only one thing she can do...Sue him back for revenge porn under women's rights & blackmailing..I am sure she will win this case..

She looks younger in the pics so the might be quite old

See hot session

She trusted him that he wont flipped...



But bcoz of money issues, everything was ruined..Her morality, her name, her family, her everything..



But there is only one thing she can do...Sue him back for revenge porn under women's rights & blackmailing..I am sure she will win this case.. Its true that she trusted him, but she should never had agree for the sex to be filmed... SEX is sweet and sex is supposed to be a memorably thing in private,, even smartphones have to be off, if i want to have sex with any lady,, i dont want disturb.. IT baffles me, how people are comfortable with cameras during sex... Well the said lady is a daughter to a president, so the guy is in serious deep trouble... HE might end up in jail which suits him..

Its true that she trusted him, but she should never had agree for the sex to be filmed... SEX is sweet and sex is supposed to be a memorably thing in private,, even smartphones have to be off, if i want to have sex with any lady,, i dont want disturb.. IT baffles me, how people are comfortable with cameras during sex... Well the said lady is a daughter to a president, so the guy is in serious deep trouble... HE might end up in jail which suits him..







But she looks young in her 50s.. Some ppol loves to film while they grinding, caressing, sucking etc....It gives them this unique pleasure while having sex..that level of being so aroused while taking a video is truly unexplainable but some will juz say they did it juz for funBut she looks young in her 50s..

But she looks young in her 50s.. Some ppol loves to film while they grinding, caressing, sucking etc....It gives them this unique pleasure while having sex..that level of being so aroused while taking a video is truly unexplainable but some will juz say they did it juz for funBut she looks young in her 50s.. well its true but i find it weird,, I dont think, she is 50, she is way too young to be 50, maybe its an old video..

but it is not fair o!

the guy did very,very wrong!

to achieve what,blackmail so after the blabkmail the next is to say that it was a mistake? 2 Likes

Where is the tape?