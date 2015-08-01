₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Julienne Sassou Nguesso's Sextape Leaked By Her Boyfriend by Towncrier247: 11:22am On Sep 27
The entire Congo Brazaville media is currently buzzing with a a scandal that has hit the first family. The Congolese President daughter, Julienne Sassou Nguesso, is currently embroiled in a sextape scandal.The lady who is married has a boyfriend on the side.According to the media over there,the boyfriend asked her for $50,000 and when she refused,he resorted to blackmailing her by releasing videos of their sexcapade.
The 50 years old pretty and chubby,just in June this year was indicted in corrupton charges in France over the purchase of a mansion valued at $ 3.4million in the swanky Paris Suburb of Neuilly Sur Seine just North of the Ritzy 16th arrondissement, according to judicial source..
Julienne is an insurance agent by profession while her husband is a lawyer.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/boyfriend-of-married-congo-brazaville-presidents-daughter-leaks-their-sextape
|Re: Julienne Sassou Nguesso's Sextape Leaked By Her Boyfriend by Towncrier247: 11:22am On Sep 27
Unfortunately, the video is not suitable for Nairaland. But if you must watch it, see it here>>http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/boyfriend-of-married-congo-brazaville-presidents-daughter-leaks-their-sextape
|Re: Julienne Sassou Nguesso's Sextape Leaked By Her Boyfriend by Towncrier247: 11:23am On Sep 27
|Re: Julienne Sassou Nguesso's Sextape Leaked By Her Boyfriend by Nbote(m): 11:24am On Sep 27
|Re: Julienne Sassou Nguesso's Sextape Leaked By Her Boyfriend by IamKashyBaby(f): 11:24am On Sep 27
Daaaamn! Men loooooves a COUGAR
|Re: Julienne Sassou Nguesso's Sextape Leaked By Her Boyfriend by streets2empire: 11:24am On Sep 27
Na wa o
|Re: Julienne Sassou Nguesso's Sextape Leaked By Her Boyfriend by NOC1(m): 11:28am On Sep 27
Where is the damn tape, or link. If you don't have it close this damn info
|Re: Julienne Sassou Nguesso's Sextape Leaked By Her Boyfriend by Towncrier247: 11:30am On Sep 27
NOC1:still working on it.Chill
|Re: Julienne Sassou Nguesso's Sextape Leaked By Her Boyfriend by ifyan(m): 11:31am On Sep 27
What a World we live in
|Re: Julienne Sassou Nguesso's Sextape Leaked By Her Boyfriend by ifyan(m): 11:33am On Sep 27
African we need total cleansing
|Re: Julienne Sassou Nguesso's Sextape Leaked By Her Boyfriend by purem(m): 11:39am On Sep 27
|Re: Julienne Sassou Nguesso's Sextape Leaked By Her Boyfriend by Saintsammurai(m): 11:40am On Sep 27
The young guy that released the tape is very foolish, greedy and immature.. What happened to the previous, numerous cash he has been receiving from the said woman? Just because she refused to give him 50,000, he resulted in disgracing the lady... Some guys are naturally born foolish... I know some hypocrites will start slut shaming the lady,, but the ones they do in private is worst, "HE without sin, should throw the 1st stone.
|Re: Julienne Sassou Nguesso's Sextape Leaked By Her Boyfriend by Saintsammurai(m): 11:45am On Sep 27
IamKashyBaby:Just like wine.. The older, the sweeter..
|Re: Julienne Sassou Nguesso's Sextape Leaked By Her Boyfriend by ShyCypher(m): 11:49am On Sep 27
Nonsense.
Is she not the President's daughter?
Na still the husband go suffer am if he dares to react.
Carry on jare o baby
|Re: Julienne Sassou Nguesso's Sextape Leaked By Her Boyfriend by purem(m): 11:54am On Sep 27
So if na President daughter Kini big deal
|Re: Julienne Sassou Nguesso's Sextape Leaked By Her Boyfriend by Saintsammurai(m): 11:55am On Sep 27
Towncrier247:GUY, we dont want pictures,, post a link to the video ASAP.
|Re: Julienne Sassou Nguesso's Sextape Leaked By Her Boyfriend by kiddoiLL(m): 11:56am On Sep 27
Sex sex sex sex sex sex sex sex sex sex sex.....Sex don ruin so many people life. All these women dem no dey hear word. With how close that picture is, it's obvious the guy held the camera or phone n recorded them and she was dumb enough to let him. Well wetin consign me, the guy na typical African man
|Re: Julienne Sassou Nguesso's Sextape Leaked By Her Boyfriend by nero2face: 11:56am On Sep 27
Saintsammurai:that why u have to be careful when flirting
|Re: Julienne Sassou Nguesso's Sextape Leaked By Her Boyfriend by Homeboiy(m): 12:00pm On Sep 27
Upon say u no give us link to the full video ur still censoring the little picture we r seeing
Ur wicked op
|Re: Julienne Sassou Nguesso's Sextape Leaked By Her Boyfriend by hooklover: 12:01pm On Sep 27
Too bad just imagine Wat the full pics will look like... Sweet lady web a lady has so much money she will seek for pleasurevin different dicks...
|Re: Julienne Sassou Nguesso's Sextape Leaked By Her Boyfriend by Saintsammurai(m): 12:02pm On Sep 27
nero2face:very true, i blame the woman for allowing him to video record their ordeal, its a foolish thing to do..Any guy that wants to film a sex scene with any lady, should be considered a blackmailer.. but these ladies dont think..
|Re: Julienne Sassou Nguesso's Sextape Leaked By Her Boyfriend by Nbote(m): 12:08pm On Sep 27
Dat video don tey naaaa.. Moreover d photo plus d one from d video aren't d same ppl.. Fake news
|Re: Julienne Sassou Nguesso's Sextape Leaked By Her Boyfriend by IamKashyBaby(f): 12:18pm On Sep 27
Saintsammurai:
She trusted him that he wont flipped...
But bcoz of money issues, everything was ruined..Her morality, her name, her family, her everything..
But there is only one thing she can do...Sue him back for revenge porn under women's rights & blackmailing..I am sure she will win this case..
|Re: Julienne Sassou Nguesso's Sextape Leaked By Her Boyfriend by Kobicove(m): 12:21pm On Sep 27
She looks younger in the pics so the might be quite old
|Re: Julienne Sassou Nguesso's Sextape Leaked By Her Boyfriend by OrestesDante(m): 12:26pm On Sep 27
See hot session
|Re: Julienne Sassou Nguesso's Sextape Leaked By Her Boyfriend by Saintsammurai(m): 12:30pm On Sep 27
IamKashyBaby:Its true that she trusted him, but she should never had agree for the sex to be filmed... SEX is sweet and sex is supposed to be a memorably thing in private,, even smartphones have to be off, if i want to have sex with any lady,, i dont want disturb.. IT baffles me, how people are comfortable with cameras during sex... Well the said lady is a daughter to a president, so the guy is in serious deep trouble... HE might end up in jail which suits him..
|Re: Julienne Sassou Nguesso's Sextape Leaked By Her Boyfriend by IamKashyBaby(f): 12:48pm On Sep 27
Saintsammurai:
Some ppol loves to film while they grinding, caressing, sucking etc....It gives them this unique pleasure while having sex..that level of being so aroused while taking a video is truly unexplainable but some will juz say they did it juz for fun
But she looks young in her 50s..
|Re: Julienne Sassou Nguesso's Sextape Leaked By Her Boyfriend by Saintsammurai(m): 12:55pm On Sep 27
IamKashyBaby:well its true but i find it weird,, I dont think, she is 50, she is way too young to be 50, maybe its an old video..
|Re: Julienne Sassou Nguesso's Sextape Leaked By Her Boyfriend by baralatie(m): 3:56pm
but it is not fair o!
the guy did very,very wrong!
to achieve what,blackmail so after the blabkmail the next is to say that it was a mistake?
|Re: Julienne Sassou Nguesso's Sextape Leaked By Her Boyfriend by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 8:16pm
Where is the tape?
|Re: Julienne Sassou Nguesso's Sextape Leaked By Her Boyfriend by solid3(m): 8:16pm
That guy is a gonner.
