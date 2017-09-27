₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,885,951 members, 3,819,064 topics. Date: Wednesday, 27 September 2017 at 10:53 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Driving SUV Dropping Unconscious Lady By Road Side At Night In Kenya (pics) (13942 Views)
Young Lady’s Corpse Dumped By Lagos Road Side (Graphic Photo) / Girl Found Unconscious Inside Gutter In Delta State / Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Driving SUV Dropping Unconscious Lady By Road Side At Night In Kenya (pics) by Towncrier247: 5:11pm
The driver of this Car KCB 697T dumped an unconscious lady, by the road side at Roysambu, Kenya and he's currently on the run.
While taking, the driver realised people were taking photos, he got out of the car pretending to be a concerned citizen, with the Commotion, he
managed to take off... Share this widely so we can catch this man.
The lady has been taken to hospital by good Samaritans, While police continues to look for the driver of the car.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/man-driving-suv-pictured-dropping-unconscious-lady-by-road-side-at-night-pics
2 Likes
|Re: Man Driving SUV Dropping Unconscious Lady By Road Side At Night In Kenya (pics) by Towncrier247: 5:12pm
|Re: Man Driving SUV Dropping Unconscious Lady By Road Side At Night In Kenya (pics) by paiz(m): 5:13pm
Iphone 8 gone wrong
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Driving SUV Dropping Unconscious Lady By Road Side At Night In Kenya (pics) by LifeofAirforce(m): 5:14pm
Women are really suffering in the hands of men .
10 Likes
|Re: Man Driving SUV Dropping Unconscious Lady By Road Side At Night In Kenya (pics) by tosyne2much(m): 5:15pm
Here ends the journey of a promiscuous lady
I hope she survives and learn her lesson
3 Likes
|Re: Man Driving SUV Dropping Unconscious Lady By Road Side At Night In Kenya (pics) by dominique(f): 5:16pm
While taking, the driver realised people were taking photos,
Those taking photos could not cry for alarm or apprehend him and bundle him to authorities. Little wonder he was able to mingle with the so-called concerned people.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Driving SUV Dropping Unconscious Lady By Road Side At Night In Kenya (pics) by Dshocker(m): 5:16pm
Am not saying she is,but this is the kind of faith that awaits every runz girl in Nigeria.
14 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Man Driving SUV Dropping Unconscious Lady By Road Side At Night In Kenya (pics) by Nutase(f): 5:24pm
I no go surprise na Nigerian yahoo boy.
3 Likes
|Re: Man Driving SUV Dropping Unconscious Lady By Road Side At Night In Kenya (pics) by LordIsaac(m): 5:28pm
LifeofAirforce:She chose to suffer.
5 Likes
|Re: Man Driving SUV Dropping Unconscious Lady By Road Side At Night In Kenya (pics) by Larryfest(m): 5:35pm
She just got slayed, used and dumped.....
2 Likes
|Re: Man Driving SUV Dropping Unconscious Lady By Road Side At Night In Kenya (pics) by Medunah(f): 5:40pm
Dshocker:Fate not faith
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Driving SUV Dropping Unconscious Lady By Road Side At Night In Kenya (pics) by jaksmillioniar: 5:45pm
i dont pity for such girls i can sware has a bobo yet mess arnd cos he av a car
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Driving SUV Dropping Unconscious Lady By Road Side At Night In Kenya (pics) by MrBrownJay1(m): 6:01pm
today's deluded society where they are more concerned about bringing their phones out to take pics, instead of doing something to stop this criminal running away.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Driving SUV Dropping Unconscious Lady By Road Side At Night In Kenya (pics) by makydebbie(f): 6:02pm
tosyne2much:You don't know the full story, don't judge.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Driving SUV Dropping Unconscious Lady By Road Side At Night In Kenya (pics) by pesinfada(m): 9:28pm
Money must be made
1 Like
|Re: Man Driving SUV Dropping Unconscious Lady By Road Side At Night In Kenya (pics) by sosodevf(m): 9:28pm
Probably an ashi
|Re: Man Driving SUV Dropping Unconscious Lady By Road Side At Night In Kenya (pics) by SensualMan: 9:30pm
How do u expect cheap wwhorres to be treated?
The dude shoulda dumped her inside da gutter
1 Like
|Re: Man Driving SUV Dropping Unconscious Lady By Road Side At Night In Kenya (pics) by GeneralOjukwu: 9:30pm
makydebbie:
Maybe she went to preach to him about Jesus...
Just kidding makydebbie. It really could be anything
1 Like
|Re: Man Driving SUV Dropping Unconscious Lady By Road Side At Night In Kenya (pics) by Tonason: 9:30pm
Someone could come close enough to take pictures that clearly captured the plate number, but could not catch the man,
|Re: Man Driving SUV Dropping Unconscious Lady By Road Side At Night In Kenya (pics) by pocohantas(f): 9:30pm
tosyne2much:
Smh
|Re: Man Driving SUV Dropping Unconscious Lady By Road Side At Night In Kenya (pics) by Keneking: 9:31pm
I just checked the plate number and belong to a bus
|Re: Man Driving SUV Dropping Unconscious Lady By Road Side At Night In Kenya (pics) by baddosky1: 9:31pm
LifeofAirforce:
And men are really enjoying in the hands of Women! Mtchewwww!!
|Re: Man Driving SUV Dropping Unconscious Lady By Road Side At Night In Kenya (pics) by dingbang(m): 9:31pm
All these girls, to stay one place na problem for them...
|Re: Man Driving SUV Dropping Unconscious Lady By Road Side At Night In Kenya (pics) by seangy4konji: 9:31pm
orgasm gone wrong.
doubt the person who dropped her was the one with that jeep...he would not have waited and why did you not take a pic of driver?if you were sure it was him?
no sane criminal will drop an unconscious lady on the road and still wait there....
your story no tally...
comot here
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Driving SUV Dropping Unconscious Lady By Road Side At Night In Kenya (pics) by makydebbie(f): 9:33pm
GeneralOjukwu:Don't conclud.
|Re: Man Driving SUV Dropping Unconscious Lady By Road Side At Night In Kenya (pics) by lonlytroy: 9:34pm
Why Nigeria no emulate other country pattern of car plate number
|Re: Man Driving SUV Dropping Unconscious Lady By Road Side At Night In Kenya (pics) by linearity: 9:34pm
dominique:
You don't run into danger fool-headed, you don't know if the guy is armed or if he have companies in the vehicle who are also armed.
That's why it's better to leave it for the professionals, while at it gather as many evidences as possible from a safe distance, which would lead to their arrest, which is exactly what they did.
1 Like
|Re: Man Driving SUV Dropping Unconscious Lady By Road Side At Night In Kenya (pics) by EVILFOREST: 9:34pm
seangy4konji:Hahahahaha
|Re: Man Driving SUV Dropping Unconscious Lady By Road Side At Night In Kenya (pics) by BlackDBagba: 9:34pm
Kenya
|Re: Man Driving SUV Dropping Unconscious Lady By Road Side At Night In Kenya (pics) by Pavore9: 9:35pm
With the vehicle plate number identified anyone can go online to trace who owns it.
|Re: Man Driving SUV Dropping Unconscious Lady By Road Side At Night In Kenya (pics) by Artixmentor(m): 9:35pm
this must be Yoruba film
|Re: Man Driving SUV Dropping Unconscious Lady By Road Side At Night In Kenya (pics) by goingape1: 9:35pm
and one mugu will later want to marry this woman! (our mothers of tomorrow)
our women are only useful for phucking and dumping and nothing else.
Soldiers In Abia Seize 50,000 Litres Of Stolen Crude Oil / Police Seek Secret Trial Of Yunusa Dahiru / Boys Sold For N450,000 & Girls N150,000 By Kidnappers
Viewing this topic: zeekeyboy, fred06, Harwoyeez(m), skimeh(m), nastyculture, vinceendowed(m), Lovetinz(m), dsunmade, kfrosh, zuriell2138, sowetojaccy, teejegs(m), baoku, Danieldexii(m), hakir(m), chukstino, Lessonteacher(m), deeLima86(m), djemillionia, pri4life, missunknown(f), juliebrown, chegbe1104, jbreezy, jake25, philantropiest(m), WomanOfRace(f), Schoolala(m), goldbergg, ofadaboy(m), makooma, Remmyode(m), drjaymill(m), tbagjames(m), dammike(m), Anjorin1990, awumen101, Olabamijie(m), Nad95, Eric2703(m), Tolu95(m), harmeyd, Andking, Pholuuu(m), Oohrhii(m), oluebubeneo(f), Clembola and 58 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6