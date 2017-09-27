Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Driving SUV Dropping Unconscious Lady By Road Side At Night In Kenya (pics) (13942 Views)

While taking, the driver realised people were taking photos, he got out of the car pretending to be a concerned citizen, with the Commotion, he

managed to take off... Share this widely so we can catch this man.



The lady has been taken to hospital by good Samaritans, While police continues to look for the driver of the car.



Women are really suffering in the hands of men . 10 Likes

Here ends the journey of a promiscuous lady





I hope she survives and learn her lesson 3 Likes

While taking, the driver realised people were taking photos,

Those taking photos could not cry for alarm or apprehend him and bundle him to authorities. Little wonder he was able to mingle with the so-called concerned people. Those taking photos could not cry for alarm or apprehend him and bundle him to authorities. Little wonder he was able to mingle with the so-called concerned people. 3 Likes 1 Share

Am not saying she is,but this is the kind of faith that awaits every runz girl in Nigeria. 14 Likes 3 Shares

I no go surprise na Nigerian yahoo boy. 3 Likes

Women are really suffering in the hands of men .



She chose to suffer. She chose to suffer. 5 Likes

She just got slayed, used and dumped..... 2 Likes

Am not saying she is,but this is the kind of faith that awaits every runz girl in Nigeria.





Fate not faith Fate not faith 14 Likes 1 Share

i dont pity for such girls i can sware has a bobo yet mess arnd cos he av a car 3 Likes 2 Shares

today's deluded society where they are more concerned about bringing their phones out to take pics, instead of doing something to stop this criminal running away. 4 Likes 2 Shares

Here ends the journey of a promiscuous lady You don't know the full story, don't judge. You don't know the full story, don't judge. 11 Likes 1 Share

Money must be made 1 Like

Probably an ashi

How do u expect cheap wwhorres to be treated?

The dude shoulda dumped her inside da gutter 1 Like

You don't know the full story, don't judge.

Maybe she went to preach to him about Jesus...



Just kidding makydebbie. It really could be anything 1 Like

Someone could come close enough to take pictures that clearly captured the plate number, but could not catch the man,

Here ends the journey of a promiscuous lady

Smh Smh

I just checked the plate number and belong to a bus

Women are really suffering in the hands of men .





And men are really enjoying in the hands of Women! Mtchewwww!! And men are reallyin the hands of Women! Mtchewwww!!

All these girls, to stay one place na problem for them...

orgasm gone wrong.



doubt the person who dropped her was the one with that jeep...he would not have waited and why did you not take a pic of driver?if you were sure it was him?



no sane criminal will drop an unconscious lady on the road and still wait there....



your story no tally...



comot here 1 Like 1 Share

Maybe she went to preach to him about Jesus Don't conclud. Don't conclud.

Why Nigeria no emulate other country pattern of car plate number

Those taking photos could not cry for alarm or apprehend him and bundle him to authorities. Little wonder he was able to mingle with the so-called concerned people.

You don't run into danger fool-headed, you don't know if the guy is armed or if he have companies in the vehicle who are also armed.



That's why it's better to leave it for the professionals, while at it gather as many evidences as possible from a safe distance, which would lead to their arrest, which is exactly what they did. You don't run into danger fool-headed, you don't know if the guy is armed or if he have companies in the vehicle who are also armed.That's why it's better to leave it for the professionals, while at it gather as many evidences as possible from a safe distance, which would lead to their arrest, which is exactly what they did. 1 Like

orgasm gone wrong. Hahahahaha Hahahahaha

Kenya

With the vehicle plate number identified anyone can go online to trace who owns it.

this must be Yoruba film