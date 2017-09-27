₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,885,869 members, 3,818,785 topics. Date: Wednesday, 27 September 2017 at 07:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Former Bank Manager, 3 Others Arraigned For N72 Million Fraud(photo) (7244 Views)
EFCC Declares Woman Wanted For N1 Billion Fraud (photo) / UCTH Chief Medical Director,others Arraigned For N85 Million Scam(photos) / Babalawo Arrested And Arraigned For N2.4 Million Fraud (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Former Bank Manager, 3 Others Arraigned For N72 Million Fraud(photo) by aminulive: 5:18pm
The EFCC today, September 27th, 2017 arraigned four suspected fraudsters Sani Abubakar, Abubakar Abdullahi, Mainasara Kallamu and Abdulrazaq Abdullahi before Justice Ibrahim Kangiwa of the Kebbi State High Court on an eight-count charge of conspiracy, forgery obtaining by false pretence and issuance of a dud cheque.
The accused persons allegedly conspired together and diverted N32,000,000 (Thirty-Two Million Naira Only) being a balance of the eight hundred units of motorcycles worth N72,000,000 (Seventy-Two Million Naira) belonging to the complainant, one Ibrahim Iron by falsely claiming that the motorcycles were meant for the Nigerian Union of Teachers.
http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/27/former-bank-manager-3-others-arraigned-n72-million-fraud-photo/
|Re: Former Bank Manager, 3 Others Arraigned For N72 Million Fraud(photo) by Nutase(f): 5:20pm
Sorry
|Re: Former Bank Manager, 3 Others Arraigned For N72 Million Fraud(photo) by aktolly54(m): 5:36pm
Good
|Re: Former Bank Manager, 3 Others Arraigned For N72 Million Fraud(photo) by rossyc(f): 5:37pm
See their faces.
3 Likes
|Re: Former Bank Manager, 3 Others Arraigned For N72 Million Fraud(photo) by emekaeneh: 5:37pm
Hmmm see the names
|Re: Former Bank Manager, 3 Others Arraigned For N72 Million Fraud(photo) by lightwind(m): 5:38pm
sorry
|Re: Former Bank Manager, 3 Others Arraigned For N72 Million Fraud(photo) by H2omaster: 5:38pm
Hmmm fraud sha
|Re: Former Bank Manager, 3 Others Arraigned For N72 Million Fraud(photo) by GeneralOjukwu: 5:38pm
heads bowed....yawa don gas
1 Like
|Re: Former Bank Manager, 3 Others Arraigned For N72 Million Fraud(photo) by Intellad(m): 5:39pm
awusa men don't clean/wash their dick and anus... so sad
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Former Bank Manager, 3 Others Arraigned For N72 Million Fraud(photo) by asawanathegreat(m): 5:39pm
Let them go to prison for this act. Aboki wey dey Thief
|Re: Former Bank Manager, 3 Others Arraigned For N72 Million Fraud(photo) by kagari: 5:39pm
Terrible I must say
|Re: Former Bank Manager, 3 Others Arraigned For N72 Million Fraud(photo) by OsuGanja(m): 5:39pm
I used to think people from the North were honest people..
|Re: Former Bank Manager, 3 Others Arraigned For N72 Million Fraud(photo) by xtreme07(m): 5:39pm
Advance fraudsters!!!........................Yesterday l went to a restaurant. l saw there
was a WiFi service, so l asked for the
password. The waitress told me eat first, so l
placed my order. After eating l asked again
for the password, and again, she told me eat
first. Feeling frustrated, l ordered black
coffee. After coffee, again l asked for the
password. They told me eat first. Then
angrily, l walked to the restaurant manager
and asked for the password. He replied eat
first !!! l was about to explode, when I finally
saw a sign on the wall... Wi Fi password =
Eat first.
2 Likes
|Re: Former Bank Manager, 3 Others Arraigned For N72 Million Fraud(photo) by akom0908(m): 5:39pm
I would av love him to be in jail for a long time but unfortunately he will be released soonest but if a poor man steal ordinary nokia charger he will be sentenced to 100yrs in prison with hard labour
|Re: Former Bank Manager, 3 Others Arraigned For N72 Million Fraud(photo) by OboOlora(f): 5:39pm
Bank manager be like people wey de sell suya for wuse2
|Re: Former Bank Manager, 3 Others Arraigned For N72 Million Fraud(photo) by masada: 5:39pm
evribody jus dey find money by all means necessary
|Re: Former Bank Manager, 3 Others Arraigned For N72 Million Fraud(photo) by Bayajidda1: 5:39pm
Na them
|Re: Former Bank Manager, 3 Others Arraigned For N72 Million Fraud(photo) by moyinoluwabun(m): 5:40pm
Dis are not usual names of fraudsters. NCAN members una dig?
1 Like
|Re: Former Bank Manager, 3 Others Arraigned For N72 Million Fraud(photo) by Bayajidda1: 5:40pm
|Re: Former Bank Manager, 3 Others Arraigned For N72 Million Fraud(photo) by dotman90: 5:40pm
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim
1 Like
|Re: Former Bank Manager, 3 Others Arraigned For N72 Million Fraud(photo) by Bayajidda1: 5:40pm
OsuGanja:
OsuGanja:
Please change that your perception of those hypocritical sapiens.
They always perpetrate evil and claim to be honest, religious and innocent.
They are snakes and will always remain a brood of vipers.
|Re: Former Bank Manager, 3 Others Arraigned For N72 Million Fraud(photo) by stphil: 5:41pm
Afonja every were, spits and leaves thread...
|Re: Former Bank Manager, 3 Others Arraigned For N72 Million Fraud(photo) by iamchybs(m): 5:41pm
lol... so many people are already disappointed and shamed rushing here to check names only to find our aboki brothers making headlines...
|Re: Former Bank Manager, 3 Others Arraigned For N72 Million Fraud(photo) by nairavsdollars: 5:41pm
I was expecting to see a bank manager of a new generation bank only to see the bank manager of Miyetti Allah Development Bank
|Re: Former Bank Manager, 3 Others Arraigned For N72 Million Fraud(photo) by Mrrpope: 5:41pm
Shame
|Re: Former Bank Manager, 3 Others Arraigned For N72 Million Fraud(photo) by okonja(m): 5:47pm
Aboki
|Re: Former Bank Manager, 3 Others Arraigned For N72 Million Fraud(photo) by emekaeneh: 5:50pm
Now that aboki are now into fraud. Who will I trust
|Re: Former Bank Manager, 3 Others Arraigned For N72 Million Fraud(photo) by introvertedsoul: 5:52pm
Aboki no like money, they are very honest, they can not do frau....
Kai! Walahi what I am seeing here?
Looks like its Afonja that dressed like abokina
|Re: Former Bank Manager, 3 Others Arraigned For N72 Million Fraud(photo) by Ade3000yrs(m): 5:56pm
Where is Mr truth in Africa?? If only we can all start naming our kids the truth! from the press, or journalist to the news to the culprit and the defender of justice
|Re: Former Bank Manager, 3 Others Arraigned For N72 Million Fraud(photo) by allanphash7(m): 5:59pm
SMH for you
stphil:
|Re: Former Bank Manager, 3 Others Arraigned For N72 Million Fraud(photo) by oyb(m): 5:59pm
name check running
error no afonj-a found
nme check running
error no flatso found
name check running
new name found
register aboki and let the games continue
Son of new Ambassador to the US,Prof Tunde Adeniran charged wit rape in Maryland / Two Female Teachers Kidnapped In Edo State. / I Beat My Girl Friends
Viewing this topic: agbosilinkus(m), frankgreat(m), kolaaderin, YINKS89(m), afanda(m), Gshun, lawalwas, cjman1010, taju4free(m), tempex88(m), daddyiel(m), emmyang(m), Badluck(m), dubix001, skayT, goldwaters(f), MightySparrow, dkby(m), emmagr8, 36STATES, SamueloAderemi(m), EVILFOREST and 45 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25