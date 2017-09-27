Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Former Bank Manager, 3 Others Arraigned For N72 Million Fraud(photo) (7244 Views)

EFCC Declares Woman Wanted For N1 Billion Fraud (photo) / UCTH Chief Medical Director,others Arraigned For N85 Million Scam(photos) / Babalawo Arrested And Arraigned For N2.4 Million Fraud (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The accused persons allegedly conspired together and diverted N32,000,000 (Thirty-Two Million Naira Only) being a balance of the eight hundred units of motorcycles worth N72,000,000 (Seventy-Two Million Naira) belonging to the complainant, one Ibrahim Iron by falsely claiming that the motorcycles were meant for the Nigerian Union of Teachers.



http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/27/former-bank-manager-3-others-arraigned-n72-million-fraud-photo/ The EFCC today, September 27th, 2017 arraigned four suspected fraudsters Sani Abubakar, Abubakar Abdullahi, Mainasara Kallamu and Abdulrazaq Abdullahi before Justice Ibrahim Kangiwa of the Kebbi State High Court on an eight-count charge of conspiracy, forgery obtaining by false pretence and issuance of a dud cheque.The accused persons allegedly conspired together and diverted N32,000,000 (Thirty-Two Million Naira Only) being a balance of the eight hundred units of motorcycles worth N72,000,000 (Seventy-Two Million Naira) belonging to the complainant, one Ibrahim Iron by falsely claiming that the motorcycles were meant for the Nigerian Union of Teachers.

Sorry

Good

See their faces. 3 Likes

Hmmm see the names

sorry

Hmmm fraud sha

heads bowed....yawa don gas 1 Like

awusa men don't clean/wash their dick and anus... so sad 3 Likes 1 Share

Let them go to prison for this act. Aboki wey dey Thief

Terrible I must say

I used to think people from the North were honest people..

Advance fraudsters!!!........................Yesterday l went to a restaurant. l saw there

was a WiFi service, so l asked for the

password. The waitress told me eat first, so l

placed my order. After eating l asked again

for the password, and again, she told me eat

first. Feeling frustrated, l ordered black

coffee. After coffee, again l asked for the

password. They told me eat first. Then

angrily, l walked to the restaurant manager

and asked for the password. He replied eat

first !!! l was about to explode, when I finally

saw a sign on the wall... Wi Fi password =

Eat first. 2 Likes

I would av love him to be in jail for a long time but unfortunately he will be released soonest but if a poor man steal ordinary nokia charger he will be sentenced to 100yrs in prison with hard labour

Bank manager be like people wey de sell suya for wuse2

evribody jus dey find money by all means necessary

Na them

Dis are not usual names of fraudsters. NCAN members una dig? 1 Like

See my account balance is working for all mtn sim 1 Like

OsuGanja:

I used to think people from the North were honest people.. OsuGanja:

I used to think people from the North were honest people..

Please change that your perception of those hypocritical sapiens.

They always perpetrate evil and claim to be honest, religious and innocent.

They are snakes and will always remain a brood of vipers. Please change that your perception of those hypocritical sapiens.They always perpetrate evil and claim to be honest, religious and innocent.They are snakes and will always remain a brood of vipers.

Afonja every were, spits and leaves thread...

lol... so many people are already disappointed and shamed rushing here to check names only to find our aboki brothers making headlines...

I was expecting to see a bank manager of a new generation bank only to see the bank manager of Miyetti Allah Development Bank

Shame

Aboki

Now that aboki are now into fraud. Who will I trust



Kai! Walahi what I am seeing here?

Looks like its Afonja that dressed like abokina Aboki no like money, they are very honest, they can not do frau....Kai! Walahi what I am seeing here?Looks like its Afonja that dressed like abokina

Where is Mr truth in Africa?? If only we can all start naming our kids the truth! from the press, or journalist to the news to the culprit and the defender of justice

stphil:

Afonja every were, spits and leaves thread... SMH for you