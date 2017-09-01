Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Cabal Frustrates TSTV Launch In Nigeria, Threatens Its CEO, May Not Launch Oct 1 (22678 Views)

http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/09/tstv-cabals-frustrate-tstv-launch.html This is according to an insider that is close to the management of TSTV.. Read below..





Modified: I think there is lots of confusion as to TSTv, from what I gathered, they are yet to get lincense from the NBC..



This is developing.. More coming soon



Whats your take? I weep for Nigeria.Modified: I think there is lots of confusion as to TSTv, from what I gathered, they are yet to get lincense from the NBC..This is developing.. More coming soon

It must launch

I weep for Nigeria

Hmm. awon enemy of progress tun ti bere

Doubt Nigeria can ever be good... Seriously!!

What's happening in this country? If truly, they somehow manage to frustrate TStv's startup, then nothing good can ever come out of this country.

Until we all march to all DSTV station and deal with them, things will not happen. South Africans will never allow any foreign company to compete with their indigenous companies.

We are the one doing ourselves. Like same generator cabals importers working against electricity

One of the issues with a monopolistic competition



Don't count your chickens before they hatch

Show me that cabal and i roast them alive! TSTV is here to stay!

I wouldn't be surprised a bit if this is true.



For TsTV to survive, at least 3 NBC senior directors have to be shareholders in the company, also at least one very strong politician will be on their company board among many other things.



So you guys don't know that's how corrupt we are in this country? Nepotism and corruption in the private sector quadruple that of Government.



I wasn't too enthused by the TsTV because I read the article written by HiTV CEO who talked about being frustrated by Nigerian regulators in collaboration with DStv.



Guys, God has helped us, we need to wake up. Change begins with you! 68 Likes 4 Shares

I knew it.,.....why is the government so wicked......u can't even let ur own country product 2 grow just because of greed......God please in my next life.....even though u wanna put me in Africa......let it not be Nigeria

Isnt there a consumer body in nigeria?

Thunder faya the cabals ad anybody asking for bribe..South Africa wey dey lynch nigerians at will be the pipu wey dose cows dey defend dem interest..Corrupt country

Hmmmmm. This can not be possible

alll NIgerians should rally behind TSTV





all these south african firms are scammers





from MTN to shoprite robbing us blind while they kill us in their own country

DSTV don dey fear.... the thunder still dey market....

Operation bone dstv

in Nigeria, them wan let better thing happen just like that?



There'll always be a way to block development.



They have collected their checks na... lol



Nigeria my country

I can handle it

Can Nigeria ever be like south Africa or Turkey or Ghana or Kenya or Rwanda

where is Lia Mohammed self

When I see comment on the tstv stuff I just refuse to comment.. Because I nonit will come to this in the nearest future. Smh what a country

In fact ehn



But e no go work





In fact ehn But e no go work

Buhari must never go unpunished.