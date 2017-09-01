₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,885,869 members, 3,818,786 topics. Date: Wednesday, 27 September 2017 at 07:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Cabal Frustrates TSTV Launch In Nigeria, Threatens Its CEO, May Not Launch Oct 1 (22678 Views)
TSTV Launches In Nigeria: Channels, Packages, Subscription & Decoder Prices / Kemen At Korede Bello's Album Launch Party, Spotted With Fans / Half Of The Yellow Sun Vs Oct 1 (which Do You Think Is Better And Why?) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Cabal Frustrates TSTV Launch In Nigeria, Threatens Its CEO, May Not Launch Oct 1 by AutoReportNG: 5:20pm
This is according to an insider that is close to the management of TSTV.. Read below..
Source:
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/09/tstv-cabals-frustrate-tstv-launch.html
2 Shares
|Re: Cabal Frustrates TSTV Launch In Nigeria, Threatens Its CEO, May Not Launch Oct 1 by AutoReportNG: 5:20pm
Whats your take? I weep for Nigeria.
Modified: I think there is lots of confusion as to TSTv, from what I gathered, they are yet to get lincense from the NBC..
This is developing.. More coming soon
Read more here...
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/09/tstv-cabals-frustrate-tstv-launch.html
8 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Cabal Frustrates TSTV Launch In Nigeria, Threatens Its CEO, May Not Launch Oct 1 by adisabarber(m): 5:23pm
It must launch
61 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Cabal Frustrates TSTV Launch In Nigeria, Threatens Its CEO, May Not Launch Oct 1 by Oluwasaeon(m): 5:23pm
I weep for Nigeria
12 Likes
|Re: Cabal Frustrates TSTV Launch In Nigeria, Threatens Its CEO, May Not Launch Oct 1 by temmytopsy1(f): 5:25pm
Hmm. awon enemy of progress tun ti bere
38 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Cabal Frustrates TSTV Launch In Nigeria, Threatens Its CEO, May Not Launch Oct 1 by NIGHTFOX: 5:27pm
Doubt Nigeria can ever be good... Seriously!!
13 Likes
|Re: Cabal Frustrates TSTV Launch In Nigeria, Threatens Its CEO, May Not Launch Oct 1 by dustmalik: 5:37pm
What's happening in this country? If truly, they somehow manage to frustrate TStv's startup, then nothing good can ever come out of this country.
41 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Cabal Frustrates TSTV Launch In Nigeria, Threatens Its CEO, May Not Launch Oct 1 by brainpulse: 5:42pm
Until we all march to all DSTV station and deal with them, things will not happen. South Africans will never allow any foreign company to compete with their indigenous companies.
We are the one doing ourselves. Like same generator cabals importers working against electricity
52 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Cabal Frustrates TSTV Launch In Nigeria, Threatens Its CEO, May Not Launch Oct 1 by Rexphobia(m): 5:42pm
One of the issues with a monopolistic competition
Don't count your chickens before they hatch
3 Likes
|Re: Cabal Frustrates TSTV Launch In Nigeria, Threatens Its CEO, May Not Launch Oct 1 by nairavsdollars: 5:43pm
Show me that cabal and i roast them alive! TSTV is here to stay!
93 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Cabal Frustrates TSTV Launch In Nigeria, Threatens Its CEO, May Not Launch Oct 1 by Johnemeka247: 5:43pm
Ok
|Re: Cabal Frustrates TSTV Launch In Nigeria, Threatens Its CEO, May Not Launch Oct 1 by bumi10: 5:43pm
oboy oooooo
them don come ooo
smh...... DSTV work
rubbish country
|Re: Cabal Frustrates TSTV Launch In Nigeria, Threatens Its CEO, May Not Launch Oct 1 by admax(m): 5:43pm
I wouldn't be surprised a bit if this is true.
For TsTV to survive, at least 3 NBC senior directors have to be shareholders in the company, also at least one very strong politician will be on their company board among many other things.
So you guys don't know that's how corrupt we are in this country? Nepotism and corruption in the private sector quadruple that of Government.
I wasn't too enthused by the TsTV because I read the article written by HiTV CEO who talked about being frustrated by Nigerian regulators in collaboration with DStv.
Guys, God has helped us, we need to wake up. Change begins with you!
68 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Cabal Frustrates TSTV Launch In Nigeria, Threatens Its CEO, May Not Launch Oct 1 by Victornezzar: 5:43pm
I knew it.,.....why is the government so wicked......u can't even let ur own country product 2 grow just because of greed......God please in my next life.....even though u wanna put me in Africa......let it not be Nigeria
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Cabal Frustrates TSTV Launch In Nigeria, Threatens Its CEO, May Not Launch Oct 1 by nedu2000(m): 5:43pm
Isnt there a consumer body in nigeria?
5 Likes
|Re: Cabal Frustrates TSTV Launch In Nigeria, Threatens Its CEO, May Not Launch Oct 1 by SIRmanjar(m): 5:44pm
Thunder faya the cabals ad anybody asking for bribe..South Africa wey dey lynch nigerians at will be the pipu wey dose cows dey defend dem interest..Corrupt country
18 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Cabal Frustrates TSTV Launch In Nigeria, Threatens Its CEO, May Not Launch Oct 1 by itiswellandwell: 5:44pm
Hmmmmm. This can not be possible
.
Check my signature for ongoing promo of our full capacity powerbank
|Re: Cabal Frustrates TSTV Launch In Nigeria, Threatens Its CEO, May Not Launch Oct 1 by fergusen(m): 5:44pm
|Re: Cabal Frustrates TSTV Launch In Nigeria, Threatens Its CEO, May Not Launch Oct 1 by rozayx5(m): 5:44pm
alll NIgerians should rally behind TSTV
all these south african firms are scammers
from MTN to shoprite robbing us blind while they kill us in their own country
15 Likes
|Re: Cabal Frustrates TSTV Launch In Nigeria, Threatens Its CEO, May Not Launch Oct 1 by NigerDeltan(m): 5:44pm
1 Like
|Re: Cabal Frustrates TSTV Launch In Nigeria, Threatens Its CEO, May Not Launch Oct 1 by emekanairaland(m): 5:44pm
DSTV don dey fear.... the thunder still dey market....
12 Likes
|Re: Cabal Frustrates TSTV Launch In Nigeria, Threatens Its CEO, May Not Launch Oct 1 by H2omaster: 5:44pm
Operation bone dstv
5 Likes
|Re: Cabal Frustrates TSTV Launch In Nigeria, Threatens Its CEO, May Not Launch Oct 1 by iamchybs(m): 5:44pm
in Nigeria, them wan let better thing happen just like that?
There'll always be a way to block development.
They have collected their checks na... lol
Nigeria my country
|Re: Cabal Frustrates TSTV Launch In Nigeria, Threatens Its CEO, May Not Launch Oct 1 by Maziebuka01(m): 5:44pm
I can handle it
4 Likes
|Re: Cabal Frustrates TSTV Launch In Nigeria, Threatens Its CEO, May Not Launch Oct 1 by eddieguru(m): 5:44pm
Ok
|Re: Cabal Frustrates TSTV Launch In Nigeria, Threatens Its CEO, May Not Launch Oct 1 by femo122: 5:44pm
Can Nigeria ever be like south Africa or Turkey or Ghana or Kenya or Rwanda
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cabal Frustrates TSTV Launch In Nigeria, Threatens Its CEO, May Not Launch Oct 1 by Nuel25846(m): 5:45pm
where is Lia Mohammed self
3 Likes
|Re: Cabal Frustrates TSTV Launch In Nigeria, Threatens Its CEO, May Not Launch Oct 1 by emekaeneh: 5:45pm
When I see comment on the tstv stuff I just refuse to comment.. Because I nonit will come to this in the nearest future. Smh what a country
|Re: Cabal Frustrates TSTV Launch In Nigeria, Threatens Its CEO, May Not Launch Oct 1 by angelbulksms: 5:45pm
emekanairaland:
In fact ehn
But e no go work
Check my Signature: Complete Bulk SMS Website for N12,500 - Buy SMS Units at 73kobo Only.
|Re: Cabal Frustrates TSTV Launch In Nigeria, Threatens Its CEO, May Not Launch Oct 1 by Bayajidda1: 5:45pm
Buhari must never go unpunished.
6 Likes
|Re: Cabal Frustrates TSTV Launch In Nigeria, Threatens Its CEO, May Not Launch Oct 1 by Oloripelebe: 5:45pm
|Re: Cabal Frustrates TSTV Launch In Nigeria, Threatens Its CEO, May Not Launch Oct 1 by zizman: 5:45pm
Oh no...How can the leaders of nigeria not want Nigeria to progress..wen we go to their country..they frustrate us with attacks then they come and lord over us here, den an indigenous company trying to rise is being opposed by Nigerians...
May better thunder strike dem...
2 Likes 2 Shares
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply)
GOTV Targeted At Startv: Another South African Anti Competition Initiative / OMG Teletubbies Yoruba Version. This Will Make Your Day! / Prison Break Season 4
Viewing this topic: Gepheral, CaptainCodes(m), kheart(m), Arizona042, Keshinr0, mekadonpat(m), armadeo(m), NarnieSnyper(m), Gogirl(f), uzo4real(m), goodnija, Agromuda(m), feezy(m), ka2ma(m), DabELLs(m), Nakairogold(f), Olembey, Jobig(m), onyyy, DanEmakoji(m), Bzle(m), eedristo, Murainah1(m), Edesinpayan(m), Banter1, Kezifils(m), IamShiningStar(f), buJu234, Mouthgag, herkeem, tapingil(m), shachris02, stuffs4me(m), iyobosadavid(m), adriftonmemories(m), harmbhrosz(m), PassionateSoul(m), pxjosh(m), donnn, nwokechisom, fabulousfortune(m), halmeyd(m), Curiouscat, Jelvy, vickillo, YommiE1(m), mikkypel(m), horchukoh(m), Metete60, youngaduco(m), jacyhelen(f), TitansInfx, thayora, donwalexy4148(m), stharley, Liberty101, c4tnoelz(f), MadamExcellency, whatmoreng, hammiddanimmam, lekibraky(m), okenwaa(m), Almansur1(m), SweetBanana, aro1(m), krich1, omoboy08(m), Optofrank, mixratio(m), Vicintonsh(m), HST(m), fydence, Narldon(f), brightnelly(f), Yinkay, Stevengerd(m), Adewabdul, Olril18, Wagasigiungu(m), baylord101(m), ursullalinda, gluxero(m), Kaodek(m), oludarebagbile, akbello(m), jydeskill1(m), PHILipu1(m), greatdeal1408(m), fotyy, homosapien(m), OOOS(m), sexsells(m), haskeem, hamlino15, b0y(m), lollypopson(f), oneligeria, Ademak, yummy001, gstuntzng, Peinstein, yhellow(m), Themechanic, Odianose13(m), kilisi, Sincerelyme(f), 00Ademi(m), tundesto(m), milloguy, MoyoGENERAL, centononye(m), Ayjuri, Abiolabalogun(m), production4u, dustmalik, lordTK(m), Angy55(f), WMD(m), DKOKO3(m), she234, medolab90(m), Dominiquez, venorite, Bank450(m), kizitoik2004(m), Itsachair, schneid, misscrystals(f), aremuforlife(m), corpersforum(f), Kayraph(m), happney65, senola1, barika2011(m), intruxive(m), xrayz(m), Lilcentt(f), Geenosko, Zechenna007, Redman44(m), yunglivochi(m), jcgodfrey(m), ejihand, masky101(m), apalemighty01(m), LaurelP(m), hardae(m), 777philosopher, chukwumar, topsamjo, baddosky1, Klington, Bleiz(m), Jamesboola, Chucks234, NickD(m), kufre2010, justjeff, Airtimex(m), lonelydude, Elxandre(m), Majidmuhammad, Ishilove, domchike(m), chackzzy(m), fretfingers, chopcy(m), rayvelez, yinbabs2k, slowice(m), hansyllo(m), gsogbu(m), diegwu01, Larryton(m), MainKatanma(m), maywes(m), superguy77(m), collums(m), speed99, sultan003(m), beloase, Onlinetalk, Comrade360, HeWrites, FineBro(m), vandersave, Dabigbroda(m), saintjimos(m), amazinghomez09, Moyo4u, Afe11, mikoladproperty, petchris04(m) and 204 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6