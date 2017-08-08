Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) (4540 Views)

Royhill Edozie's Last Instagram Post Featuring IK Ogbonna & Alexreports / Isabella Ayuk Visits Alexreports At The Hospital Over Accident / Alex Nwankwo 'Alexreports' Involved In Accident(photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

AlexReports Commends Nairaland, Recites Poem On National TV

‎

Abuja's popular social media entrepreneur Alex Nwankwo was recently interviewed as a guest on NTA International programme " Entertainment Half Hour" where he spoke about how he started and other social media related issues.



‎AlexReports as he is popularly called also made reference to the overwhelming strength of Nairaland haven received award on behalf of the platform. The award winning reporter was put on hot seat to recite a poem instantly to the excitement of the viewers



Watch full brief interview.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N5QWhzA2chY‎ Abuja's popular social media entrepreneur Alex Nwankwo was recently interviewed as a guest on NTA International programme " Entertainment Half Hour" where he spoke about how he started and other social media related issues.‎AlexReports as he is popularly called also made reference to the overwhelming strength of Nairaland haven received award on behalf of the platform. The award winning reporter was put on hot seat to recite a poem instantly to the excitement of the viewersWatch full brief interview. 3 Likes

Ok

Wehdone sir in falz voice. 1 Like

Ok

& seun dey shock in himself like joystick wen water touch 1 Like 1 Share

NTA still de exist? 2 Likes

cool

should we fry poo

An so?

Am sure alexreports is same as the Op.. (just difrnt moniker)

Else how is this supos to be news?? 'Recite poem - news.."

Na wa 14 Likes

Lovely

Seriously, how is this news?

Where is the award?

Assh in.......?

U just dey collect accolade from nairaland



And the person wey get nairaland no gree show face 2 Likes

rawpadgin:

& seun dey shock in himself like joystick wen water touch Very good. Very good.

Nice

NTA is like Nigeria the father





Mostly irrelevant cos who watches NTA

hmmmmmmmn......so what should we cook 1 Like 1 Share

If u never visit nairaland even as a guest u still b learner 4 social media



Nairaland all d way 2 Likes

jodababa:

should we fry poo Homeboiy:

U just dey collect accolade from nairaland



And the person wey get nairaland no gree show face Seun does not send all those ones so far as money is rolling to his account. jodababa:

should we fry poo Nobody cares. Seun does not send all those ones so far as money is rolling to his account.Nobody cares.

Nice one

nice lips though. but I don't like white/yellowish dick...... nairaland is bea

phameous:

An so? Am sure alexreports is same as the Op.. (just difrnt moniker) Else how is this supos to be news?? 'Recite poem - news.." Na wa No chill at all No chill at all





Is he a mod, co-owner or showbiz guy cos I'm not understanding. How and when was he employed Wetin be the guy post for Nairaland sef?Is he a mod, co-owner or showbiz guy cos I'm not understanding. How and when was he employed 1 Like

i dey com bak

Good one, as you rep nairaland #lalasticlala #seun #mynd44 let's rejoice

Okay

Lmao the things we see on NL homepage ... but just the pictures in the studio would have been enough na ...u had to put extra to showcase ...

I know the same guy runs the Alex report and gleesmodels account

Kul!!!