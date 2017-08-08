₦airaland Forum

Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by GLeesMODEL(m): 8:50pm On Sep 27
AlexReports Commends Nairaland, Recites Poem On National TV

Abuja's popular social media entrepreneur Alex Nwankwo was recently interviewed as a guest on NTA International programme " Entertainment Half Hour" where he spoke about how he started and other social media related issues. 

‎AlexReports as he is popularly called also made reference to the overwhelming strength of Nairaland haven received award on behalf of the platform. The award winning reporter was put on hot seat to recite a poem instantly to the excitement of the viewers

Watch full brief interview.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N5QWhzA2chY

Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by YomzzyDBlogger: 8:51pm On Sep 27
Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by mogboyelade(f): 9:00pm On Sep 27
Wehdone sir in falz voice.

Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by BlackDBagba: 9:16pm On Sep 27
Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by rawpadgin(m): 10:05pm On Sep 27
& seun dey shock in himself like joystick wen water touch

Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by kings09(m): 10:06pm On Sep 27
NTA still de exist?

Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by lordraiden(m): 10:06pm On Sep 27
Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by jodababa(m): 10:06pm On Sep 27
Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by phameous(f): 10:07pm On Sep 27
An so?
Am sure alexreports is same as the Op.. (just difrnt moniker)
Else how is this supos to be news?? 'Recite poem - news.."
Na wa

Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by kagari: 10:07pm On Sep 27
Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by quiverfull(m): 10:07pm On Sep 27
Seriously, how is this news?
Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by crunchyg(m): 10:08pm On Sep 27
Where is the award?
Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by Theultimate(m): 10:09pm On Sep 27
Assh in.......?
Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by Homeboiy(m): 10:09pm On Sep 27
U just dey collect accolade from nairaland

And the person wey get nairaland no gree show face

Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by Emeka71(m): 10:09pm On Sep 27
rawpadgin:
& seun dey shock in himself like joystick wen water touch
Very good.
Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by FunmyKemmy(f): 10:10pm On Sep 27
Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by ALAYORMII: 10:10pm On Sep 27
NTA is like Nigeria the father


Mostly irrelevant cos who watches NTA
Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by mofeoluwadassah: 10:13pm On Sep 27
hmmmmmmmn......so what should we cook undecided

Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by Inspire01(m): 10:13pm On Sep 27
If u never visit nairaland even as a guest u still b learner 4 social media

Nairaland all d way

Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by Emeka71(m): 10:13pm On Sep 27
jodababa:
should we fry poo
Homeboiy:
U just dey collect accolade from nairaland

And the person wey get nairaland no gree show face
Seun does not send all those ones so far as money is rolling to his account.
jodababa:
should we fry poo
Nobody cares.
Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by gaeul(f): 10:13pm On Sep 27
Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by Intellad(m): 10:14pm On Sep 27
nice lips though. but I don't like white/yellowish dick...... nairaland is bea
Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by Mznaett(f): 10:18pm On Sep 27
phameous:
An so? Am sure alexreports is same as the Op.. (just difrnt moniker) Else how is this supos to be news?? 'Recite poem - news.." Na wa
No chill at all grin grin
Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by Alariwo2: 10:42pm On Sep 27
Wetin be the guy post for Nairaland sef?

Is he a mod, co-owner or showbiz guy cos I'm not understanding. How and when was he employed

Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by crispus09(m): 11:05pm On Sep 27
Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by castrol180(m): 11:09pm On Sep 27
Good one, as you rep nairaland #lalasticlala #seun #mynd44 let's rejoice
Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by joystickextendr: 11:11pm On Sep 27
Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by seuncyrus(m): 12:43am
Lmao the things we see on NL homepage ... but just the pictures in the studio would have been enough na ...u had to put extra to showcase ...
I know the same guy runs the Alex report and gleesmodels account

Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by simplemach(m): 12:44am
Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by phoenix45(m): 1:34am
nice one sir alex

