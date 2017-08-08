₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by GLeesMODEL(m): 8:50pm On Sep 27
AlexReports Commends Nairaland, Recites Poem On National TV
Abuja's popular social media entrepreneur Alex Nwankwo was recently interviewed as a guest on NTA International programme " Entertainment Half Hour" where he spoke about how he started and other social media related issues.
AlexReports as he is popularly called also made reference to the overwhelming strength of Nairaland haven received award on behalf of the platform. The award winning reporter was put on hot seat to recite a poem instantly to the excitement of the viewers
Watch full brief interview.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N5QWhzA2chY
|Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by YomzzyDBlogger: 8:51pm On Sep 27
Ok
|Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by mogboyelade(f): 9:00pm On Sep 27
Wehdone sir in falz voice.
|Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by BlackDBagba: 9:16pm On Sep 27
Ok
|Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by rawpadgin(m): 10:05pm On Sep 27
& seun dey shock in himself like joystick wen water touch
|Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by kings09(m): 10:06pm On Sep 27
NTA still de exist?
|Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by lordraiden(m): 10:06pm On Sep 27
cool
|Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by jodababa(m): 10:06pm On Sep 27
should we fry poo
|Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by phameous(f): 10:07pm On Sep 27
An so?
Am sure alexreports is same as the Op.. (just difrnt moniker)
Else how is this supos to be news?? 'Recite poem - news.."
Na wa
|Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by kagari: 10:07pm On Sep 27
Lovely
|Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by quiverfull(m): 10:07pm On Sep 27
Seriously, how is this news?
|Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by crunchyg(m): 10:08pm On Sep 27
Where is the award?
|Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by Theultimate(m): 10:09pm On Sep 27
Assh in.......?
|Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by Homeboiy(m): 10:09pm On Sep 27
U just dey collect accolade from nairaland
And the person wey get nairaland no gree show face
|Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by Emeka71(m): 10:09pm On Sep 27
rawpadgin:Very good.
|Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by FunmyKemmy(f): 10:10pm On Sep 27
Nice
|Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by ALAYORMII: 10:10pm On Sep 27
NTA is like Nigeria the father
Mostly irrelevant cos who watches NTA
|Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by mofeoluwadassah: 10:13pm On Sep 27
hmmmmmmmn......so what should we cook
|Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by Inspire01(m): 10:13pm On Sep 27
If u never visit nairaland even as a guest u still b learner 4 social media
Nairaland all d way
|Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by Emeka71(m): 10:13pm On Sep 27
|Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by gaeul(f): 10:13pm On Sep 27
Nice one
|Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by Intellad(m): 10:14pm On Sep 27
nice lips though. but I don't like white/yellowish dick...... nairaland is bea
|Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by Mznaett(f): 10:18pm On Sep 27
phameous:No chill at all
|Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by Alariwo2: 10:42pm On Sep 27
Wetin be the guy post for Nairaland sef?
Is he a mod, co-owner or showbiz guy cos I'm not understanding. How and when was he employed
|Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by crispus09(m): 11:05pm On Sep 27
i dey com bak
|Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by castrol180(m): 11:09pm On Sep 27
Good one, as you rep nairaland #lalasticlala #seun #mynd44 let's rejoice
|Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by joystickextendr: 11:11pm On Sep 27
Okay
|Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by seuncyrus(m): 12:43am
Lmao the things we see on NL homepage ... but just the pictures in the studio would have been enough na ...u had to put extra to showcase ...
I know the same guy runs the Alex report and gleesmodels account
|Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by simplemach(m): 12:44am
Kul!!!
|Re: Alexreports, Recites Poem On NTA, Commends Nairaland (Video) by phoenix45(m): 1:34am
nice one sir alex
