Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / 6 Tips To Earn Some More Money On The Side (4837 Views)

6 Tips For Starting A Successful Small Business / List Of Genuine Online Paid Surveys Sites To Earn Some Extra Money / 6 Tips To Starting Your Own Business (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Consulting/Coaching



If you have a specific skill-set with adequate knowledge and experience, you can leverage on it and build a lucrative side business on consulting/coaching that’s quite easy and affordable to start. It can involve giving advice to a start-ups on how to build their public image, assisting start-ups with social media marketing and SEO work etc. The best part of this business is that you can build it to fit your schedule and free time.



Freelance Work



This is another flexible side business that doesn’t need long-term commitments. You can also adapt this kind of business to fit your schedule and free time. Becoming a freelancer can involve writing content for businesses, doing content marketing for start-ups and doing design work for businesses, which can include graphic designs, web designs, logo designs etc. It really depends on your talent, skill-set and interests. The best part of this is that there is a reasonably high demand for freelancers especially in the area of content marketing, social media marketing and design work.



Leverage On Your Vehicle



If you have a vehicle, you can cash in on it by registering with Uber or Taxify or both. The best part about this is that you can keep your keys by becoming a driver on the platform or hire someone to drive the car on the platform for you.



However, when considering this option as a means to making some extra money, you should be sure that you are satisfied with the rate of depreciation of your car (because it will definitely be higher). You also have to consider the cost of financing the car and other maintenance costs.



Produce Crafts



If you’re good with your hands, are creative and love to create crafts and design work, you can use the talent to create jewelry, clothing, furniture or accessories, and can sell them to make some decent money on the side. The advent of social media has made marketing your craft work and designs much easier, as you can take advantage of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and online shopping platforms like Jumia mall, to put your work out there and get it sold.



Photography



If you have good photography skills, you can purchase a camera and start doing photography jobs on the side. Photography is now big business, if you know how to exploit it, and you can start a very decent side business from it. However, in the photography business, it is best to carve a niche for yourself. Don’t be a jack-of-all-trades and master of none, you are unlikely to get positive recognition and referrals that way. You can specialize in weddings, capturing landscapes, taking fashion pictures etc. You can also sell some of your pictures to sites like Shutterstock.



Modeling or Voice-Over Work



Modeling is not all about having the perfect body and walking on the runway, there are different aspects of modeling. You can be a body model, hand model, leg model or even a face model, and earn some decent money from it. If you are really good at it, there is a chance that you get more recognition, and even attain a kind of ‘celebrity status’ from it, which of course means more money for you.



For the voice-over work, if you have a voice that’s great for voice-overs and you have some broadcast experience, you can earn some extra money by doing voice-over work for ad agencies, broadcasting houses etc.



Source: http://www.opinions.ng/6-tips-earn-money-side/ Whether you’re a student or working a 9-5 job, there are many ways to make some more money on the side. You just need to know them and be ready to give the required effort and commitment to making them work for you. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 6 tips to earn some more money on the side.If you have a specific skill-set with adequate knowledge and experience, you can leverage on it and build a lucrative side business on consulting/coaching that’s quite easy and affordable to start. It can involve giving advice to a start-ups on how to build their public image, assisting start-ups with social media marketing and SEO work etc. The best part of this business is that you can build it to fit your schedule and free time.This is another flexible side business that doesn’t need long-term commitments. You can also adapt this kind of business to fit your schedule and free time. Becoming a freelancer can involve writing content for businesses, doing content marketing for start-ups and doing design work for businesses, which can include graphic designs, web designs, logo designs etc. It really depends on your talent, skill-set and interests. The best part of this is that there is a reasonably high demand for freelancers especially in the area of content marketing, social media marketing and design work.If you have a vehicle, you can cash in on it by registering with Uber or Taxify or both. The best part about this is that you can keep your keys by becoming a driver on the platform or hire someone to drive the car on the platform for you.However, when considering this option as a means to making some extra money, you should be sure that you are satisfied with the rate of depreciation of your car (because it will definitely be higher). You also have to consider the cost of financing the car and other maintenance costs.If you’re good with your hands, are creative and love to create crafts and design work, you can use the talent to create jewelry, clothing, furniture or accessories, and can sell them to make some decent money on the side. The advent of social media has made marketing your craft work and designs much easier, as you can take advantage of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and online shopping platforms like Jumia mall, to put your work out there and get it sold.If you have good photography skills, you can purchase a camera and start doing photography jobs on the side. Photography is now big business, if you know how to exploit it, and you can start a very decent side business from it. However, in the photography business, it is best to carve a niche for yourself. Don’t be a jack-of-all-trades and master of none, you are unlikely to get positive recognition and referrals that way. You can specialize in weddings, capturing landscapes, taking fashion pictures etc. You can also sell some of your pictures to sites like Shutterstock.Modeling is not all about having the perfect body and walking on the runway, there are different aspects of modeling. You can be a body model, hand model, leg model or even a face model, and earn some decent money from it. If you are really good at it, there is a chance that you get more recognition, and even attain a kind of ‘celebrity status’ from it, which of course means more money for you.For the voice-over work, if you have a voice that’s great for voice-overs and you have some broadcast experience, you can earn some extra money by doing voice-over work for ad agencies, broadcasting houses etc. 1 Like

I read people comments about disappearing of Nnamdi Kanu and I discovered that Nigerians are totally enslaved by this Buhari regime.



People tend to believe the useless cover up made by Army that Nnamdi Kanu is hiding or that he might have cross to Cameroon and i laughed . I earlier wrote that Nnamdi Kanu and parents was either killed or in Government custody but they refuse to believe me, let me give some reason while Nnamdi Kanu is not hiding.



If you can recall the first time soldiers came near his house were two people was killed Nnamdi Kanu came out the following day address the press outside his house which means he was in the House during the time they came.



Nnamdi kanu can never hide because he made it know that he is ready to lose his life for Biafra, this is the man who leave everything for Biafra talk of good life he is enjoying in London, from a noble family even after bail condition he still defiled all and continue the struggle and not even the intimidation by army during the Ebonyi state rally that stop him but keep on and on attending other rallies accross the Biafra land.



Have you ask yourself why are the issue of biafra now is giving the Government sleepless night after invading Nnamdi Kanu house? Because they murdered Nnamdi Kanu that is why after the operation IPOB was quickly proscribed in South East and tagged terrorist Organization by Nigeria Government within a week, now looking for international backing should in case the issue of Nnamdi Kanu killing come up so they can called him terrorist.



Have you ask yourself why was Buhari sent some northern Governors to Eastern region for peace and thereafter VP and IG of police to Abia to meet with Governor? The reason is that Ikpazue was angry that Nnamdi Kanu was killed by army so all those peace visit was to Console him and promised him more Government package, visiting other state was to make it not look suspicious, has Buhari ever sent people for peace before in the past the answer Is no why was it that all this was happening after Kanu home was invaded by soldier.



No time has his brother mention that Kanu hiding position will not be disclosed did you watch him in any video is Government cover up story to make it look as if Kanu are hiding, if Kanu is hiding his brother can never said such. Kanu brother have accused Government of kidnapping Kanu and his parent that he has no knowledge of their way about since after there house was invadad by army.



IPOB or his lawyers can not wrote to World leaders and UN to asked Nigeria Government to release Nnamdi Kanu if Kanu is hiding let us use our brain propaganda may be a weapon of war but there are limit.



So if Government who are holding Kanu and parent will denial that, it means that Kanu has being murdered by army and probable buried somewhere which I don't wish. 4 Likes 2 Shares

But who is this guy above me you know dey tire for FTC?



@ op nice write up, we go do something about it



The guy below though... That ur muscles na elele .....



Make I run comot before commando go come beat, I cannot come and go and kill myself

Gud one...first time being FTC...Evidence of good things to come...



I dedicate this to all my fans here....

Yahoo Yahoo and Oloshooo... 1 Like

Good tips but it is better when u see an established person in any of these area to hold u by the hand because naija biz road rough o





Check out most of my work here



www.entmirror.com

www.tabbazportal.com



I wil give you something more cute Freelance is bae. If you're looking for a freelance web designer and developer, get me on whatsapp 0.8.1 6.7.9.7.0.9.6.9Check out most of my work hereI wil give you something more cute



Coz every babe wey you meet for this island na so so modeling or inerior decoration dem dey do



Awon osho nla Op you should remove modeling from that list oCoz every babe wey you meet for this island na so so modeling or inerior decoration dem dey doAwon osho nla 1 Like 1 Share

MINI IMPORTATION & Blog Administration

mmm

dignity33:

I read people comments about disappearing of Nnamdi Kanu and I discovered that Nigerians are totally enslaved by this Buhari regime.



People tend to believe the useless cover up made by Army that Nnamdi Kanu is hiding or that he might have cross to Cameroon and i laughed . I earlier wrote that Nnamdi Kanu and parents was either killed or in Government custody but they refuse to believe me, let me give some reason while Nnamdi Kanu is not hiding.



If you can recall the first time soldiers came near his house were two people was killed Nnamdi Kanu came out the following day address the press outside his house which means he was in the House during the time they came.



Nnamdi kanu can never hide because he made it know that he is ready to lose his life for Biafra, this is the man who leave everything for Biafra talk of good life he is enjoying in London, from a noble family even after bail condition he still defiled all and continue the struggle and not even the intimidation by army during the Ebonyi state rally that stop him but keep on and on attending other rallies accross the Biafra land.



Have you ask yourself why are the issue of biafra now is giving the Government sleepless night after invading Nnamdi Kanu house? Because they murdered Nnamdi Kanu that is why after the operation IPOB was quickly proscribed in South East and tagged terrorist Organization by Nigeria Government within a week, now looking for international backing should in case the issue of Nnamdi Kanu killing come up so they can called him terrorist.



Have you ask yourself why was Buhari sent some northern Governors to Eastern region for peace and thereafter VP and IG of police to Abia to meet with Governor? The reason is that Ikpazue was angry that Nnamdi Kanu was killed by army so all those peace visit was to Console him and promised him more Government package, visiting other state was to make it not look suspicious, has Buhari ever sent people for peace before in the past the answer Is no why was it that all this was happening after Kanu home was invaded by soldier.



No time has his brother mention that Kanu hiding position will not be disclosed did you watch him in any video is Government cover up story to make it look as if Kanu are hiding, if Kanu is hiding his brother can never said such. Kanu brother have accused Government of kidnapping Kanu and his parent that he has no knowledge of their way about since after there house was invadad by army.



IPOB or his lawyers can not wrote to World leaders and UN to asked Nigeria Government to release Nnamdi Kanu if Kanu is hiding let us use our brain propaganda may be a weapon of war but there are limit.



So if Government who are holding Kanu and parent will denial that, it means that Kanu has being murdered by army and probable buried somewhere which I don't wish. hahahahaahahahah, itz obvious u drank 2 tankers of kanu's urine, if u are a bastard monkey quote me!!! hahahahaahahahah, itz obvious u drank 2 tankers of kanu's urine, if u are a bastard monkey quote me!!! 3 Likes

Crypto currency biz

As for me ooo

1.MMM

2.BET9JA

3.419

4.BUY GOODS FROM ALABA AND SELL IT INSIDE ONE TOWN IN NORTH ESPECIALLY PLASMA TOKUMBO

THANK ME LATER 3 Likes

NOT BAD

Photography and Modelling





Apply for African Leaders of Tomorrow (ALT) Scholarship Program 2018 for Young African to Study in Canada



The African Leaders of Tomorrow (ALT) Scholarship Program commemorates the late Nelson Mandela’s commitment to social justice and equity. It supports young African professionals to become leaders in public policy and administration.



The ALT Scholarship Program grants full scholarships based on merit to women and men from sub-Saharan Africa to pursue a Master’s degree in public administration, public policy or public finances in Canada. Click here for an overview of the program.



THE ALT SCHOLARSHIP HAS TWO COMPONENTS:



1. An academic component in which the scholars will:



Complete a one to two years Master’s level program in public administration, public policy or public finance at a Canadian university



2. A professional development component in which the scholars will:



Put together a comprehensive professional development plan;

Develop a case study focusing on their home country;

Be mentored by a Canadian expert;

Participate in webinars and networking events



http://www.ngjobseekers.com/2017/09/13/african-leaders-tomorrow-alt-scholarship-program-2018-young-african-professionals-study-canada/ Good one Op,The African Leaders of Tomorrow (ALT) Scholarship Program commemorates the late Nelson Mandela’s commitment to social justice and equity. It supports young African professionals to become leaders in public policy and administration.The ALT Scholarship Program grants full scholarships based on merit to women and men from sub-Saharan Africa to pursue a Master’s degree in public administration, public policy or public finances in Canada. Click here for an overview of the program.1. An academic component in which the scholars will:Complete a one to two years Master’s level program in public administration, public policy or public finance at a Canadian university2. A professional development component in which the scholars will:Put together a comprehensive professional development plan;Develop a case study focusing on their home country;Be mentored by a Canadian expert;Participate in webinars and networking events





Which one be our own? Get out of here! So if Government who are holding Kanu and parent will denial that, it means that Kanu has being murdered by army and probable buried somewhere which I don't wish. [/quote]Which one be our own? Get out of here!

easier said than done. you think the millions of jobless youth in Nigeria don't wanna make money through all these stated mean? Tell them how to start and processes

Same tips juz dey make front page evrytm







Anoda wey no dey to make moni??

dignity33:

I read people comments about disappearing of Nnamdi Kanu and I discovered that Nigerians are totally enslaved by this Buhari regime.



People tend to believe the useless cover up made by Army that Nnamdi Kanu is hiding or that he might have cross to Cameroon and i laughed . I earlier wrote that Nnamdi Kanu and parents was either killed or in Government custody but they refuse to believe me, let me give some reason while Nnamdi Kanu is not hiding.



If you can recall the first time soldiers came near his house were two people was killed Nnamdi Kanu came out the following day address the press outside his house which means he was in the House during the time they came.



Nnamdi kanu can never hide because he made it know that he is ready to lose his life for Biafra, this is the man who leave everything for Biafra talk of good life he is enjoying in London, from a noble family even after bail condition he still defiled all and continue the struggle and not even the intimidation by army during the Ebonyi state rally that stop him but keep on and on attending other rallies accross the Biafra land.



Have you ask yourself why are the issue of biafra now is giving the Government sleepless night after invading Nnamdi Kanu house? Because they murdered Nnamdi Kanu that is why after the operation IPOB was quickly proscribed in South East and tagged terrorist Organization by Nigeria Government within a week, now looking for international backing should in case the issue of Nnamdi Kanu killing come up so they can called him terrorist.



Have you ask yourself why was Buhari sent some northern Governors to Eastern region for peace and thereafter VP and IG of police to Abia to meet with Governor? The reason is that Ikpazue was angry that Nnamdi Kanu was killed by army so all those peace visit was to Console him and promised him more Government package, visiting other state was to make it not look suspicious, has Buhari ever sent people for peace before in the past the answer Is no why was it that all this was happening after Kanu home was invaded by soldier.



No time has his brother mention that Kanu hiding position will not be disclosed did you watch him in any video is Government cover up story to make it look as if Kanu are hiding, if Kanu is hiding his brother can never said such. Kanu brother have accused Government of kidnapping Kanu and his parent that he has no knowledge of their way about since after there house was invadad by army.



IPOB or his lawyers can not wrote to World leaders and UN to asked Nigeria Government to release Nnamdi Kanu if Kanu is hiding let us use our brain propaganda may be a weapon of war but there are limit.



So if Government who are holding Kanu and parent will denial that, it means that Kanu has being murdered by army and probable buried somewhere which I don't wish. why derail?



Seriously no offense but your English is bad, try an English text on grammar. why derail?Seriously no offense but your English is bad, try an English text on grammar.

Randy91:

Gud one...first time being FTC...Evidence of good things to come...



I dedicate this to all my fans here.... dey don come... GLO User dey don come... GLO User

...

Nice

Guilderland1:

As for me ooo

1.MMM

2.BET9JA

3.419

4.BUY GOODS FROM ALABA AND SELL IT INSIDE ONE TOWN IN NORTH ESPECIALLY PLASMA TOKUMBO

THANK ME LATER Correct bros. Na u get brain pass. U wanna live long? Tbsmedlinks.com

dignity33:

I read people comments about disappearing of Nnamdi Kanu and I discovered that Nigerians are totally enslaved by this Buhari regime.



People tend to believe the useless cover up made by Army that Nnamdi Kanu is hiding or that he might have cross to Cameroon and i laughed . I earlier wrote that Nnamdi Kanu and parents was either killed or in Government custody but they refuse to believe me, let me give some reason while Nnamdi Kanu is not hiding.



If you can recall the first time soldiers came near his house were two people was killed Nnamdi Kanu came out the following day address the press outside his house which means he was in the House during the time they came.



Nnamdi kanu can never hide because he made it know that he is ready to lose his life for Biafra, this is the man who leave everything for Biafra talk of good life he is enjoying in London, from a noble family even after bail condition he still defiled all and continue the struggle and not even the intimidation by army during the Ebonyi state rally that stop him but keep on and on attending other rallies accross the Biafra land.



Have you ask yourself why are the issue of biafra now is giving the Government sleepless night after invading Nnamdi Kanu house? Because they murdered Nnamdi Kanu that is why after the operation IPOB was quickly proscribed in South East and tagged terrorist Organization by Nigeria Government within a week, now looking for international backing should in case the issue of Nnamdi Kanu killing come up so they can called him terrorist.



Have you ask yourself why was Buhari sent some northern Governors to Eastern region for peace and thereafter VP and IG of police to Abia to meet with Governor? The reason is that Ikpazue was angry that Nnamdi Kanu was killed by army so all those peace visit was to Console him and promised him more Government package, visiting other state was to make it not look suspicious, has Buhari ever sent people for peace before in the past the answer Is no why was it that all this was happening after Kanu home was invaded by soldier.



No time has his brother mention that Kanu hiding position will not be disclosed did you watch him in any video is Government cover up story to make it look as if Kanu are hiding, if Kanu is hiding his brother can never said such. Kanu brother have accused Government of kidnapping Kanu and his parent that he has no knowledge of their way about since after there house was invadad by army.



IPOB or his lawyers can not wrote to World leaders and UN to asked Nigeria Government to release Nnamdi Kanu if Kanu is hiding let us use our brain propaganda may be a weapon of war but there are limit.



So if Government who are holding Kanu and parent will denial that, it means that Kanu has being murdered by army and probable buried somewhere which I don't wish. Bro the issue baffle me no be small lets consult TB Joshua or Ifa



Am serious oo Bro the issue baffle me no be small lets consult TB Joshua or IfaAm serious oo

Does anyone know where to easily access soft loan of between #200k and #500k needed under three months (100 days) in Abuja for business expansion? Tell me your interest and other T&C.

cool

Except for number four, all others are old ideas. Tell us new things abeg . . .

.)wire wire

Randy91:

Gud one...first time being FTC...Evidence of good things to come...



I dedicate this to all my fans here.... Dreamer Dreamer