|Lady Who Looks Like Funke Akindele (Photos) by nairalandmem: 8:05pm On Sep 28
Check out the close resemblance between this nigerian lady and Nollywood actress Funke Akindele. One can easily mistake them as twins as they have the same face.
https://www.wikiprovide.com/threads/meet-nigerian-lady-who-looks-so-much-like-actress-funke-akindele.2633/
|Re: Lady Who Looks Like Funke Akindele (Photos) by stGabrielo(m): 8:07pm On Sep 28
ok,she try with the make up shît
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Who Looks Like Funke Akindele (Photos) by paiz(m): 8:10pm On Sep 28
Everyone is now claiming look alike
Do you know Lalasticlala and Bobrisky looks alike?
22 Likes
|Re: Lady Who Looks Like Funke Akindele (Photos) by olamitiwale(m): 8:10pm On Sep 28
OK!
|Re: Lady Who Looks Like Funke Akindele (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 8:18pm On Sep 28
They don't look alike
36 Likes
|Re: Lady Who Looks Like Funke Akindele (Photos) by Wapkoshcom(m): 8:20pm On Sep 28
Space booked
|Re: Lady Who Looks Like Funke Akindele (Photos) by umarshehu58(m): 8:21pm On Sep 28
Is it only me that does not see any resemblance
23 Likes
|Re: Lady Who Looks Like Funke Akindele (Photos) by akinade28(f): 8:23pm On Sep 28
Op, where is d resemblance nau?
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Who Looks Like Funke Akindele (Photos) by def111(m): 8:44pm On Sep 28
Op you need glass
6 Likes
|Re: Lady Who Looks Like Funke Akindele (Photos) by shadrach77: 9:10pm On Sep 28
They don't look alike but she is far prettier
5 Likes
|Re: Lady Who Looks Like Funke Akindele (Photos) by gqboyy(m): 10:34pm On Sep 28
Broke version of Funke
7 Likes
|Re: Lady Who Looks Like Funke Akindele (Photos) by BoyHuncho(m): 11:01pm On Sep 28
Oga op..no offense sah but I think you are high on cow shìt..where u take see resemblance
4 Likes
|Re: Lady Who Looks Like Funke Akindele (Photos) by DckPssy(f): 12:59am
Uh lee
|Re: Lady Who Looks Like Funke Akindele (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 1:04am
Ok
|Re: Lady Who Looks Like Funke Akindele (Photos) by Rokia2(f): 3:59am
Same eyes.
|Re: Lady Who Looks Like Funke Akindele (Photos) by rodrirodri(m): 6:28am
She would have made a very good double..... maybe good for target practice..... .
|Re: Lady Who Looks Like Funke Akindele (Photos) by olamil34(m): 6:33am
BoyHuncho:God bless u i thought i was the only one.
|Re: Lady Who Looks Like Funke Akindele (Photos) by Bossontop(m): 9:23am
Na her younger version b dat
1 Like
|Re: Lady Who Looks Like Funke Akindele (Photos) by Holuwahyomzzy: 9:23am
Ok
|Re: Lady Who Looks Like Funke Akindele (Photos) by JamesReacher(m): 9:24am
|Re: Lady Who Looks Like Funke Akindele (Photos) by rawpadgin(m): 9:24am
they look so much alike
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Who Looks Like Funke Akindele (Photos) by Moreoffaith(m): 9:25am
Op oya take this..
When garrison and groundnut too much for body the eyeball will be malfunctioning.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lady Who Looks Like Funke Akindele (Photos) by JamesReacher(m): 9:25am
Guyysss, my phone is displaying another picture oo
|Re: Lady Who Looks Like Funke Akindele (Photos) by Choiszman(m): 9:25am
somehow...not so much
|Re: Lady Who Looks Like Funke Akindele (Photos) by free2ryhme: 9:26am
nairalandmem:
Na berger paint she use abi na dulux
|Re: Lady Who Looks Like Funke Akindele (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 9:26am
This shape of head is actually very common in the south West of Nigeria
1 Like
|Re: Lady Who Looks Like Funke Akindele (Photos) by donnie(m): 9:26am
Is that why she's doing her mouth like that?
1 Like
|Re: Lady Who Looks Like Funke Akindele (Photos) by denitro(m): 9:26am
They look alike
|Re: Lady Who Looks Like Funke Akindele (Photos) by rawpadgin(m): 9:27am
MhizzAJ:my friend ur eyes need washing & resetting
|Re: Lady Who Looks Like Funke Akindele (Photos) by cbkingbeatz(m): 9:27am
Nahh
|Re: Lady Who Looks Like Funke Akindele (Photos) by Lawlahdey(f): 9:28am
They really do look alike tho
