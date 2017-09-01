Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Timi Ebikagboro Is Dead (Photos) (3594 Views)

The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.



His last post on twitter was ; I don't want to be seen as a good Christian just because I carry d bible but would prefer for people to see Christ in me through my actions...



His friend and colleagues have taken to social media platforms to mourn the great loss. May his soul rest in peace.



A prominent sports journalist and media officer for the Nigeria U-23 team, Timi Ebikagboro, is dead. The Delta-state based football pundit cum journalist, died early this morning in Warri, Delta State, according to multiple online reports. The ace sport journalist covered reports about the Nigerian football team at the 2016 Rio Olympics and series of other international events.The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.His last post on twitter was ; I don't want to be seen as a good Christian just because I carry d bible but would prefer for people to see Christ in me through my actions...His friend and colleagues have taken to social media platforms to mourn the great loss. May his soul rest in peace.

Rest in Peace.

Heya

Rest in peace great man

Rip.



I never knew him shaa.

RIP sir

A prominent sports journalist and media officer for the Nigeria U-23 team, Timi Ebikagboro, is dead. The Delta-state based football pundit cum journalist, died early this morning in Warri, Delta State, according to multiple online reports. The ace sport journalist covered reports about the Nigerian football team at the 2016 Rio Olympics and series of other international events.



The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.



His last post on twitter was ; I don't want to be seen as a good Christian just because I carry d bible but would prefer for people to see Christ in me through my actions...



His friend and colleagues have taken to social media platforms to mourn the great loss. May his soul rest in peace.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/sports-journalist-timi-ebikagboro-is-dead.html









rip rip

Way back in warri, DBS.....Man don old ooo 1 Like

May his soul rest in peace.

sail on brother,ur deeds shall be remembered,derios dog,we missed u.

Hmmmn.... dis life sha! R. I.P sir

Oh my God. RIP

The way pipu take deh drop dis year, i no deh understand.



Every Soul shall Taste death...

nawa

Way back in warri, DBS.....Man don old ooo yeah,he used to give sports update on delta melody FM 88.6

may his soul rip. yeah,he used to give sports update on delta melody FM 88.6may his soul rip.

Sad to hear this. I know him at sacred heart cathedral warri. A stunch Catholic. Eternal rest grant him O Lord.

Oh no!



I used to listen to him on that drtv radio station when I was younger...not Jay Fm, the other one. I can't remember it now but if you grew up in Warri, you'd know it. He had a good voice.



R.I.P Timi.

Dein na mu

Oh sad