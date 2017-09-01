₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
A prominent sports journalist and media officer for the Nigeria U-23 team, Timi Ebikagboro, is dead. The Delta-state based football pundit cum journalist, died early this morning in Warri, Delta State, according to multiple online reports. The ace sport journalist covered reports about the Nigerian football team at the 2016 Rio Olympics and series of other international events.
The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.
His last post on twitter was ; I don't want to be seen as a good Christian just because I carry d bible but would prefer for people to see Christ in me through my actions...
His friend and colleagues have taken to social media platforms to mourn the great loss. May his soul rest in peace.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/sports-journalist-timi-ebikagboro-is-dead.html
|Re: Timi Ebikagboro Is Dead (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 9:55am
|Re: Timi Ebikagboro Is Dead (Photos) by Hardewarlee(m): 10:09am
Rest in Peace.
|Re: Timi Ebikagboro Is Dead (Photos) by aynurni220(m): 10:09am
Heya
|Re: Timi Ebikagboro Is Dead (Photos) by Ogashub(m): 10:10am
Rest in peace great man
|Re: Timi Ebikagboro Is Dead (Photos) by Partnerbiz3: 10:10am
Rip.
I never knew him shaa.
|Re: Timi Ebikagboro Is Dead (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 10:11am
RIP sir
|Re: Timi Ebikagboro Is Dead (Photos) by free2ryhme: 10:13am
ChangeIsCostant:
rip
|Re: Timi Ebikagboro Is Dead (Photos) by Veetee(m): 10:15am
Way back in warri, DBS.....Man don old ooo
|Re: Timi Ebikagboro Is Dead (Photos) by FunmyKemmy(f): 10:17am
May his soul rest in peace.
|Re: Timi Ebikagboro Is Dead (Photos) by webbro007(m): 10:17am
sail on brother,ur deeds shall be remembered,derios dog,we missed u.
|Re: Timi Ebikagboro Is Dead (Photos) by trendymarseey(f): 10:18am
Hmmmn.... dis life sha! R. I.P sir
|Re: Timi Ebikagboro Is Dead (Photos) by edeboy(m): 10:18am
Oh my God. RIP
|Re: Timi Ebikagboro Is Dead (Photos) by Stevengerd(m): 10:20am
The way pipu take deh drop dis year, i no deh understand.
|Re: Timi Ebikagboro Is Dead (Photos) by money121(m): 10:20am
Every Soul shall Taste death...
|Re: Timi Ebikagboro Is Dead (Photos) by skinmalata(m): 10:21am
|Re: Timi Ebikagboro Is Dead (Photos) by chijioke199132: 10:21am
|Re: Timi Ebikagboro Is Dead (Photos) by fejikudz(m): 10:22am
nawa
|Re: Timi Ebikagboro Is Dead (Photos) by urvillagepeoplee(m): 10:22am
Veetee:yeah,he used to give sports update on delta melody FM 88.6
may his soul rip.
|Re: Timi Ebikagboro Is Dead (Photos) by warripekin(m): 10:22am
Sad to hear this. I know him at sacred heart cathedral warri. A stunch Catholic. Eternal rest grant him O Lord.
|Re: Timi Ebikagboro Is Dead (Photos) by UBGG(f): 10:24am
Oh no!
I used to listen to him on that drtv radio station when I was younger...not Jay Fm, the other one. I can't remember it now but if you grew up in Warri, you'd know it. He had a good voice.
R.I.P Timi.
|Re: Timi Ebikagboro Is Dead (Photos) by nengibo: 10:25am
Dein na mu
|Re: Timi Ebikagboro Is Dead (Photos) by webngnews: 10:25am
Oh sad
|Re: Timi Ebikagboro Is Dead (Photos) by wesley80(m): 10:29am
..
ElaweFashion, OmoyeleTobi, elohim24, Lota11, kessel, tmone(m), zenmaster, Treasure17(m), Jibola10(m), onyichick(f), nuban07, doctimonyeka(m), akom0908(m), dikachi01(m), Realdeals(m), hydrazone, Igerizee, ocheezie, Rolly83(m), mradjoy, ikotunboy, amosyanyan(m), tkpoint2(m), stifej, Koljos(m), Kissgrafix3, dmaze, GBASKY, odigilimorrison(m), nengibo, megawebber, mekzyjoe(m), arote(m), ikuku(m), 3Dimension, BumbleBee007, AdultMaleNegro(m), sultan003(m), edeboy(m), millhouse, youngdoctor(m), franchize24(m), Omoedeki(m), Ronky001(f), Emmyk(m), OrangeDream(m), ss1930(m), Apache2015, emytech, theblessing, donmatin(m), ayodeji17, rawpadgin(m), Vacancylisting, donkenny(m), bjnice(m), MzVolt(f), Freiden(m), luveth(m), bunmayo123, joseph227(m), olhawhaley, triplechoice(m), rekeson, ifyDean(m), officialteemi(m), BBBlaze, eakenbor, scarred9jan(m), Ezarazo(m), lanrock, Soothedsoul(m), mastercy, Contactme1(m), emekuzi, Neimar, gifftson101, princeohiku(m), mayorkun(m), Marthynx10(m), tobiuseful(m), Wireproductivit(m), shakes101(m), kpaofame, Oluwasaeon(m), vinegurl(f), mskata(m), henryblaze25(m), McAustin92(m), Davitron1107, crisycent, Sholaqe(f), dasdexter(m), Salvere, abatisegun, PrinceFola(m), Cannie(m), iboman(m), yudi25, smilek(m), henryhemon(m), Tolifizo, Agbaletu, wesley80(m), Primus9(m) and 178 guest(s)
