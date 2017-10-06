₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Landmark Corporate Realty Limited Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions) by woodrow1: 11:48am
Landmark Corporate Realty Limited Nigeria‘s No 1 Real Estate Company, based in Nigeria. The Largest Real Estate Investment Firm in Nigeria. One of top real estate companies in Nigeria. Real estate investment firm positioned to deliver a cutting edge and competitive real estate solutions to our valued clients. We engage in real estate development, brokerage and management.
We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:
1.) Marketing Executive (Lekki-Lagos)
2.) Marketing Executive (Ikeja-Lagos)
3.) Marketing Executive (Abuja)
4.) Business Development Manager (Lekki-Lagos)
5.) Business Development Manager (Ikeja-Lagos)
Application Closing Date
6th October, 2017.
Source:https://www.ournewjobs.com/apply-landmark-corporate-realty-limited-fresh-job-recruitment/
|Re: Landmark Corporate Realty Limited Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions) by anjowaka510(m): 2:10pm
First for the first time
|Re: Landmark Corporate Realty Limited Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions) by bitcoinmilliona: 2:10pm
Sun job
|Re: Landmark Corporate Realty Limited Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions) by Drniyi4u(m): 2:12pm
Seriously, I'm really impressed seeing job vacancies on front page these days, rather than only Tonto Dikeh's drama.
Well done to Seun and his mods
|Re: Landmark Corporate Realty Limited Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions) by 9jvirgin(m): 2:15pm
Thumbs up. The Mods has suddenly become more responsible in pushing more life changing posts to the front page. We need more of this please.
|Re: Landmark Corporate Realty Limited Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions) by rozayx5(m): 2:18pm
this firm wey wan kill my sis with work that year
useless firm
make millions and get TP as salary
|Re: Landmark Corporate Realty Limited Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions) by Error403: 2:20pm
|Re: Landmark Corporate Realty Limited Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions) by mykh01(m): 2:21pm
|Re: Landmark Corporate Realty Limited Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions) by alt3r3g0: 2:32pm
All the best to applicants.
|Re: Landmark Corporate Realty Limited Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions) by Misterpaul(m): 2:33pm
If you know that you can not trek under the sun or in the rain while distributing flyers of "plots of land for sale at ibeju lekki, sango tedo, ofada, papalanto" etc, Please, don't even bother to apply for these jobs. Thank you.
|Re: Landmark Corporate Realty Limited Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions) by ipobarecriminals: 2:34pm
Marketing. Executive, Business Dev offucer Any diff between the 3?
|Re: Landmark Corporate Realty Limited Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions) by eluquenson(m): 2:37pm
They only need marketing executives, it's a good job for those who can do well in persuasive marketing.
|Re: Landmark Corporate Realty Limited Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions) by eluquenson(m): 2:38pm
Misterpaul:
|Re: Landmark Corporate Realty Limited Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions) by Pojomojo: 2:42pm
This firm
|Re: Landmark Corporate Realty Limited Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions) by drunkpunk(m): 2:51pm
A bird in hand they say... Lets not discourage others...
|Re: Landmark Corporate Realty Limited Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions) by sunbbo(m): 3:25pm
Nice one Op,
