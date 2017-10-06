Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Landmark Corporate Realty Limited Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions) (2778 Views)

First for the first time

Sun job

Seriously, I'm really impressed seeing job vacancies on front page these days, rather than only Tonto Dikeh's drama.

Well done to Seun and his mods

Thumbs up. The Mods has suddenly become more responsible in pushing more life changing posts to the front page. We need more of this please. 1 Like









useless firm





make millions and get TP as salary



this firm wey wan kill my sis with work that yearuseless firmmake millions and get TP as salary

Cassh me outside. How bah dah. Space booked. For sponsorship and advert placement, see signature

G

All the best to applicants.

If you know that you can not trek under the sun or in the rain while distributing flyers of "plots of land for sale at ibeju lekki, sango tedo, ofada, papalanto" etc, Please, don't even bother to apply for these jobs. Thank you.

Marketing. Executive, Business Dev offucer Any diff between the 3? Marketing. Executive, Business Dev offucer Any diff between the 3?

They only need marketing executives, it's a good job for those who can do well in persuasive marketing.

Misterpaul:

If you know that you can not trek and under the sun or in the rain while distributing flyers of "plots of land for sale at ibeju lekki, sango tedo, ofada, papalanto" etc, Please, don't even bother to apply for these jobs. Thank you.

This firm

A bird in hand they say... Lets not discourage others...





