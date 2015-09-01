Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Top 7 Most Beautiful Campuses In Nigeria (11855 Views)

Today at 360ray NG, we decided to compile a list of top Seven most beautiful campuses in Nigeria. If your university is not in this list and you want it there, use the comment section below and tell us why you want it there. Also, don’t forget that we want convincing facts.



Therefore, below are Seven (7) most beautiful campuses in Nigeria in descending order.



7. UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN (UI)







U.I is Nigeria’s premier university and virtually the oldest University in Nigeria. It originated from Yaba College founded in 1932 in Yaba, Lagos as the first tertiary educational institute in Nigeria. Yaba College was transferred to Ibadan, becoming the University College of Ibadan, in 1948. The university was founded on its own site on 17 November 1948. Though characterized by obsolete structures, the University campus is still a site to behold and has never stopped being one of the most beautiful and breathtaking campuses in Nigeria.



In as much that U.I might not have deserved topmost position on our list, it would be a sin not to have it on our top 7 list of most beautiful campuses in Nigeria.







6. FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF AGRICULTURE, ABEOKUTA (FUNAAB)







FUNAAB is the pearl of Ogun state and gives that part of South-West region of Nigeria a bit of repute. Asides being number 6 on this list, FUNAAB is the most beautiful Federal University of Agriculture in the country.



The University was established on 1 January 1988 by the Federal Government when four universities of technology, earlier merged in 1984, were de-merged. This led to the creation of the first two universities of agriculture in Abeokuta and Makurdi.







5. UNIVERSITY OF PORT HARCOURT, CHAOBA









The University of Port Harcourt is a university in the Nigerian city of Port Harcourt in Rivers state. It is in fact the only South-south University on this list. University of Port Harcourt was established in 1975 as University College, Port Harcourt, and was given university status in 1977.



If you don’t want to leave the south-south region of the country and yet want to attend a reputable university, then UNIPORT should be your destination.



4. UNIVERSITY OF LAGOS











This university probably houses the most beautiful girls you can find in a Nigerian University. Some people call it ‘Federal University of swag’ others call it ‘University toh badt’, I call it the raw deal.



University of Lagos is the most sought after higher institution in Nigeria not because of the beauties inherent there or the somewhat breathtaking structures but because it is situated in the centre of excellence – LASGIDI–the city where dreams come true. Unilag has the best of everything you can imagine!



3. AHMADU BELLO UNIVERSITY, ZARIA. (ABU)







ABU, is the pearl of the north and the best university in that part of the country. ABU – the oldest University in Northern Nigeria is named after the Sardauna of Sokoto, Alhaji Sir Ahmadu Bello, the first premier of Northern Nigeria who was killed in 1966 in an Igbo-led coup consequent of his slanderous actions and inactions against the Ibos.



The University has one of the finest collections of north’s bests. If you want to see pretty hijab wearing Hausa and Fulani ladies then ABU is your destination.



2. COVENANT UNIVERSITY, OTA







Covenant University is arguably the best private university with the most beautiful campus in Nigeria. This is the third privately owned university on our list and the second university owned Pastor David Oyedepo led Living Faith Church Worldwide to make this list. Located in Ota, Ogun state, the university beats FUNAAB hands down as the most beautiful higher institution in Ogun state.



1.OBAFEMI AWOLOWO UNIVERSITY ILE-IFE









Formerly called University of Ife, OAU is the best Nigerian University in everything on the surface of this earth not just structure wise.



There are so many amazing structures in Ife that you would wonder if it is a University for just civil Engineers, Architects and Estate surveyors.



How many of these university have invented anything that is currently selling in the Nigerian market 25 Likes 1 Share

A Nigerian university is among the top 800 in the world and that university is not OAU.

Op, number 1 on the list is so on point. The structures on that campus are simply architectural master pieces. OAU is undoubtedly well planned, but sadly, we lack maintenance culture in Nigeria. 1 Like

Ile is best no doubt

Not all about physical structures but the mental structures of graduates from the schools. 1 Like