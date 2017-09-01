Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Andre Omodayo Churchill In Igbo Traditional Attire For Cultural Day (Photos) (8129 Views)

Rita Dominic Stuns In Traditional Attire (Photos) / Tonto Dikeh Shares Photo Of Injury From Husband, Warns Him From Spreading 'Lies' / Tonto Dikeh Shares Domestic Violence Photos, "Roseline Meurer Sleeps With Hubby" (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh shared these cute photos of her son, King Andre, today as he is dressed up in igbo traditional attire for his School's Heritage(Culture) Day.







❤️Heritage day••

Oo my Sons are Super Cute.

My butterscotch My juicy Man

#MAZI DIKEH #OTUNBA DUMS



When you hear your village town crier says "MAZI the king wants to have a meeting �����

#KINGY #HERITAGEDAY #BLOOD #LAND



https://www.instagram.com/p/BZnxqwUn19_/?hl=en&taken-by=tontolet Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh shared these cute photos of her son, King Andre, today as he is dressed up in igbo traditional attire for his School's Heritage(Culture) Day. 1 Like





More Gists Via >> Fine Boy!!More Gists Via >> http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/-shares-cute-photo-of-her.html 8 Likes 2 Shares

nice one

Tonto you are a fool



Why don't you reconcile with the father of this boy so he can live the right way 10 Likes 1 Share

looking cute

He's more like Churchill's son than Tonto's son to me.



That female is an abusing liar that was out to embarrass Churchill but God no gree. She acted and cried for the camera and would have succeeded but for the smarts of Churchill.



He documented things and has police paperwork as proof.



In the wake of Azuka's video, I was expecting Tonto to put up a rebuttal but she didn't because she has been caught flat out. She's trying to use the poor boy to save face.



Man na man. Churchill can have 50 more kids if he wants but Tonto can't.



As you can tell, I'm not on her side at all. Any violent female that can also lie about the payment of her dowry is not a human being. She's a maniac. 12 Likes 1 Share

Yomzzyblog:





Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh shared these cute photos of her son, King Andre, today as he is dressed up in igbo traditional attire for his School's Heritage(Culture) Day.











https://www.instagram.com/p/BZnxqwUn19_/?hl=en&taken-by=tontolet

Cant a child be a child in peace



Cant a child be a child in peace 1 Like

Madam the earlier you know that boy is not Dikeh the better for you 11 Likes 1 Share

LesbianBoy:

Tonto you are a fool



Why don't you reconcile with the father of this boy so he can live the right way

Wetin concern you Wetin concern you 25 Likes 1 Share

Adorable Boy 2 Likes

Cutie 1 Like

Wow the boy is sooo cute. 1 Like

Shameless woman, and she thinks she will bring him up the right without his father inputs. 1 Like

Tonto in the news

Ohhhmygosh, they are so cute. 3 Likes

LesbianBoy:

Tonto you are a fool



Why don't you reconcile with the father of this boy so he can live the right way LesbianBoy:

Tonto you are a fool



Why don't you reconcile with the father of this boy so he can live the right way LesbianBoy:

Tonto you are a fool



Why don't you reconcile with the father of this boy so he can live the right way 2 Likes

News!

Junk news

LesbianBoy:

Tonto you are a fool



Why don't you reconcile with the father of this boy so he can live the right way May common sense be ur talent in d next life. May common sense be ur talent in d next life. 1 Like

Oboy, see as the little boy resemble Churchill! 3 Likes

miltonchux:

Shameless woman, and she thinks she will bring him up the right without his father inputs.









if you're married am sure you're doing great bringing up your kids ....why call her a shameless woman when you can just drop tips on how she should train these cute n healthy looking boys if you're married am sure you're doing great bringing up your kids ....why call her a shameless woman when you can just drop tips on how she should train these cute n healthy looking boys 4 Likes 1 Share

For those stupid people asking y she still gave him Dikeh should remember that she has returned the bride price as requested by their in -law







So leave the lady alone 2 Likes 1 Share

Yoru Igbo boy



Tonto wicked sha; I kno say she go use this boy torment churchill. The boy no go too see im papa nor im papa people 3 Likes 1 Share

Nice one.

I know her ex wanted mining his skull.

Hence the breakup 2 Likes 2 Shares



















Talking about cars and driving ,if you own a car kindly go thru this thread here >>> http://www.nairaland.com/4086781/offline-navigation-map-cars-reverse ok, nice one tonto

I thought he is Yoruba ?

Partnerbiz3:

News!

Junk news







I totally agree with you bro ....am sure if you go to education section they are so much threads worthy of front page ....anyway am here sanitizing haters I totally agree with you bro ....am sure if you go to education section they are so much threads worthy of front page ....anyway am here sanitizing haters 1 Like

Tonto wan play Mother &Father's role to this cute little boy 2 Likes





Visit

Ensure to follow both on Instagram and Twitter: @pentporte



You can watch the 60seconds explainer video below







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9utzVEAb4yc It seems incredible that you can get a brand new Home Appliance like Air condition, washing machine, Flat Screen Television and gadgets like Laptops, ..smartphones e.t.c with N10,000.,!!Visit www.pentporte.com for details.Ensure to follow both on Instagram and Twitter: @pentporteYou can watch the 60seconds explainer video below

so we should goan kill elephant abi.....mtcheeew

Some women will use their place as a mother to emotionally manipulate their kids into hating or growing up without a father figure. Which one is Mazi Dikeh? Is her father the owner of that child? Nonsense! 2 Likes

Tonto