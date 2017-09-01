₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Andre Omodayo Churchill In Igbo Traditional Attire For Cultural Day (Photos) by Yomzzyblog: 12:15pm
Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh shared these cute photos of her son, King Andre, today as he is dressed up in igbo traditional attire for his School's Heritage(Culture) Day.
❤️Heritage day••
1 Like
|Re: Andre Omodayo Churchill In Igbo Traditional Attire For Cultural Day (Photos) by Yomzzyblog: 12:15pm
Fine Boy!!
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Andre Omodayo Churchill In Igbo Traditional Attire For Cultural Day (Photos) by opeyemiieblog(m): 12:28pm
nice one
|Re: Andre Omodayo Churchill In Igbo Traditional Attire For Cultural Day (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 12:30pm
Tonto you are a fool
Why don't you reconcile with the father of this boy so he can live the right way
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Andre Omodayo Churchill In Igbo Traditional Attire For Cultural Day (Photos) by ellahzy(f): 12:58pm
looking cute
|Re: Andre Omodayo Churchill In Igbo Traditional Attire For Cultural Day (Photos) by HumanistMike: 2:57pm
He's more like Churchill's son than Tonto's son to me.
That female is an abusing liar that was out to embarrass Churchill but God no gree. She acted and cried for the camera and would have succeeded but for the smarts of Churchill.
He documented things and has police paperwork as proof.
In the wake of Azuka's video, I was expecting Tonto to put up a rebuttal but she didn't because she has been caught flat out. She's trying to use the poor boy to save face.
Man na man. Churchill can have 50 more kids if he wants but Tonto can't.
As you can tell, I'm not on her side at all. Any violent female that can also lie about the payment of her dowry is not a human being. She's a maniac.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Andre Omodayo Churchill In Igbo Traditional Attire For Cultural Day (Photos) by free2ryhme: 2:58pm
Yomzzyblog:
Cant a child be a child in peace
1 Like
|Re: Andre Omodayo Churchill In Igbo Traditional Attire For Cultural Day (Photos) by UnknownT: 2:58pm
Madam the earlier you know that boy is not Dikeh the better for you
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Andre Omodayo Churchill In Igbo Traditional Attire For Cultural Day (Photos) by Day11(m): 2:58pm
LesbianBoy:
Wetin concern you
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Andre Omodayo Churchill In Igbo Traditional Attire For Cultural Day (Photos) by isholak21(m): 2:58pm
Adorable Boy
2 Likes
|Re: Andre Omodayo Churchill In Igbo Traditional Attire For Cultural Day (Photos) by ibkkk(f): 2:59pm
Cutie
1 Like
|Re: Andre Omodayo Churchill In Igbo Traditional Attire For Cultural Day (Photos) by greatme2good(f): 2:59pm
Wow the boy is sooo cute.
1 Like
|Re: Andre Omodayo Churchill In Igbo Traditional Attire For Cultural Day (Photos) by miltonchux(m): 2:59pm
Shameless woman, and she thinks she will bring him up the right without his father inputs.
1 Like
|Re: Andre Omodayo Churchill In Igbo Traditional Attire For Cultural Day (Photos) by basty: 3:00pm
Tonto in the news
|Re: Andre Omodayo Churchill In Igbo Traditional Attire For Cultural Day (Photos) by Differential: 3:00pm
Ohhhmygosh, they are so cute.
3 Likes
|Re: Andre Omodayo Churchill In Igbo Traditional Attire For Cultural Day (Photos) by nNEOo(m): 3:00pm
LesbianBoy:
LesbianBoy:
LesbianBoy:
2 Likes
|Re: Andre Omodayo Churchill In Igbo Traditional Attire For Cultural Day (Photos) by Partnerbiz3: 3:01pm
News!
Junk news
|Re: Andre Omodayo Churchill In Igbo Traditional Attire For Cultural Day (Photos) by Prymestrr(m): 3:02pm
LesbianBoy:May common sense be ur talent in d next life.
1 Like
|Re: Andre Omodayo Churchill In Igbo Traditional Attire For Cultural Day (Photos) by tolexy123: 3:03pm
Oboy, see as the little boy resemble Churchill!
3 Likes
|Re: Andre Omodayo Churchill In Igbo Traditional Attire For Cultural Day (Photos) by nNEOo(m): 3:03pm
miltonchux:
if you're married am sure you're doing great bringing up your kids ....why call her a shameless woman when you can just drop tips on how she should train these cute n healthy looking boys
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Andre Omodayo Churchill In Igbo Traditional Attire For Cultural Day (Photos) by IgboticGirl(f): 3:03pm
For those stupid people asking y she still gave him Dikeh should remember that she has returned the bride price as requested by their in -law
So leave the lady alone
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Andre Omodayo Churchill In Igbo Traditional Attire For Cultural Day (Photos) by emmyspark007(m): 3:03pm
Yoru Igbo boy
Tonto wicked sha; I kno say she go use this boy torment churchill. The boy no go too see im papa nor im papa people
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Andre Omodayo Churchill In Igbo Traditional Attire For Cultural Day (Photos) by Leakdaddy: 3:03pm
Nice one.
I know her ex wanted mining his skull.
Hence the breakup
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Andre Omodayo Churchill In Igbo Traditional Attire For Cultural Day (Photos) by KarisLam: 3:04pm
ok, nice one tonto
|Re: Andre Omodayo Churchill In Igbo Traditional Attire For Cultural Day (Photos) by darlenese(f): 3:04pm
I thought he is Yoruba ?
|Re: Andre Omodayo Churchill In Igbo Traditional Attire For Cultural Day (Photos) by nNEOo(m): 3:06pm
Partnerbiz3:
I totally agree with you bro ....am sure if you go to education section they are so much threads worthy of front page ....anyway am here sanitizing haters
1 Like
|Re: Andre Omodayo Churchill In Igbo Traditional Attire For Cultural Day (Photos) by Jennifer89(f): 3:06pm
Tonto wan play Mother &Father's role to this cute little boy
2 Likes
|Re: Andre Omodayo Churchill In Igbo Traditional Attire For Cultural Day (Photos) by vaqtorz(m): 3:07pm
so we should goan kill elephant abi.....mtcheeew
|Re: Andre Omodayo Churchill In Igbo Traditional Attire For Cultural Day (Photos) by classicB(f): 3:07pm
Some women will use their place as a mother to emotionally manipulate their kids into hating or growing up without a father figure. Which one is Mazi Dikeh? Is her father the owner of that child? Nonsense!
2 Likes
|Re: Andre Omodayo Churchill In Igbo Traditional Attire For Cultural Day (Photos) by BlackDBagba: 3:07pm
Tonto
|Re: Andre Omodayo Churchill In Igbo Traditional Attire For Cultural Day (Photos) by SlayQueenSlayer: 3:08pm
LesbianBoy:
See talk o. So the only way the boy can live right is when the mother reconciled with the father?
1 Like 1 Share
