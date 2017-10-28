₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Delta State Hospitals Management Board Fresh Graduate Recruitment (3 Positions) by anthonypeters(m): 12:36pm
Delta State Hospitals Management Board, hereby invites applications from suitably qualified candidates to fill these vacant positions:
Delta State Hospitals Management Board Medical Laboratory Scientists Intern Recruitment
View/Apply Here
Delta State Hospitals Management Board Pupil Pharmacists Recruitment
View/Apply Here
Delta State Hospitals Management Board House Officers Recruitment
View/Apply Here
Application Deadline
28th October, 2017.
|Re: Delta State Hospitals Management Board Fresh Graduate Recruitment (3 Positions) by aynurni220(m): 3:06pm
|Re: Delta State Hospitals Management Board Fresh Graduate Recruitment (3 Positions) by Oildichotomy(m): 3:07pm
Is this the same Delta State that I know or another one.
No civil service recruitment in that state is based on Merit. This advertorial is to fulfill all righteousness.
You can only waste your time in this if you an Uncle in Asaba ready to press the right buttons. Nonsense
3 Likes
|Re: Delta State Hospitals Management Board Fresh Graduate Recruitment (3 Positions) by omotommy84(m): 3:07pm
|Re: Delta State Hospitals Management Board Fresh Graduate Recruitment (3 Positions) by joeaz58: 3:08pm
how can I apply
|Re: Delta State Hospitals Management Board Fresh Graduate Recruitment (3 Positions) by docky22: 3:08pm
|Re: Delta State Hospitals Management Board Fresh Graduate Recruitment (3 Positions) by InwehAkpevwe(m): 3:09pm
Are u sure that these positions are actually vacant? Abi man knw man don ocupy am and una 1 jst do dis mak e nor blike say una nor dey recruit openly?.
|Re: Delta State Hospitals Management Board Fresh Graduate Recruitment (3 Positions) by Achillesdam500(m): 3:10pm
I'm pretty sure those slots are booked
|Re: Delta State Hospitals Management Board Fresh Graduate Recruitment (3 Positions) by free2ryhme: 3:11pm
joeaz58:
you no sabi read
1 Like
|Re: Delta State Hospitals Management Board Fresh Graduate Recruitment (3 Positions) by dokJ: 3:11pm
Oildichotomy:u r on point
|Re: Delta State Hospitals Management Board Fresh Graduate Recruitment (3 Positions) by solpat(m): 3:14pm
This is pure charade.
|Re: Delta State Hospitals Management Board Fresh Graduate Recruitment (3 Positions) by Magnifik18: 3:15pm
Why would job seekers pay #5k to apply for job? & in the end, none will get it.
Nigeria and corruption is till thy kingdom come!
I weep!
|Re: Delta State Hospitals Management Board Fresh Graduate Recruitment (3 Positions) by d33types: 3:16pm
For interns and fresh medical doctors/dentists only and it's for 1yr
|Re: Delta State Hospitals Management Board Fresh Graduate Recruitment (3 Positions) by docadams: 3:26pm
|Re: Delta State Hospitals Management Board Fresh Graduate Recruitment (3 Positions) by HAH: 3:34pm
They are looking for cheap labour, why not permanent workers as they are only seeking house officers, pupil pharmacist and intern lab scientists
|Re: Delta State Hospitals Management Board Fresh Graduate Recruitment (3 Positions) by Thermodynamics(m): 3:48pm
