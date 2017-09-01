₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by VastFinder: 12:55pm
Top university student leapt to death from bridge after discussing suicide methods with friend
http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/top-university-student-leapt-death-11253802
Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by VastFinder: 12:56pm
Source: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/09/late-pastor-bimbo-odukoya-daughter.html?m=1
|Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by veekid(m): 3:20pm
Who borrowed her boyfriend?
|Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by hlaths: 3:21pm
This life is hard
|Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by ibkayee(f): 3:21pm
Damn, you never know what people may be going through. RIP
|Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by greenstar: 3:21pm
.
RIP
|Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by Lilimax(f): 3:22pm
Oh my God!
The final year neuroscience student ( Ms Nosiru's) took her life while under the influence of drugs.
Don't do drugs they'll not hear
|Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by Sanchase: 3:22pm
Sad
|Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by Lexusgs430: 3:22pm
Do not use illegal drugs...... Drug kills (directly or indirectly).....
|Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 3:22pm
Hunger' doesn't kill a man as fast as 'too much' pleasure will.......
|Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by akpur1(m): 3:22pm
please tell us how the other side looks like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by FitnessDoctor: 3:22pm
And here we have celebrities who cannot go a day without drugs, smoking all sorts of stuff and posting them on social media.
.
But she might have also been depressed or even other things can be linked to her death.
.
Depression is one of the leading causes of suicide especially in a country like Nigeria which is why i wrote about it on my blog www.realfitbody.com
|Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by Bizibi(m): 3:23pm
This one was crazy....... Hope they flog her on the other side,pandejo.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by japsyvic(m): 3:23pm
|Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by LexngtonSteele: 3:23pm
She should have jumped into my arms...
RIP..there's light at the end of the tunnel...most times
She should have been more patient
|Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by Ekitiparapo(m): 3:23pm
Rip,probably on drugs!
|Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by DonAdejo(m): 3:23pm
*****
But whyyyyy
We for naija Never commit suicide, you were dey UK de go kill yourself.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by Lawlahdey(f): 3:23pm
She's hawt..Kai.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by Rutheby(f): 3:24pm
Was it that she got tired of life?
|Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by ogorwyne(f): 3:24pm
Its a pity
Ms Kishi said its cruel to make someone who wants to take her own life live. Same person tried to pull her down when she was climbing. Contradictions. What if Kishi supported the act verbally?
Depression is messing with a lot of heads in this century.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by Rapsowdee01(m): 3:24pm
SINCE JANUARY !!!!
Chai !!!
if 1 American dies in Nigeria now now... Trump will hear almost immediately
|Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by iamchybs(m): 3:24pm
Waste
|Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by proudlyYoruba(m): 3:24pm
BornAgainMay:m
|Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by free2ryhme: 3:25pm
VastFinder:
Suicide is never the answer
|Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by DookShop: 3:25pm
Why?
|Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 3:25pm
Suicide is never the answer.
RIP
|Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by free2ryhme: 3:25pm
|Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 3:25pm
Buhari is just frustrating the entire world
|Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by jeeqaa7(m): 3:25pm
Coda gone wrong
|Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by BlackDBagba: 3:25pm
RIP....Bristol
I lost friends to drugs.... that s^%t messes with your head. Smh...
|Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 3:25pm
Buhari have frustrated this Yoruba girl... rip
