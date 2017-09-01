₦airaland Forum

Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos)

Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by VastFinder: 12:55pm
Top university student leapt to death from bridge after discussing suicide methods with friend

Lara jumped to her death from the Bristol bridge (Image: SWNS.com)

A top university student leapt to her death from a bridge after discussing suicide methods with a friend, an inquest heard today.

"Extremely bright" Lara Nosiru, 23, had taken some medication and class A drugs when she plunged off Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol in January this year.
The 'bright' student was on the bridge with a friend (Image: Facebook)

She went there with fellow Bristol University student Kasumi Kishi, who told police she had hoped to convince Ms Nosiru not to kill herself.

Two days later Ms Kishi told friends over a pizza how the two women had discussed suicide methods and killing themselves together.

Fellow flatmate Alex Gough claimed Ms Kishi told the group that if someone wanted to die it was cruel to make them stay alive.

Flatmate Solene Rebibo said at the meal Ms Kishi "seemed comfortable" talking about suicide to Ms Nosiru's friends.

CCTV footage showed the two women walking across the famous bridge shortly before 4pm on January 30 with Ms Nosiru occasionally stopping and looking over the edge.

When they reached the North Somerset side Ms Nosiru, from South Ockenden, Essex, twice tried to climb onto the wall above the gorge edge but Ms Kishi pulled her back down.

They two women then appeared to have a minor disagreement before Ms Kishi walked away and left her without looking back.

The security cameras showed Ns Nosiru having a final cigarette before climbing onto the wall and falling to her death.

A coroner heard that Ms Kishi, who no longer lives in the UK, was interviewed by police about "possible criminal offences being committed".

Ms Kishi told police that Ms Nosiru had told her to leave but she made Lara promise not to jump.

She said she tried to lighten her mood by making a joke about a man who had tried to jump to his death but had fallen into pig faeces and survived.

Detective Sergeant Nick Lawson told the coroner that Ms Nosiru allegedly told Ms Kishi "you'll have to let me go".

The CPS reviewed the case to see if charges of assisting in suicide or manslaughter by gross negligence could be brought against Ms Kishi but found no case to answer.

A coroner ruled that she had no direct involvement in Ms Nosiru's death and said the final year neuroscience student took her life while under the influence of drugs.

Avon and Somerset Coroner Dr Peter Harrowing heard how Ms Nosiru was "acting strange" on the day she died after taking the class A drug she had bought at a discount on her birthday.

She thought her hands were melting and was restless, saying every time she sat down she just wanted to get up again, her flatmates said in statements.

She was hallucinating and seen trying to "stamp" on people who she thought were on her bedroom floor.

Ms Kishi went to see her and they spent about 45 minutes together in her bedroom before going to the bridge in a taxi around 3.30pm.

The inquest heard that Ms Nosiru had suffered from depression for four years and took an overdose the night before her death.

Psychotherapist Dr Niklas Serning said he had seen Ms Nosiru every week for a year and she was "extremely bright" and would discuss the meaning of life at their hourly sessions.

He told the coroner: "She reported to me she had tried to kill herself.

"New Year and Christmas was a very sensitive time for her."

He said Ms Nosiru wanted to give life "another try" and asked him to "make my life meaningful again".

He said he last saw Ms Nosiru on the morning of her death when she said was very tired but didn't appear to be under the influence of drugs.

She booked a session for the following week and joked with him about his age.

Asked if there was anything that would have made him think she was going to take her own life, he said: "Absolutely not."

Dr. Harrowing said Ms. Kishi was not directly involved in Ms Nosiru's death and she had taken a "deliberate action" to jump off the bridge.

But he said he couldn't be sure beyond reasonable doubt that she had the mental intention to take her life that day.

He concluded: "She took her own life whilst under the influence of drugs."

http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/top-university-student-leapt-death-11253802

Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by VastFinder: 12:56pm
More...
See More Photos...
Source: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/09/late-pastor-bimbo-odukoya-daughter.html?m=1

Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by veekid(m): 3:20pm
Who borrowed her boyfriend?
Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by hlaths: 3:21pm
This life is hard
Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by ibkayee(f): 3:21pm
Damn, you never know what people may be going through. RIP

Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by greenstar: 3:21pm
. embarassed
RIP

Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by Lilimax(f): 3:22pm
Oh my God! cry
The final year neuroscience student ( Ms Nosiru's) took her life while under the influence of drugs.


Don't do drugs they'll not hear embarassed

Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by Sanchase: 3:22pm
Sad
Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by Lexusgs430: 3:22pm
Do not use illegal drugs...... Drug kills (directly or indirectly).....

Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 3:22pm
Hunger' doesn't kill a man as fast as 'too much' pleasure will....... angry
Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by akpur1(m): 3:22pm
please tell us how the other side looks like grin grin grin grin grin
Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by FitnessDoctor: 3:22pm
And here we have celebrities who cannot go a day without drugs, smoking all sorts of stuff and posting them on social media.
.
But she might have also been depressed or even other things can be linked to her death.
.
Depression is one of the leading causes of suicide especially in a country like Nigeria which is why i wrote about it on my blog www.realfitbody.com
Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by Bizibi(m): 3:23pm
This one was crazy....... Hope they flog her on the other side,pandejo.

Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by japsyvic(m): 3:23pm
Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by LexngtonSteele: 3:23pm
She should have jumped into my arms...

RIP..there's light at the end of the tunnel...most times

She should have been more patient

Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by Ekitiparapo(m): 3:23pm
Rip,probably on drugs!
Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by DonAdejo(m): 3:23pm
*****
But whyyyyy

We for naija Never commit suicide, you were dey UK de go kill yourself.

Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by Lawlahdey(f): 3:23pm
She's hawt..Kai.

Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by Rutheby(f): 3:24pm
Was it that she got tired of life?
Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by ogorwyne(f): 3:24pm
Its a pity

Ms Kishi said its cruel to make someone who wants to take her own life live. Same person tried to pull her down when she was climbing. Contradictions. What if Kishi supported the act verbally?

Depression is messing with a lot of heads in this century.
Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by Rapsowdee01(m): 3:24pm
SINCE JANUARY !!!!



Chai !!!



if 1 American dies in Nigeria now now... Trump will hear almost immediately

Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by iamchybs(m): 3:24pm
Waste
Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by proudlyYoruba(m): 3:24pm
Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by free2ryhme: 3:25pm
VastFinder:


Suicide is never the answer
Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by DookShop: 3:25pm
Why?
Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 3:25pm
Suicide is never the answer.

RIP
Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by free2ryhme: 3:25pm
VastFinder:


haba, why nah undecided
Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 3:25pm
Buhari is just frustrating the entire world
Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by jeeqaa7(m): 3:25pm
Coda gone wrong
Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by BlackDBagba: 3:25pm
RIP....Bristol

I lost friends to drugs.... that s^%t messes with your head. Smh...
Re: Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 3:25pm
Buhari have frustrated this Yoruba girl... rip

