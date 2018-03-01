₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Emirates Air Hostess Commits Suicide In Uganda By Jumping Out Of A Moving Plane by Muckross1122(m): 6:51pm
A Bulgarian air hostess working with the Emirates Air, today, committed suicide at the Entebbe International Airport, Uganda.
According to Capital FM, the deceased, identified as Elena, jumped out through the emergency exit door, shortly before take-off. She was immediately rushed to Kisubi Hospital, were she died.
Re: Emirates Air Hostess Commits Suicide In Uganda By Jumping Out Of A Moving Plane by ojun50(m): 7:05pm
not in wey person no dey see Nd hear for dis world
Re: Emirates Air Hostess Commits Suicide In Uganda By Jumping Out Of A Moving Plane by mikky4764(f): 7:15pm
Frustration can lead to so many unthinkable things. Pple no dey fear to die again these days.
Re: Emirates Air Hostess Commits Suicide In Uganda By Jumping Out Of A Moving Plane by Liliyann(f): 7:24pm
Probably she had a fallout with the pilot
I heard from a reliable source that air hostess love doing it with pilots
Thank God it wasn't the pilot coz it would have been disastrous!!
Re: Emirates Air Hostess Commits Suicide In Uganda By Jumping Out Of A Moving Plane by python1: 7:31pm
Liliyann:I took note of this moniker since the day it was saying guys who don't pay their girlfriends salaries are broke azz. Now, see another one. You no dey taya?
Re: Emirates Air Hostess Commits Suicide In Uganda By Jumping Out Of A Moving Plane by YhungPablo(m): 7:48pm
N
Re: Emirates Air Hostess Commits Suicide In Uganda By Jumping Out Of A Moving Plane by AngelicBeing: 7:48pm
Depression and mental illness is is real
Re: Emirates Air Hostess Commits Suicide In Uganda By Jumping Out Of A Moving Plane by Jayphet: 7:49pm
Re: Emirates Air Hostess Commits Suicide In Uganda By Jumping Out Of A Moving Plane by sinaj(f): 7:49pm
Village people wicked sha
Re: Emirates Air Hostess Commits Suicide In Uganda By Jumping Out Of A Moving Plane by Kobicove(m): 7:49pm
News about suicides are hitting front page anyhow!
What's going on?
Re: Emirates Air Hostess Commits Suicide In Uganda By Jumping Out Of A Moving Plane by FarahAideed: 7:49pm
Work stress I guess..Emirate pushes it's air hostesses too much .
Re: Emirates Air Hostess Commits Suicide In Uganda By Jumping Out Of A Moving Plane by NotBeenPaid: 7:49pm
Guinness Book of Record please take note - First Lady to jump out of an airplane in the air.
BTW, I thought the door is controlled by the pilot alone
Re: Emirates Air Hostess Commits Suicide In Uganda By Jumping Out Of A Moving Plane by tollytexy(m): 7:50pm
This is not a spiritual attack but under the influence of drugs or relationship stress .. She even piss for body as she fall
Re: Emirates Air Hostess Commits Suicide In Uganda By Jumping Out Of A Moving Plane by awa(m): 7:50pm
Village people.....
Re: Emirates Air Hostess Commits Suicide In Uganda By Jumping Out Of A Moving Plane by efilefun(m): 7:51pm
The way some people on nairaland reason ehnnn u just carry chair siddon for one corner dey shake head for their stupidness
python1:
Re: Emirates Air Hostess Commits Suicide In Uganda By Jumping Out Of A Moving Plane by Holywizard(m): 7:51pm
Wasted!!!
Re: Emirates Air Hostess Commits Suicide In Uganda By Jumping Out Of A Moving Plane by OBAGADAFFI: 7:51pm
Re: Emirates Air Hostess Commits Suicide In Uganda By Jumping Out Of A Moving Plane by python1: 7:52pm
efilefun:Come again, what are you saying?
Re: Emirates Air Hostess Commits Suicide In Uganda By Jumping Out Of A Moving Plane by CaptainJeffry: 7:52pm
What could be her problem biko? God rest her troubled soul.
Re: Emirates Air Hostess Commits Suicide In Uganda By Jumping Out Of A Moving Plane by obaataaokpaewu: 7:52pm
An expatriate working with such huge organization, what could have made her do this? If na us wey dey suffer for the lil work we dey do everyday , na em be say I for don kill myself since
Re: Emirates Air Hostess Commits Suicide In Uganda By Jumping Out Of A Moving Plane by Ellabae(f): 7:52pm
Maybe frustration nd depression
Re: Emirates Air Hostess Commits Suicide In Uganda By Jumping Out Of A Moving Plane by Lawalemi(m): 7:53pm
I thought she jumped into Atlantic ocean
Re: Emirates Air Hostess Commits Suicide In Uganda By Jumping Out Of A Moving Plane by GlobalGisting: 7:53pm
What an executive suicide.
Re: Emirates Air Hostess Commits Suicide In Uganda By Jumping Out Of A Moving Plane by AmiciLord(m): 7:53pm
They have to check these people's mental status regularly. What if she was the pilot? She would have killed everybody on board.
Re: Emirates Air Hostess Commits Suicide In Uganda By Jumping Out Of A Moving Plane by DWJOBScom(m): 7:53pm
so sad!
troubled people everywhere.
Suicide is never the solution
Re: Emirates Air Hostess Commits Suicide In Uganda By Jumping Out Of A Moving Plane by QueenDeborah(f): 7:53pm
Hmmm
Re: Emirates Air Hostess Commits Suicide In Uganda By Jumping Out Of A Moving Plane by AnonyNymous(m): 7:55pm
Good bye. According to different religions there are tons of places you could be now. Only you know where you are though. Hope you're enjoying it more than earth!
Re: Emirates Air Hostess Commits Suicide In Uganda By Jumping Out Of A Moving Plane by ameri9ja: 7:55pm
R.I.P.
99% of suffering is mental not physical. Hence you may have the whole world but no peace and deep down u know the only way u can attain peace is DEATH!
Re: Emirates Air Hostess Commits Suicide In Uganda By Jumping Out Of A Moving Plane by RestorationMan: 7:56pm
Chai
Re: Emirates Air Hostess Commits Suicide In Uganda By Jumping Out Of A Moving Plane by trouper9(m): 7:56pm
sevilla defeated man u at old Trafford and some peoples here will be shouting am in my house, come and beat me, don't be surprised if I did what sevilla did to man u, I can do such to you
Re: Emirates Air Hostess Commits Suicide In Uganda By Jumping Out Of A Moving Plane by Rainmania(m): 7:57pm
We don’t know what we look like to the outside world. Inside we might be feeling impatient, angry, sad, out of our mind with grief, and tired. Still, we have to interact with the world like everyone else. To survive in this world one must be strong and be one with whatever God you worship; cause that's where peace of mind truly lies.
This is really sad hope she finally finds the peace she seeks.
