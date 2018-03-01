Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Emirates Air Hostess Commits Suicide In Uganda By Jumping Out Of A Moving Plane (11695 Views)

Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK By Jumping From A Bridge (Photos) / Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Italy By Jumping Off A 2 Storey Building (video) / RCCG Woman Rescued From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon Reveals Her Problems. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to Capital FM, the deceased, identified as Elena, jumped out through the emergency exit door, shortly before take-off. She was immediately rushed to Kisubi Hospital, were she died.



Source:

http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/air-hostess-commits-suicide-by-jumping.html A Bulgarian air hostess working with the Emirates Air, today, committed suicide at the Entebbe International Airport, Uganda.According to Capital FM, the deceased, identified as Elena, jumped out through the emergency exit door, shortly before take-off. She was immediately rushed to Kisubi Hospital, were she died. 2 Likes

not in wey person no dey see Nd hear for dis world 1 Like

Frustration can lead to so many unthinkable things. Pple no dey fear to die again these days. 1 Like

Probably she had a fallout with the pilot

I heard from a reliable source that air hostess love doing it with pilots

Thank God it wasn't the pilot coz it would have been disastrous!! 1 Like

Liliyann:

Probably she had a fallout with the pilot

I heard from a reliable source that air hostess love doing it with pilots

Thank God it wasn't the pilot coz it would have been disastrous!! I took note of this moniker since the day it was saying guys who don't pay their girlfriends salaries are broke azz. Now, see another one. You no dey taya? I took note of this moniker since the day it was saying guys who don't pay their girlfriends salaries are broke azz. Now, see another one. You no dey taya? 31 Likes

N

Depression and mental illness is is real

Village people wicked sha 1 Like





What's going on? News about suicides are hitting front page anyhow!What's going on?

Work stress I guess..Emirate pushes it's air hostesses too much . 2 Likes





BTW, I thought the door is controlled by the pilot alone Guinness Book of Record please take note - First Lady to jump out of an airplane in the air.BTW, I thought the door is controlled by the pilot alone 1 Like

This is not a spiritual attack but under the influence of drugs or relationship stress .. She even piss for body as she fall

Village people.....

python1:



I took note of this moniker since the day it was saying guys who don't pay their girlfriends salaries are broke azz. Now, see another one. You no dey taya. The way some people on nairaland reason ehnnn u just carry chair siddon for one corner dey shake head for their stupidness 1 Like

Wasted!!! 2 Likes

efilefun:

The way some people on nairaland reason ehnnn u just carry chair siddon for one corner dey shake head for their stupidness Come again, what are you saying? Come again, what are you saying?

What could be her problem biko? God rest her troubled soul.

An expatriate working with such huge organization, what could have made her do this? If na us wey dey suffer for the lil work we dey do everyday , na em be say I for don kill myself since 1 Like

Maybe frustration nd depression

I thought she jumped into Atlantic ocean 2 Likes

What an executive suicide. 4 Likes

They have to check these people's mental status regularly. What if she was the pilot? She would have killed everybody on board. 5 Likes

so sad!



troubled people everywhere.



Suicide is never the solution

Hmmm 1 Like

Good bye. According to different religions there are tons of places you could be now. Only you know where you are though. Hope you're enjoying it more than earth! 1 Like

R.I.P.



99% of suffering is mental not physical. Hence you may have the whole world but no peace and deep down u know the only way u can attain peace is DEATH! 1 Like 1 Share

Chai

sevilla defeated man u at old Trafford and some peoples here will be shouting am in my house, come and beat me, don't be surprised if I did what sevilla did to man u, I can do such to you