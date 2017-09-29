₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bostwana Student Wears Towel To Campus (Photos) by streets2empire: 2:32pm
A student of Botswana university got the internet talking when she appeared in school wearing a towel. The pictures was shared by a twitter user named Oaitse @Oaitse42. see pictures and reaction below:
Source: http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/university-of-botswana-student-wore-a-towel-to-school-hot-yes-or-no
|Re: Bostwana Student Wears Towel To Campus (Photos) by streets2empire: 2:32pm
See more of her crazy pics here..http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/university-of-botswana-student-wore-a-towel-to-school-hot-yes-or-no
|Re: Bostwana Student Wears Towel To Campus (Photos) by streets2empire: 2:34pm
crazy girl
|Re: Bostwana Student Wears Towel To Campus (Photos) by saydfact(m): 2:34pm
na wa ooh
|Re: Bostwana Student Wears Towel To Campus (Photos) by Teewhy2: 2:44pm
people are just looking for crazy things to do that will get people talking. They just want to be popular by force, is she trying to create a new fashion sense or just exposing her level of intelligence.
I believe if you want to be popular and be famous do things that will impact the lives of others positively and your name will be written in gold.
|Re: Bostwana Student Wears Towel To Campus (Photos) by Treasure17(m): 3:32pm
iranu
|Re: Bostwana Student Wears Towel To Campus (Photos) by saydfact(m): 3:35pm
Treasure17:
Complete am
Abasha Iranu
|Re: Bostwana Student Wears Towel To Campus (Photos) by JaffyJoe(m): 3:49pm
Perverts would have torn her to shreds in Nijeriya.
|Re: Bostwana Student Wears Towel To Campus (Photos) by giftedheart1(m): 4:06pm
i used to think nigerian girls are the crasiest on this planet until i saw that!
|Re: Bostwana Student Wears Towel To Campus (Photos) by teewhizzy4real(m): 4:25pm
walai dis one strong faaa, agbako ni awon omo yi fa
|Re: Bostwana Student Wears Towel To Campus (Photos) by tooltip: 4:50pm
|Re: Bostwana Student Wears Towel To Campus (Photos) by agadez007(m): 4:52pm
Maybe its a gucci towel,and she wants to show it Off
|Re: Bostwana Student Wears Towel To Campus (Photos) by youngdoctor(m): 4:57pm
let me just donate my eyes..i think I've seen it all.. in just one week, (one corner, fuckthep***ychallenge, now this one)..na wa o
|Re: Bostwana Student Wears Towel To Campus (Photos) by mofeoluwadassah: 5:24pm
its 'fashzion' in jenifers vioce
|Re: Bostwana Student Wears Towel To Campus (Photos) by aziaka111(m): 5:28pm
u don try well well
|Re: Bostwana Student Wears Towel To Campus (Photos) by chymes0359(m): 5:28pm
But Why?
NA PESIN GET THE WRAPPER WEY GOAT DEY CHOP!
VILLAGE SCIENTIST AT IT AGAIN!
|Re: Bostwana Student Wears Towel To Campus (Photos) by Vickiweezy(m): 5:28pm
This generation ....
|Re: Bostwana Student Wears Towel To Campus (Photos) by NotNairalandi(m): 5:28pm
nyash don de scratch am
|Re: Bostwana Student Wears Towel To Campus (Photos) by dakeskese(m): 5:29pm
...
Hmmm...
E de do me like make I just rush come draw this towel... Na open heavens be that
|Re: Bostwana Student Wears Towel To Campus (Photos) by Ugoeze2016: 5:29pm
Hehehe
Stupidity
|Re: Bostwana Student Wears Towel To Campus (Photos) by Danny287(m): 5:29pm
Hot legs though... but this is madness shes only doing it to gain attention
|Re: Bostwana Student Wears Towel To Campus (Photos) by sexymoma(f): 5:29pm
wetin she wear wey she dress like capsule
|Re: Bostwana Student Wears Towel To Campus (Photos) by IPOBrep: 5:29pm
target met, she is trending on social media.
farrrrrrrrrrrrr better than sampling boobs or sharing after sex pix on facebook
|Re: Bostwana Student Wears Towel To Campus (Photos) by smoothryda: 5:31pm
|Re: Bostwana Student Wears Towel To Campus (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 5:31pm
Na body dat wan come sell for school nau,olosho no 1
|Re: Bostwana Student Wears Towel To Campus (Photos) by Tecno66: 5:31pm
streets2empire:She is even posing for the camera! End time things.
|Re: Bostwana Student Wears Towel To Campus (Photos) by fk001: 5:31pm
people from Southern Africa are just different from rest of Africans
|Re: Bostwana Student Wears Towel To Campus (Photos) by rozayx5(m): 5:31pm
trend she wanted
trend she got
|Re: Bostwana Student Wears Towel To Campus (Photos) by kindnyce(m): 5:32pm
Kenya, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, now Botswana has joined the list of weirdos
|Re: Bostwana Student Wears Towel To Campus (Photos) by WfBabakhay(m): 5:32pm
DIS ONE NA MODEL JAREE
