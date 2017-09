Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Bostwana Student Wears Towel To Campus (Photos) (38076 Views)

Things To Bring Along To Campus As A Fresher / Things To Bring Along To Campus As A Fresher / Ongoing Road Rehabilitation Inside LASU Campus (PHOTOS) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source: A student of Botswana university got the internet talking when she appeared in school wearing a towel. The pictures was shared by a twitter user named Oaitse @Oaitse42. see pictures and reaction below:Source: http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/university-of-botswana-student-wore-a-towel-to-school-hot-yes-or-no 1 Like 1 Share

See more of her crazy pics here.. http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/university-of-botswana-student-wore-a-towel-to-school-hot-yes-or-no 1 Like

crazy girl 3 Likes

na wa ooh



Check out my signature



I believe if you want to be popular and be famous do things that will impact the lives of others positively and your name will be written in gold.



Considering doing a roof parapet?

check out price comparison between a concrete cast in suite against polystyrene parapet.

Polystyrene parapet is light weight and doesn't have much impact on the land.

excellent usage on swampy environment.

click below for more details.



http://www.nairaland.com/3726763/alternative-building-material-expanded-polystyrene/4 people are just looking for crazy things to do that will get people talking. They just want to be popular by force, is she trying to create a new fashion sense or just exposing her level of intelligence.I believe if you want to be popular and be famous do things that will impact the lives of others positively and your name will be written in gold.Considering doing a roof parapet?check out price comparison between a concrete cast in suite against polystyrene parapet.Polystyrene parapet is light weight and doesn't have much impact on the land.excellent usage on swampy environment.click below for more details. 53 Likes 4 Shares

iranu 1 Like

Treasure17:

iranu

Complete am



Abasha Iranu Complete amAbasha Iranu 7 Likes 1 Share

Perverts would have torn her to shreds in Nijeriya. 11 Likes

i used to think nigerian girls are the crasiest on this planet until i saw that! 1 Like

walai dis one strong faaa, agbako ni awon omo yi fa 11 Likes

1 Like

Maybe its a gucci towel,and she wants to show it Off 2 Likes

let me just donate my eyes..i think I've seen it all.. in just one week, (one corner, fuckthep***ychallenge, now this one)..na wa o 6 Likes

its 'fashzion' in jenifers vioce

u don try well well

But Why?

NA PESIN GET THE WRAPPER WEY GOAT DEY CHOP!

VILLAGE SCIENTIST AT IT AGAIN!

This generation .... 1 Like

nyash don de scratch am 1 Like



Hmmm...

E de do me like make I just rush come draw this towel... Na open heavens be that ...Hmmm...E de do me like make I just rush come draw this towel... Na open heavens be that 2 Likes

Hehehe

Stupidity

Hot legs though... but this is madness shes only doing it to gain attention

wetin she wear wey she dress like capsule

target met, she is trending on social media.



farrrrrrrrrrrrr better than sampling boobs or sharing after sex pix on facebook 1 Like

Are you a content producer, or you want to put your content on TV and share advert revenue with the channel? Well we are looking for already made content. We are looking at Drama series, comedy shows, sitcoms, talk shows, reality, shows, Home videos, skit, musical videos, any kind of good audio songs, documentary, events, weddings. Please the content has to be fresh and hot not something that has been shown on other Tv.

Contact us on- delmidedee@gmail.com 1 Like

Na body dat wan come sell for school nau,olosho no 1

streets2empire:

More reactions.. She is even posing for the camera! End time things. She is even posing for the camera! End time things.

people from Southern Africa are just different from rest of Africans









trend she got trend she wantedtrend she got

Kenya, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, now Botswana has joined the list of weirdos