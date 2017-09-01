₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,887,147 members, 3,823,262 topics. Date: Saturday, 30 September 2017 at 12:20 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Man Using Python For Pepper Soup In Port Harcourt. Online Users React (Photos) (21610 Views)
Soldiers Kill Monitor Lizard In Borno For Pepper Soup (Photos) / Would You Eat This Snake Pepper Soup? (Photo) / See The Big Snake That Was Killed For Pepper Soup -- ( Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Using Python For Pepper Soup In Port Harcourt. Online Users React (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 4:12pm On Sep 29
A guy has incurred the wrath of some online users after sharing a picture of a python he killed in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state capital. After killing the huge reptile, the young man revealed his plans to use the meat to make pepper soup as he called on people to join him.
Some Facebook users who found this outrageous - dragged him online for planning to eat what they label an "abomination" while others asked for the location for them to join in the "feast".
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/man-criticised-for-trying-to-use-python-for-pepper-soup.html
1 Share
|Re: Man Using Python For Pepper Soup In Port Harcourt. Online Users React (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 4:12pm On Sep 29
cc; lalasticlala
2 Likes
|Re: Man Using Python For Pepper Soup In Port Harcourt. Online Users React (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 4:19pm On Sep 29
He should as well use the Nigeria army...
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Using Python For Pepper Soup In Port Harcourt. Online Users React (Photos) by GreatCracker: 4:21pm On Sep 29
TBH I really think the guy in question could possibly be related to one of those Mods we have around on this site that get hard down there just by sighting any post with eitheir a name, title or tag with any form of snake attached to it so who knows this might just be a front page material.
Meanwhile, We spend a lot of money to buy clothes.Whereas the best moment of life are enjoyed without clothes . :oOHH I just hope I Din't say Anything.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Using Python For Pepper Soup In Port Harcourt. Online Users React (Photos) by Dedetwo(m): 4:21pm On Sep 29
I have said that Operation Python Hunt could be underway.
|Re: Man Using Python For Pepper Soup In Port Harcourt. Online Users React (Photos) by Bossontop(m): 4:22pm On Sep 29
R u sure d young man is not lala......
78 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Using Python For Pepper Soup In Port Harcourt. Online Users React (Photos) by majamajic(m): 4:41pm On Sep 29
its like snakes are not harmful again, the Spit stories we heard abt snakes are not working again ?
11 Likes
|Re: Man Using Python For Pepper Soup In Port Harcourt. Online Users React (Photos) by nwakibie3(m): 4:43pm On Sep 29
FP for sure
let me spread my mat here
1 Like
|Re: Man Using Python For Pepper Soup In Port Harcourt. Online Users React (Photos) by freshness2020: 4:43pm On Sep 29
Lala is by the street...
3 Likes
|Re: Man Using Python For Pepper Soup In Port Harcourt. Online Users React (Photos) by aolawale025: 4:44pm On Sep 29
It's allowed nau!
|Re: Man Using Python For Pepper Soup In Port Harcourt. Online Users React (Photos) by onward4life(m): 4:53pm On Sep 29
Bossontop:
Guy the day this Lala go start to dey arrest ppo 4 Nairaland ehh.
Population go reduce on Nairaland that year!
4 Likes
|Re: Man Using Python For Pepper Soup In Port Harcourt. Online Users React (Photos) by andresia(m): 4:55pm On Sep 29
The guy Facebook name sef na quench : boloco
1 Like
|Re: Man Using Python For Pepper Soup In Port Harcourt. Online Users React (Photos) by Yyeske(m): 5:20pm On Sep 29
That guy should count himself lucky for not killing the python in Anambra where it is regarded sacred, if not enough backlash.
3 Likes
|Re: Man Using Python For Pepper Soup In Port Harcourt. Online Users React (Photos) by Nemesis1: 8:20pm On Sep 29
I smell FP
|Re: Man Using Python For Pepper Soup In Port Harcourt. Online Users React (Photos) by corpersforum(f): 8:42pm On Sep 29
Hahhh
|Re: Man Using Python For Pepper Soup In Port Harcourt. Online Users React (Photos) by fuckerstard: 8:43pm On Sep 29
Nemesis1:
Good nose
5 Likes
|Re: Man Using Python For Pepper Soup In Port Harcourt. Online Users React (Photos) by oshe11(m): 8:43pm On Sep 29
I BLAME NIGERIAN ARMY
|Re: Man Using Python For Pepper Soup In Port Harcourt. Online Users React (Photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 8:43pm On Sep 29
If dey call grill it with egusi + black amala
Heaven is set my brother
1 Like
|Re: Man Using Python For Pepper Soup In Port Harcourt. Online Users React (Photos) by SensualMan: 8:43pm On Sep 29
Yuck!
How u people manage to eat this baffles me
|Re: Man Using Python For Pepper Soup In Port Harcourt. Online Users React (Photos) by youngvizzy1(m): 8:44pm On Sep 29
lala and his crew right now....
|Re: Man Using Python For Pepper Soup In Port Harcourt. Online Users React (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 8:44pm On Sep 29
Why do people waste 'snakeskin', dont they know it is of high value?
|Re: Man Using Python For Pepper Soup In Port Harcourt. Online Users React (Photos) by ekeson45(m): 8:44pm On Sep 29
lala street are u seeing their comments
|Re: Man Using Python For Pepper Soup In Port Harcourt. Online Users React (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 8:44pm On Sep 29
One man's meat is another man's crayfish.
|Re: Man Using Python For Pepper Soup In Port Harcourt. Online Users React (Photos) by SHAKABOOM: 8:45pm On Sep 29
Hahaha!phyton go dance inside pot of soup
2 Likes
|Re: Man Using Python For Pepper Soup In Port Harcourt. Online Users React (Photos) by NotNairalandi(m): 8:45pm On Sep 29
hunger everywhere!
1 Like
|Re: Man Using Python For Pepper Soup In Port Harcourt. Online Users React (Photos) by Maziebuka01(m): 8:46pm On Sep 29
Rip dear snake
|Re: Man Using Python For Pepper Soup In Port Harcourt. Online Users React (Photos) by Iseoluwani: 8:47pm On Sep 29
Very scary
1 Like
|Re: Man Using Python For Pepper Soup In Port Harcourt. Online Users React (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 8:47pm On Sep 29
When i go taste snake, cat and dog eat?
|Re: Man Using Python For Pepper Soup In Port Harcourt. Online Users React (Photos) by rawpadgin(m): 8:47pm On Sep 29
like someone rightly said, pythons are just like our politicians, very greedy in nature
see wetin long throat for house rats dey cause them
|Re: Man Using Python For Pepper Soup In Port Harcourt. Online Users React (Photos) by SlayerForever: 8:47pm On Sep 29
First of :
Where in Port Harcourt is this? This is not Anambra,you would have seen what is backlash.
Secondly:
If he decides to eat python so what? Will Chelsea not still win on saturday? Mehn una own tire me o.
|Re: Man Using Python For Pepper Soup In Port Harcourt. Online Users React (Photos) by BabyApple(m): 8:49pm On Sep 29
Someone Just murder lalasticlala___? (Fill the Gap)
|Re: Man Using Python For Pepper Soup In Port Harcourt. Online Users React (Photos) by freezyprinzy(m): 8:50pm On Sep 29
See as e waste d skin
Recipe For Chin Chin / How To Make Coconut Fufu With Desiccated Coconut (chaff) / A Male Romancelander Bakes For The First Time In His Life! (PICS)
Viewing this topic: IISamuel, SANdos, Fweshspice(m), TINO26, PapaNnamdi, profmsboi(m), Charles4075(m), rosebuzz(f), legely, bienimac, Xkalaban(m), Tamunonengi244, pablo111(m), JohnsonEmma(m), MrMystrO(m), phollybee(m) and 24 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19