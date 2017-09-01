Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Man Using Python For Pepper Soup In Port Harcourt. Online Users React (Photos) (21610 Views)

Soldiers Kill Monitor Lizard In Borno For Pepper Soup (Photos) / Would You Eat This Snake Pepper Soup? (Photo) / See The Big Snake That Was Killed For Pepper Soup -- ( Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Some Facebook users who found this outrageous - dragged him online for planning to eat what they label an "abomination" while others asked for the location for them to join in the "feast".



Source; A guy has incurred the wrath of some online users after sharing a picture of a python he killed in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state capital. After killing the huge reptile, the young man revealed his plans to use the meat to make pepper soup as he called on people to join him.Some Facebook users who found this outrageous - dragged him online for planning to eat what they label an "abomination" while others asked for the location for them to join in the "feast".Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/man-criticised-for-trying-to-use-python-for-pepper-soup.html 1 Share

cc; lalasticlala 2 Likes

He should as well use the Nigeria army... 8 Likes 1 Share





Meanwhile, We spend a lot of money to buy clothes.Whereas the best moment of life are enjoyed without clothes . :oOHH I just hope I Din't say Anything. TBH I really think the guy in question could possibly be related to one of those Mods we have around on this site that get hard down there just by sighting any post with eitheir a name, title or tag with any form of snake attached to it so who knows this might just be a front page material.Meanwhile, We spend a lot of money to buy clothes.Whereas the best moment of life are enjoyed without clothes:oOHH I just hope I Din't say Anything. 10 Likes 2 Shares

I have said that Operation Python Hunt could be underway.

R u sure d young man is not lala...... 78 Likes 1 Share

its like snakes are not harmful again, the Spit stories we heard abt snakes are not working again ? 11 Likes

FP for sure



let me spread my mat here 1 Like

Lala is by the street... 3 Likes

It's allowed nau!

Bossontop:

R u sure d young man is not lala......

Guy the day this Lala go start to dey arrest ppo 4 Nairaland ehh.



Population go reduce on Nairaland that year!



Guy the day this Lala go start to dey arrest ppo 4 Nairaland ehh.Population go reduce on Nairaland that year! 4 Likes

The guy Facebook name sef na quench : boloco 1 Like

That guy should count himself lucky for not killing the python in Anambra where it is regarded sacred, if not enough backlash. 3 Likes

I smell FP

Hahhh

Nemesis1:

I smell FP

Good nose Good nose 5 Likes

I BLAME NIGERIAN ARMY



Heaven is set my brother If dey call grill it with egusi + black amalaHeaven is set my brother 1 Like

Yuck!

How u people manage to eat this baffles me

lala and his crew right now....

Why do people waste 'snakeskin', dont they know it is of high value?

lala street are u seeing their comments

One man's meat is another man's crayfish.

Hahaha!phyton go dance inside pot of soup 2 Likes

hunger everywhere! 1 Like

Rip dear snake

Very scary 1 Like

When i go taste snake, cat and dog eat?

like someone rightly said, pythons are just like our politicians, very greedy in nature







see wetin long throat for house rats dey cause them

First of :

Where in Port Harcourt is this? This is not Anambra,you would have seen what is backlash.



Secondly:

If he decides to eat python so what? Will Chelsea not still win on saturday? Mehn una own tire me o.

Someone Just murder lalasticlala___? (Fill the Gap)