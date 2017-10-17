Real Madrid and Tottenham will battle it out for top spot in the Champions League's Group H on Tuesday night.



Both clubs have collected six points out of six so far by defeating Borussia Dortmund and APOEL.



Madrid will be targeting a third win and one foot in the knockout stage at the Santiago Bernabeu but a point would go a long way towards helping Spurs achieve the same goal.



Real Madrid are missing Gareth Bale, Dani Carvajal and Mateo Kovacic to injury or illness, while third-choice goalkeeper Luca Zidane worked out alone on Monday.



Youth goalkeeper Moha Ramos was on the bench at the weekend as a result of Luca and Keylor Navas' absences but the Costa Rican is expected to be ready to return for this match after a muscle problem.



Zidane will have to decide between 18-year-old Achraf Hakimi, who has started two games at right-back in Carvajal's absence, and the more experienced Nacho.



Potential starting XI: Navas; Nacho, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Isco; Benzema, Ronaldo.





Victor Wanyama could be back in time to face Liverpool at the weekend but will miss out here, while Dele Alli remains suspended.



Danny Rose and Mousa Dembele have travelled but while the latter has some chance of being involved, the former has only recently returned to full training along with Erik Lamela and is short of match fitness.



Ben Davies is also a doubt due to illness and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou will be assessed after taking a knock to the head late in the win over Bournemouth on Saturday.