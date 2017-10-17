₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,897,111 members, 3,858,636 topics. Date: Tuesday, 17 October 2017 at 06:23 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL Today At 7:45pm (664 Views)
Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Spanish Super Cup (2 - 0) On 16th August 2017 / Real Madrid Vs Bayern Munich UCL (4 - 2) On 18th April 2017 / Chelsea Vs Tottenham Hotspur: FA Cup (4 - 2) On 22nd April 2017 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL Today At 7:45pm by donjazet(m): 5:18pm On Sep 29
Real Madrid and Tottenham will battle it out for top spot in the Champions League's Group H on Tuesday night.
Both clubs have collected six points out of six so far by defeating Borussia Dortmund and APOEL.
Madrid will be targeting a third win and one foot in the knockout stage at the Santiago Bernabeu but a point would go a long way towards helping Spurs achieve the same goal.
Real Madrid are missing Gareth Bale, Dani Carvajal and Mateo Kovacic to injury or illness, while third-choice goalkeeper Luca Zidane worked out alone on Monday.
Youth goalkeeper Moha Ramos was on the bench at the weekend as a result of Luca and Keylor Navas' absences but the Costa Rican is expected to be ready to return for this match after a muscle problem.
Zidane will have to decide between 18-year-old Achraf Hakimi, who has started two games at right-back in Carvajal's absence, and the more experienced Nacho.
Potential starting XI: Navas; Nacho, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Isco; Benzema, Ronaldo.
Victor Wanyama could be back in time to face Liverpool at the weekend but will miss out here, while Dele Alli remains suspended.
Danny Rose and Mousa Dembele have travelled but while the latter has some chance of being involved, the former has only recently returned to full training along with Erik Lamela and is short of match fitness.
Ben Davies is also a doubt due to illness and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou will be assessed after taking a knock to the head late in the win over Bournemouth on Saturday.
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL Today At 7:45pm by Cossybob(m): 6:13pm On Sep 29
In this kind-of form Real Madrid is unstoppable. Best attacking Team
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL Today At 7:45pm by collinometricx: 10:12pm On Sep 29
ok
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL Today At 7:45pm by Datapoboi(m): 11:11am On Oct 13
Madrid to get a penalty
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL Today At 7:45pm by hopefulLandlord: 5:46am
Royal Madrid for the win
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL Today At 7:45pm by akincay: 5:59pm
Straight win for madrid
1 Like
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL Today At 7:45pm by EliteBiz: 6:00pm
Your head dey dere
hopefulLandlord:
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL Today At 7:45pm by mowhisper8: 6:00pm
4:1
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL Today At 7:45pm by Boyooosa(m): 6:00pm
Let's go there!
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL Today At 7:45pm by RB007(m): 6:01pm
MADRID- 3
TOTTENHAM- 1
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL Today At 7:45pm by ebenice(m): 6:01pm
Kane, dele, Eriksson, son
One of them go sha score
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL Today At 7:45pm by Benekruku(m): 6:01pm
If CR7 no score tonight then its not yet Tuesday!
1 Like
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL Today At 7:45pm by Bolustical: 6:02pm
Just waiting for the magic Tottenham will perform to survive tonight's beating
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL Today At 7:45pm by adonbilivit: 6:03pm
cr7 go rape harrykane this night
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL Today At 7:45pm by Marcelinho(m): 6:03pm
ok
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL Today At 7:45pm by Heywhizzy(m): 6:03pm
okra soup..ogbono soup
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL Today At 7:45pm by Michaelpresh(m): 6:03pm
Make I see wetin go stop Tottenham from winning this match
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL Today At 7:45pm by gift01: 6:04pm
Would tottenham Kane Dem? Expecting bag of goals tonight
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL Today At 7:45pm by Sapiosexuality(m): 6:04pm
Cossybob:Form? Madrid in form? How?
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL Today At 7:45pm by Dmeji4444(m): 6:05pm
Nunu
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL Today At 7:45pm by I124U: 6:06pm
C. Gogongo
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL Today At 7:45pm by I124U: 6:07pm
Who wanna bet it, Ororo will score 31 goals tonight
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL Today At 7:45pm by oshe11(m): 6:08pm
Messi is Bae
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL Today At 7:45pm by Dmeji4444(m): 6:09pm
Is Arsenal match 7:45 today too ?
Pls, anyone with an update
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL Today At 7:45pm by Fongido(m): 6:10pm
I don't trust this Real Madrid team. Zidane has messed up big time. Real Madrid ain't reliable anymore
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL Today At 7:45pm by Mediapace: 6:12pm
Bolustical:
Totthenham will smack Madrid
Quote me after the match
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL Today At 7:45pm by Praktikals(m): 6:17pm
my Ronaldo
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL Today At 7:45pm by TimeMod1: 6:19pm
The loss of carvahal is a major blow on Madrid's title hope.
(0) (Reply)
Breaking News! Guus Hiddink's Been Sackd / UCL: Debrecen Vs Liverpool [0 - 1] On Tues 24th November / Uefa Champions League - Inter Milan Vs Fc Barcelona - 20 April 2010 at 7.45pm
Viewing this topic: mastrolife, apata(m), Alao046(m), davindez(m), 26Clueless(m), finesounds01, mayorjosh(m), jcdon06(m), Nweike1, paragonadebowale(m), Nobally, Kingsleydasaint(m) and 11 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20