₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,897,153 members, 3,858,831 topics. Date: Tuesday, 17 October 2017 at 08:36 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live (4574 Views)
Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Spanish Super Cup (2 - 0) On 16th August 2017 / Real Madrid Vs Bayern Munich UCL (4 - 2) On 18th April 2017 / Chelsea Vs Tottenham Hotspur: FA Cup (4 - 2) On 22nd April 2017 (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by Kyase(m): 8:18pm
chicoMX:which kane?
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by wristbangle(m): 8:19pm
N 200,000 oo
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by Cheryph200: 8:19pm
Ronaldo do magic oo ..na only your team remain for my ticket .
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by beamtopola: 8:20pm
Cheryph200:MTN.
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by dotcomnamename: 8:21pm
Lol Spurs think they'll win. This na main reason Madrid will beat them like mad tonight. Just watch.
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by wristbangle(m): 8:23pm
MTN for ororo frustration setting in,
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by Neimar: 8:24pm
mumudrid to lose
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by midehill(m): 8:24pm
Thank GOD TOTTENHAM WILL WIN
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by Fongido(m): 8:24pm
vroy:hope you're watching?
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by Diso60090(m): 8:25pm
Watching it live who say make Madrid nor win fishpox fall on the person
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by KevinDein: 8:26pm
Madrid 0 Tottenham 1
Maribor 0 Liverpool 3
Man city 2 napoli 0
Power shift towards the English premier league loading....
1 Like
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by spy24(m): 8:26pm
Totnam should be careful oo
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by chicoMX(m): 8:26pm
Kyase:.
Sorry, I thought Kane had contact with the ball.. own goal, varane
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by numerouno01(m): 8:27pm
dotcomnamename:better let Tottenham win and advance to the knock out stages o, unless they will come and collect Europa league from arsenal
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by Kyase(m): 8:28pm
chicoMX:yea, need another goal
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by Ekaka1(m): 8:29pm
Matter of time before Totty begin chop am
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by Murainah1(m): 8:29pm
England united
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by aieromon(m): 8:29pm
CR7 scores
RMA 1-1 TOT
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by Ekaka1(m): 8:30pm
Oh oh...spoke too soon...penalty!
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by phranq30(m): 8:30pm
Goooooaaal!! Ronaldo scores!!
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by Greenbullet(m): 8:30pm
Or or or rotor for or or or or
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by Skywardz101: 8:30pm
PLEASE HOW CAN I LIVESTREAM THE MATCH IN MOBDRO APP OR WHEREVER
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by Daemonsanti(m): 8:31pm
Penaldo scores..... let the bashing begin.
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by sorextee(m): 8:32pm
abeg, how can i stream this game?
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by dotcomnamename: 8:32pm
dotcomnamename:
GOAL
1-1
Quote me after the match O!
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by aieromon(m): 8:32pm
Half time
RMA 1-1 TOT
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by GreatEvilBeast(m): 8:33pm
Penaldo
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by baybeeboi: 8:33pm
Dortmund mumu bo be here
Ordinary to score first half na wahala
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by dotcomnamename: 8:34pm
numerouno01:
Lol. Arsenal don't joke with international disgrace with a small club like the chickens.
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by Ekaka1(m): 8:34pm
chicoMX:
Who won't think Kane scored with that wild ojoro �
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by Notion(m): 8:35pm
Spurs have done well
Football Betting -game Prediction Software / Manchester City New Badge 'leaked' By Intellectual Property Office / Wolves Vs Arsenal [1 - 4] On Saturday, 7th November
Viewing this topic: mukina2, VeeVeeMyLuv(m), edwardadex23(m), oluwatosinjacob, Akeem1759, nawtyme, muyiwa22(m), tunde89, Neimar, SenatorJChris, labeerson(m), hotwax, GuidoVanRossum, Kimcutie(m), Ustec(m), Sanchez01, clementbiola(m), giwish(m), Daemonsanti(m), franugo(m), sorextee(m), missy01(f), Lawconfessor(f), Fongido(m), wristbangle(m), Kingsleytobe(m), Uchman50(m), Luckyomon(m), Gloria007(f), Omobolajiatanda(m), LesbianBoy(m), ahmstrng(m), Diso60090(m), chicoMX(m), LEOVOLUTION(m), Stevengerd(m), Femolacaster(m), dotcomnamename, morganist99(m), fidalgo19, beethoven, DonaldGenes(m), Joannis(m), nomisimon, THYRAIN(m), okpeho, obyon(m), MrCEO69(m), crystalnet, sonofluc1fer, Chukwutobi, digitalheadline(m), khalids, baldeagle, wisefizz(m), KraticKratus, slyng(m), DjUneek, beloved24, Trexate, 2O17, tommynico(m), Rubicon67, Dmeji4444(m), Taiwodada08, Keneth1(m), agabaI23(m), omobamatrix, innocentrich, zainmaxwell(m), Notion(m), klanny, sylver1(m), BrandPromotions(m), dino2006(m), MicheyJ, TDkAL, majola(m), Eseose9(f), engrMikemd(m), walex2(m), TefBarzz(m), Skywardz101, DRGREAT(m), KellyFORMAT(m), baddest04, BoleAndFish, Kpeshi10(m), mileyfenty, teebaxy(m), cydophobia(m), xtivin(m), raymod170(m), hooklover, LordKO(m), engrajoo1(m), temmypotter(m), McLove(m), Donvilo(m), tourphland(m), Freeman85(m), footprintD55(m), brownlord, DMY01(m), stunt89(m), unclemide(m), Jephyard(m), kjsun15, djblue007(m), beamtopola, numerouno01(m), masterchi(m), ruggedmallaam(m), fearlessjameso and 174 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23