Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by Kyase(m): 8:18pm
chicoMX:
Goal HurriKane
which kane?
Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by wristbangle(m): 8:19pm
shocked shocked shocked

N 200,000 oo crycry
Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by Cheryph200: 8:19pm
Ronaldo do magic oo ..na only your team remain for my ticket .
Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by beamtopola: 8:20pm
Cheryph200:
Ronaldo do magic oo ..na only your team remain for my ticket .
MTN.
Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by dotcomnamename: 8:21pm
Lol Spurs think they'll win. This na main reason Madrid will beat them like mad tonight. Just watch. grin
Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by wristbangle(m): 8:23pm
MTN for ororo smiley frustration setting in,
Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by Neimar: 8:24pm
mumudrid to lose
Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by midehill(m): 8:24pm
Thank GOD TOTTENHAM WILL WIN
Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by Fongido(m): 8:24pm
vroy:
with 100games 84 wins and 7 loose 7 trophies u don't trust zizou
hope you're watching?
Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by Diso60090(m): 8:25pm
Watching it live who say make Madrid nor win fishpox fall on the person

Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by KevinDein: 8:26pm
Madrid 0 Tottenham 1
Maribor 0 Liverpool 3
Man city 2 napoli 0

Power shift towards the English premier league loading....

1 Like

Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by spy24(m): 8:26pm
Totnam should be careful oo
Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by chicoMX(m): 8:26pm
Kyase:
which kane?
.
Sorry, I thought Kane had contact with the ball.. own goal, varane
Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by numerouno01(m): 8:27pm
dotcomnamename:
Lol Spurs think they'll win. This na main reason Madrid will beat them like mad tonight. Just watch. grin
better let Tottenham win and advance to the knock out stages o, unless they will come and collect Europa league from arsenal grin
Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by Kyase(m): 8:28pm
chicoMX:
.

Sorry, I thought Kane had contact with the ball.. own goal, varane
yea, need another goal
Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by Ekaka1(m): 8:29pm
Matter of time before Totty begin chop am
Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by Murainah1(m): 8:29pm
England united
Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by aieromon(m): 8:29pm
CR7 scores

RMA 1-1 TOT
Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by Ekaka1(m): 8:30pm
Oh oh...spoke too soon...penalty!
Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by phranq30(m): 8:30pm
Goooooaaal!! Ronaldo scores!!
Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by Greenbullet(m): 8:30pm
Or or or rotor for or or or or
Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by Skywardz101: 8:30pm
PLEASE HOW CAN I LIVESTREAM THE MATCH IN MOBDRO APP OR WHEREVER
Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by Daemonsanti(m): 8:31pm
Penaldo scores..... let the bashing begin.
Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by sorextee(m): 8:32pm
abeg, how can i stream this game?
Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by dotcomnamename: 8:32pm
dotcomnamename:
Lol Spurs think they'll win. This na main reason Madrid will beat them like mad tonight. Just watch. grin

GOAL

1-1

Quote me after the match O! grin
Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by aieromon(m): 8:32pm
Half time

RMA 1-1 TOT
Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by GreatEvilBeast(m): 8:33pm
Penaldo angry
Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by baybeeboi: 8:33pm
Dortmund mumu bo be here

Ordinary to score first half na wahala
Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by dotcomnamename: 8:34pm
numerouno01:

better let Tottenham win and advance to the knock out stages o, unless they will come and collect Europa league from arsenal grin

Lol. Arsenal don't joke with international disgrace with a small club like the chickens. cheesy
Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by Ekaka1(m): 8:34pm
chicoMX:
.

Sorry, I thought Kane had contact with the ball.. own goal, varane

Who won't think Kane scored with that wild ojoro � grin
Re: Real Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur :UCL (1 - 1) - Live by Notion(m): 8:35pm
Spurs have done well

