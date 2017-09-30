Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / 2 Pairs Of Identical Twins In Anambra Turn Heads (Photos) (12785 Views)

John Triplets: Cute Identical Triplet Guys / Adorable Family Picture Of Cute Kids; 6 Boys, 1 Girl / Uja's 5 Daughters Who Are All Lawyers Turn Heads In New Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Ike Lorenzo, graphics designer at Anambra Broadcasting Service, was so happy he asked to take pictures with the twins. Read what he wrote on his Facebook page:



"Dear future wifey

So I was just minding my business this morning when I came across two pairs of cute identical twins. I had to take pictures with them because some day pretty soon, I will be called "mpa ejima". I know you also love twins and we shall have lovely ones. Hope you have a great stress free day today as we prepare for our new project.

Yours in Love

Ike Lorenzo"



http://www.lailasblog.com/2-pairs-cute-identical-twins-spotted-anambra-photos/ A graphics designer was so excited after meeting two pairs of identical twins in Anambra state that he instantly wrote a letter to his future wife stating how much he would want to be a father of twins.Ike Lorenzo, graphics designer at Anambra Broadcasting Service, was so happy he asked to take pictures with the twins. Read what he wrote on his Facebook page:"Dear future wifeySo I was just minding my business this morning when I came across two pairs of cute identical twins. I had to take pictures with them because some day pretty soon, I will be called "mpa ejima". I know you also love twins and we shall have lovely ones. Hope you have a great stress free day today as we prepare for our new project.Yours in LoveIke Lorenzo" 3 Likes 1 Share

I like identical twins. Wow! I'm FTC, today will be good. Meanwhile I dedicate this FTC to my TREASURE for waking me up with cry by 4:30am 5 Likes 1 Share

I'm also a twin(taiwo) 6 Likes

They will be banging themselves if they marry 3 Likes 1 Share

lovely twin,. i pray to have one tooo:-) 5 Likes

#2 pairs#



#Turns heads#

bros Nawa o 4 Likes

fk001:

They will be banging themselves if they marry lol chai !! see where your thinking go lollol chai !! see where your thinking go









why the fuss about two grown ass men? I thought there are hundreds of thousands of twins or even millions sef,why the fuss about two grown ass men? 4 Likes

Old men dey wear same cloth 1 Like

Sharp ..



Nawaoo

Okay

Excellent

Meanwhile in another news this morning being clean up...



My neighbour on a date with her boo... 10 Likes

The only thing I see spectacular is that the twin boys are dating the twin girls, else nothing else



I don't see any cuteness, and i don't see anything that would turn heads there especially the female twins who are actually fugly.



All these useless bloggers would just about caption anything to generate traffic to their blog 3 Likes









ARE YOU AWARE THAT THE YORUBAS HAVE THE HIGHEST BIRTH RATE OF TWIN AS A TRIBE IN THE WORLD I do wish I was a twin. A twin has the highest probability of giving birth to twin. Nice shot to the igbo dudes. They are cute.ARE YOU AWARE THAT THE YORUBAS HAVE THE HIGHEST BIRTH RATE OF TWIN AS A TRIBE IN THE WORLD

cute

Awon ode.Dem no even see better location take pics

Off to xvids to look for twins foursome 4 Likes

Igbo's are doing very well 1 Like

Make dem kuku marry demselves.....

Yes o Lorenzo....I am ready for them. Two for the price of one...as cute as a button

And they still wear same cloth? That's childish and gay



I never get to meet him not even once



He just left me in this cruel world and run back to where we came from



I use to cry every time I set my eyes on twins







Its so so painful. How I wish my own second still lives.I never get to meet him not even onceHe just left me in this cruel world and run back to where we came fromI use to cry every time I set my eyes on twinsIts so so painful. 9 Likes 1 Share

The two guys are very handsome.

2 pairs of Twins , Turns heads ..I go just pass

rubbish!!!!!!!!!!!! 1 Like