₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,887,277 members, 3,823,698 topics. Date: Saturday, 30 September 2017 at 08:58 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / 2 Pairs Of Identical Twins In Anambra Turn Heads (Photos) (12785 Views)
John Triplets: Cute Identical Triplet Guys / Adorable Family Picture Of Cute Kids; 6 Boys, 1 Girl / Uja's 5 Daughters Who Are All Lawyers Turn Heads In New Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|2 Pairs Of Identical Twins In Anambra Turn Heads (Photos) by FlirtyKaren(f): 5:19am
A graphics designer was so excited after meeting two pairs of identical twins in Anambra state that he instantly wrote a letter to his future wife stating how much he would want to be a father of twins.
Ike Lorenzo, graphics designer at Anambra Broadcasting Service, was so happy he asked to take pictures with the twins. Read what he wrote on his Facebook page:
"Dear future wifey
So I was just minding my business this morning when I came across two pairs of cute identical twins. I had to take pictures with them because some day pretty soon, I will be called "mpa ejima". I know you also love twins and we shall have lovely ones. Hope you have a great stress free day today as we prepare for our new project.
Yours in Love
Ike Lorenzo"
http://www.lailasblog.com/2-pairs-cute-identical-twins-spotted-anambra-photos/
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2 Pairs Of Identical Twins In Anambra Turn Heads (Photos) by 1bunne4lif(m): 5:28am
I like identical twins. Wow! I'm FTC, today will be good. Meanwhile I dedicate this FTC to my TREASURE for waking me up with cry by 4:30am
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2 Pairs Of Identical Twins In Anambra Turn Heads (Photos) by comradespade(m): 5:38am
I'm also a twin(taiwo)
6 Likes
|Re: 2 Pairs Of Identical Twins In Anambra Turn Heads (Photos) by fk001: 5:44am
They will be banging themselves if they marry
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2 Pairs Of Identical Twins In Anambra Turn Heads (Photos) by iHart(m): 6:30am
lovely twin,. i pray to have one tooo:-)
5 Likes
|Re: 2 Pairs Of Identical Twins In Anambra Turn Heads (Photos) by alegbeleye(m): 6:39am
#2 pairs#
#Turns heads#
bros Nawa o
4 Likes
|Re: 2 Pairs Of Identical Twins In Anambra Turn Heads (Photos) by KendrickAyomide(m): 6:39am
lol
fk001:lol chai !! see where your thinking go
|Re: 2 Pairs Of Identical Twins In Anambra Turn Heads (Photos) by splenzard: 6:49am
I thought there are hundreds of thousands of twins or even millions sef,
why the fuss about two grown ass men?
4 Likes
|Re: 2 Pairs Of Identical Twins In Anambra Turn Heads (Photos) by Oyindidi(f): 7:24am
Old men dey wear same cloth
1 Like
|Re: 2 Pairs Of Identical Twins In Anambra Turn Heads (Photos) by Partnerbiz3: 7:36am
Sharp ..
Nawaoo
|Re: 2 Pairs Of Identical Twins In Anambra Turn Heads (Photos) by ScotFree(m): 7:59am
Okay
|Re: 2 Pairs Of Identical Twins In Anambra Turn Heads (Photos) by Naijashortcode(m): 7:59am
Excellent
|Re: 2 Pairs Of Identical Twins In Anambra Turn Heads (Photos) by oka4ugoo: 7:59am
Meanwhile in another news this morning being clean up...
My neighbour on a date with her boo...
10 Likes
|Re: 2 Pairs Of Identical Twins In Anambra Turn Heads (Photos) by 9japrof(m): 8:00am
The only thing I see spectacular is that the twin boys are dating the twin girls, else nothing else
I don't see any cuteness, and i don't see anything that would turn heads there especially the female twins who are actually fugly.
All these useless bloggers would just about caption anything to generate traffic to their blog
3 Likes
|Re: 2 Pairs Of Identical Twins In Anambra Turn Heads (Photos) by Giyerte(m): 8:00am
I do wish I was a twin. A twin has the highest probability of giving birth to twin. Nice shot to the igbo dudes. They are cute.
ARE YOU AWARE THAT THE YORUBAS HAVE THE HIGHEST BIRTH RATE OF TWIN AS A TRIBE IN THE WORLD
|Re: 2 Pairs Of Identical Twins In Anambra Turn Heads (Photos) by ibrutex(m): 8:01am
cute
|Re: 2 Pairs Of Identical Twins In Anambra Turn Heads (Photos) by ALEXANDREMAHONE: 8:01am
Awon ode.Dem no even see better location take pics
|Re: 2 Pairs Of Identical Twins In Anambra Turn Heads (Photos) by yeyerolling: 8:01am
Off to xvids to look for twins foursome
4 Likes
|Re: 2 Pairs Of Identical Twins In Anambra Turn Heads (Photos) by Keneking: 8:02am
Igbo's are doing very well
1 Like
|Re: 2 Pairs Of Identical Twins In Anambra Turn Heads (Photos) by Lexusgs430: 8:02am
Make dem kuku marry demselves.....
|Re: 2 Pairs Of Identical Twins In Anambra Turn Heads (Photos) by sisisioge: 8:02am
Yes o Lorenzo....I am ready for them. Two for the price of one...as cute as a button
|Re: 2 Pairs Of Identical Twins In Anambra Turn Heads (Photos) by Finstar: 8:04am
And they still wear same cloth? That's childish and gay
|Re: 2 Pairs Of Identical Twins In Anambra Turn Heads (Photos) by hopyroll(m): 8:05am
How I wish my own second still lives.
I never get to meet him not even once
He just left me in this cruel world and run back to where we came from
I use to cry every time I set my eyes on twins
Its so so painful.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2 Pairs Of Identical Twins In Anambra Turn Heads (Photos) by londoner: 8:05am
The two guys are very handsome.
|Re: 2 Pairs Of Identical Twins In Anambra Turn Heads (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 8:05am
2 pairs of Twins, Turns heads..I go just pass
|Re: 2 Pairs Of Identical Twins In Anambra Turn Heads (Photos) by userplainly(m): 8:06am
rubbish!!!!!!!!!!!!
1 Like
|Re: 2 Pairs Of Identical Twins In Anambra Turn Heads (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:07am
That's good.
Family Section Debate / African Father Backing His Child At Heathrow Airport, London / Mom's Favorite Phrases . . . New Moms Pick your Choice.
Viewing this topic: Baddchristy(f), spartacuzz(m), frankmoney(m), Asology(m), Rheminx, 0gbeni(m), Yinabim(f), Haphard(m), djpaparazzi(f), awojideluv(m), okpara007(m), Yorubabhoy, Vhalentino09(m), goldbim(f), franzis(m), Dinobenson, tiswell(m), Fragileheart(f), ifyemex(m), wandevincent(m), HumanistMike, Equado(m), cassette(m), brethart, darmheee(m), Yinkami00, Falisto, Goldfaze1, TruePass(m), IamQuintus, kikies(m), blessbunmi(f), Madametrendy(f), aelle(m), Biamond(m), Hilux101, RichForever7(m), emmanwandud(m), TheAgba(m), monechuks, Amazondepth(m), oloriLFC(f), nuelsylves(m), Pavore9, pqmeup, ItsJonathan(m), Rishard(m), Atk1nson(m), Franktejiri(m), mamziii(f), hero10(m), leeland(m), Carrottop(m), Cmanforall, BecomeALandLord(m), Ochasky23(m), morzook(m), ridge, Ngene44, Tgul(f), nedublink(m), olasunkanmii(m), Akwalex1, nady94, Datsme, victor260(m), Mister2, oladokun76, JerryQ, sainttwist1(m), tsannee(m), ganasy, LoveJesus87(m), snowwhyte607, LeemahT(f), amliftedhigher, benbenards(m), KemjikaEme, Gotze1, dechiome(m), oyincute, nawtibownie(f), Denchturbo, Lovethywilbedon, Lanceslot(m), Osaronicole, ada9ja(f), damilton(m), ebestman(m), ZeusAyo, StCapital, dollytino4real(f), gonagona(m), dgbaba, Nify994(f), Paduasmart, bruno419(m), Freciprocal, nwakibe, ilofy, nowpresence(f), Dhayor001(m), Haniel18(m), JesslordKay(m), alossy, doctorkush(m), lomprico(m), adexontop(m), flimzy24, worldwide02, Kendzyma, Cornido(m), Flame4chi(m), shugacaneman, medolab90(m) and 173 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13