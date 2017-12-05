Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / My Wife Saved A Male Number With A Female Name (12687 Views)

My fellow nairalanders, please I really need a good advice on my actions, my wife saved a male so called sorcerer with a female name.



She left her phone to be with her sister at the hospital that was how I discovered a number calling her line saved with aunty grace, on picking the call I discovered it was a male voice, then he was asking after my wive's sister's health because my wife called him to tell him that her sister was rushed to the hospital this morning, and what really struck me most was that my wife deleted all conversations btw them before leaving the house for the clinic, if not that the said man was calling to find out how her sister was fairing I wouldn't know who aunty grace is.



Now I am alone and so angry, I planned giving my wife a hot slap when she returns.



Please advise me... 8 Likes 1 Share

EMPEROR48:

Now i am alone and so angry, i planed givin my wife a hot slap when she returns please advice me... chill bro. Don't be so hasty to conclude, i believe u trust ur wife and u've never ever caught her cheating on u before.

Just calm down and hear her out and she'll explain things out and also try to check the number's identity via TrueCaller.

chill bro. Don't be so hasty to conclude, i believe u trust ur wife and u've never ever caught her cheating on u before.

Just calm down and hear her out and she'll explain things out and also try to check the number's identity via TrueCaller.

Going that far may shipwreck ur beloved marriage oh

Lols..pls don't slap her, instead ask for explanation. This story go sweet shaa, don't fail to update us, I'm more interested in the reason you referred the person as sorcerer. 16 Likes 2 Shares

EMPEROR48:

My fellow nairalanders please i really need a good advice on my actions, my wife saved a male so called soccerer with a female name, she left her phone to be with her sister at the hospital that was how i discovered a number calling her line saved with aunty grace, on pickin the call i discoverd it was a male voice, then he was asking after my wives sister health because my wife called him to tell him that her sister was rushed to the hospital this morning, and what really struck me most was that my wife deleted all conversations btw them before leavin the house for the clinic, if not that the said man was calling to find out how her sister was fairin i wudnt know who aunty grace his. Now i am alone and so angry, i planed givin my wife a hot slap when she returns please advice me...



what if its was anty grace husband call to check? what if its was anty grace husband call to check? 108 Likes

ur wife is a potential cheater, if not a cheater already

Slap ! Unto what , i guess all this ur hot slaps makes her hide secret,there is a word called conversation, have it with her first to determine what is going on and stop jumping into conclusion..

A sorcerer is a wizard ,be sure u know d man is one ,dont just accuse before she burst ur bubble .

Lastly marriage is easy and also hard, dont complicate things unless u are sure.

Mind u not all slaps correct the brain ,some shut it down forever,ur call . 63 Likes 2 Shares

what if its was anty grace husband call to check? [/quote]it cant be, though i know the said man she is talking about but not facially, so grace husband is out of the equation 2 Likes

You haven't told us how the "socerer" came about.



Is he a socerer for real? If so, then you're in deep shît right now. 11 Likes

@evacroft, i understand, but such secret is unbecoming of a married woman, i hate it when someone you call your wife will hid conversations from you thats an insult to my person. I am so pained ryt now 1 Like 1 Share

What sort of xplanation will be melted on such an attitude? There is no justifiable reason she will give to me on why she encoded a number from her own husband, and also deleted all conversation regardin that particular number as to wht end? 7 Likes

EMPEROR48:

@evacroft, i understand, but such secret is unbecoming of a married woman, i hate it when someone you call your wife will hid conversations from you thats an insult to my person. I am so pained ryt now

Its pretty obvious its so painful for u, pple here will most likely advise u based on experiences and inexperiences, At the end of the day u are the one with the shoes. Just give room for wisdom, knowledge and understanding. U wiĺl be fine. NO SLAPS.

Ok, i will try and hold my anger inplace so i wont loose it on her....thanks alot 3 Likes

Marriage is bitter. There is no how one will not cheat at least once and that scares me. I don't think I can withstand it considering the stress of getting money to sponsor the wedding, pressure and respect we give to our in-laws ,cost of running the home. One Woman will now be deleting messages. Jesus I don't want to imagine it. Well not surprised I have seen a lady that saved her other bfs numbers as ampiclox supplier, paracetamol supplier and augmentine supplier all cos shes a pharmacist 11 Likes

What even made you think of giving her a resounding slap, your wife because of mundane things like this. Has she ever cheated on you before to warrant this sort of negative thinking towards her? You want to slap your wife for storing a male names with a female? You must be one hell of an overbearing louse for her to be doing something like that.What even made you think of giving her abecause of mundane things like this. Has she ever cheated on you before to warrant this sort of negative thinking towards her? 5 Likes 1 Share

EMPEROR48:

My fellow nairalanders please i really need a good advice on my actions, my wife saved a male so called soccerer with a female name, she left her phone to be with her sister at the hospital that was how i discovered a number calling her line saved with aunty grace, on pickin the call i discoverd it was a male voice, then he was asking after my wives sister health because my wife called him to tell him that her sister was rushed to the hospital this morning, and what really struck me most was that my wife deleted all conversations btw them before leavin the house for the clinic, if not that the said man was calling to find out how her sister was fairin i wudnt know who aunty grace his. Now i am alone and so angry, i planed givin my wife a hot slap when she returns please advice me ... The damage has been done, send her parking to go live with auntie Grace aka sorcerer, that's her real husband not you. She will never going to love you the way she loves Mr. Sorcerer. The evidence is all there for you to see, you have successfully married a cheat of a wife. Is either you kick her out and have a peaceful stress free life or stay with her and die an untimely death

The damage has been done, send her parking to go live with auntie Grace aka sorcerer, that's her real husband not you. She will never going to love you the way she loves Mr. Sorcerer. The evidence is all there for you to see, you have successfully married a cheat of a wife. Is either you kick her out and have a peaceful stress free life or stay with her and die an untimely death

Again to save yourself from future heart attack, go do a DNA test on all your children they might actually belong to the sorcerer's.





What even made you think of giving her a resounding slap, your wife because of mundane things like this. Has she ever cheated on you before to warrant this sort of negative thinking towards her?

Not dat i am being negative here, my anger is why wud she ever encode a number from me?

EMPEROR48:

=MrBottle post You want to slap your wife for storing a male names with a female? You must be one hell of an overbearing louse for her to be doing something like that.



What even made you think of giving her a resounding slap, your wife because of mundane things like this. Has she ever cheated on you before to warrant this sort of negative thinking towards her?

Not dat i am being negative here, my anger is why wud she ever encode a number from me?



And why would you think giving her a resounding slap because of this is even an option? Is she an animal? That woman is not your child! Îdiot

slap will only lead to more harm. I know it hurt but hold your anger and ask questions. such as why did you encode his name? what do you have with him? slapping her will push her farther from you. help your marriage work. 3 Likes

Trust is really dead in so many homes today...



So OP, u are indirectly telling us that you knew all your wife's friends before and after marriage including their husbands.. and u feel an altercation was the best way to go..



And you actually wanted children that came out of JAMB examination hall just yesterday, that got zero marriage experiences but boyfriend/girlfriends..to flood in here and tell u what to do right? ..Anyways Goodluck with that bro....But remember to update on how she's now using a wheel chair/ using only one eye simply because she saved a female name on her phone.. 7 Likes

EMPEROR48:

=MrBottle post You want to slap your wife for storing a male names with a female? You must be one hell of an overbearing louse for her to be doing something like that.



What even made you think of giving her a resounding slap, your wife because of mundane things like this. Has she ever cheated on you before to warrant this sort of negative thinking towards her?

Not dat i am being negative here, my anger is why wud she ever encode a number from me?

Oga, you are just being paranoid. Are you guys using the same phone....I mean ----------- one phone? NIs the phone not hers and she is doing whatever she want with it like storing a number however she deem fit. You are just being over the top overbearing to also decide how you wife stores a phone number on HER OWN PERSONAL FVCKING PHONE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

EMPEROR48:

My fellow nairalanders please i really need a good advice on my actions, my wife saved a male so called soccerer with a female name, she left her phone to be with her sister at the hospital that was how i discovered a number calling her line saved with aunty grace, on pickin the call i discoverd it was a male voice, then he was asking after my wives sister health because my wife called him to tell him that her sister was rushed to the hospital this morning, and what really struck me most was that my wife deleted all conversations btw them before leavin the house for the clinic, if not that the said man was calling to find out how her sister was fairin i wudnt know who aunty grace his. Now i am alone and so angry, i planed givin my wife a hot slap when she returns please advice me...

Hmmm dnt slap her yet infact play cool to unravel this misery. Watch her more closely n set traps for her so u can ve concrete evidence if she is cheating or nt.



U r still at the preliminary stage of this investigation. Like someone said what if aunt grace husband used anti grace phone to call her n u picked.



Save dt number on ur phone with WhatsApp to see if it's on WhatsApp, who kws u might see her/his WhatsApp dp pic.



Hmmm dnt slap her yet infact play cool to unravel this misery. Watch her more closely n set traps for her so u can ve concrete evidence if she is cheating or nt.

U r still at the preliminary stage of this investigation. Like someone said what if aunt grace husband used anti grace phone to call her n u picked.

Save dt number on ur phone with WhatsApp to see if it's on WhatsApp, who kws u might see her/his WhatsApp dp pic.

Like I said dnt let ur wife kw until u conclude ur investigation n presume her innocent until u prove her guilty

Might just be a phone error. My mum's number is saved under a male's friend's name. I am yet to correct it. Lol

Better not start violence, you slap her, she stabs you while you sleep, will that make sense? If marriage tire you,end it in peace. Don't start violence because you can't predict where it will end. 6 Likes

Resorting to violence is never the solution to any problem. 3 Likes

@Emperor48, slapping sshould be the very last thing on ur mind. That wwould spoil the whole show and give her a 'dodge route'. Get a hold of ur emotions.

If the story you have painted is for real, then that is surely a red flag sign. I'd advice you to de-escalate the situation, don't even mention it to her, just play the undercover and gather solid evidence that something is really going on.

No doubt, the 'sorcerer' would tell her he tried to call but you picked up, her actions going forward would let you into what's going on. She may try to explain even when you no ask her, lol, then you would know say she don enter ur trap. Bottom line, just keep it cool play along 2 Likes

Many married women sleeping with clerics. Herbalist.. Pastors... Dunno why though..

But maybe the man is sleeping with your wife...



Talk to her.. Consultation first 1 Like

[color=#000099][/color]My fellow nairalanders, or my good brothers and sisters I thank you all for your comment and good advice well to those who are yet to marry I will advice you stop making comments on marital issues because some of you are yet to format your brains on family life. Those who were spilling rubish by the time u ever get married you will know what life is all about. Those who said I shouldn't lay a finger on my wife may you always have great joy in all ur endeavours, those who thought my wife was cheating on me, well I didn't marry such a woman because were she came from, once you cheat its either she dies or I the man will fall sick if I ever eat her food. So creating was never an option, I was so much angry because at least she shouldn't have encode what I know about already, my anger is why would she ever do such a thing, what is she trying to portray?

Now to the main thing that happened on Sunday of 3rd December. I woke up in the morning around 5am I didn't even know how I managed to sleep but I saw myself in the morning on Sunday so I dash to the bathroom did the usual routine and ate a little akpo also known as 6to6, got dressed and off I go .... straight to the hospital to see my wife sick sister who was admitted the previous day and also my wife who was at her bed side although. When I got to the ward they place her, my wife greeted me and I answer her with a frowned face. Then she was like what s going on we were happy the previous day so whats this change of expression? So we were there till about 2pm when suddenly her sister demanded for lucozade boost then both of us went out to get it then I said this is my chance to confront her, suddenly she glanced at my finger and discovered I was not putting on my wedding ring, then she gave me the best opportunity to send my missile by askin me were is ur ring?