Comedian Yan Baba Celebrates His Birthday With Hilarious Pictures
|Comedian Yan Baba Celebrates His Birthday With Hilarious Pictures by AnonymousIP: 12:08pm
@VIVIANGIST
Comedian Yan Baba!! Yan Baba is a comedian with a difference, a very hilarious and creative writer and talker.
Yan Baba describes himself as "A talker, a creative monster ,a risk taker ,a learner ,an entrepreneur and a business man." Pictures below:
http://www.viviangist.ng/comedian-yan-baba-drops-birthday-pictures-hilarious/
|Re: Comedian Yan Baba Celebrates His Birthday With Hilarious Pictures by AnonymousIP: 12:10pm
|Re: Comedian Yan Baba Celebrates His Birthday With Hilarious Pictures by apexJ(m): 12:16pm
this is straight up stupid...i dont see anything funny hia
all i see is grown ups doing things kids of 5 should b doing
33 Likes
|Re: Comedian Yan Baba Celebrates His Birthday With Hilarious Pictures by Dotwillis1(m): 12:19pm
The guy above me needs help....
Doctors in the house, any pill to resuscitate his sense of humour
11 Likes
|Re: Comedian Yan Baba Celebrates His Birthday With Hilarious Pictures by donproject(m): 12:35pm
k'Olorun maje kaiye fopolowa ta 1960bet(amin)
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Comedian Yan Baba Celebrates His Birthday With Hilarious Pictures by funnynation(m): 2:28pm
Is this what you call "Creativity"?
All I see is that somebody sense is actually observing ASUU strike.
17 Likes
|Re: Comedian Yan Baba Celebrates His Birthday With Hilarious Pictures by Dumdumfashion(f): 2:29pm
Who that one be sef
Happy birthday to you sha
1 Like
|Re: Comedian Yan Baba Celebrates His Birthday With Hilarious Pictures by Narldon(f): 2:29pm
LoL
|Re: Comedian Yan Baba Celebrates His Birthday With Hilarious Pictures by Partnerbiz3: 2:30pm
This guy be like hushpuppi. Make him cross dress.
Where is Nwaamaikpe.
We need his views on this..
SEE BELOW FOR DATA.
SEE DETAILS TOO..
2 Likes
|Re: Comedian Yan Baba Celebrates His Birthday With Hilarious Pictures by Evaberry(f): 2:30pm
...
|Re: Comedian Yan Baba Celebrates His Birthday With Hilarious Pictures by sunshineV(m): 2:30pm
Just gimmie that girl that is wearing black top
|Re: Comedian Yan Baba Celebrates His Birthday With Hilarious Pictures by IgedeBushBoy(m): 2:31pm
My problem be say na you go take your legs pick race when them toasters fall on you
1 Like
|Re: Comedian Yan Baba Celebrates His Birthday With Hilarious Pictures by Amajerry83(m): 2:31pm
Doesn't look funny to me dunno about others
5 Likes
|Re: Comedian Yan Baba Celebrates His Birthday With Hilarious Pictures by chidichuddo: 2:32pm
Na so e take de start ooooo
bring rope oooo
|Re: Comedian Yan Baba Celebrates His Birthday With Hilarious Pictures by VickyRotex(f): 2:32pm
All these prospective G*Y
1 Like
|Re: Comedian Yan Baba Celebrates His Birthday With Hilarious Pictures by sunshineV(m): 2:32pm
Who else taught they were girls by just seeing this pic
6 Likes
|Re: Comedian Yan Baba Celebrates His Birthday With Hilarious Pictures by FitnessDoctor: 2:33pm
Happy Birthday
.
To be sincere, celebrating with these kind of pics is something that has gotten old. Basketmouth, Bovi, AY and Ushbebe have overused it.
.
Why did you spice it up with some abs pic for the ladies to keep you in the trend.
.
You can check out my blog www.realfitbody.com if you are wondering about how to go about that.
|Re: Comedian Yan Baba Celebrates His Birthday With Hilarious Pictures by abdelrahman: 2:33pm
There is nothing hilarious in this!
1 Like
|Re: Comedian Yan Baba Celebrates His Birthday With Hilarious Pictures by 7Alexander(m): 2:33pm
Cringy!!!
|Re: Comedian Yan Baba Celebrates His Birthday With Hilarious Pictures by Iamsheye(m): 2:34pm
After seeing this pics,ONE WORD comes to my mind
GAY
1 Like
|Re: Comedian Yan Baba Celebrates His Birthday With Hilarious Pictures by MissChievous199(f): 2:34pm
SlayQueens ������
Look at how those without beards look like girls �����
|Re: Comedian Yan Baba Celebrates His Birthday With Hilarious Pictures by Hotfreeze: 2:34pm
This bearded imitator.
If it's not Sister Nkechi, it can never be like Sister Nkechi.
|Re: Comedian Yan Baba Celebrates His Birthday With Hilarious Pictures by MissChievous199(f): 2:35pm
sunshineV:ah swear
|Re: Comedian Yan Baba Celebrates His Birthday With Hilarious Pictures by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 2:35pm
sunshineV:
Gay alert!!
1 Like
|Re: Comedian Yan Baba Celebrates His Birthday With Hilarious Pictures by maykam(m): 2:36pm
Creativity indeed! Na so person dey start.
|Re: Comedian Yan Baba Celebrates His Birthday With Hilarious Pictures by Dollipsejay(m): 2:37pm
Hotfreeze:
lol... so true
|Re: Comedian Yan Baba Celebrates His Birthday With Hilarious Pictures by uzoclinton(m): 2:40pm
Hilarious pictures?
|Re: Comedian Yan Baba Celebrates His Birthday With Hilarious Pictures by Sard(m): 2:40pm
Mmttsssewww.
All these not-so-funny comedians seff..
There's nothing funny here; just childish display of grownups who're trying too hard to be funny.
An epic failure at being funny.
|Re: Comedian Yan Baba Celebrates His Birthday With Hilarious Pictures by thepussyhunter: 2:41pm
Evaberry:
fvcking flirt
bitch ass e-rap-ist
|Re: Comedian Yan Baba Celebrates His Birthday With Hilarious Pictures by peeBoss: 2:48pm
family ov bobdangerous.
