Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Comedian Yan Baba Celebrates His Birthday With Hilarious Pictures (9694 Views)

Ali Baba Celebrates 10th Wedding Anniversary / Comedian Bovi Shares Photo With Policemen With Hilarious Caption / Terry G Flaunts His New House With Hilarious Caption...check On It (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

@VIVIANGIST



Comedian Yan Baba!! Yan Baba is a comedian with a difference, a very hilarious and creative writer and talker.



Yan Baba describes himself as "A talker, a creative monster ,a risk taker ,a learner ,an entrepreneur and a business man." Pictures below:



http://www.viviangist.ng/comedian-yan-baba-drops-birthday-pictures-hilarious/ Comedian Yan Baba!!is a comedian with a difference, a very hilarious and creative writer and talker.Yan Baba describes himself as "A talker, a creative monster ,a risk taker ,a learner ,an entrepreneur and a business man." Pictures below:

this is straight up stupid...i dont see anything funny hia

all i see is grown ups doing things kids of 5 should b doing 33 Likes





The guy above me needs help....



Doctors in the house, any pill to resuscitate his sense of humour The guy above me needs help....Doctors in the house, any pill to resuscitate his sense of humour 11 Likes

k'Olorun maje kaiye fopolowa ta 1960bet(amin) 9 Likes 1 Share

Is this what you call "Creativity"?



All I see is that somebody sense is actually observing ASUU strike. 17 Likes





Happy birthday to you sha Who that one be sefHappy birthday to you sha 1 Like

LoL





Where is Nwaamaikpe.

We need his views on this..





SEE BELOW FOR DATA.



SEE DETAILS TOO.. This guy be like hushpuppi. Make him cross dress.Where is Nwaamaikpe.We need his views on this..SEE BELOW FOR DATA.SEE DETAILS TOO.. 2 Likes

...

Just gimmie that girl that is wearing black top

My problem be say na you go take your legs pick race when them toasters fall on you 1 Like

Doesn't look funny to me dunno about others 5 Likes

Na so e take de start ooooo



bring rope oooo

All these prospective G*Y 1 Like

Who else taught they were girls by just seeing this pic 6 Likes



.

To be sincere, celebrating with these kind of pics is something that has gotten old. Basketmouth, Bovi, AY and Ushbebe have overused it.

.

Why did you spice it up with some abs pic for the ladies to keep you in the trend.

.

You can check out my blog Happy BirthdayTo be sincere, celebrating with these kind of pics is something that has gotten old. Basketmouth, Bovi, AY and Ushbebe have overused it.Why did you spice it up with some abs pic for the ladies to keep you in the trend.You can check out my blog www.realfitbody.com if you are wondering about how to go about that.

There is nothing hilarious in this! 1 Like

Cringy!!!

After seeing​ this pics,ONE WORD comes to my mind



GAY 1 Like

SlayQueens ������

Look at how those without beards look like girls �����

This bearded imitator.



If it's not Sister Nkechi, it can never be like Sister Nkechi.

sunshineV:

Who else taught they were girls by just seeing this pic ah swear ah swear

sunshineV:

Just gimmie that girl that is wearing black top

Gay alert!! Gay alert!! 1 Like

Creativity indeed! Na so person dey start.

Hotfreeze:

This bearded imitator.



If it's not Sister Nkechi, it can never be like Sister Nkechi.

lol... so true lol... so true

Hilarious pictures?

Mmttsssewww.

All these not-so-funny comedians seff..

There's nothing funny here; just childish display of grownups who're trying too hard to be funny.

An epic failure at being funny.

Evaberry:

...

fvcking flirt



bitch ass e-rap-ist fvcking flirtbitch ass e-rap-ist