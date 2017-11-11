₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Who Is Really A Legend In The Contemporary Nigerian Music Industry? by Synord: 9:23am
The English dictionary defines a Legend as someone that has an extraordinary accomplishment. Webster dictionary of English defines the terminology “legend “as a person or thing that is very famous for having special qualities or abilities.
Music pundits, listeners and lovers have over the years expressed divergent opinions as to the validity and appropriateness of the terminology “Legend” being indiscriminately conferred on some recording artistes (not musicians) in the Nigerian music industry with many claiming most of the recipients do not deserve and are not befitting of such title/appellation in cognizance of corresponding exploits, years and rate of success in the music industry.
The rate at which every tom, dick and harry is being labelled a Legend is alarming and can only be considered a mere puff.
It should be noted that while some of these artistes tagged legends are well deserving, the comparison of some artistes to the real legends constitutes nothing but an act of disrespect and not giving proper recognition and honour to whom it is due. The holy book of the Christians says “Give unto Caesar what belongs to Caesar”. This appellation “Legend” given to some of the not so deserving artistes is what pushes some of them to misbehave even to their superiors or even rest on their oars and reduce their efforts because they feel that they have finally arrived. The only Legend most of these type of artistes deserve is Legend extra stout.
IN MY OPINION, taking into consideration the practicability of the subject matter and looking at the issue from a realist perspective armed with the knowledge of the custom usage of the word “Legend “and conferment in the past, it is pertinent to note that certain factors are to be put into consideration when considering giving someone the title “Legend” vis a vis the Nigerian Music industry.
One has to take into consideration the Period of “Active “years of the so called artist in the music industry, the impact of their songs in the society, number of Mega Hits, Number of Hit Features, endorsements over a certain period of time, Brand and content acceptance, versatility and then amount and quality of successful artists that such individual has groomed amongst others.
The Likes of Sunny Ade, Sunny Okposu, Ebenezer Obey,Fela anikulapo kuti, Ik dairo ,Onyenka Onwenu ,Zaaki ,Orlando owoh and others tick the boxes in most of the above listed requirements.
As far as the contemporary Nigerian music industry is concerned, personally, I would mention only 2face, Dbanj, Psquare ,Davido , Olamide (yes) and Wizkid as Legends in the Industry.The rest are towing the path to achieve this great status and in few years’ time and with consistency, most of the remaining A list Nigerian artists will be considered Legends for their contribution to the music industry.
Legends should never be mistaken for pioneers. Because one is the pioneer of a genre of music at a particular time or the forerunner at a particular time, doesn’t automatically make one a legend. Ask Mr Eazi, self-acclaimed creator of Banku music if you think I am lying.
In the 21st century Nigerian Music Industry, who do you think qualifies to be labelled a Legend??
This article is Written by SamSynord ..He tweets Via @Iamsynord ....
3 Likes
|Re: Who Is Really A Legend In The Contemporary Nigerian Music Industry? by Henryyy(m): 9:36am
2face✔
D'banj✔
Wizkid✔
Tiwa Savage✔
Olamide ✔ (for obvious reasons)
Davido is not a legend.
11 Likes
|Re: Who Is Really A Legend In The Contemporary Nigerian Music Industry? by Synord: 10:06am
cc lalasticlala
|Re: Who Is Really A Legend In The Contemporary Nigerian Music Industry? by yungmoney447(m): 10:33am
2face
Olamide
Wizkid
Davido
3 Likes
|Re: Who Is Really A Legend In The Contemporary Nigerian Music Industry? by Elnino4ladies: 11:11am
MI abaga
Mode 9
Ruggedman
Terry tha rapman
Eldee tha Don.
11 Likes
|Re: Who Is Really A Legend In The Contemporary Nigerian Music Industry? by FatherJosiah01(m): 11:19am
Elnino4ladies:Like seriously�����
1 Like
|Re: Who Is Really A Legend In The Contemporary Nigerian Music Industry? by Elnino4ladies: 11:24am
FatherJosiah01:
Yes. Any contrary opinion?
1 Like
|Re: Who Is Really A Legend In The Contemporary Nigerian Music Industry? by Larrey(f): 12:27pm
2baba, darey etc
|Re: Who Is Really A Legend In The Contemporary Nigerian Music Industry? by Dandeson1(m): 12:46pm
legends are
1. Vic o
2. bobrisky
3. presh of former kc presh group
4. blackface
5. terry g
6. skales
7. Dr sid
so many of dem ,,,.
1 Like
|Re: Who Is Really A Legend In The Contemporary Nigerian Music Industry? by modelmike7(m): 12:46pm
These are the legend of the game, The Likes of Sunny Ade, Sunny Okposu, Ebenezer Obey,Fela anikulapo kuti, IK dairo ,Onyenka Onwenu ,Zaaki ,Orlando owoh, Victor Olaiya etc......
4 Likes
|Re: Who Is Really A Legend In The Contemporary Nigerian Music Industry? by IgedeBushBoy(m): 12:46pm
TuFace
MI
Asa
D'Banj
4 Likes
|Re: Who Is Really A Legend In The Contemporary Nigerian Music Industry? by Benjom(m): 12:46pm
Hmmn... I see so many 'Indomie Generation' blabbing here. I'll be back... Let me go back in time to compile my list
|Re: Who Is Really A Legend In The Contemporary Nigerian Music Industry? by damola1: 12:47pm
me and airforce
|Re: Who Is Really A Legend In The Contemporary Nigerian Music Industry? by Tbillz(m): 12:47pm
2baba both on the pitch and *off pitch* � � �
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Who Is Really A Legend In The Contemporary Nigerian Music Industry? by Teenaba(f): 12:47pm
Tubaba
Darey
Asa
MI
Flavour
The above have good live performances. Performances by others are painful to watch. I rather watch the ceiling or a painted wall get dry
1 Like
|Re: Who Is Really A Legend In The Contemporary Nigerian Music Industry? by Branzy(m): 12:47pm
1 tu face
2 p square (dead now)
3. flavor
4. sound sultan
5.MI
6. Timaya ( best commercial musician
7. Darey
8. faze
9. edris
10. style plus
notable mentions Sasha p.. rugged man. 9ice.style p... bracket.. please no Davido wizkid or olamide
1 Like
|Re: Who Is Really A Legend In The Contemporary Nigerian Music Industry? by Uyi168(m): 12:48pm
Terry g...the ginger master
|Re: Who Is Really A Legend In The Contemporary Nigerian Music Industry? by ChiefPiiko(m): 12:48pm
Onyeka Onwenu
|Re: Who Is Really A Legend In The Contemporary Nigerian Music Industry? by lelvin(m): 12:48pm
Okay
|Re: Who Is Really A Legend In The Contemporary Nigerian Music Industry? by Chuvin22(m): 12:48pm
2face
Dbanj
4 Likes
|Re: Who Is Really A Legend In The Contemporary Nigerian Music Industry? by thestevens: 12:48pm
Speed Darlington
|Re: Who Is Really A Legend In The Contemporary Nigerian Music Industry? by emailaddy: 12:48pm
Vic O, Speed Darlington, Bembe Aladisa “Ewa fun mi ni Visa” , Tonto Dikeh, Genevieve Nnaji.... And Meeeeeeeeee!!!
|Re: Who Is Really A Legend In The Contemporary Nigerian Music Industry? by niqqa(m): 12:48pm
Speed Darlington and vic O
|Re: Who Is Really A Legend In The Contemporary Nigerian Music Industry? by chukzyfcbb: 12:48pm
Larrey:no offense but what makes darey a legend?
The dude is good no doubt but he doesn't fit the legend status. He didn't do enough to merit it
|Re: Who Is Really A Legend In The Contemporary Nigerian Music Industry? by DONADAMS(m): 12:49pm
Pete edochie,Patience ozokwo,chiwetala agwu(forgive my spellings)...they've written thier names on the sands of time...we should celebrate our own
|Re: Who Is Really A Legend In The Contemporary Nigerian Music Industry? by praiseneofingz(m): 12:49pm
FatherJosiah01:hey hey hey oya shhhhhhhh shhhhh....M.I abaga is a top legend
|Re: Who Is Really A Legend In The Contemporary Nigerian Music Industry? by JamesReacher(m): 12:49pm
Dbanj my left balls!
Daddy Showkey didn't do much again, Tuface is all about commercial now but I know he can give the fire again
Jimmy jatt hmmnnn. Wtf is MI doing ? Watch out for POE. Asa pls don't stop. Brymo , continue!!
DAGRIN
FELA
BARRISTER
SUNNY ADE
KOLLINGTON
HARUNA ISHOLA
EBENEZER OBEY
SALAWA ABENI
WIZKID N OLAMIDE ARE TOP CONTENDERS IN THREE DECADES TIME
|Re: Who Is Really A Legend In The Contemporary Nigerian Music Industry? by DONADAMS(m): 12:49pm
hmmmm
|Re: Who Is Really A Legend In The Contemporary Nigerian Music Industry? by Sanchase: 12:50pm
Legends
1. Coldplay
2. Tracy Chapman
3. Take that
|Re: Who Is Really A Legend In The Contemporary Nigerian Music Industry? by Sheun001(m): 12:50pm
big shaq
1 Like
|Re: Who Is Really A Legend In The Contemporary Nigerian Music Industry? by Factfinder1(f): 12:51pm
Nobody to me....I give it to ASA who knows what good music really is and who can sign with live band without the use of studio filters and auto tune...the rest are noise makers....even 2face is claiming one legend dat I don't really understand
1 Like
|Re: Who Is Really A Legend In The Contemporary Nigerian Music Industry? by addikt(m): 12:51pm
You mention Dbanj, you should mention Wande Coal...
You mention Davido, you should mention small doctor too
Joking about the small doctor thing though ...But Davido
1 Like
