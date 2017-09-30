₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Wizkid Performs At Iconic Roya Albert Hall In London (Photos) by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 12:14pm
Wizkid is the 1st African to perform at & sell out London's most iconic venue, @RoyalAlbertHall as Headliner, joining Beatles, Adele, Elton.
It was a record making and pace setting performance for the star boy last night in London and the show is already the talk of the town after he sold out the venue in less the 72 hours and gave a very thrilling performance..Wizkid proves to the world once again that he is the biggest art in Africa and he’s taking afrobeats to the world
Re: Wizkid Performs At Iconic Roya Albert Hall In London (Photos) by Dotwillis1(m): 12:17pm
it's his time and season
Re: Wizkid Performs At Iconic Roya Albert Hall In London (Photos) by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 12:18pm
He brought out wande coal to perform some hits songs too and it’ll be a night to remember for Nigerians in London and the world at large
Re: Wizkid Performs At Iconic Roya Albert Hall In London (Photos) by kenonze(f): 12:27pm
I admire this guy swags.
I didn't mean to say I hate Frog jump
Re: Wizkid Performs At Iconic Roya Albert Hall In London (Photos) by internationalman(m): 12:50pm
I believe more people love 2face better than P-square, but musically they are all in the same class not to mention that P-square has been even more consistent than 2face lately.
That's exactly how I see Wizkid and Davido.
Re: Wizkid Performs At Iconic Roya Albert Hall In London (Photos) by josephine123: 1:11pm
Wizzy baby
Re: Wizkid Performs At Iconic Roya Albert Hall In London (Photos) by Micheezy7(m): 1:24pm
A night i can't 4get.. #Legendary and pure class performance
Re: Wizkid Performs At Iconic Roya Albert Hall In London (Photos) by Papiikush: 1:42pm
kenonze:
wizkid and Davido are spectacular in their own ways. How many stars has your family produced before you go around hating on hard working men?
You just get big yansh no brain.
Re: Wizkid Performs At Iconic Roya Albert Hall In London (Photos) by AburoBuhari: 3:15pm
Wizkid,one of the achievement of my brother ègbón Buhari for the past 2years
Re: Wizkid Performs At Iconic Roya Albert Hall In London (Photos) by aleeyus(m): 3:16pm
Re: Wizkid Performs At Iconic Roya Albert Hall In London (Photos) by tobtap: 3:16pm
great and successful young man... all d best wizkid
Re: Wizkid Performs At Iconic Roya Albert Hall In London (Photos) by kaycyor: 3:17pm
Correct guy!!!
Re: Wizkid Performs At Iconic Roya Albert Hall In London (Photos) by aldexrio(m): 3:17pm
Wizkid 1st
Davido 2nd
Eedris
Re: Wizkid Performs At Iconic Roya Albert Hall In London (Photos) by godwinbatho(m): 3:17pm
Teamwizkid
Re: Wizkid Performs At Iconic Roya Albert Hall In London (Photos) by Bobby4090: 3:17pm
Where is Davido
Re: Wizkid Performs At Iconic Roya Albert Hall In London (Photos) by nototribalist: 3:18pm
Ok
Re: Wizkid Performs At Iconic Roya Albert Hall In London (Photos) by TEYA: 3:18pm
Wiz kid my boy
Re: Wizkid Performs At Iconic Roya Albert Hall In London (Photos) by itsRhamzy: 3:18pm
Papiikush:that's harsh bro, Not cool
Re: Wizkid Performs At Iconic Roya Albert Hall In London (Photos) by brenister10: 3:18pm
Daddy yoo
Re: Wizkid Performs At Iconic Roya Albert Hall In London (Photos) by Remyboyhefty(m): 3:18pm
Re: Wizkid Performs At Iconic Roya Albert Hall In London (Photos) by February30: 3:18pm
LOVE!!! COME TO ME!!!
Re: Wizkid Performs At Iconic Roya Albert Hall In London (Photos) by Iyajelili(f): 3:19pm
Wizzy my boyfriend abeg come carry me for my mama house
Re: Wizkid Performs At Iconic Roya Albert Hall In London (Photos) by Mrl1: 3:19pm
Re: Wizkid Performs At Iconic Roya Albert Hall In London (Photos) by ADAMUdaCOWBOY: 3:19pm
WIZKID IS A VAGABOND!
Re: Wizkid Performs At Iconic Roya Albert Hall In London (Photos) by Bobo419: 3:19pm
W
Re: Wizkid Performs At Iconic Roya Albert Hall In London (Photos) by rectitude(m): 3:20pm
Wow, congrats
Re: Wizkid Performs At Iconic Roya Albert Hall In London (Photos) by money121(m): 3:20pm
Ok
BaBa Nla
Re: Wizkid Performs At Iconic Roya Albert Hall In London (Photos) by whitebeard(m): 3:21pm
Mehn see different categories of olosho..!
Re: Wizkid Performs At Iconic Roya Albert Hall In London (Photos) by natznext(m): 3:21pm
internationalman:Lunatic!
Re: Wizkid Performs At Iconic Roya Albert Hall In London (Photos) by FitnessDoctor: 3:21pm
No matter how rich you are without talent and intelligent planning you will never go far.
He is already leaving a legacy behind
The only problem with Wizkid[/] is his excess smoking and drinking which is already leaving a bad impression on the youth.
If you think smoking those things would cause you much because [b]Barack Obama smoked too then you can check out the deadly effects on my blog www.realfitbody.com
Re: Wizkid Performs At Iconic Roya Albert Hall In London (Photos) by natznext(m): 3:21pm
ADAMUdaCOWBOY:Lunatic!
Re: Wizkid Performs At Iconic Roya Albert Hall In London (Photos) by mhiztaNexy(m): 3:21pm
itsRhamzy:because na girl abi?
