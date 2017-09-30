Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Wizkid Performs At Iconic Roya Albert Hall In London (Photos) (11968 Views)

Wizkid is the 1st African to perform at & sell out London's most iconic venue, @RoyalAlbertHall as Headliner, joining Beatles, Adele, Elton.

It was a record making and pace setting performance for the star boy last night in London and the show is already the talk of the town after he sold out the venue in less the 72 hours and gave a very thrilling performance..Wizkid proves to the world once again that he is the biggest art in Africa and he’s taking afrobeats to the world





it's his time and season 49 Likes

He brought out wande coal to perform some hits songs too and it’ll be a night to remember for Nigerians in London and the world at large





I admire this guy swags.



I didn't mean to say I hate Frog jump 22 Likes 1 Share

I believe more people love 2face better than P-square, but musically they are all in the same class not to mention that P-square has been even more consistent than 2face lately.



That's exactly how I see Wizkid and Davido. 26 Likes

Wizzy baby 2 Likes

A night i can't 4get.. #Legendary and pure class performance 2 Likes

You just get big yansh no brain. wizkid and Davido are spectacular in their own ways. How many stars has your family produced before you go around hating on hard working men?You just get big yansh no brain. 53 Likes 2 Shares

Wizkid,one of the achievement of my brother ègbón Buhari for the past 2years

*AburoBuhari* 2 Likes 1 Share

great and successful young man... all d best wizkid 3 Likes

Correct guy!!! 1 Like



Davido 2nd

Eedris Wizkid 1stDavido 2ndEedris 5 Likes

Teamwizkid 6 Likes

Where is Davido

Ok 2 Likes

Wiz kid my boy

They are spectacular in their own ways. How many stars has your family produced? that's harsh bro, Not cool that's harsh bro, Not cool 12 Likes

Daddy yoo 1 Like

LOVE!!! COME TO ME!!! 2 Likes

Wizzy my boyfriend abeg come carry me for my mama house 2 Likes 1 Share

WIZKID IS A VAGABOND! 1 Like

Wow, congrats





BaBa Nla OkBaBa Nla

Mehn see different categories of olosho..! 2 Likes

That's exactly how I see Wizkid and Davido. Lunatic! Lunatic! 2 Likes



He is already leaving a legacy behind

The only problem with Wizkid[/] is his excess smoking and drinking which is already leaving a bad impression on the youth.

If you think smoking those things would cause you much because [b]Barack Obama smoked too then you can check out the deadly effects on my blog No matter how rich you are without talent and intelligent planning you will never go far.He is already leaving a legacy behindthen you can check out the deadly effects on my blog www.realfitbody.com 1 Like

WIZKID IS A VAGABOND! Lunatic! Lunatic! 11 Likes