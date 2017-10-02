₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Origin Of The Name Bello?! by Demmzy15(m): 2:17pm On Sep 30
Hello people,
I was curious, just wanted to know the origin of this name. I've noticed that all tribes bear the this, so anyone who knows can educate us.
Thank you!
|Re: Origin Of The Name Bello?! by dominique(f): 2:18pm On Sep 30
I'm interested in knowing myself
|Re: Origin Of The Name Bello?! by petergriffin: 2:28pm On Sep 30
its a latin name for "handsome"
|Re: Origin Of The Name Bello?! by Demmzy15(m): 2:29pm On Sep 30
petergriffin:Some say it's Spanish
|Re: Origin Of The Name Bello?! by abdelrahman: 2:42pm On Sep 30
Bello is fulani name,the correct pronounciation is Ballo and it means helper.
|Re: Origin Of The Name Bello?! by hatchy: 2:48pm On Sep 30
The name is of English origin.
It means "Bell" that is "Low" tone in English
|Re: Origin Of The Name Bello?! by Bellfun(m): 2:49pm On Sep 30
Bello..from the Latin word "belus" ie beautiful, handsome...oga it's not a Fulani name o.. don't localize the name
|Re: Origin Of The Name Bello?! by RedboneSmith(m): 6:03pm On Sep 30
Bellfun:
I am sure Usman Dan Fodio did not speak Latin in the 19th century, yet his son was called Muhammadu Bello. Let's agree that the Latin Bello and the Fulani Bello are different words that by coincidence happen to look similar.
|Re: Origin Of The Name Bello?! by abdelrahman: 2:13pm On Oct 01
RedboneSmith:the fulani own is ballo which mean helper,people just localised it to bello.
|Re: Origin Of The Name Bello?! by Demmzy15(m): 6:11pm On Oct 01
abdelrahman:Yeah, just like Muhammad to Mohammed
|Re: Origin Of The Name Bello?! by abdelrahman: 6:13pm On Oct 01
Demmzy15:yeah just like fathia to fethia
|Re: Origin Of The Name Bello?! by Demmzy15(m): 6:18pm On Oct 01
abdelrahman:LOS, very true!
|Re: Origin Of The Name Bello?! by Flashh: 10:42pm On Oct 01
Ask Bello. Don't disturb me.
|Re: Origin Of The Name Bello?! by chimchim1(m): 10:42pm On Oct 01
Belema from Rivers state
|Re: Origin Of The Name Bello?! by Ajibel(m): 10:43pm On Oct 01
Wow! That's my surname
Seyi Pythonian Bello
I'm from Saki though.
But I don't know the meaning or origin.
|Re: Origin Of The Name Bello?! by BarakOkenny(m): 10:43pm On Oct 01
But i have a Nupe girl who answers Bello, could she by any chance be fulani?
|Re: Origin Of The Name Bello?! by Financialfree: 10:44pm On Oct 01
|Re: Origin Of The Name Bello?! by scofieldsimba(m): 10:44pm On Oct 01
|Re: Origin Of The Name Bello?! by kagari: 10:44pm On Oct 01
Don't have an idea
|Re: Origin Of The Name Bello?! by madridguy(m): 10:44pm On Oct 01
|Re: Origin Of The Name Bello?! by mmb: 10:45pm On Oct 01
It means IPOB slayer.
|Re: Origin Of The Name Bello?! by miqos02(m): 10:45pm On Oct 01
no oath swearing on this post ??
|Re: Origin Of The Name Bello?! by josephine123: 10:45pm On Oct 01
OK den
|Re: Origin Of The Name Bello?! by mrlaw93(m): 10:46pm On Oct 01
All tribes call their father papa.. watz d origin?
Your question is same as someone asking why the sky is blue..
|Re: Origin Of The Name Bello?! by Kingharzyz(m): 10:46pm On Oct 01
Curious
|Re: Origin Of The Name Bello?! by castrol180(m): 10:47pm On Oct 01
@op for your info, not all tribes bear Bello as the easterners don't bears such name. The name emanated from Ilorin where we have the Yorubas, Fulanis and the Hausas cohabitating and they have to share so many names such as Giwa, Bello etc
|Re: Origin Of The Name Bello?! by sleeknick: 10:47pm On Oct 01
You people should be asking bellos' father not us
|Re: Origin Of The Name Bello?! by lenghtinny(m): 10:47pm On Oct 01
Interesting
|Re: Origin Of The Name Bello?! by BabaCommander: 10:48pm On Oct 01
Wow! Thought it was a Foolanii name.
|Re: Origin Of The Name Bello?! by tartar9(m): 10:48pm On Oct 01
IPOBS are terrorists
|Re: Origin Of The Name Bello?! by wunmi590(m): 10:48pm On Oct 01
The name originated from the yorubas in the olden days,
It was actually coined out from an incidence that happened between a wife and a husband,
During argument between the husband and the wife, the following argument ensue.
The husband gave the wife a bam to the wife to help use to rub the body, but fortunately, it fell down from the husband, so the wife was telling the husband to pick it up,
But the husband disagreed and told the wife to bend down and use it.
Which means "Béré kó ló" in Yoruba (bend down and use it)
So from there they coined out "Bello from it
Believe that write up at your own peril
|Re: Origin Of The Name Bello?! by hemsquare(m): 10:48pm On Oct 01
Bello is an Italian, Spanish surname from bello 'handsome/beautiful' (Late
Latin bellus), hence a nickname for a handsome man. In medieval Italy
the word was also applied as a personal name, which also gave rise to
the surname.
Source : Wikipedia.
