Hello people,



I was curious, just wanted to know the origin of this name. I've noticed that all tribes bear the this, so anyone who knows can educate us.



Thank you!

I'm interested in knowing myself 2 Likes

its a latin name for "handsome" 7 Likes



its a latin name for "handsome" Some say it's Spanish Some say it's Spanish 5 Likes

Bello is fulani name,the correct pronounciation is Ballo and it means helper. 22 Likes 5 Shares





It means "Bell" that is "Low" tone in English The name is of English origin.It means "Bell" that is "Low" tone in English 23 Likes 3 Shares

Bello..from the Latin word "belus" ie beautiful, handsome...oga it's not a Fulani name o.. don't localize the name 21 Likes 1 Share







Bello..from the Latin word "belus" ie beautiful, handsome...oga it's not a Fulani name o.. don't localize the name

I am sure Usman Dan Fodio did not speak Latin in the 19th century, yet his son was called Muhammadu Bello. Let's agree that the Latin Bello and the Fulani Bello are different words that by coincidence happen to look similar. I am sure Usman Dan Fodio did not speak Latin in the 19th century, yet his son was called Muhammadu Bello. Let's agree that the Latin Bello and the Fulani Bello are different words that by coincidence happen to look similar. 36 Likes 4 Shares







I am sure Usman Dan Fodio did not speak Latin in the 19th century, yet his son was called Muhammadu Bello. Let's agree that the Latin Bello and the Fulani Bello are different words that by coincidence happen to look similar. the fulani own is ballo which mean helper,people just localised it to bello. the fulani own is ballo which mean helper,people just localised it to bello. 10 Likes



the fulani own is ballo which mean helper,people just localised it to bello. Yeah, just like Muhammad to Mohammed Yeah, just like Muhammad to Mohammed 2 Likes 1 Share



Yeah, just like Muhammad to Mohammed yeah just like fathia to fethia yeah just like fathia to fethia



yeah just like fathia to fethia LOS, very true! LOS, very true!

Ask Bello. Don't disturb me. 37 Likes 4 Shares

Belema from Rivers state





Seyi Pythonian Bello



I'm from Saki though.



But I don't know the meaning or origin. Wow! That's my surnameSeyi Pythonian BelloI'm from Saki though.But I don't know the meaning or origin. 1 Like

But i have a Nupe girl who answers Bello, could she by any chance be fulani? 1 Like

All tribes call their father papa.. watz d origin?

Your question is same as someone asking why the sky is blue.. 1 Like

@op for your info, not all tribes bear Bello as the easterners don't bears such name. The name emanated from Ilorin where we have the Yorubas, Fulanis and the Hausas cohabitating and they have to share so many names such as Giwa, Bello etc 5 Likes

You people should be asking bellos' father not us 2 Likes

Wow! Thought it was a Foolanii name. 1 Like

It was actually coined out from an incidence that happened between a wife and a husband,



During argument between the husband and the wife, the following argument ensue.



The husband gave the wife a bam to the wife to help use to rub the body, but fortunately, it fell down from the husband, so the wife was telling the husband to pick it up,



But the husband disagreed and told the wife to bend down and use it.



Which means "Béré kó ló" in Yoruba (bend down and use it)



So from there they coined out "Bello from it

























































Believe that write up at your own peril The name originated from the yorubas in the olden days,It was actually coined out from an incidence that happened between a wife and a husband,During argument between the husband and the wife, the following argument ensue.The husband gave the wife a bam to the wife to help use to rub the body, but fortunately, it fell down from the husband, so the wife was telling the husband to pick it up,But the husband disagreed and told the wife to bend down and use it.Which means "Béré kó ló" in Yoruba (bend down and use it)So from there they coined out "Bello from itBelieve that write up at your own peril 8 Likes 1 Share