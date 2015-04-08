₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Cristiano Ronaldo Pictured With His Kids; Pays Tribute To His Late Father by AnonymousIP: 4:41pm
Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro is a Portuguese professional footballer who plays as a forward for Spanish club Real Madrid and his country's national team.
His father, José Dinis Aveiro died when the Real Madrid superstar was just 20 due to liver failure. He was an alcoholic which made Ronaldo always unhappy with him.
He dropped the picture and wrote:"Estarás sempre connosco. Parabéns, pai. Parabéns, avô." When translated to English it means "You will always be with us. Congratulations, dad. Congratulations, Grandpa. ��❤️ "
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Pictured With His Kids; Pays Tribute To His Late Father by IamPatriotic(m): 4:44pm
If you truly love good football, you'll love both Ronaldo and Messi.
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Pictured With His Kids; Pays Tribute To His Late Father by Lacomus(m): 7:05pm
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Pictured With His Kids; Pays Tribute To His Late Father by Flashh: 7:05pm
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Pictured With His Kids; Pays Tribute To His Late Father by ladyF(f): 7:05pm
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Pictured With His Kids; Pays Tribute To His Late Father by Jostico: 7:06pm
mentor, await my time for exploitation
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Pictured With His Kids; Pays Tribute To His Late Father by donziller(m): 7:07pm
my man
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Pictured With His Kids; Pays Tribute To His Late Father by Fidelismaria(m): 7:07pm
na mod create Dis thread?
don reach FP sharp sharp
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Pictured With His Kids; Pays Tribute To His Late Father by Divay22(f): 7:07pm
Space for sell
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Pictured With His Kids; Pays Tribute To His Late Father by jtjohn(m): 7:07pm
Nice one.
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Pictured With His Kids; Pays Tribute To His Late Father by skimeh(m): 7:08pm
.
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Pictured With His Kids; Pays Tribute To His Late Father by Dandeson1(m): 7:08pm
wat bout his mother, av Neva heard of ronaldo speak bout his mother, dem dey quarrel...
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Pictured With His Kids; Pays Tribute To His Late Father by omuo1(m): 7:09pm
If truly you love good soccer you will surely love Rinaldo and Messi
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Pictured With His Kids; Pays Tribute To His Late Father by mhizesther(f): 7:09pm
My everyday crush
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Pictured With His Kids; Pays Tribute To His Late Father by HarkymTheOracle(m): 7:10pm
IamPatriotic:
Yes
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Pictured With His Kids; Pays Tribute To His Late Father by yeyerolling: 7:11pm
Lol. Nigerians who abuse wizkid and davido go keep mute. Hypocrisy
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Pictured With His Kids; Pays Tribute To His Late Father by mmmustapha(m): 7:11pm
Ronaldo my mate
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Pictured With His Kids; Pays Tribute To His Late Father by RealZizou(m): 7:12pm
That's my player CR7...be like say cr7 fear dat witch na so he quickly adapt
Who talk say oyinbo no dey fear juju make i slap am
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Pictured With His Kids; Pays Tribute To His Late Father by iamnicer: 7:12pm
mhizesther:
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Pictured With His Kids; Pays Tribute To His Late Father by yeyerolling: 7:12pm
Dandeson1:surrogate mums. He paid dem
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Pictured With His Kids; Pays Tribute To His Late Father by collinometricx: 7:12pm
Dandeson1:
u shouldn't always type d wrong tin
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Pictured With His Kids; Pays Tribute To His Late Father by AburoBuhari: 7:13pm
please Ègbón Ronaldo can you please buy this country and save us from my Ègbón Buhari
*AburoBuhari*
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Pictured With His Kids; Pays Tribute To His Late Father by Olawalesadiq(m): 7:14pm
O boy i thank God oooo. first time for history i dy comment for front page on Nairaland. well I dedicated this space to my family for staying with me during pleasure and hard times. just passing by...
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Pictured With His Kids; Pays Tribute To His Late Father by twentyk(m): 7:15pm
Real madrid got him so cheap from me 4 80 milli....
anyway lets stop comparing this guy with messi both are not ordinary footballers....instead we shud enjoy dem both....incomparable...
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Pictured With His Kids; Pays Tribute To His Late Father by twentyk(m): 7:16pm
IamPatriotic:yakubu nko...such a great...receives slap...
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Pictured With His Kids; Pays Tribute To His Late Father by Dearlord(m): 7:18pm
Lovely blessed family
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Pictured With His Kids; Pays Tribute To His Late Father by Sard(m): 7:23pm
Dandeson1:
This statement shows that you definitely don't follow football. Ronaldo has always been pictured with his mum, so you should have just stayed out of football talk, bro.
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Pictured With His Kids; Pays Tribute To His Late Father by hamzeiy: 7:23pm
My quickly enter FP
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Pictured With His Kids; Pays Tribute To His Late Father by hamzeiy: 7:23pm
Yay FP tins
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Pictured With His Kids; Pays Tribute To His Late Father by Itimkpataka2: 7:32pm
twentyk:
Cheap wetin. Do u know how much be $/Naira then compare to now. That's how it is. You will even ask why Zidane Transfer fee from Juventus to Real Madrid, 2001) £45.6 million.
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Pictured With His Kids; Pays Tribute To His Late Father by toprealman: 7:33pm
IamPatriotic:So if I say I love Ahmed Musa and Gervinho instead and despise those two, am I a ludo player?
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Pictured With His Kids; Pays Tribute To His Late Father by Mahmudk2: 7:35pm
Idiot, mumu, na d only tin wey u know how to read here b dat? Oranu, God of osun, oyo, sango, ota fire curse on evry idiot dat knows notin apart mediocre.
