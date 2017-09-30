Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Soldier Beats Driver In Lagos BRT Driving Booth (Pics) (23662 Views)

http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/chaos-inside-lagos-brt-as-soldier-gets-in-driving-boothbeats-driver-dirtypics As shared by an eyewitness. This happened in a bus enroute Ikorodu-TBS. The witness stated that the soldier even removed the ignition key and all this happened on motion. Although someone of these BRT drivers behave insane atimes, but that does still not justify being between. It is even boldly written on the BRT driver booth that assaulting the driver for any reason attracts a jailed term.

Has Python dance arrived Lagos already? 75 Likes 4 Shares

The driver na choose mopo

That's absolved inhumane I just wonder when this kind of victimization would stop 1 Like

Some Nigerians love it. They support such thuggery esp if the driver or victim was female. Some Nigerians love it. They support such thuggery esp if the driver or victim was female. 5 Likes

Now you are demanding for justice.

You were applauding them when Operation Python dance was in Abia state.

Now that Operation Python Egg dance is in just BRT.

You want justice. 109 Likes 7 Shares

These soldiers sometimes sef

Ambode's BRT business sef



This is why i celebrate anytime they get shot 10 Likes 2 Shares

Nigeria soldier and lawlessness are one and the same Nigeria soldier and lawlessness are one and the same 8 Likes

you want justice against unknown soldier



ask fela how his mama case end you want justice against unknown soldierask fela how his mama case end 18 Likes 1 Share

We dey talk about rebranding the police yet we forget the Army..







This is part of why the camouflage is being banned for civilians because it represents terror. When I said it, some people jumped me. In the U.S and Europe and other sane Nations where the camouflage is not outlawed, you will notice that nobody fears the Soldiers. That's because soldiers don't abuse their uniforms and authority. 19 Likes 1 Share

Nija sha

You want justice and fear no let you go near, take clear picture



you go wait till kingdom come You want justice and fear no let you go near, take clear pictureyou go wait till kingdom come 23 Likes 1 Share

Beast of no nation 2 Likes

Get help....where was beating of a female supported?



Continue carrying your "feminism" on your head like Gala 17 Likes

Shameless soldiers,whenever them see civilians like this their prick go dey stand but if na war now na inside bush dem go hide



Werey 4 Likes

Is that not Buhari's back view I'm seeing inside the BRT so? 8 Likes 1 Share

Nigerian soldiers are a disgrace to the profession of soldering worldwide. 5 Likes 1 Share

Despite the fact that president Buhari is in the bus army no get respect again for our country 1 Like

This is sad... Most annoying thing is the fact that the soldier's face wasn't even captured, and even if it was captured, he would hardly be punished appropriately.