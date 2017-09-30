₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Soldier Beats Driver In Lagos BRT Driving Booth (Pics) by NEHLIVE: 5:09pm
As shared by an eyewitness. This happened in a bus enroute Ikorodu-TBS. The witness stated that the soldier even removed the ignition key and all this happened on motion. Although someone of these BRT drivers behave insane atimes, but that does still not justify being between. It is even boldly written on the BRT driver booth that assaulting the driver for any reason attracts a jailed term.
|Re: Soldier Beats Driver In Lagos BRT Driving Booth (Pics) by Greatzeus(m): 5:15pm
Has Python dance arrived Lagos already?
|Re: Soldier Beats Driver In Lagos BRT Driving Booth (Pics) by baski92(m): 5:26pm
The driver na choose mopo
|Re: Soldier Beats Driver In Lagos BRT Driving Booth (Pics) by anuoluwapo884: 5:44pm
That's absolved inhumane I just wonder when this kind of victimization would stop
|Re: Soldier Beats Driver In Lagos BRT Driving Booth (Pics) by delishpot: 5:51pm
anuoluwapo884:
Some Nigerians love it. They support such thuggery esp if the driver or victim was female.
|Re: Soldier Beats Driver In Lagos BRT Driving Booth (Pics) by TarOrfeek: 5:52pm
Now you are demanding for justice.
You were applauding them when Operation Python dance was in Abia state.
Now that Operation Python Egg dance is in just BRT.
You want justice.
|Re: Soldier Beats Driver In Lagos BRT Driving Booth (Pics) by obo389(m): 7:16pm
These soldiers sometimes sef
|Re: Soldier Beats Driver In Lagos BRT Driving Booth (Pics) by Keneking: 8:09pm
Ambode's BRT business sef
|Re: Soldier Beats Driver In Lagos BRT Driving Booth (Pics) by SweetBoyFriend(m): 8:45pm
This is why i celebrate anytime they get shot
|Re: Soldier Beats Driver In Lagos BRT Driving Booth (Pics) by free2ryhme: 8:46pm
NEHLIVE:
Nigeria soldier and lawlessness are one and the same
|Re: Soldier Beats Driver In Lagos BRT Driving Booth (Pics) by publicenemy(m): 8:46pm
|Re: Soldier Beats Driver In Lagos BRT Driving Booth (Pics) by free2ryhme: 8:47pm
NEHLIVE:
you want justice against unknown soldier
ask fela how his mama case end
|Re: Soldier Beats Driver In Lagos BRT Driving Booth (Pics) by MadCow1: 8:47pm
We dey talk about rebranding the police yet we forget the Army..
This is part of why the camouflage is being banned for civilians because it represents terror. When I said it, some people jumped me. In the U.S and Europe and other sane Nations where the camouflage is not outlawed, you will notice that nobody fears the Soldiers. That's because soldiers don't abuse their uniforms and authority.
|Re: Soldier Beats Driver In Lagos BRT Driving Booth (Pics) by fav444(f): 8:47pm
Nija sha
|Re: Soldier Beats Driver In Lagos BRT Driving Booth (Pics) by free2ryhme: 8:48pm
NEHLIVE:
You want justice and fear no let you go near, take clear picture
you go wait till kingdom come
|Re: Soldier Beats Driver In Lagos BRT Driving Booth (Pics) by ALAYORMII: 8:48pm
Beast of no nation
|Re: Soldier Beats Driver In Lagos BRT Driving Booth (Pics) by LexngtonSteele: 8:48pm
delishpot:
Get help....where was beating of a female supported?
Continue carrying your "feminism" on your head like Gala
|Re: Soldier Beats Driver In Lagos BRT Driving Booth (Pics) by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 8:49pm
Shameless soldiers,whenever them see civilians like this their prick go dey stand but if na war now na inside bush dem go hide
Werey
|Re: Soldier Beats Driver In Lagos BRT Driving Booth (Pics) by nairavsdollars: 8:49pm
Is that not Buhari's back view I'm seeing inside the BRT so?
|Re: Soldier Beats Driver In Lagos BRT Driving Booth (Pics) by RaptorX: 8:50pm
Nigerian soldiers are a disgrace to the profession of soldering worldwide.
|Re: Soldier Beats Driver In Lagos BRT Driving Booth (Pics) by lekibraky(m): 8:51pm
Despite the fact that president Buhari is in the bus army no get respect again for our country
|Re: Soldier Beats Driver In Lagos BRT Driving Booth (Pics) by obailala(m): 8:53pm
This is sad... Most annoying thing is the fact that the soldier's face wasn't even captured, and even if it was captured, he would hardly be punished appropriately.
|Re: Soldier Beats Driver In Lagos BRT Driving Booth (Pics) by nototribalist: 8:53pm
Ok
