11 people comprising 3Male adult ,6 Female adult and ,2 Female children..



There were no deaths but 9 of the passengers comprising 3 Male adult and 6 Female adult sustained various degrees of injuries.



The suspected cause of the crash was tyre burst by the speeding bus which lost control. The injured victims were taken to Ifeoluwa hospital Ogunmakin for medical treatment and the road obstruction cleared.



Thereafter the victims properties inside the ill-fated bus were conveyed to FRSC Command at KM 27 at OgunMakin where on routine documentation the sum of Two Million Ninety-six thousand seven hundred and seventy naira only N2,096,770.00 was recovered.



Upon diligent investigation a female passenger of the crashed bus by name Mrs Asabi Adenike, of Ibadan, who sustained injuries and undergoing medical attention was identified as the owner of the bag containing the recovered money .



Upon contacting her relatives, she authorized that the FRSC hands over the recovered money to her mother Mrs .Bisola Adedeji.



And the report in its wisdom deemed it fit to

Mention her name

State the amount

Show her face

And

Give her address

And the report in its wisdom deemed it fit to

Mention her name

State the amount

Show her face

And

Give her address

Bravo

IME1:

D thing weak me

oh lawd, why all those details? 1 Like

why will somebody have such amount of money in her bag, what if the robbed the bus, or the frsc guys did nt come around on time. thats risky men. 2 Likes

I dont trust FRSC officials.

if i get that kind money right now, guess wetin i go use am do...

IME1:

Stupidity isn't scarce around these guys

Na wa o!



This woman is not safe anymore. 1 Like



(even by the look on the officer's face, one will know)

I hope I spoke some people's thought ?

Hahahaha they "vehemently" returned the money probably because "EYE WEY SEE" plenty.!!!
(even by the look on the officer's face, one will know)
I hope I spoke some people's thought ?
am out.!!!!

Stupid

I was thinking age comes with little sense

But

The pepetum mobile of the second kind is impossible.

(sense cannot be generated from a cold brain)

That's commendable, patriotic and honesty.

The look on that officer's face.......

So they must just list the woman's detail and everything...





Thereee gbosa for FRSC...





Hediats

I don't understand why this is commendable, are they supposed to be part time thieves? 1 Like

Bimpe29:

that's part of dia duty and they are been paid so it should be sumtin dt ought to be published like dis

Eye service.

sinaj:

Na wa o!



yahoo yahoo boys will stat plotting dia move

IME1:

God must love dumb people as he created many of them.

If they all died...















Voice mail.

FRSC should not have announced the amount because it will now inspire robber to start ribbing buses on that route again

IME1:

Interesting

And the report in its wisdom deemed it fit to

Mention her name

State the amount

Show her face

And

Give her address

Bravo Mehn Mehn

Commendable

ChangeIsCostant:

The Federal Road Safety Corps in Ogun State while on routine patrol during the ongoing Easter Special Patrol Operations at KM 27 Lagos - Ibadan expressway around Alapako at about 1015 hrs on Saturday 31 March, 2018 rescued a crash which involved..



11 people comprising 3Male adult ,6 Female adult and ,2 Female children..



There were no deaths but 9 of the passengers comprising 3 Male adult and 6 Female adult sustained various degrees of injuries.



The suspected cause of the crash was tyre burst by the speeding bus which lost control. The injured victims were taken to Ifeoluwa hospital Ogunmakin for medical treatment and the road obstruction cleared.



Thereafter the victims properties inside the ill-fated bus were conveyed to FRSC Command at KM 27 at OgunMakin where on routine documentation the sum of Two Million Ninety-six thousand seven hundred and seventy naira only N2,096,770.00 was recovered.



Upon diligent investigation a female passenger of the crashed bus by name Mrs Asabi Adenike, of Ibadan, who sustained injuries and undergoing medical attention was identified as the owner of the bag containing the recovered money .



Upon contacting her relatives, she authorized that the FRSC hands over the recovered money to her mother Mrs .Bisola Adedeji.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/frsc-hands-over-2million-naira-recovered-at-accident-scene-in-ogun-state.html Shey una want make Amy roba go visit d woman for house then crucify her like this... Shey una want make Amy roba go visit d woman for house then crucify her like this...

We know what they WOULD do with it if no one was watching!

The only "good" thing about this report is that it may serve to discourage others from carrying large amounts of cash.The woman is lucky to have got her money back but not everyone can be lucky all the time.

SUPERPACK:

why will somebody have such amount of money in her bag, what if the robbed the bus, or the frsc guys did nt come around on time. thats risky men.

Risky 4 u. Maybe she is worth billions. Risky 4 u. Maybe she is worth billions.

Where is my a GUN. I am going for work tonight. DAMNIT THEY FAILED TO MENTION THE ADDRESS

Yeye procedure.....

They did well.