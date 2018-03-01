₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FRSC Hands Over N2 Million Recovered At Accident Scene In Ogun (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 9:58pm On Mar 31
The Federal Road Safety Corps in Ogun State while on routine patrol during the ongoing Easter Special Patrol Operations at KM 27 Lagos - Ibadan expressway around Alapako at about 1015 hrs on Saturday 31 March, 2018 rescued a crash which involved..
11 people comprising 3Male adult ,6 Female adult and ,2 Female children..
There were no deaths but 9 of the passengers comprising 3 Male adult and 6 Female adult sustained various degrees of injuries.
The suspected cause of the crash was tyre burst by the speeding bus which lost control. The injured victims were taken to Ifeoluwa hospital Ogunmakin for medical treatment and the road obstruction cleared.
Thereafter the victims properties inside the ill-fated bus were conveyed to FRSC Command at KM 27 at OgunMakin where on routine documentation the sum of Two Million Ninety-six thousand seven hundred and seventy naira only N2,096,770.00 was recovered.
Upon diligent investigation a female passenger of the crashed bus by name Mrs Asabi Adenike, of Ibadan, who sustained injuries and undergoing medical attention was identified as the owner of the bag containing the recovered money .
Upon contacting her relatives, she authorized that the FRSC hands over the recovered money to her mother Mrs .Bisola Adedeji.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/frsc-hands-over-2million-naira-recovered-at-accident-scene-in-ogun-state.html
|Re: FRSC Hands Over N2 Million Recovered At Accident Scene In Ogun (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 9:58pm On Mar 31
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: FRSC Hands Over N2 Million Recovered At Accident Scene In Ogun (Photos) by IME1: 10:01pm On Mar 31
Interesting
And the report in its wisdom deemed it fit to
Mention her name
State the amount
Show her face
And
Give her address
Bravo
|Re: FRSC Hands Over N2 Million Recovered At Accident Scene In Ogun (Photos) by Lordspicy(m): 10:07pm On Mar 31
IME1:D thing weak me
|Re: FRSC Hands Over N2 Million Recovered At Accident Scene In Ogun (Photos) by mumureloaded(m): 10:15pm On Mar 31
oh lawd, why all those details?
|Re: FRSC Hands Over N2 Million Recovered At Accident Scene In Ogun (Photos) by SUPERPACK: 10:34pm On Mar 31
why will somebody have such amount of money in her bag, what if the robbed the bus, or the frsc guys did nt come around on time. thats risky men.
|Re: FRSC Hands Over N2 Million Recovered At Accident Scene In Ogun (Photos) by nairavsdollars(f): 10:55pm On Mar 31
I dont trust FRSC officials.
|Re: FRSC Hands Over N2 Million Recovered At Accident Scene In Ogun (Photos) by AnyDevice: 10:56pm On Mar 31
if i get that kind money right now, guess wetin i go use am do...
|Re: FRSC Hands Over N2 Million Recovered At Accident Scene In Ogun (Photos) by UltraSphinx(m): 10:57pm On Mar 31
IME1:Stupidity isn't scarce around these guys
|Re: FRSC Hands Over N2 Million Recovered At Accident Scene In Ogun (Photos) by sinaj(f): 10:57pm On Mar 31
Na wa o!
This woman is not safe anymore.
|Re: FRSC Hands Over N2 Million Recovered At Accident Scene In Ogun (Photos) by koolcat: 10:58pm On Mar 31
Hahahaha they "vehemently" returned the money probably because "EYE WEY SEE" plenty.!!!
(even by the look on the officer's face, one will know)
I hope I spoke some people's thought?
am out.!!!!
|Re: FRSC Hands Over N2 Million Recovered At Accident Scene In Ogun (Photos) by Verytall(m): 10:58pm On Mar 31
Stupid
I was thinking age comes with little sense
But
The pepetum mobile of the second kind is impossible.
(sense cannot be generated from a cold brain)
|Re: FRSC Hands Over N2 Million Recovered At Accident Scene In Ogun (Photos) by Bimpe29: 10:58pm On Mar 31
That's commendable, patriotic and honesty.
|Re: FRSC Hands Over N2 Million Recovered At Accident Scene In Ogun (Photos) by Ajisebioyolaari: 10:59pm On Mar 31
The look on that officer's face.......
|Re: FRSC Hands Over N2 Million Recovered At Accident Scene In Ogun (Photos) by pawesome(m): 10:59pm On Mar 31
So they must just list the woman's detail and everything...
Thereee gbosa for FRSC...
Hediats
|Re: FRSC Hands Over N2 Million Recovered At Accident Scene In Ogun (Photos) by abike12(f): 11:00pm On Mar 31
I don't understand why this is commendable, are they supposed to be part time thieves?
|Re: FRSC Hands Over N2 Million Recovered At Accident Scene In Ogun (Photos) by pawesome(m): 11:00pm On Mar 31
Bimpe29:that's part of dia duty and they are been paid so it should be sumtin dt ought to be published like dis
|Re: FRSC Hands Over N2 Million Recovered At Accident Scene In Ogun (Photos) by ifeelgood: 11:01pm On Mar 31
Eye service.
|Re: FRSC Hands Over N2 Million Recovered At Accident Scene In Ogun (Photos) by pawesome(m): 11:01pm On Mar 31
sinaj:yahoo yahoo boys will stat plotting dia move
|Re: FRSC Hands Over N2 Million Recovered At Accident Scene In Ogun (Photos) by AnyDevice: 11:02pm On Mar 31
IME1:God must love dumb people as he created many of them.
|Re: FRSC Hands Over N2 Million Recovered At Accident Scene In Ogun (Photos) by kidman96(m): 11:06pm On Mar 31
If they all died...
Voice mail.
|Re: FRSC Hands Over N2 Million Recovered At Accident Scene In Ogun (Photos) by SarkinYarki: 11:06pm On Mar 31
FRSC should not have announced the amount because it will now inspire robber to start ribbing buses on that route again
|Re: FRSC Hands Over N2 Million Recovered At Accident Scene In Ogun (Photos) by agabaI23(m): 11:09pm On Mar 31
IME1:Mehn
|Re: FRSC Hands Over N2 Million Recovered At Accident Scene In Ogun (Photos) by BabatCargo(m): 11:15pm On Mar 31
Commendable
|Re: FRSC Hands Over N2 Million Recovered At Accident Scene In Ogun (Photos) by babatee1985(m): 11:15pm On Mar 31
ChangeIsCostant:Shey una want make Amy roba go visit d woman for house then crucify her like this...
|Re: FRSC Hands Over N2 Million Recovered At Accident Scene In Ogun (Photos) by ameri9ja: 11:15pm On Mar 31
We know what they WOULD do with it if no one was watching!
|Re: FRSC Hands Over N2 Million Recovered At Accident Scene In Ogun (Photos) by mu2sa2: 11:16pm On Mar 31
The only "good" thing about this report is that it may serve to discourage others from carrying large amounts of cash.The woman is lucky to have got her money back but not everyone can be lucky all the time.
|Re: FRSC Hands Over N2 Million Recovered At Accident Scene In Ogun (Photos) by ameri9ja: 11:18pm On Mar 31
SUPERPACK:
Risky 4 u. Maybe she is worth billions.
|Re: FRSC Hands Over N2 Million Recovered At Accident Scene In Ogun (Photos) by Afritop(m): 11:19pm On Mar 31
Where is my a GUN. I am going for work tonight. DAMNIT THEY FAILED TO MENTION THE ADDRESS
|Re: FRSC Hands Over N2 Million Recovered At Accident Scene In Ogun (Photos) by Johnbosco77(m): 11:27pm On Mar 31
Yeye procedure.....
|Re: FRSC Hands Over N2 Million Recovered At Accident Scene In Ogun (Photos) by Castanea(m): 11:28pm On Mar 31
They did well.
|Re: FRSC Hands Over N2 Million Recovered At Accident Scene In Ogun (Photos) by yztak: 11:29pm On Mar 31
Dem try sha.. it could have been blood money for anyone who would want to play naija with d money
