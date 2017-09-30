₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,887,579 members, 3,824,763 topics. Date: Saturday, 30 September 2017 at 08:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / How Tattered A Room In OAU Hostel Is (pictures) (12573 Views)
The Most Popular Barber In OAU Barbs In His Convocation Gown (pics) / Renovation of toilets in OAU Hostel (Photos) / Michael Okpara University Hostel Is On Fire (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|How Tattered A Room In OAU Hostel Is (pictures) by newsynews: 5:44pm
The below pictures show how tattered a room inside one of the hostels in Obafemi Awolowo University is.
The pictures were shared by a Facebook user who claims OAU campus is now looking like an IDP Camp.
https://www.wotzup.ng/oau-hostel-room-tattered/
|Re: How Tattered A Room In OAU Hostel Is (pictures) by newsynews: 5:45pm
More pictures
|Re: How Tattered A Room In OAU Hostel Is (pictures) by newsynews: 5:46pm
More
1 Like
|Re: How Tattered A Room In OAU Hostel Is (pictures) by TarOrfeek: 5:47pm
You want tiles and chandeliers.
On top the 8K school fees.
Fear God. Live long.
58 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Tattered A Room In OAU Hostel Is (pictures) by anuoluwapo884: 5:50pm
Poor welfare even an IDP camp does not look like that, after this kind of hardship to get job without connect na issue unless God favor ok oo
10 Likes
|Re: How Tattered A Room In OAU Hostel Is (pictures) by Dockybae: 5:52pm
Gross
|Re: How Tattered A Room In OAU Hostel Is (pictures) by ThankYouGod: 6:05pm
Just like Nigerian prisons.
10 Likes
|Re: How Tattered A Room In OAU Hostel Is (pictures) by Shinery0123(m): 6:14pm
So it is now the government's responsibility to help sweep and tidy ur rooms abi?
35 Likes
|Re: How Tattered A Room In OAU Hostel Is (pictures) by newsynews: 6:24pm
lalasticlala
|Re: How Tattered A Room In OAU Hostel Is (pictures) by Tolexander: 6:30pm
anuoluwapo884:How much do you people pay for the bed space?
Has it been increased from the #2,900 naira?
10 Likes
|Re: How Tattered A Room In OAU Hostel Is (pictures) by Mijioyime1: 6:39pm
Despite the hostel fee is 8k it doesn't mean human beings should be living like animals. In foreign countries education is some places is almost free. Uniben hostel is even more attractive than this see at o3schools.com
5 Likes
|Re: How Tattered A Room In OAU Hostel Is (pictures) by Daboywizzy: 6:41pm
just Negodu. the room even get better bed ... except for the dirty spirit worrying the rommies.
come to UNN boys hostel you go see ancient and modern
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Tattered A Room In OAU Hostel Is (pictures) by Daboywizzy: 6:41pm
just Negodu. the room even get better bed ... except for the dirty spirit worrying the rommies.
come to UNN boys hostel you go see ancient and modern
2 Likes
|Re: How Tattered A Room In OAU Hostel Is (pictures) by Daboywizzy: 6:41pm
just Negodu. the room even get better bed ... except for the dirty spirit worrying the rommies.
come to UNN boys hostel you go see ancient and modern
|Re: How Tattered A Room In OAU Hostel Is (pictures) by Nltaliban(m): 7:17pm
Students like to do things like they are fools and will still blame the government or school authorities for being permanently miserable.
Yes, the condition of the lodge or hall isn't excellent. But that room could have been kept clean..
Enough of this public show of display..
stop calling us to see how dirty you are
20 Likes
|Re: How Tattered A Room In OAU Hostel Is (pictures) by AnonyNymous(m): 7:22pm
What do you expect? How much does it cost? For those talking about free education in some Western countries, they achieve that by higher tax. Socialist countries charge their citizens high and in return provide those services. What percentage of Nigerians even pay tax at all? For the ones that pay, is it not still looted to build mansions abroad? I wish it was possible to privatise all these federal universities so that private investors would at least clean these schools up. But then, that equates to high school fees. That the average man probably wouldn't be able to pay. Universities need funding, and that's what people don't understand. Which prominent research are these federal universities doing to attract grants from private investors? In America the easiest ways to pay for University education are to either join the military or take a student loan that would probably take you 20 years to pay back. Which Nigerians would be willing to take that kind of loan (gets up to $40k per session) when they know that after graduation there are no jobs? At least there in the US just a small percentage of their adults go to the university but here in Nigeria everyone wants to be a graduate, not because of passion but because you can't earn a living with waec result. I don't know how to explain it sef, I'm just ranting right now. Dont know if Im making any sense anymore. The situation with education (and most other things in Nigeria) is a circle of failure. I wonder what it'll take to make this country actually work.
38 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: How Tattered A Room In OAU Hostel Is (pictures) by Fidelismaria(m): 7:29pm
I cover my eyes with the blood of JESUS
Dis sight is enuff to give sum eye cataract
oba Awon university my foot
4 Likes
|Re: How Tattered A Room In OAU Hostel Is (pictures) by fidalgo19: 7:33pm
Nah wah oh
Despite your paying school fees at a cheap rate
Must you subject human beings to live like this.
|Re: How Tattered A Room In OAU Hostel Is (pictures) by modelmike7(m): 7:58pm
Abasha!!
|Re: How Tattered A Room In OAU Hostel Is (pictures) by Jacksparr0w127: 7:58pm
This can be true
|Re: How Tattered A Room In OAU Hostel Is (pictures) by Cacawa2: 7:58pm
Haba
|Re: How Tattered A Room In OAU Hostel Is (pictures) by yeyerolling: 7:59pm
Yet dey will beef private uni peeps. Yuck
|Re: How Tattered A Room In OAU Hostel Is (pictures) by rotexteymie(f): 7:59pm
What is happening here?
|Re: How Tattered A Room In OAU Hostel Is (pictures) by tiger28: 8:00pm
These dirty students could have joined hands to buy a gallon of pain and clean up their mess as well.
3 Likes
|Re: How Tattered A Room In OAU Hostel Is (pictures) by Pavore9: 8:00pm
Repulsive! Those students themselves are dirty and lazy as what will it cost them to clean up their living space.
7 Likes
|Re: How Tattered A Room In OAU Hostel Is (pictures) by Pweetyjuddy(f): 8:00pm
Hnmm..only d sight seeing is a mess come talk of living there itself..
|Re: How Tattered A Room In OAU Hostel Is (pictures) by Jaytecq(m): 8:01pm
i blame d students, so u xpct d VC to come clean the hostels for u?
#dirtyStudents
#EndTimeStudent
5 Likes
|Re: How Tattered A Room In OAU Hostel Is (pictures) by drunkcow(m): 8:01pm
.
|Re: How Tattered A Room In OAU Hostel Is (pictures) by divinehand2003(m): 8:01pm
Naija federal and State universities are bad ass. Africans have a way of messing things up. We NOR GET SWAG AT ALL.
|Re: How Tattered A Room In OAU Hostel Is (pictures) by jericco1(m): 8:01pm
See as e clean, come to my school and see 4 ur self.
1 Like
|Re: How Tattered A Room In OAU Hostel Is (pictures) by lyriclekidd(m): 8:02pm
awo freaking dirty hall...block 7 and 8 fair tho.
University Of Jos Pume / Abu Zaria Admission Threads / Gce 2010/2011 Time Table
Viewing this topic: srrrr(m), hinograce, EnkayDezign, kenniboy, gunther6(m), temitimx19(m), riczy(m), damrules, segxyhanxy(m), mekadonpat(m), Misty0071, Redman44(m), kunlealao(m), murphine22(m), gluxero(m), royalamour(m), mrjef, Omuneizzy6, INTROVERT1, 1metre, drunkcow(m), yomibelle(f), joseph214(m), Emeka71(m), Leez(m), Godsaves18(m), stainlesslanky(m), kenonze(f), rickymayne(m), ashjamu(f), lancee(m), Gazzy88(m), Tripple01, bulDozer, Slymonster(m), dan55, donk552(m), tomickdesigns(f), mygeeZ(m), nairashopping(m), HALLOWED, afolayan22(m), misstiq(f), iamkunleajayi, eeddiiee(f), joduseq(m), infohenry(m), Remiflair(m), Cupidkc(m), emmanuelmacrow(m), CosmeticChemist(m), teeewai(m), Futureberry, Nightingales(f), Naijabin(m), noeloge82(m), Hueyreckless0007, voiceofthetruth, qloreal, shegxi(m), salamudeen(m), ikoduduakpode(m), suxes2005(m), Onyegecha(f), bodmas119(m), Dreamword24, 9jakohai(m), logadims, goldbim(f), omofranyoung, Bigblogman(m), Yaungdee(m), Topmaike007(m), harel, Chitumu(m), Crixina(f), Jidesam01, QuietHammer(m), Ajpharm(m), quadri956(m), xpertbois, skimmy005, olanikeh, bobolizim(m), Izzystevens, SammieJayh(m), yunnyp(m), HazardCosta(m), PAULOLUAKATTEY, lonikit, jerry48, joechuks22, sirvvy, AuroraB(f), khalhokage(m), Calmpoacher, valencia25(m), fakati(m), GoldNiagara(m), Jatinzbusinessc(m), makkosky(m), chindos(m), kenostika(m), chidozeze(m), debokaz(m), wokemzine, gotousa2013, zenti99(m), Klin1(m), engrolawei, Tycike, Donvalentino(m), Segipaul, kayceeink, busar(m), Princeparix(m), skyfada, dannytoe(m), femmygold, Sanchez01, Evidence1000(m), sloopyy, StaffofOrayan(m), odigilimorrison(m), dmossy(m), seyiseyi11, Donald3d(m), illustrious(m), Lusayo(m), Sylver247, hardeyincah(m), lawaol2003, tonylaw07(m), ijewejones, ginger123, kizzoh(m), amazon14, EzekielBams(m), kinah(f), sonofanarchy(m), InyinyaAgbaOku(m), lwils1, ryusufu(m), treasuredluv(f), zelaws, latonyn(m), alexistaiwo, Lincoln275(m), juliaexcel, Alchelm7(m), Emman8(m), Kelvinemmy81, annonygh, sholamaami, teewhydope(m), Rheetaa(f), Attahirut, tchijay, grinface98(m), Nwaoma198(f), nextexcel, lavendie, GbovoLee(m), bekpo(m), Montez90, Adaumunocha(f), Chommieblaq(f), NotComplaining, HumanistMike, Banga1(m), tosinjay(m), 2tundeay(m), Samuelmiski(m), Enigift, HZwriters, Aystarz, miazadavid(m), jrerico1(m), tunezvic(m), tehinse1(m), HeWrites, frezeh, RZArecta(m), jiggytutu, ocheezie, Ralph2211, 9emat, mrborntodoit, Yinka93(m), omowaleola(f), imarayij(m), alberson(f), samju100(m), damoche64, oderinde151(m), kennygee(f), abduljabbar4(m), preciousnobel(m), kuzaarts, kingcalipha, 1stflight, wallymore, Adunn1ade(f), Lollyij(m), ojtech, MhizKristy(f), sureboy1, Trizyd(m), kingsinhno1, goodson(m), Niyeal(m), officialteemi(m), peeps4u, bodex196(m), leesha(f), phemyor(m), gentleguy1975, vikhtor1000(m), tumababa(m), promiseolaoye(m), udyraph(m), holarindey(m), JohnieWalker12(m), lami37, majekky, kayol4life, selingel(m), msbbash(m), sirRiddy, DeeTus, odovia, asspen8, mars2015, 86bee(f) and 259 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17