What do you expect? How much does it cost? For those talking about free education in some Western countries, they achieve that by higher tax. Socialist countries charge their citizens high and in return provide those services. What percentage of Nigerians even pay tax at all? For the ones that pay, is it not still looted to build mansions abroad? I wish it was possible to privatise all these federal universities so that private investors would at least clean these schools up. But then, that equates to high school fees. That the average man probably wouldn't be able to pay. Universities need funding, and that's what people don't understand. Which prominent research are these federal universities doing to attract grants from private investors? In America the easiest ways to pay for University education are to either join the military or take a student loan that would probably take you 20 years to pay back. Which Nigerians would be willing to take that kind of loan (gets up to $40k per session) when they know that after graduation there are no jobs? At least there in the US just a small percentage of their adults go to the university but here in Nigeria everyone wants to be a graduate, not because of passion but because you can't earn a living with waec result. I don't know how to explain it sef, I'm just ranting right now. Dont know if Im making any sense anymore. The situation with education (and most other things in Nigeria) is a circle of failure. I wonder what it'll take to make this country actually work. 38 Likes 2 Shares