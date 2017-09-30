₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by dre11(m): 8:18pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/fear-grips-residents-3-bodies-discovered-private-parts-missing/
|Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by LexngtonSteele: 8:21pm
If you like use your whole state for money rituals, you won't overtake Bill Gates / Carlos Slim in wealth.
|Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by zolapower: 8:27pm
Pm I don tire for una
|Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by billycayana(f): 9:15pm
wow
|Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by Flashh: 9:16pm
What's with you people and crime?
|Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by BreezyCB(m): 9:16pm
O deep gan
|Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by iyke926(m): 9:16pm
Ritualists at work. Xmas is around the corner.
Fvck humans...I hate em at times
|Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by doctorkush(m): 9:16pm
|Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by InwehAkpevwe(m): 9:16pm
what is this world turning into? Man nw sees his fellow man like meat to be slaughtered 4 his own selfishnes.... God abeg we really need ur help.
|Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by Cladez(m): 9:17pm
After warning them,they still won't hear because all they want is money money and more money....
Oya chop that money wherever you are......mtcheww.
|Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by ivoatt(m): 9:17pm
This space is for Biacan.
|Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by SirLakes: 9:17pm
LexngtonSteele:Lol
|Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by murphyibiam15(m): 9:18pm
I thought such ways of getting rich has stopped in Anambra.. what's happening now
|Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by shurley22(f): 9:18pm
This is definitely the height of wickedness..
It's a wonder how many more people would still end up becoming as heartless and indifferent as the perpetrators of these crimes
|Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by Hotfreeze: 9:18pm
Okay
|Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by Everythinggoes: 9:18pm
Devil ever where
|Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by IamRaizo(m): 9:18pm
My life's in your hand oh Gracious Father...
|Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by Hotfreeze: 9:18pm
murphyibiam15:
Stopped what? When they just finished one shooting competition in Ozubulu?
A pig can never stop being a pig.
|Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by horlahsunbo225(m): 9:18pm
NCAN
This time it is not skull mining but private part minning
|Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by Agboola321(m): 9:18pm
This is pure wickedness. God punish the bastards that did this. There's no more value for human life. I wonder if this world will ever be better.
To the dead RIP. Your killers must be exposed
|Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by Prettyenit18(f): 9:18pm
Me too
iyke926:
|Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by Hemjaybee(m): 9:18pm
R. I. P.
buh ppl wicked sha
|Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by biacan(f): 9:19pm
ivoatt:Now hand it over
|Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by pesinfada(m): 9:19pm
Politicians knows why
|Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by joe4christ(m): 9:21pm
Pictures of the missing parts or its false!
|Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by PearlStreet(m): 9:21pm
Onwa December
Almost all the people they call ncestors died as a result of being used for money rituals. Hence, when they are writing bride price list, you see something like "money for the ancestors".
|Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by emmyspark007(m): 9:21pm
Ember month always deadly especially in south east
Onwa december oru te go
Afonjas are coming to hijack this thread
|Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by free2ryhme: 9:21pm
dre11:
The land of the rising poto poto has always been a den for ritualists
|Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by free2ryhme: 9:21pm
dre11:
Skull miners have started oooo
December, they must carry trailer go village
|Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by Ssms(m): 9:22pm
Wickedness all over d places.....thinhs DAT happen in Nigeria......wasting of souls because of money fame and power...God av mercy
