3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by dre11(m): 8:18pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE


The residents of Okpoko in Ogbaru Local Government area of Anambra State are now living in fear over the discovery of three female bodies dumped beside a canal in the area with their private parts missing.

The corpses were discovered in the morning when the residents were going to their respective places of work. P.M.EXPRESS gathered that what baffled the residents, was the similar manner their private parts were removed and their corpses dumped beside the Sakamori carnal in the area
Some of the parts removed were the breasts, tongues, vagina and others before the remaining bodies were dumped by the unknown persons perceived to be ritualists. The identity of the victims were not known as the residents claimed they were not known faces in the area.

According to the residents who spoke on the incident, it was one of the residents who saw one of the corpses and raised alarm which attracted other residents who went there to check if they would be able to identify the victims. The resident said that it was when they were still there that two other corpses were also discovered and the parts were removed like the first one they saw.

The incident triggered fear and panic because of the manner they were brutally murdered and dumped there. They had to contact the police who went to the scene and saw what happened. Their corpses were later removed and taken to the mortuary for autopsy report.

P.M. EXPRESS gathered that the incident has caused serious panic and tension within the Onitsha metropolis as the residents were now scared of moving around freely.

Some residents wondered what would have caused such wasting of human lives in that manner. The few residents who spoke to our correspondent attributed it to the Anambra governorship election coming up in November. They said that it was due to the election as some politicians may be performing some rituals with human parts to win election. But their claims cannot be verified.

When our correspondent visited Okpoko Police Division, the police confirmed the incident and said they have removed the corpses and taken to the mortuary for autopsy report. The police also said the identity of the victims were not yet known as nobody has come to report of their missing persons to ascertain if they were part of the victims.


http://pmexpressng.com/fear-grips-residents-3-bodies-discovered-private-parts-missing/
Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by LexngtonSteele: 8:21pm
If you like use your whole state for money rituals, you won't overtake Bill Gates / Carlos Slim in wealth.

Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by zolapower: 8:27pm
Pm I don tire for una
Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by billycayana(f): 9:15pm
wow

Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by Flashh: 9:16pm
What's with you people and crime?

Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by BreezyCB(m): 9:16pm
O deep gan
Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by iyke926(m): 9:16pm
Ritualists at work. Xmas is around the corner.

Fvck humans...I hate em at times sad

Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by doctorkush(m): 9:16pm
cheesy
Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by InwehAkpevwe(m): 9:16pm
what is this world turning into? Man nw sees his fellow man like meat to be slaughtered 4 his own selfishnes.... God abeg we really need ur help.

Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by Cladez(m): 9:17pm
After warning them,they still won't hear because all they want is money money and more money....

Oya chop that money wherever you are......mtcheww.
Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by ivoatt(m): 9:17pm
This space is for Biacan.
Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by SirLakes: 9:17pm
LexngtonSteele:
If you like use your whole state for money rituals, you won't overtake Bill Gates / Carlos Slim in wealth.

Lol
Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by murphyibiam15(m): 9:18pm
I thought such ways of getting rich has stopped in Anambra.. what's happening now
Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by shurley22(f): 9:18pm
This is definitely the height of wickedness..
It's a wonder how many more people would still end up becoming as heartless and indifferent as the perpetrators of these crimes
Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by Hotfreeze: 9:18pm
Okay
Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by Everythinggoes: 9:18pm
Devil ever where
Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by IamRaizo(m): 9:18pm
My life's in your hand oh Gracious Father...
Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by Hotfreeze: 9:18pm
murphyibiam15:
I thought such ways of getting rich has stopped in Anambra.. what's happening now

Stopped what? When they just finished one shooting competition in Ozubulu?

A pig can never stop being a pig.

Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by horlahsunbo225(m): 9:18pm
NCAN
This time it is not skull mining but private part minning

4 Likes

Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by Agboola321(m): 9:18pm
This is pure wickedness. angry God punish the bastards that did this. There's no more value for human life. I wonder if this world will ever be better.

To the dead RIP. Your killers must be exposed

Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by Prettyenit18(f): 9:18pm
cryMe too
iyke926:
I hate humans at times. sad
Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by Hemjaybee(m): 9:18pm
R. I. P.
buh ppl wicked sha
Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by biacan(f): 9:19pm
ivoatt:
This space is for Biacan.
Now hand it over
Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by pesinfada(m): 9:19pm
Politicians knows why
Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by joe4christ(m): 9:21pm
Pictures of the missing parts or its false!

Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by PearlStreet(m): 9:21pm
Onwa December

Almost all the people they call ncestors died as a result of being used for money rituals. Hence, when they are writing bride price list, you see something like "money for the ancestors".

Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by emmyspark007(m): 9:21pm
Ember month always deadly especially in south east
Onwa december oru te go

Afonjas are coming to hijack this thread grin
Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by free2ryhme: 9:21pm
dre11:






http://pmexpressng.com/fear-grips-residents-3-bodies-discovered-private-parts-missing/



The land of the rising poto poto has always been a den for ritualists

Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by free2ryhme: 9:21pm
dre11:






http://pmexpressng.com/fear-grips-residents-3-bodies-discovered-private-parts-missing/




Skull miners have started oooo

December, they must carry trailer go village
angry angry

Re: 3 Female Corpses With Missing Private Parts Discovered In Okpoko, Anambra by Ssms(m): 9:22pm
Wickedness all over d places.....thinhs DAT happen in Nigeria......wasting of souls because of money fame and power...God av mercy

