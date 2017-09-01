₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
31-yr-old Peacemaker Killed During Scuffle In Ogun Community (pic) by Islie: 8:42pm
Posted By: Kunle AKINRINADE
|Re: 31-yr-old Peacemaker Killed During Scuffle In Ogun Community (pic) by Baawaa(m): 8:52pm
May he soul rest in peace,but there is lesson for us to learn in this story,we should be careful of how we settle fight.
|Re: 31-yr-old Peacemaker Killed During Scuffle In Ogun Community (pic) by AryaSand(f): 9:44pm
Blessed are the Peacemakers for they are the sons of God.
This is why you shouldn't go alone to settle fight. My uncle once got hit on the head with a bucket just because he tried settling a fight between a man and his wife. The wife thought it was the man that was coming in and fiam a plastic bucket broke on my uncle's head. I wonder what would have happened to him if it was those iron pail she used to hit his head. Me I always settle fight from afar o, I don't go near them.
|Re: 31-yr-old Peacemaker Killed During Scuffle In Ogun Community (pic) by tillaman(m): 9:44pm
Terrible
|Re: 31-yr-old Peacemaker Killed During Scuffle In Ogun Community (pic) by Omagzee(m): 9:44pm
Gobe, which kyn wahala be this na. There is a saying in my native dialect which says that whenever death........ I no fit type, see am here
|Re: 31-yr-old Peacemaker Killed During Scuffle In Ogun Community (pic) by Memyselfu2009(m): 9:45pm
na wa oh
|Re: 31-yr-old Peacemaker Killed During Scuffle In Ogun Community (pic) by jamesbridget13(f): 9:45pm
Chai! Its a pity
|Re: 31-yr-old Peacemaker Killed During Scuffle In Ogun Community (pic) by akanbiaa(m): 9:47pm
What can be done when a state Government or Governor refuses to pay gratuity especially of the deceased to their next of kins for many years is it patience or what? TARABA STATE IN QUESTION.
|Re: 31-yr-old Peacemaker Killed During Scuffle In Ogun Community (pic) by dopemama: 9:48pm
May their wicked souls not go unpunished!! Rip to the dead!
|Re: 31-yr-old Peacemaker Killed During Scuffle In Ogun Community (pic) by amunkita(m): 9:49pm
Beer parlor to death
This world get as e be ooooo...
On a serious note, beer was a contributory factor to his death, else he would ve fled or defended himself but beer has a way of making u loose guard of ursef...
RIP Peacemaker, hope u make peace btw God nd Nigeria, so that we can ve a true Leader soon....
|Re: 31-yr-old Peacemaker Killed During Scuffle In Ogun Community (pic) by ndiboy01(m): 9:49pm
|Re: 31-yr-old Peacemaker Killed During Scuffle In Ogun Community (pic) by oshe11(m): 9:49pm
he has pissfully exited
Good tin is he wont hear Buhari's Speech
|Re: 31-yr-old Peacemaker Killed During Scuffle In Ogun Community (pic) by Oluwaseyi00(m): 9:49pm
Hmmm
|Re: 31-yr-old Peacemaker Killed During Scuffle In Ogun Community (pic) by adebayo201: 9:50pm
what a world
|Re: 31-yr-old Peacemaker Killed During Scuffle In Ogun Community (pic) by hopetope: 9:52pm
Rip to him
|Re: 31-yr-old Peacemaker Killed During Scuffle In Ogun Community (pic) by Iceberg3: 9:53pm
Magana de la coneheads
rip sha
|Re: 31-yr-old Peacemaker Killed During Scuffle In Ogun Community (pic) by Rasmega(m): 9:53pm
AryaSand:I don't even settle fights when I see one. When they get tired, they stop.
|Re: 31-yr-old Peacemaker Killed During Scuffle In Ogun Community (pic) by hatchy: 9:54pm
|Re: 31-yr-old Peacemaker Killed During Scuffle In Ogun Community (pic) by Livefreeordieha(m): 9:54pm
|Re: 31-yr-old Peacemaker Killed During Scuffle In Ogun Community (pic) by McDee01(m): 9:57pm
Cowards!! Bunch of Cowards!!
So the people that carried him to the hospital was just there watching till the young man was beaten to comma??
What a community we live in these days!! SMH!!!
|Re: 31-yr-old Peacemaker Killed During Scuffle In Ogun Community (pic) by SirLakes: 9:59pm
AryaSand:
|Re: 31-yr-old Peacemaker Killed During Scuffle In Ogun Community (pic) by SirLakes: 10:00pm
That's y I always mind my own biznez
You fight I watch from afar and I make fun of the moment.
I cannot come and go and die
|Re: 31-yr-old Peacemaker Killed During Scuffle In Ogun Community (pic) by tamethem(m): 10:02pm
|Re: 31-yr-old Peacemaker Killed During Scuffle In Ogun Community (pic) by muffyt05: 10:07pm
I remember an old man's saying in my village, though late,he'll say in Ijebu language "ma ja (don't fight), ma woja (don't stand and watch when there's a fight), ma muja (don't separate a fight), ma duro nibiti onija tinja (don't ever stay wherever there's a fight). This has been my principle for decades and its working perfectly for me cos if I'm not gonna fight,then I got no business where there's a fight.
That reminds me of one big bros,egbon get money wella and was about travelling outta the country only for him to go settle a fight caused by one of his friends at a club and while the friend was about to be stabbed,the guy dogded and the bottle landed on egbon's cheek,narrowly missed his eyeballs. Till date egbo's face's so disfigured that if he had no money,no babe will ever look @ his side.
|Re: 31-yr-old Peacemaker Killed During Scuffle In Ogun Community (pic) by ZorGBUooeh: 10:11pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: 31-yr-old Peacemaker Killed During Scuffle In Ogun Community (pic) by point5: 10:14pm
Wat a poor guy...RIP
|Re: 31-yr-old Peacemaker Killed During Scuffle In Ogun Community (pic) by ofiko123(m): 10:14pm
peace making gone wrong....
|Re: 31-yr-old Peacemaker Killed During Scuffle In Ogun Community (pic) by point5: 10:16pm
Some afonjas wud be like,,if he has minded his business,dis wudnt have happened..Nigeria which way..Police now comes after damaged..me now be like..
|Re: 31-yr-old Peacemaker Killed During Scuffle In Ogun Community (pic) by ipobarecriminals: 10:22pm
BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS FOR THEY SHALL BE CALLED THE CHILDREN OF THE MOST HIGH GOD
|Re: 31-yr-old Peacemaker Killed During Scuffle In Ogun Community (pic) by AleksAndria(f): 10:35pm
So, some people still separate fights. It is well.
