It was tragedy at sunrise in the Agosi area of Ifo in Ogun State, after a 31-year-old man, Yinka Adewoyin, was beaten to death while he was trying to make peace between two men during a scuffle.



The incident happened penultimate Thursday.



Sources said Adewoyin was returning from a beer joint with some of his friends when they sighted two men identified as Kazeem aka Down gear and Mopo brutalising an elderly mechanic called Mukaila Lasisi.



Kazeem was said to have reprimanded Lasisi for working on a truck parked along the road. He was said to have ordered the removal of the truck from the road, a request Lasisi turned down on the grounds that he was not the owner of the vehicle.



Lasisi’s response allegedly irked Kazeem, who in a fit of fury pounced on Lasisi and beat him up.



It was at this junction that Adewoyin, who was passing by intervened and pleaded with Kazeem and his friend, Mopo to leave Lasisi alone.



The duo however queried Adewoyin’s audacity to intervene and beat him mercilessly till he fell down, hit his head on the ground and passed into a coma.



His assailants allegedly bolted while Adewoyin was taken to a nearby private hospital by bystanders.



He was said to have died at the undisclosed hospital three days after he was admitted.



An eyewitness who asked not to be named, said: ‘’It was an unfortunate incident. I was the one who reported the incident at the nearest police station. I later led some policemen to Kazeem’s shop in order to arrest him, but he was nowhere to be found.



When we called his mobile telephone number, he said he has travelled to Kaduna.



When he was asked to report to the station because of the man he beat to death, he cut off the conversation and hung up.”



The deceased was described by one of his former trainees, Tosin, as humble and respectful. He said: “Throughout my stay with him as apprentice, he did not fight with anyone. I was therefore shocked when I was told on the telephone that he was killed during a scuffle.”



Police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi was not reachable on his mobile telephone line at press time.

http://thenationonlineng.net/31-yr-old-peacemaker-killed-scuffle-ogun-community/





lalasticlala

May he soul rest in peace,but there is lesson for us to learn in this story,we should be careful of how we settle fight. 1 Like

Blessed are the Peacemakers for they are the sons of God.

This is why you shouldn't go alone to settle fight. My uncle once got hit on the head with a bucket just because he tried settling a fight between a man and his wife. The wife thought it was the man that was coming in and fiam a plastic bucket broke on my uncle's head. I wonder what would have happened to him if it was those iron pail she used to hit his head. Me I always settle fight from afar o, I don't go near them. 6 Likes 1 Share

Terrible



http://www.fototech.com.ng/understanding-cameras-metering-mode/ Gobe, which kyn wahala be this na. There is a saying in my native dialect which says that whenever death........ I no fit type, see am here

na wa oh

Chai! Its a pity

What can be done when a state Government or Governor refuses to pay gratuity especially of the deceased to their next of kins for many years is it patience or what? TARABA STATE IN QUESTION.

May their wicked souls not go unpunished!! Rip to the dead! 1 Like



This world get as e be ooooo...



On a serious note, beer was a contributory factor to his death, else he would ve fled or defended himself but beer has a way of making u loose guard of ursef...



Islie:













he has pissfully exited



Good tin is he wont hear Buhari's Speech

Hmmm

what a world

Rip to him

Magana de la coneheads

rip sha

AryaSand:

Blessed are the Peacemakers for they are the sons of God.

Cowards!! Bunch of Cowards!!

So the people that carried him to the hospital was just there watching till the young man was beaten to comma??

What a community we live in these days!! SMH!!!

You fight I watch from afar and I make fun of the moment.



all na jihadists

I remember an old man's saying in my village, though late,he'll say in Ijebu language "ma ja (don't fight), ma woja (don't stand and watch when there's a fight), ma muja (don't separate a fight), ma duro nibiti onija tinja (don't ever stay wherever there's a fight). This has been my principle for decades and its working perfectly for me cos if I'm not gonna fight,then I got no business where there's a fight.

That reminds me of one big bros,egbon get money wella and was about travelling outta the country only for him to go settle a fight caused by one of his friends at a club and while the friend was about to be stabbed,the guy dogded and the bottle landed on egbon's cheek,narrowly missed his eyeballs. Till date egbo's face's so disfigured that if he had no money,no babe will ever look @ his side.

Hmmmmm

Wat a poor guy...RIP

peace making gone wrong....

Some afonjas wud be like,,if he has minded his business,dis wudnt have happened..Nigeria which way..Police now comes after damaged..me now be like.. 1 Like 1 Share

