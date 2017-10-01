Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Help!! I Have A Spirit/Marine Wife. I Need Deliverance (11184 Views)

I am 29 yrs old Medical Doctor. I stay in Lagos and work in a hospital(name withheld). My story started yrs ago wen I was very small that is in pri. Sch. Then I used to have sex in my dreams but never discussed it with any1 bc I don't know what to call it. But the sex in my dreams continued till date.



Again at a time I got worried but i bluffed it saying it was just a dream that it meant nothing. But now it seems it meant something after all.



During all those years till now I always have issues with relationships. Once I sleep or starts sleeping with any girlfriend of mine within 1wk the friendship ends especially if it is someone I planned dating.



But I observed something too then any girl that is just a friend but just sleeps with me in terms of mutual/friends with benefits without any luv or r/ship thing attached to the end used to last.



So when I noticed it I started keeping girls as just friends or mutual one. Luckily I got plenty for mutual friends but what baffled me most was that one that i used to sleep with in my 100l to 200l said one day "nawaoo why can't I get pregnant for you upon we have been sleeping together for over a yr without condom and yet she never take in. I became worried and decided to go for sperm analysis test. It came out fine but when another girl said the same thing again last 3yrs. I decided to find 3 runs girls that I paid to be having sex with me during their window periods to see if they will take in and willing to abort. From the day I started sleeping with them none ever took in. They said Oga you have a problem, go and get help". Note that we carried test on the 3 of them and it showed they are fertile and fit to get pregnant. But I never looked for an answer till date.



But then on Friday I went out with a friend that i planed dating but yet to sleep with her but that night it happened.



Hell broke loose yesterday when she called me yesterday and was so angry with me saying.. In her words "why did u not tell me you have a marine wife "?.. I was like what?.. She then continued saying that have I ever asked myself why can't i get into a serious r/ships , my episodes of sex in my dreams and getting someone pregnant. Don't you know the person you are sleeping with in your dreams?".. I was shocked bc of how she knew?



I asked her who told her and how come she knew about this problem?.. When I knew that I have never discussed it with her or anyone. She now said she met with my spiritual wife and that I should forget getting r/ship, married or having kids without her permission. I should seek for her(spiritual wife). Then as for her I should never talk to her about love and r/ship unless I want to just be having sex with her which she permitted her to give me. Besides she is an Ogbanje so I should not be surprised as she knew..



Now I seriously need a deliverance bc it is now giving me worries.. I will appreciate any help pls. Thank you

Sorry sir.. But I am single but she said I have a spiritual wife.. That she is the one causing the problem.. I honestly did planned really marrying by 30yrs in this my life but this issues keeps happening

Madam that was what I thought bc I felt there is always a scientific explanation to any problem especially BC of my profession.. Believe me when I say that I have discussed this with alot of my O&G consultants to see awfa. But surprisingly some asked me to seek God.

casa101 are you sure you are a medical doctor because jumping into conclusion that you are affected by a marine wife is just hilarious.



because there are many couples that haven't gotten pregnant and they are not shouting marine wife/husband.



casa101 are you sure you are a medical doctor because jumping into conclusion that you are affected by a marine wife is just hilarious.

because there are many couples that haven't gotten pregnant and they are not shouting marine wife/husband.

I'm surprised that a medical doctor doesn't know that there are other factors attached to this. did u even check the rhesus factor

Bro, go to any reliable celestial church of christ close to you asap.

Bros at this point I am really worried bc I am not a fan of spiritual things and am not that a churchy or spiritual person sef.. I also believe everything na science but I think this is beyond science now

Pls what do you mean by more enlightened answers?..

Prayer is the key to unlock him from the chains of spirit wife

In as much as I know that spiritual husband/wife exists, I don't believe this tales by moonlight, and to think that this is coming from a medical doctor fueled my disbelief.



Firstly, you said you took those three prostitutes to the laboratory to administer fertility tests on them? Haba! Which Nigerian prostitutes get time for those kind nonsense? Which makes your story too fake to be real



Secondly, I don't pity you but the patients that will fall in your hands. So, if a patient seeks solace in you for infertility issues, you will refer him to a native doctor or a specialist when all your effort prove abortive?



Lastly, isn't it ethnically wrong and unprofessional for a so called "medical doctor" to be having unprotected sex with ladies let alone ashawos? And this keeps me wondering the kinds of doctors we are churning out in this country.



Abeg return that nonsense you call a certificate and apply for a native doctor



Even if you want to come up with a story that will give you an easy ride to the front page, I want you to know that some of us here still use our senses nah 50 Likes 3 Shares

I don't know anyone close to me.. But do you know anyone trustworthy and not fake.. BC alot of ppl now form to be genuine

this story weak me sha

Will only me praying be enough especially when I cant remember when last I prayed or went to church to be sincere I think it is up to 8yrs..

I swear this comment made me laugh

Pls sir I don't have any certificate but is that all the help you can offer me. I honestly need a genuine spiritual director and pastor. Thank you

Me I Sabi one babalawo ontop this forum Weda him go fit help



Cc Babalawos 1 Like

You will have to join a church, a very prayerful church that will stand with you in prayers

I have been told several things about marine spirits and wife, I belive they exists since I can't prove that they don't but I don't think they're responsible for whatever you're going through.



I will tell you one or two things. First, have you seen or heard of marine son, daughter, granddaughter or grandson etc? If no then how comes there exists marine wife and husband but no child? Does it mean that all marine spouses are sterile?

I have been told several things about marine spirits and wife, I belive they exists since I can't prove that they don't but I don't think they're responsible for whatever you're going through.

But if you're so sure of what you're saying then go to mountain of fire for a deliverance.

It's even more surprising if despite the fact that you are a doctor, you still believe all these spiritual husband/wife crap of a thing.



Now, lemme ask some few questions

1. Do you have a girlfriend (don't lie cos most doctors find it difficult to boast of a lady/woman in their life)?

2. Do have have sex regularly? - if no, then this is where the problem lies. And if yes, answer question 3

Mr, there nothing wrong with you. You don't need any spiritual support/help

It's even more surprising if despite the fact that you are a doctor, you still believe all these spiritual husband/wife crap of a thing.

Now, lemme ask some few questions

1. Do you have a girlfriend (don't lie cos most doctors find it difficult to boast of a lady/woman in their life)?

2. Do have have sex regularly? - if no, then this is where the problem lies. And if yes, answer question 3

3. Do you watch TV programmes where pastors deliver people of marine spirits always? - if yes. This is the foundation of your problem. You need to stop viewing/tuning to those channels.

@bold

You just spoke my mind. It sounds funny to me too. After 6yrs and plus in school in this 21st century, he still believes in such crap.

I don't stay in Lag, I'm in Osun State. You can dm me.

Okay.. Thank you