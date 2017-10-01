₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
A woman had her ear chopped off after allegedly biting off the ear of her boyfriend's lover over suspicion that the man named Ben was planning to get married to her (the lover). The lady identified as Glory was reported to have invaded the family residence of Bridget, in a surprise attack, pounced on her and bit off her ear.
According to Bodmas Kemepadei, the incident occurred at Akipelai community, Ogbia local government area of Bayelsa state on Wednesday, September 27th 2017, at about 4pm.
After Glory attacked her boyfriend's lover identified as Bridget, members of Bridget's family who saw what happened quickly apprehended Glory, held her down and also used a knife to chop off her own ear, according to reports.
The incident is said to have sparked tension amongst the two families involved and is causing unrest in the community. Both victims are currently lying critically ill in the hospital.
See graphic photos below;
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/jealous-woman-bites-off-ladys-ear-in-bayelsa-state.html
photo-credit; Bodmas Kemepadei
See what Jonathan have caused?
Instead of the ineffectual buffoon to provide husbands for their women he was busy drinking ogogoro and forgot to perform his constitutional duty which have now resulted to biting and chopping off of people's ears.
What jealousy will cause eh
The guy will not marry the both of them for this dastardly act.Why fight over one guy when there are lots of cute guys in NL to choose from?e.g,lefulefu,tosin2much,comshots,etc.Or is it the size of his john Thomas that is huge like python dance?
Eyan Mike Tyson
jesus!!! wtf.some women and their stupidity surprises even the devil..... chai they no fit hear with the both ears. now one is missing..serious gobe
Wtf..
Bite off or ate?
Chiiisssooo!
And who knows, those 2 women and the Guy are all active members of NL too specifically on romance section
Is it both ears? If no...then how come first pix is left ear with plaited hair while second pic is right ear unplaited hair
so two ears don finish?
suarez right now
Angelanest:the guy will married a new girl with two ears ...foools
Suarez after seeing this will be like..
Who let the bitches out!!! Mike Tyson them
they were known by their wickedness
P
Sad
Na wa
JESUS.... THIS IS OVER GRAPHIC PHOTOS
#Issanigerianthing
jiksman3:
two different women....read the story! !!
this kind thing no suppose dey HAPPEN for BIAFRA LAND??
jesus! warris dis?
All of them are Mad!
Her Family Members.. Zero Chill
Alikote:
Do they have brain to think?
Why you'll see married ones calling out side chicks as if those ones tied the randy husband's dic.k with rope.
Their matter na siddon look as they kuku have nothing else to offer other than oval shaped kpekus. Ashewos go soon displace all of them with the way things dey go
Shakara don end o
Nigerians and violence are like...69.....where is the Zuma pishore ..
abeg WHR the ear? make we use it to cook ewedu soup
