Crystal Palace Vs Chelsea (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 / Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 / Watford Vs Manchester United (3 - 1) On 18th September 2016
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by smartty68(m): 5:56pm
Chelsea fans can't wait to see Arsenal loose today's game just to feel consoled
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by zeusdgrt(m): 5:57pm
SuperSuave:Nop
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by smartty68(m): 5:58pm
Charles4075:
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by dessz(m): 6:00pm
mexxmoney:god whisper to me to play Chelsea game as 12.na barca game wey I put X2 naim dey fear me
1 Like
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by Omooba77: 6:00pm
Wenger please ooo
1 Like
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by Charles4075(m): 6:05pm
Wetin dey worry these Watford defenders na
See as Welbeck be wan score ni ohhhh. Abeg ohhh
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by dokJ: 6:08pm
Overtaking is allowed.....Chelsea u can come behind. Gunners 4 life
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by uchediego(m): 6:10pm
See nodding!!! Goal!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by dogstyle007(m): 6:11pm
Gooooal
1 Like
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by dotcomnamename: 6:12pm
GOAL Mertesacker scoress
1 Like
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by Imarnuel04(m): 6:12pm
Mertesacker!
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by fineyemi(m): 6:12pm
fine goal
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by Charles4075(m): 6:13pm
Old mertesacker come even score self. This Watford team na ode.
But that header na D. I. E. ohhhh.
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by Xhaka100(m): 6:13pm
Arsenal pls score more
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by Omooba77: 6:15pm
Watford 0 Arsenal 1 Per Meter!!!
1 Like
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by fineyemi(m): 6:15pm
More goals Arsenal. Nice 1 from iwobi
2 Likes
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by mayor2upra(m): 6:17pm
Arsenal don win joooorr.
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by 2winsboi(m): 6:17pm
Watford 0-1 Arsenal. Goal by mertesacker
1 Like
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by mayor2upra(m): 6:18pm
Arsenal form is available for sale oo.chealsea fans
1 Like
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by pyrex23(m): 6:18pm
dessz:juv-lazio 1-2 60 mins
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by seunny4lif(m): 6:19pm
Charles4075:
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by juddybrown(m): 6:21pm
I would have been a millionaire had it been Chelsea played draw
1 Like
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by Charles4075(m): 6:23pm
seunny4lif:Watford dey mess up. But second half dey sha. No wahala
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by dessz(m): 6:25pm
pyrex23:I know which kind winch be dis Lazio.wetin make dem dey beat juve
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by RSVP(m): 6:25pm
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by seunny4lif(m): 6:26pm
Charles4075:
Leave Arsenal jooor
That club na for heart-attackers
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by Charles4075(m): 6:30pm
seunny4lif:I'm telling you my brother. Who nor get mind nor fit be Arsenal fan ohhh. I dey give them hand.
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by JamesReacher(m): 6:31pm
juddybrown:Make I see the ticket
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by Wawawi: 6:34pm
arsenal will top Chelsea for this week
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by seunny4lif(m): 6:43pm
Charles4075:
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by xynerise(m): 6:43pm
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by Sahaboi(m): 6:45pm
people go dey lie now say nah Chelsea didn't let dem win millions f naira..
