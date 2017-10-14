₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,895,414 members, 3,852,812 topics. Date: Saturday, 14 October 2017 at 08:15 PM

Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 - European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) (1) - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 (8818 Views)

Crystal Palace Vs Chelsea (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 / Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 / Watford Vs Manchester United (3 - 1) On 18th September 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply) (Go Down)

Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by smartty68(m): 5:56pm
Chelsea fans can't wait to see Arsenal loose today's game just to feel consoled

Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by zeusdgrt(m): 5:57pm
SuperSuave:
you go buy another one na
Nop
Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by smartty68(m): 5:58pm
Charles4075:
Chelsea fans watching this game like.......

Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by dessz(m): 6:00pm
mexxmoney:


Na Chelsea finish them today o
god whisper to me to play Chelsea game as 12.na barca game wey I put X2 naim dey fear me grin

1 Like

Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by Omooba77: 6:00pm
Wenger please ooo

1 Like

Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by Charles4075(m): 6:05pm
Wetin dey worry these Watford defenders na
See as Welbeck be wan score ni ohhhh. Abeg ohhh
Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by dokJ: 6:08pm
Overtaking is allowed.....Chelsea u can come behind. Gunners 4 life
Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by uchediego(m): 6:10pm
See nodding!!! Goal!!!!

1 Like

Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by dogstyle007(m): 6:11pm
Gooooal

1 Like

Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by dotcomnamename: 6:12pm
GOAL Mertesacker scoress

1 Like

Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by Imarnuel04(m): 6:12pm
Mertesacker!

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by fineyemi(m): 6:12pm
fine goal
Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by Charles4075(m): 6:13pm
Old mertesacker come even score self. This Watford team na ode.
But that header na D. I. E. ohhhh.
Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by Xhaka100(m): 6:13pm
Arsenal pls score more
Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by Omooba77: 6:15pm
Watford 0 Arsenal 1 Per Meter!!!

1 Like

Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by fineyemi(m): 6:15pm
More goals Arsenal. Nice 1 from iwobi

2 Likes

Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by mayor2upra(m): 6:17pm
Arsenal don win joooorr. kiss
Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by 2winsboi(m): 6:17pm
Watford 0-1 Arsenal. Goal by mertesacker

1 Like

Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by mayor2upra(m): 6:18pm
Arsenal form is available for sale oo.chealsea fans

1 Like

Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by pyrex23(m): 6:18pm
dessz:
yes ohh PSG almost cut my ticket.but they scored last minute goal.na juventus straigjt win and arsenal double chance 12 and barca X2. remain grin
juv-lazio 1-2 60 mins
Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by seunny4lif(m): 6:19pm
Charles4075:
Oga Airemon and seunny4lif. Match yaff start ohhh.

cheesy cool cool
Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by juddybrown(m): 6:21pm
I would have been a millionaire had it been Chelsea played draw

1 Like

Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by Charles4075(m): 6:23pm
seunny4lif:

cheesy cool cool
Watford dey mess up. But second half dey sha. No wahala cool
Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by dessz(m): 6:25pm
pyrex23:
juv-lazio 1-2 60 mins
I know cry which kind winch be dis Lazio.wetin make dem dey beat juve cry
Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by RSVP(m): 6:25pm
wink

Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by seunny4lif(m): 6:26pm
Charles4075:
Watford dey mess up. But second half dey sha. No wahala cool

cheesy
Leave Arsenal jooor
That club na for heart-attackers cheesy grin
Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by Charles4075(m): 6:30pm
seunny4lif:


cheesy
Leave Arsenal jooor
That club na for heart-attackers cheesy grin
I'm telling you my brother. Who nor get mind nor fit be Arsenal fan ohhh. I dey give them hand.
Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by JamesReacher(m): 6:31pm
juddybrown:
I would have been a millionaire had it been Chelsea played draw
Make I see the ticket
Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by Wawawi: 6:34pm
arsenal will top Chelsea for this week
Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by seunny4lif(m): 6:43pm
grin grin
Charles4075:
I'm telling you my brother. Who nor get mind nor fit be Arsenal fan ohhh. I dey give them hand.
Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by xynerise(m): 6:43pm
grin
Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by Sahaboi(m): 6:45pm
people go dey lie now say nah Chelsea didn't let dem win millions f naira..

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply)

Feyenoord Vs Manchester City : UCL (0 - 4) On 13th September 2017 / Borussia Monchengladbach Vs Manchester City: UCL (1 - 2)On 30t September 2015 / Norwich City Vs Manchester United (0 - 1) On 28th December 2013

Viewing this topic: ChappyChase(m), gabpaul, NOBLEstag(m), tonyzeal(m), EHIRIMCHA(m), DEOLINX, felsunseg(m), FODA(m), softworker(m), Nobodys(f), FrostGiant, JUHABACH, massmediang, gboly29, del5545(m), PrinceWezy(m), VIPERVENOM(m), hommespecia, intruxive(m), iffydave(m), atigro(m), openmine(m), loadedmax(m), sharpboyus(m), prodiG(m), osazsky(m), davydskillz(m), Samfigo1(m), forray(m), coluka, kevinsking, sil4all(m), kashman04(m), kerr9(f), sunisonflex29(m), Smartfeek, erosimo(m), Amandianaeze, Eka111(m), Whizzcute(m), Arondizuogu, sniyi1, timpaker(m), pharmagba, dickson2000(m), Richardmorgan, Dirttrackracer, obianoooo, justifeany, dekokelvin(m), Shittaakeem(m), MoreWahala, barackosuco1(m), kenostika(m), princeade86(m), chukwukahenry(m), weedfada(m), jeedbaba, Jones4190, Esepayan(m), DrTims(m), Queeny228(f), nunamyeong(m), Major0303(m), kclef, Shebanky(m), mikeeze(m), donbrowser(m), agadez007(m), bleedo44, iyanuakin(m), Gboronstical, Larriekay, Gaddafithe2nd(m), decasey(m), femiphillips007(m), LordKO(m), Goovo(m), silibaba, tyav7, Mediapace, mayor2upra(m), Sunnyja, Erukulele(m), chiiraq802(m), Tamass, carpmam, anaton(m), Compliant, adegoke93, iliyande(m), Negzz(m) and 76 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.