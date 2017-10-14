₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Petr Cech has now faced 11 penalties in the Premier League since joining Arsenal. He hasn't saved any.
Petr Cech has now faced 11 penalties in the Premier League since joining Arsenal. He hasn't saved any. ❌
2 Likes
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by baybeeboi: 7:17pm
Stats.
Since the start of the 2015-16 season, Arsenal have scored more headed goals (35) in the Premier League than any other team. Nod.
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by xynerise(m): 7:18pm
And they were laughing at Man united earlier today
2 Likes
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by NoFavors: 7:18pm
Marvel1206 right now
2 Likes
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by Mediapace: 7:20pm
So chelsea still get hope
God purnish gonnnnners
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by baybeeboi: 7:20pm
Čech hasn't saved any of the 12 pens vs. Arsenal
Vardy
Messi
Snodgrass
Defoe
Adam
Wilson x2
Gray
Kane x2
Lukaku
Deeney
2 Likes
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by mayor2upra(m): 7:21pm
Pls i need cold water
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by TheMainMan: 7:21pm
goaaaal watford
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by seunny4lif(m): 7:21pm
Goooooaaaaaaal
2 goalll
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by xynerise(m): 7:21pm
Chineke meeee!!!
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by aluma(m): 7:21pm
Pls why was giroud in this match
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by Omooba77: 7:22pm
2-1
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by meforyou1(m): 7:22pm
Arsenal is a very funny team
6 Likes
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by YoungDaNaval(m): 7:22pm
Update the scoreline jor. Arsenal is leading
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by Ugoeze2016: 7:22pm
Arsenal who caused you guys?
Pls give me space I want to faint
2 Likes
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by kerr9(f): 7:23pm
Chelsea still get hope meh
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by iluvpomo(m): 7:23pm
Chai chai - Arsenal !!!!
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by encryptjay(m): 7:23pm
Assnal Una wan top who?
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by Proudlyngwa(m): 7:23pm
YoungDaNaval:
From behind
8 Likes
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by OtemAtum: 7:23pm
We are back to 4th place. Hurrayyy!!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by OyiboOyibo: 7:23pm
Watford 2 Arsenal 1
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by iluvpomo(m): 7:23pm
YoungDaNaval:For those with black and white TV
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by Uhomanbulus110(f): 7:23pm
Wow
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by zudozz: 7:24pm
Turn by turn Nig LTD!
1 Like
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by Phi001(m): 7:24pm
I don't understand Arsenal sometimes...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by kalushaiyke(m): 7:24pm
Otu ocha! Cleverly Don score
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by Slymonster(m): 7:24pm
and they were laughing at chelsea today...lol
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by baybeeboi: 7:24pm
Wahoooo.
15 Likes
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by mayor2upra(m): 7:24pm
Ah arsenal!arsenal!.at last you prove urself again
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by Kaxmytex(m): 7:25pm
lolz....
una just got served.....
wot a weekend!
|Re: Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 by seunny4lif(m): 7:25pm
Nice win jooor
