|Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by joseph6071: 1:09pm
Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Madwoman..Some powerful vibrant prayer
see video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RqQq30bWM0g
|Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by frosbel2: 1:38pm
Africa ??
|Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by adepeter2027(m): 1:40pm
What was the final outcome
|Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by Rrankdonga(m): 5:46pm
Before you laugh at him,
How many Nigerian youths are attempting anything? You'd make it if you try.... Believe that.
Okay you can now laugh at him
|Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by Remyboyhefty(m): 5:46pm
na wa fo naija ooo.lol
|Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by midolian(m): 5:47pm
When a mad person sees a 'madder' person, he/she gets humbled..for just a while
The woman had to chill for them to show off their nollywood skills after which she proved to them that "Not every madness is curable by mere shouting"
|Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by Sambest2(m): 5:47pm
See them..., I'm sure, they did not watch the video... awon space bookers...
|Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by dessz(m): 5:47pm
This one is strong,
Fetch me the holy cane.
|Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by Hofbrauhaus: 5:47pm
The thing goes skrrrrrrrha. Ka ka pa pa pa...
|Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by chikasin4(m): 5:47pm
|Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by Dc4life(m): 5:47pm
Yahoo boys at the hustling stage. Smh
Take the poor woman to the psychiatric hospital for rehab!
|Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by Holyfield1(m): 5:48pm
|Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by Annie2059: 5:48pm
|Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by clems88(m): 5:49pm
Hian ! Its not by force na. Not evey one has the gift of deliverance .
|Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by psychologist(m): 5:49pm
|Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by STUPUDTHEISTS: 5:49pm
See, this confirms you hardly - or never - see any supernatural feats when cameras are involved. The two clowns who claims to be delivering the mad woman looks like some upcoming Nollywood actors. I could feel their frustration at that point where the guy in blue pants almost crushed the loon with his knees.
I expected the two clowns to pick the woman and drop her off in a mental home, instead they chose to act according to their religious whims - which I'm sure poisons everything.
|Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by Scatterscatter(m): 5:49pm
that guy in black will beat the mad woman if she doesn't respond in the next 5mins...
|Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by Evablizin(f): 5:49pm
The Lord is your strength pastor,you can do all things through Christ that strengthens you.AMEN
|Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by psychologist(m): 5:50pm
clems88:everyone actually has d gift of deliverance
Read that 1cor12 contextually
Shalom
|Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by obinna58(m): 5:50pm
This are set of pastors who really think there is God anwering prayers after watching stage shows
|Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by nalayo22: 5:50pm
|Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by dakeskese(m): 5:51pm
Are you sure the pastor is not trying to heal NwaAmaikpe? Cus (s)he ran out of NL mad.
|Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by samdavjustin(m): 5:51pm
Niaja my country I think both of them are mad
|Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by Dearlord(m): 5:51pm
Did he later healed her?
|Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by Aldebaran(m): 5:52pm
Pls Who among d 3 guys is really d Mad Man
I can only see 2 men standing and pulling the other guys hair
|Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by thesuave10(m): 5:53pm
adepeter2027:
The pastor got the madness
|Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by ayokellany: 5:53pm
Lol.. Miracle working ain't joke.
|Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by hopefulLandlord: 5:53pm
thesuave10:
|Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by gift01: 5:55pm
|Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by sinkhole: 5:57pm
The mad woman be like "wetin I do again, you people hmmm", at other time the mad woman will be like "leave me alone, don't touch my head again o " and at other she be like "OK, carry-on, when you're tired you go go"
Nigerians I hail!
|Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by silasweb(m): 5:58pm
There is nothing too big for God to do
|Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by MrDandy(m): 5:59pm
Some people don't have enough data to watch the video o, but they will surely comment
