see video



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RqQq30bWM0g Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Madwoman..Some powerful vibrant prayersee video

What was the final outcome 2 Likes





How many Nigerian youths are attempting anything? You'd make it if you try.... Believe that.



The woman had to chill for them to show off their nollywood skills after which she proved to them that "Not every madness is curable by mere shouting" When a mad person sees a 'madder' person, he/she gets humbled..for just a whileThe woman had to chill for them to show off their nollywood skills after which she proved to them that "Not every madness is curable by mere shouting" 1 Like

Fetch me the holy cane. This one is strong,Fetch me the holy cane.

Take the poor woman to the psychiatric hospital for rehab! 1 Like

Hian ! Its not by force na. Not evey one has the gift of deliverance .

I expected the two clowns to pick the woman and drop her off in a mental home, instead they chose to act according to their religious whims - which I'm sure poisons everything. See, this confirms you hardly - or never - see any supernatural feats when cameras are involved. The two clowns who claims to be delivering the mad woman looks like some upcoming Nollywood actors. I could feel their frustration at that point where the guy in blue pants almost crushed the loon with his knees.I expected the two clowns to pick the woman and drop her off in a mental home, instead they chose to act according to their religious whims - which I'm sure poisons everything.

that guy in black will beat the mad woman if she doesn't respond in the next 5mins... 3 Likes





The Lord is your strength pastor,you can do all things through Christ that strengthens you.AMEN The Lord is your strength pastor,you can do all things through Christ that strengthens you.AMEN

Hian ! Its not by force na. Not evey one has the gift of deliverance . everyone actually has d gift of deliverance

This are set of pastors who really think there is God anwering prayers after watching stage shows

Are you sure the pastor is not trying to heal NwaAmaikpe? Cus (s)he ran out of NL mad. 4 Likes

Niaja my country I think both of them are mad

Did he later healed her?



I can only see 2 men standing and pulling the other guys hair Pls Who among d 3 guys is really d Mad ManI can only see 2 men standing and pulling the other guys hair

Lol.. Miracle working ain't joke.

" and at other she be like "OK, carry-on, when you're tired you go go"

Nigerians I hail! The mad woman be like "wetin I do again, you people hmmm", at other time the mad woman will be like "leave me alone, don't touch my head again o" and at other she be like "OK, carry-on, when you're tired you go go"Nigerians I hail!

There is nothing too big for God to do