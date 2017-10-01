₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,887,979 members, 3,826,343 topics. Date: Sunday, 01 October 2017 at 06:09 PM

Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) - Religion - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) (1929 Views)

Lokoja Pastor Attempts To Heal A Mad Man And Was Beaten (Photos) / Nigerian Pastor Performs Miracle On The Street Of London (pics, Video) / Lethebo Rabalago Uses Insecticide To 'Heal' Church Members (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by joseph6071: 1:09pm
Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Madwoman..Some powerful vibrant prayer

see video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RqQq30bWM0g
Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by frosbel2: 1:38pm
Africa ?? grin

3 Likes

Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by adepeter2027(m): 1:40pm
What was the final outcome

2 Likes

Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by Rrankdonga(m): 5:46pm
Before you laugh at him,

How many Nigerian youths are attempting anything? You'd make it if you try.... Believe that.

Okay you can now laugh at him grin grin grin
Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by Remyboyhefty(m): 5:46pm
grin na wa fo naija ooo.lol

2 Likes

Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by midolian(m): 5:47pm
When a mad person sees a 'madder' person, he/she gets humbled..for just a while grin grin

The woman had to chill for them to show off their nollywood skills after which she proved to them that "Not every madness is curable by mere shouting"

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by Sambest2(m): 5:47pm
See them..., I'm sure, they did not watch the video... awon space bookers...
Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by dessz(m): 5:47pm
This one is strong,
Fetch me the holy cane. grin
Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by Hofbrauhaus: 5:47pm
The thing goes skrrrrrrrha. Ka ka pa pa pa...
Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by chikasin4(m): 5:47pm
Lol
Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by Dc4life(m): 5:47pm
Yahoo boys at the hustling stage. Smh

Take the poor cry woman to the psychiatric hospital for rehab!

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by Holyfield1(m): 5:48pm
Y
Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by Annie2059: 5:48pm
joke
Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by clems88(m): 5:49pm
Hian ! Its not by force na. Not evey one has the gift of deliverance .
Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by psychologist(m): 5:49pm
Power outreach
Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by STUPUDTHEISTS: 5:49pm
See, this confirms you hardly - or never - see any supernatural feats when cameras are involved. The two clowns who claims to be delivering the mad woman looks like some upcoming Nollywood actors. I could feel their frustration at that point where the guy in blue pants almost crushed the loon with his knees. grin

I expected the two clowns to pick the woman and drop her off in a mental home, instead they chose to act according to their religious whims - which I'm sure poisons everything.
Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by Scatterscatter(m): 5:49pm
that guy in black will beat the mad woman if she doesn't respond in the next 5mins... lipsrsealed

3 Likes

Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by Evablizin(f): 5:49pm
shocked

The Lord is your strength pastor,you can do all things through Christ that strengthens you.AMEN
Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by psychologist(m): 5:50pm
clems88:
Hian ! Its not by force na. Not evey one has the gift of deliverance .
everyone actually has d gift of deliverance
Read that 1cor12 contextually

Shalom
Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by obinna58(m): 5:50pm
This are set of pastors who really think there is God anwering prayers after watching stage shows grin
Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by nalayo22: 5:50pm
comedy central
Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by dakeskese(m): 5:51pm
...
Are you sure the pastor is not trying to heal NwaAmaikpe? Cus (s)he ran out of NL mad.

4 Likes

Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by samdavjustin(m): 5:51pm
Niaja my country I think both of them are mad
Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by Dearlord(m): 5:51pm
Did he later healed her?
Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by Aldebaran(m): 5:52pm
Pls Who among d 3 guys is really d Mad Man cheesy grin grin
I can only see 2 men standing and pulling the other guys hair cheesy
Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by thesuave10(m): 5:53pm
adepeter2027:
What was the final outcome

The pastor got the madness grin
Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by ayokellany: 5:53pm
Lol.. Miracle working ain't joke.
Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by hopefulLandlord: 5:53pm
thesuave10:


The pastor got the madness grin

hahahaha
Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by gift01: 5:55pm
Get out!!!!!!!!
Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by sinkhole: 5:57pm
The mad woman be like "wetin I do again, you people hmmm", at other time the mad woman will be like "leave me alone, don't touch my head again o grin " and at other she be like "OK, carry-on, when you're tired you go go" grin grin grin
Nigerians I hail!
Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by silasweb(m): 5:58pm
There is nothing too big for God to do
Re: Nigerian Pastor Attempting To Heal A Mad Woman (Video) by MrDandy(m): 5:59pm
Some people don't have enough data to watch the video o, but they will surely comment angry

(0) (1) (Reply)

Selfish Christian Sisters? What Is Happening? / Who Is God To Human? / Church Of Satan Registration Site.

Viewing this topic: HOMOTOYOSI10(m), DONMAYOR19(m), Ablan(m), Benitogucci(m), asneg(m), chuks013, baski92(m), Chetimah(m), BossOluwendy(m), ivolt, wura2020, honey001(m), obadee4you(m), Rastamann, skajove(m), highmood(m), Kaxmytex(m), muyo2001(m), jdtrends(m), Aminat508(f), kingkaspa, Sunbassen, secpowell, AnanseK(m), sunntrost(m), Supersuave2(m), Laysmt001(m), AkumahTalk(m), Shafiiimran99, PTNL, obi4eze, masterblogger(m), muhdchilli(m), Dearestme(f), oluwaVaz(m), flowingwaters(m), Kennethodinaka(m), CakezbyMarie, dakeskese(m), ubisco, yvonnelynx, TheSage1, bugmenot, kuntash, Blueblack, adeblow(m), tipdrips, obiageIi(f) and 78 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.