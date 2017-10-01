₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,887,979 members, 3,826,343 topics. Date: Sunday, 01 October 2017 at 06:09 PM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Boy In Gombe Constructs NNPC Fuel Tanker Model With Local Materials (Photos) (3568 Views)
5-Seater Helicopter Built By A Boy In Kogi With Local Materials. Photos / Bashar Aliyu Designs Cars With Local Materials Photos / Boy Who Built Bicycle With Local Materials Gets Gift From Good Samaritan. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Boy In Gombe Constructs NNPC Fuel Tanker Model With Local Materials (Photos) by dainformant(m): 1:17pm
Photos of this young man and his talented work have been trending online after they were shared by a Facebook user. The very talented young man from Gombe state - solely designed and constructed this NNPC fuel tanker model by using locally sourced materials.
The guy's pictures were shared online in order to get the attention of the state governor and other well meaning Nigerians who can help him achieve his true potential by harnessing his gift.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/see-talented-boy-gombe-constructed-local-materials-photos.html
2 Likes
|Re: Boy In Gombe Constructs NNPC Fuel Tanker Model With Local Materials (Photos) by seunO4: 1:24pm
Creativity at its peak..
Kudos to the kid
2 Likes
|Re: Boy In Gombe Constructs NNPC Fuel Tanker Model With Local Materials (Photos) by Loyalblak007(f): 1:26pm
Wow! Hope his state governor sees this talent
2 Likes
|Re: Boy In Gombe Constructs NNPC Fuel Tanker Model With Local Materials (Photos) by MediumStout(m): 1:37pm
If these were to be from the south east, the online miscreants won't let us rest. This shows a united Nigeria is better for our rapid development as a nation. No region is a parasite, we are all unique in our own ways. I hope the igbo's can see that talents is spread across all tribes. Their call for biafra should seize henceforth
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Boy In Gombe Constructs NNPC Fuel Tanker Model With Local Materials (Photos) by Supersuave2(m): 1:44pm
not bad, he really tried TBH
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Boy In Gombe Constructs NNPC Fuel Tanker Model With Local Materials (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 1:59pm
He should be employed in a toy company asap
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Boy In Gombe Constructs NNPC Fuel Tanker Model With Local Materials (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 3:49pm
wow,great talent,nice one boy.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boy In Gombe Constructs NNPC Fuel Tanker Model With Local Materials (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 3:52pm
MediumStout:you just want to spoil this thread but continue.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boy In Gombe Constructs NNPC Fuel Tanker Model With Local Materials (Photos) by nalayo22: 5:49pm
innovativ
|Re: Boy In Gombe Constructs NNPC Fuel Tanker Model With Local Materials (Photos) by dessz(m): 5:49pm
Good talent, wrong country. Kudos
|Re: Boy In Gombe Constructs NNPC Fuel Tanker Model With Local Materials (Photos) by iamloski(m): 5:49pm
This is real talent, but naija no give a fvck
|Re: Boy In Gombe Constructs NNPC Fuel Tanker Model With Local Materials (Photos) by sirusX(m): 5:49pm
Homeboiy:That would be a nice idea
He’s got creativity and attention to detail
I do wonder if that kinda company exists in nigeria...or we import everything on that matter
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boy In Gombe Constructs NNPC Fuel Tanker Model With Local Materials (Photos) by Mrkumareze: 5:50pm
Paying attention to unnecessary things .
1 Like
|Re: Boy In Gombe Constructs NNPC Fuel Tanker Model With Local Materials (Photos) by Scatterscatter(m): 5:51pm
Loyalblak007:
So what will happen After seeing it
|Re: Boy In Gombe Constructs NNPC Fuel Tanker Model With Local Materials (Photos) by L3G3ND(f): 5:51pm
it's even a better looking model at least dis one won't crush anybody
1 Like
|Re: Boy In Gombe Constructs NNPC Fuel Tanker Model With Local Materials (Photos) by Bashirfuntua(m): 5:52pm
wetin be that
1 Like
|Re: Boy In Gombe Constructs NNPC Fuel Tanker Model With Local Materials (Photos) by Diesella(m): 5:52pm
Tire rope on it and draw it along wherever thee goeth.
|Re: Boy In Gombe Constructs NNPC Fuel Tanker Model With Local Materials (Photos) by franudi: 5:53pm
MediumStout:Who told you that the boy is not Igbo?
1 Like
|Re: Boy In Gombe Constructs NNPC Fuel Tanker Model With Local Materials (Photos) by Arysexy(m): 5:53pm
MediumStout:
Udene
|Re: Boy In Gombe Constructs NNPC Fuel Tanker Model With Local Materials (Photos) by NwaliE01(m): 5:54pm
I was expecting to see a model tanker transporting fuel. The guy is well crafted and should be encouraged.
|Re: Boy In Gombe Constructs NNPC Fuel Tanker Model With Local Materials (Photos) by bjdawaz(m): 5:55pm
he try
|Re: Boy In Gombe Constructs NNPC Fuel Tanker Model With Local Materials (Photos) by Frenchfriez: 5:55pm
Pls we really have yo stop this nonsense of celebrating mediocrity. A full grown man constructs a toy and we're here with the drums.
Kids in Asia are creating robots , let's have a word with ourselves.
|Re: Boy In Gombe Constructs NNPC Fuel Tanker Model With Local Materials (Photos) by silasweb(m): 5:56pm
This is awesome
|Re: Boy In Gombe Constructs NNPC Fuel Tanker Model With Local Materials (Photos) by Dearlord(m): 5:56pm
See me see wahala!!
My South-south oil never do una?
U still dey think of how to come carry my oil go North.
|Re: Boy In Gombe Constructs NNPC Fuel Tanker Model With Local Materials (Photos) by kullozone(m): 5:57pm
He tried, but Wetin we go take am do
|Re: Boy In Gombe Constructs NNPC Fuel Tanker Model With Local Materials (Photos) by Ameko4ever(m): 5:57pm
Atleast, he has been able to unearth his own given talent. This is phenomenal. May God give him more grace and wisdom. Awesome!
1 Like
|Re: Boy In Gombe Constructs NNPC Fuel Tanker Model With Local Materials (Photos) by GavelSlam: 5:58pm
sirusX:
All imported.
|Re: Boy In Gombe Constructs NNPC Fuel Tanker Model With Local Materials (Photos) by AntiWailer: 5:58pm
Not bad.
|Re: Boy In Gombe Constructs NNPC Fuel Tanker Model With Local Materials (Photos) by abdelrahman: 6:00pm
The problem is that FG won't recognize him.
|Re: Boy In Gombe Constructs NNPC Fuel Tanker Model With Local Materials (Photos) by wickyyolo: 6:00pm
Maybe his dream is to drive these fuel tankers. Kudos
Always Seek Doctor’s Suggestion First / Angel Stone Solutions Android Ios For Game / Excellent Tool To Make OST To PST Data Conversion Error Free
Viewing this topic: odigilimorrison(m), ecokebaram44(m), Sharon6(f), Yusman316, Kinguche1, Ina2k(m), marinxxx(m), Millz404(m), FreeConCiencE, slimmax(m), Bold11, Temitoper1, chimauga(m), scholarlymind, Mykfad(m), efighter, emeths, Ukeachu1(m), Palmerbarry(m), favouriteYSF(m), Ayospanish(m), Distinction2224, otdollar(m), Okwute001, Ddaji(m), Twemi(m), destinyachiever, juventino, nnaetobi, Felixalex(m), Deuces25(m), tempest01(m), mayor2013, sanmy(m), Ezarazo(m), uzomanny(m), Charlesedet, Austinbass12, DWJOBScom(m), Iamsammy(m), osheiduchris2, Thatitan234(m), akinsoji, Hongbenga(m), Bolajid, Oluwachinta, Fiscabally(m), BoleAndFish, otunba57, Mercykayy(m), ifymadu, damoneymag(m), iliyande(m), sirwilson(m), infohenry(m), bana91(m), Readonee35L(m), eyzeberg, abdelrahman, Hove, Preator, magicminister, Pronmix(m), Esseite, Domwiz4all(m), mychelyte(m), ODVanguard, searchhussein(m), Omoobatogud(m), toysleek(f), Itulah(m), tipdrips, jbix(m), Rolandonyi, excomarow(m) and 124 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16