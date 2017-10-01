Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Boy In Gombe Constructs NNPC Fuel Tanker Model With Local Materials (Photos) (3568 Views)

The guy's pictures were shared online in order to get the attention of the state governor and other well meaning Nigerians who can help him achieve his true potential by harnessing his gift.



Photos of this young man and his talented work have been trending online after they were shared by a Facebook user. The very talented young man from Gombe state - solely designed and constructed this NNPC fuel tanker model by using locally sourced materials.The guy's pictures were shared online in order to get the attention of the state governor and other well meaning Nigerians who can help him achieve his true potential by harnessing his gift.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/see-talented-boy-gombe-constructed-local-materials-photos.html

Creativity at its peak..



Kudos to the kid 2 Likes

Wow! Hope his state governor sees this talent 2 Likes

If these were to be from the south east, the online miscreants won't let us rest. This shows a united Nigeria is better for our rapid development as a nation. No region is a parasite, we are all unique in our own ways. I hope the igbo's can see that talents is spread across all tribes. Their call for biafra should seize henceforth 10 Likes 2 Shares

not bad, he really tried TBH 1 Like 1 Share

He should be employed in a toy company asap 3 Likes 2 Shares





wow,great talent,nice one boy. wow,great talent,nice one boy. 2 Likes 1 Share

MediumStout:

MediumStout:

If these were to be from the south east, the online miscreants won't let us rest. This shows a united Nigeria is better for our rapid development as a nation. No region is a parasite, we are all unique in our own ways. I hope the igbo's can see that talents is spread across all tribes. Their call for biafra should seize henceforth

you just want to spoil this thread but continue.

innovativ innovativ

Good talent, wrong country. Kudos

This is real talent, but naija no give a fvck

Homeboiy:

He should be employed in a toy company asap That would be a nice idea

He’s got creativity and attention to detail



That would be a nice ideaHe's got creativity and attention to detailI do wonder if that kinda company exists in nigeria...or we import everything on that matter

Paying attention to unnecessary things . 1 Like

Loyalblak007:

Wow! Hope his state governor sees this talent

So what will happen After seeing it So what will happen After seeing it

it's even a better looking model at least dis one won't crush anybody 1 Like

wetin be that 1 Like

Tire rope on it and draw it along wherever thee goeth.

MediumStout:

If these were to be from the south east, the online miscreants won't let us rest. This shows a united Nigeria is better for our rapid development as a nation. No region is a parasite, we are all unique in our own ways. I hope the igbo's can see that talents is spread across all tribes. Their call for biafra should seize henceforth Who told you that the boy is not Igbo? Who told you that the boy is not Igbo? 1 Like

MediumStout:

If these were to be from the south east, the online miscreants won't let us rest. This shows a united Nigeria is better for our rapid development as a nation. No region is a parasite, we are all unique in our own ways. I hope the igbo's can see that talents is spread across all tribes. Their call for biafra should seize henceforth

Udene Udene

I was expecting to see a model tanker transporting fuel. The guy is well crafted and should be encouraged.

he try

Pls we really have yo stop this nonsense of celebrating mediocrity. A full grown man constructs a toy and we're here with the drums.

Kids in Asia are creating robots , let's have a word with ourselves.

This is awesome

See me see wahala!!

My South-south oil never do una?

U still dey think of how to come carry my oil go North.

He tried, but Wetin we go take am do

Atleast, he has been able to unearth his own given talent. This is phenomenal. May God give him more grace and wisdom. Awesome! 1 Like

sirusX:



That would be a nice idea

He’s got creativity and attention to detail



I do wonder if that kinda company exists in nigeria...or we import everything on that matter

All imported.

Not bad.

The problem is that FG won't recognize him.