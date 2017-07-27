Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Umar Maizaki Gets Scholarship In Gombe For Constructing NNPC Fuel Tanker Model (9794 Views)

The pictures were shared online in order to get the attention of the state governor and now it has happened for him. The boy has been offered scholarship from secondary school to university level - all thanks to Gombe state government.



Gombe State Commissioner for Youth, Malam Farouq Yarma, recently hosted Umar in his office to tell him about the scholarship. Umar's design project has also been funded by Gombe state government in order for him to maximize his talent.



Source;



Nice. Well done to the government. 1 Like

that's great engineer in the making 8 Likes

make sense

Good encouragement, this is what the government should be doing to develop the youths who got talents and skill. 6 Likes 1 Share

GREAT STUFF FROM THE State GOVERNMENT.... but Hope the Scholarship is not thrown into the bin by the next Government??? 1 Like

auntysimbiat:

make sense

That truck should be thoroughly searched for home made explosives.



I don't trust Northerners. 7 Likes

I noticed you have been trying too hard lately to beat NwaAmaikpe. can't you just have sense I noticed you have been trying too hard lately to beat NwaAmaikpe.can't you just have sense 8 Likes

Slayer2:





I noticed you have been trying too hard lately to beat NwaAmaikpe. can't you just have sense







Who d fvck is nwamaikpe?



Besides, my comment didn't have your name on it so I wonder why you're barkin' and I don't think I need advice from someone who uses pictures of money as dp - that's d symptom of a jobless yahooboy.



Thanks but no thanks. Who d fvck is nwamaikpe?Besides, my comment didn't have your name on it so I wonder why you're barkin' and I don't think I need advice from someone who uses pictures of money as dp - that's d symptom of a jobless yahooboy.Thanks but no thanks. 3 Likes

Bro there is still chance for you to have sense, it's not too late. Bro there is still chance for you to have sense, it's not too late. 3 Likes

Slayer2:

Bro there is still chance for you to have sense, it's not too late. 3 Likes

This is commendable , he should be immediately be sent to an automotive design school 1 Like

Great one. We need to appreciate more creative people in Nigeria.

As a northerner, He'll soon get automatic employment into NNPC once he's of age! 2 Likes 1 Share

Thanks but no thanks. Chai. 3 Likes

This is the first time I am seeing government doing nice work

Good

Weyrey...what's so difficult in thinking before you speak Weyrey...what's so difficult in thinking before you speak

Poverty has made us to discover our talent. More to come

Do you even reflect one who can be trusted? Do you even reflect one who can be trusted?

candlewax:

I have been masturbating to the extent that my manhood gets hard at the sight of soap, what do i do？



cc Augustap, ScotFree



Go for deliverance, you are already possessed with lust for soap...





This is very encouraging if our leaders continue like this many hidden talents on the street will be discovered.Voilets,kidnapping and robbery will be no more in our society.



Kudos to the Governor and congrats to the boy and the parent.

please recharge, thank you.

Loool very funny Loool very funny 1 Like

People like him are those we should celebrate, not BB naija winners

bedspread:

GREAT STUFF FROM THE State GOVERNMENT.... but Hope the Scholarship is not thrown into the bin by the next Government??? i pray so, Cause Nigeria government doesn't have continuity. i pray so, Cause Nigeria government doesn't have continuity. 1 Like

I have one Hausa neighɓour's son who does such too. We have young minɗs in this nation that should ɓe modelled...but for our leaders, we would have ɓeen the envy of China. 1 Like