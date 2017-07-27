₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Remember the boy who trended online after photos of his talented work went viral. The boy identified as Umar Maizaki from Gombe state - designed and constructed this NNPC fuel tanker model by using locally sourced materials. The boy reportedly constructed the tanker model all by himself.
The pictures were shared online in order to get the attention of the state governor and now it has happened for him. The boy has been offered scholarship from secondary school to university level - all thanks to Gombe state government.
Gombe State Commissioner for Youth, Malam Farouq Yarma, recently hosted Umar in his office to tell him about the scholarship. Umar's design project has also been funded by Gombe state government in order for him to maximize his talent.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/umar-maizaki-designs-nnpc-tanker-model-in-gombe-state.html
See previous thread >>>> http://www.nairaland.com/4090158/boy-gombe-constructs-nnpc-fuel
|Re: Umar Maizaki Gets Scholarship In Gombe For Constructing NNPC Fuel Tanker Model by newbornmacho(m): 4:52pm
Nice. Well done to the government.
|Re: Umar Maizaki Gets Scholarship In Gombe For Constructing NNPC Fuel Tanker Model by Hashimyussufamao(m): 4:56pm
that's great engineer in the making
|Re: Umar Maizaki Gets Scholarship In Gombe For Constructing NNPC Fuel Tanker Model by Ifeanyi4491(m): 4:58pm
|Re: Umar Maizaki Gets Scholarship In Gombe For Constructing NNPC Fuel Tanker Model by auntysimbiat(f): 5:00pm
make sense
|Re: Umar Maizaki Gets Scholarship In Gombe For Constructing NNPC Fuel Tanker Model by SweetWJ(m): 5:02pm
Good encouragement, this is what the government should be doing to develop the youths who got talents and skill.
|Re: Umar Maizaki Gets Scholarship In Gombe For Constructing NNPC Fuel Tanker Model by bedspread: 5:02pm
GREAT STUFF FROM THE State GOVERNMENT.... but Hope the Scholarship is not thrown into the bin by the next Government???
|Re: Umar Maizaki Gets Scholarship In Gombe For Constructing NNPC Fuel Tanker Model by HsLBroker(m): 5:03pm
|Re: Umar Maizaki Gets Scholarship In Gombe For Constructing NNPC Fuel Tanker Model by ShyCypher(m): 5:10pm
That truck should be thoroughly searched for home made explosives.
I don't trust Northerners.
|Re: Umar Maizaki Gets Scholarship In Gombe For Constructing NNPC Fuel Tanker Model by Slayer2: 5:22pm
I noticed you have been trying too hard lately to beat NwaAmaikpe. can't you just have sense
|Re: Umar Maizaki Gets Scholarship In Gombe For Constructing NNPC Fuel Tanker Model by ShyCypher(m): 5:31pm
Who d fvck is nwamaikpe?
Besides, my comment didn't have your name on it so I wonder why you're barkin' and I don't think I need advice from someone who uses pictures of money as dp - that's d symptom of a jobless yahooboy.
Thanks but no thanks.
|Re: Umar Maizaki Gets Scholarship In Gombe For Constructing NNPC Fuel Tanker Model by Slayer2: 5:35pm
Bro there is still chance for you to have sense, it's not too late.
|Re: Umar Maizaki Gets Scholarship In Gombe For Constructing NNPC Fuel Tanker Model by ShyCypher(m): 5:38pm
|Re: Umar Maizaki Gets Scholarship In Gombe For Constructing NNPC Fuel Tanker Model by SalamRushdie: 5:43pm
This is commendable , he should be immediately be sent to an automotive design school
|Re: Umar Maizaki Gets Scholarship In Gombe For Constructing NNPC Fuel Tanker Model by kay29000(m): 8:00pm
Great one. We need to appreciate more creative people in Nigeria.
|Re: Umar Maizaki Gets Scholarship In Gombe For Constructing NNPC Fuel Tanker Model by candlewax: 8:00pm
|Re: Umar Maizaki Gets Scholarship In Gombe For Constructing NNPC Fuel Tanker Model by AceRoyal: 8:02pm
As a northerner, He'll soon get automatic employment into NNPC once he's of age!
|Re: Umar Maizaki Gets Scholarship In Gombe For Constructing NNPC Fuel Tanker Model by christinme224: 8:03pm
Chai.
|Re: Umar Maizaki Gets Scholarship In Gombe For Constructing NNPC Fuel Tanker Model by christinme224: 8:04pm
This is the first time I am seeing government doing nice work
|Re: Umar Maizaki Gets Scholarship In Gombe For Constructing NNPC Fuel Tanker Model by maryjan8(f): 8:05pm
Good
|Re: Umar Maizaki Gets Scholarship In Gombe For Constructing NNPC Fuel Tanker Model by Tamass: 8:06pm
ShyCypher:Weyrey...what's so difficult in thinking before you speak
|Re: Umar Maizaki Gets Scholarship In Gombe For Constructing NNPC Fuel Tanker Model by asawanathegreat(m): 8:07pm
Poverty has made us to discover our talent. More to come
|Re: Umar Maizaki Gets Scholarship In Gombe For Constructing NNPC Fuel Tanker Model by Pavore9: 8:07pm
Do you even reflect one who can be trusted?
|Re: Umar Maizaki Gets Scholarship In Gombe For Constructing NNPC Fuel Tanker Model by HottestFire: 8:09pm
Go for deliverance, you are already possessed with lust for soap...
|Re: Umar Maizaki Gets Scholarship In Gombe For Constructing NNPC Fuel Tanker Model by Zdoh(m): 8:11pm
This is very encouraging if our leaders continue like this many hidden talents on the street will be discovered.Voilets,kidnapping and robbery will be no more in our society.
Kudos to the Governor and congrats to the boy and the parent.
|Re: Umar Maizaki Gets Scholarship In Gombe For Constructing NNPC Fuel Tanker Model by Kamoryemi2580(m): 8:12pm
[quote author=ShyCypher post=61544499]That truck should be thoroughly searched for home made explosives.
I don't trust Northerners.
[/quote
please recharge, thank you.
|Re: Umar Maizaki Gets Scholarship In Gombe For Constructing NNPC Fuel Tanker Model by chieni(f): 8:13pm
ShyCypher:Loool very funny
|Re: Umar Maizaki Gets Scholarship In Gombe For Constructing NNPC Fuel Tanker Model by pweetiedee(f): 8:14pm
People like him are those we should celebrate, not BB naija winners
|Re: Umar Maizaki Gets Scholarship In Gombe For Constructing NNPC Fuel Tanker Model by Seunolad1(m): 8:14pm
bedspread:i pray so, Cause Nigeria government doesn't have continuity.
|Re: Umar Maizaki Gets Scholarship In Gombe For Constructing NNPC Fuel Tanker Model by LordIsaac(m): 8:16pm
I have one Hausa neighɓour's son who does such too. We have young minɗs in this nation that should ɓe modelled...but for our leaders, we would have ɓeen the envy of China.
|Re: Umar Maizaki Gets Scholarship In Gombe For Constructing NNPC Fuel Tanker Model by isiaqool(m): 8:21pm
SweetWJ:what about d one wey no get talent?
