E don happen E don happen 1 Like

Chai





I don concede ooo



Wtf is wrong with these defenders 3 Likes

Goaaaaal from morata

goal

Kyase:

make we dey follow here.

I do pray and hope lukaku scores the winning goal with the assist coming from martial

Seriously presence of Kante has a serious influence in this match

Na Kante get Chelsea 20 Likes

goooooooooooooooooooooooooooooaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaallllllllllllllllllllllllll





Goalllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllll 12 Likes 1 Share

Mukina2 oya now

Goaaaaaaaaaaaaaal!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Goal!

aieromon:





E don happen

1 Like

My mind don cut...morata..

Someone should get MHKI off the pitch 1 Like

mmmmmmmmmmmmoooooooooooorrrrrrrrrrrrraaaaaaaaatttttttttttttaaaaaaaaaaaa 1 Like

They deserves the goal we are just playing like a team of coward 17 Likes

Goal!!!!!

Goalllllaaalll 1 Like

Man United no sabi ball

goal!!!them one kill my man utd sha...buh this match na draw! 1 Like

Kimcutie:

Longest time, am fine... Your Assnal team is rubbish. I wouldn't be caught dead supporting shît.

goal up Chelsea Costa the bully nice one from Costa. lukaku no shot on target 60 min

azpilicueta and Morata this season ehn

Goal! OK bye

bettercreature:

you are a team of cowards....brof

Goooooal

Divay22:

What's that no let devil use you o calm down... it's Wat I see :-)

Up chelsea 7 Likes

Morata is here... Guard you post...

Goal....blues

szen:





I thought I was the only one that noticed. I wonder what he does in training

It is either he wants to score from corner kicks or his balls won't even go past the first defender. It is either he wants to score from corner kicks or his balls won't even go past the first defender.