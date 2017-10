Former Beauty Queen, Adaeze Yobo and Former Super Eagles Captain (Her husband), Joseph Yobo are the cover personalities for the October edition of La Mode Magazine.







This is the 23rd edition and it’s available in print and digital.



Gist Via: Former Beauty Queen, Adaeze Yobo and Former Super Eagles Captain (Her husband), Joseph Yobo are the cover personalities for the October edition of La Mode Magazine.This is the 23rd edition and it’s available in print and digital.Gist Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/10/power-couple-adaeze-yobo-and-joseph.html 5 Likes 1 Share