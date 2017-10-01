Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Bizzyaski's 20 Naira Notes Independence Day Attire (Photos) (2760 Views)

Yay or Nay?





https://www.instagram.com/bizzyaski/ Nigerian celebrity beautician cum tattoo genius, Bisola Ojikutu better known as Bizzyaski may have come up with the most unique costume so far to celebrate the 2017 Nigerian independence anniversary. The American trained beautician who has worked on the likes of To to Dikeh, Iyanya, Lil Kesh, Charley Boy, Karen Igho and many more was spotted out and about cladded in an attire made out of real, crisp 20 Naira notes.Yay or Nay? 1 Like 1 Share

What's this 1 Like

where did he cause the stir 3 Likes

This one just escaped from somewhere... I won't mention it o

Madness

Op and Mod, abeg how much the artist pay you to put it on front page? Please be sincere 1 Like

Cool tho

he stirred stupidity

He knew he did something wrong the reason he was hiding to snap the pictures 1 Like

.The guy must be high on his tatoo ink.

MhizzAJ:

What's this

The guy craze b4 ne?

You will go to jail soon. Until then you won't learn a thing about how not to handle the legal tender.

who is he beautifing biko

Towncrier247:

The American trained beautician who has worked on the likes of To to Dikeh, Iyanya, Lil Kesh, Charley Boy, Karen Igho and many more...







So you guys can't even spell Tonto correctly again?



This country don truly jaga jaga









So you guys can't even spell Tonto correctly again?

This country don truly jaga jaga

A very useless and corrupt post!

Who tha fuçk is he?



And should he not be arrested for defiling/defacing our naira note?

What stir?

Come to my area we have mental home nice ones.

I'm still looking for the stir he caused

This particular green note has been worthless in recent times.



The car, the outfit and the guy are all ugly

Many are mad, few are roaming...

Wuminity:





The outfit isn't fine self..he looks like a mad man

The outfit isn't fine self..he looks like a mad man The outfit isn't fine self..he looks like a mad man

yes ooooo

independence indeed

A Fool at 57 is a Fool Forever..

mofeoluwadassah:

where did he cause the stir

He caused the stir in OSHOGBO after a small sniff of OSHOGBO weed

jobaltol:

Op and Mod, abeg how much the artist pay you to put it on front page? Please be sincere

Forget that thing. He is the most popular tatoo artist in nigeria. Na him side all this our Yeyebrities dey go do Tatts. And as much as i hate to admit it, Nigga is Very Good at what he does