|Bizzyaski's 20 Naira Notes Independence Day Attire (Photos) by Towncrier247: 4:20pm
Nigerian celebrity beautician cum tattoo genius, Bisola Ojikutu better known as Bizzyaski may have come up with the most unique costume so far to celebrate the 2017 Nigerian independence anniversary. The American trained beautician who has worked on the likes of To to Dikeh, Iyanya, Lil Kesh, Charley Boy, Karen Igho and many more was spotted out and about cladded in an attire made out of real, crisp 20 Naira notes.
Yay or Nay?
|Re: Bizzyaski's 20 Naira Notes Independence Day Attire (Photos) by Towncrier247: 4:20pm
More
|Re: Bizzyaski's 20 Naira Notes Independence Day Attire (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 4:33pm
What's this
|Re: Bizzyaski's 20 Naira Notes Independence Day Attire (Photos) by mofeoluwadassah: 4:39pm
where did he cause the stir
|Re: Bizzyaski's 20 Naira Notes Independence Day Attire (Photos) by dakeskese(m): 8:17pm
...
This one just escaped from somewhere... I won't mention it o
|Re: Bizzyaski's 20 Naira Notes Independence Day Attire (Photos) by obasivic: 8:18pm
Let me park here first
|Re: Bizzyaski's 20 Naira Notes Independence Day Attire (Photos) by mykh01(m): 8:18pm
Madness
|Re: Bizzyaski's 20 Naira Notes Independence Day Attire (Photos) by jobaltol: 8:18pm
Op and Mod, abeg how much the artist pay you to put it on front page? Please be sincere
|Re: Bizzyaski's 20 Naira Notes Independence Day Attire (Photos) by stefanweeks: 8:18pm
Cool tho
|Re: Bizzyaski's 20 Naira Notes Independence Day Attire (Photos) by martineverest(m): 8:19pm
he stirred stupidity
|Re: Bizzyaski's 20 Naira Notes Independence Day Attire (Photos) by obaataaokpaewu: 8:19pm
He knew he did something wrong the reason he was hiding to snap the pictures
|Re: Bizzyaski's 20 Naira Notes Independence Day Attire (Photos) by Rtopzy(f): 8:20pm
.The guy must be high on his tatoo ink.
Here are some other slay kings
|Re: Bizzyaski's 20 Naira Notes Independence Day Attire (Photos) by Adukey: 8:20pm
Radarada
|Re: Bizzyaski's 20 Naira Notes Independence Day Attire (Photos) by Wuminity(f): 8:21pm
MhizzAJ:Lol... you said exactly what is in my mind.
|Re: Bizzyaski's 20 Naira Notes Independence Day Attire (Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 8:21pm
The guy craze b4 ne?
|Re: Bizzyaski's 20 Naira Notes Independence Day Attire (Photos) by xangerar: 8:22pm
You will go to jail soon. Until then you won't learn a thing about how not to handle the legal tender.
|Re: Bizzyaski's 20 Naira Notes Independence Day Attire (Photos) by optional1(f): 8:22pm
who is he beautifing biko
|Re: Bizzyaski's 20 Naira Notes Independence Day Attire (Photos) by KunkAcid: 8:22pm
Towncrier247:
So you guys can't even spell Tonto correctly again?
This country don truly jaga jaga
A very useless and corrupt post!
|Re: Bizzyaski's 20 Naira Notes Independence Day Attire (Photos) by Lomprico2: 8:22pm
Who tha fuçk is he?
And should he not be arrested for defiling/defacing our naira note?
|Re: Bizzyaski's 20 Naira Notes Independence Day Attire (Photos) by Olutimo: 8:22pm
What stir?
|Re: Bizzyaski's 20 Naira Notes Independence Day Attire (Photos) by dust144(m): 8:22pm
Come to my area we have mental home nice ones.
|Re: Bizzyaski's 20 Naira Notes Independence Day Attire (Photos) by Factfinder1(f): 8:23pm
I'm still looking for the stir he caused
|Re: Bizzyaski's 20 Naira Notes Independence Day Attire (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 8:23pm
This particular green note has been worthless in recent times.
The car, the outfit and the guy are all ugly
|Re: Bizzyaski's 20 Naira Notes Independence Day Attire (Photos) by gurunlocker: 8:23pm
Many are mad, few are roaming...
|Re: Bizzyaski's 20 Naira Notes Independence Day Attire (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 8:25pm
Wuminity:
The outfit isn't fine self..he looks like a mad man
|Re: Bizzyaski's 20 Naira Notes Independence Day Attire (Photos) by hostgate1: 8:25pm
yes ooooo
|Re: Bizzyaski's 20 Naira Notes Independence Day Attire (Photos) by superpauL(m): 8:25pm
independence indeed
.
.
.
.
A Fool at 57 is a Fool Forever..
|Re: Bizzyaski's 20 Naira Notes Independence Day Attire (Photos) by Flaghouse1(m): 8:25pm
mofeoluwadassah:
He caused the stir in OSHOGBO after a small sniff of OSHOGBO weed
|Re: Bizzyaski's 20 Naira Notes Independence Day Attire (Photos) by orijintv(m): 8:26pm
jobaltol:
Forget that thing. He is the most popular tatoo artist in nigeria. Na him side all this our Yeyebrities dey go do Tatts. And as much as i hate to admit it, Nigga is Very Good at what he does
|Re: Bizzyaski's 20 Naira Notes Independence Day Attire (Photos) by readwone(m): 8:27pm
rada rada
