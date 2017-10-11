₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,893,683 members, 3,846,841 topics. Date: Wednesday, 11 October 2017 at 07:41 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tagbo Umeike Died From Suffocation, Autopsy Shows. Davido Reinvited By Police (30115 Views)
Last Photos Of Tagbo Umeike Drinking & Sitting In Front Of Alcohol Before Death / Caroline Danjuma: I Dated Tagbo Umeike; Why I Called Davido Out Over His Death / Tagbo Umeike Died After A Drinking Competition; Davido Promised N200k - Witness (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Tagbo Umeike Died From Suffocation, Autopsy Shows. Davido Reinvited By Police by marryjesus: 4:01pm
The police in Lagos have said that Tagbo Umeike, the late friend of artist Davido died from suffocation.
http://thenationonlineng.net/breaking-davidos-friend-tagbo-died-from-suffocation-autopsy-reveals/
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tagbo Umeike Died From Suffocation, Autopsy Shows. Davido Reinvited By Police by bedspread: 4:03pm
SUFFOCATION WAT SORT OF SUFOCATION
THIS CASE IS BECOMING COMPOUNDIOUS( if der is any word like dt)...
devil CAN USE AND DISGRACE SOMEONE TRUE TRUE
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tagbo Umeike Died From Suffocation, Autopsy Shows. Davido Reinvited By Police by SalamRushdie: 4:04pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: Tagbo Umeike Died From Suffocation, Autopsy Shows. Davido Reinvited By Police by Bellfun(m): 4:05pm
Bloggers ...chai
2 Likes
|Re: Tagbo Umeike Died From Suffocation, Autopsy Shows. Davido Reinvited By Police by Rotiix(m): 4:06pm
Booked
2 Likes
|Re: Tagbo Umeike Died From Suffocation, Autopsy Shows. Davido Reinvited By Police by Florblu(f): 4:06pm
Good one!
Even his 30 billion, father and his Senator uncle will not be able to bring him out of this if he is found wanting in Jesus name.
82 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tagbo Umeike Died From Suffocation, Autopsy Shows. Davido Reinvited By Police by Ballack1(m): 4:08pm
fake news
2 Likes
|Re: Tagbo Umeike Died From Suffocation, Autopsy Shows. Davido Reinvited By Police by Hentizzle: 4:11pm
Another problem..
|Re: Tagbo Umeike Died From Suffocation, Autopsy Shows. Davido Reinvited By Police by fulaniHERDSman(m): 4:14pm
|Re: Tagbo Umeike Died From Suffocation, Autopsy Shows. Davido Reinvited By Police by Homeboiy(m): 4:17pm
Its a lie
|Re: Tagbo Umeike Died From Suffocation, Autopsy Shows. Davido Reinvited By Police by tens4real(m): 4:18pm
all this by mistake bloggers ehh
1 Like
|Re: Tagbo Umeike Died From Suffocation, Autopsy Shows. Davido Reinvited By Police by FTrebirth: 4:21pm
and what has this got to do with politics?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tagbo Umeike Died From Suffocation, Autopsy Shows. Davido Reinvited By Police by shortgun(m): 4:22pm
Davido and his band of dogs are culpable if the autopsy report is true.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tagbo Umeike Died From Suffocation, Autopsy Shows. Davido Reinvited By Police by capatainrambo: 4:23pm
whoever locked him in the car nor try
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tagbo Umeike Died From Suffocation, Autopsy Shows. Davido Reinvited By Police by AuroraB(f): 4:41pm
If this is true, dude meant nothing at all to those he thought were his friends
Nothing at all
61 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tagbo Umeike Died From Suffocation, Autopsy Shows. Davido Reinvited By Police by ddippset(m): 4:52pm
he was locked up in the car. suffocating is a huge possibility.
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tagbo Umeike Died From Suffocation, Autopsy Shows. Davido Reinvited By Police by Lipscomb: 5:17pm
Fake news useless journalist ,the guy also look like sicklier
8 Likes
|Re: Tagbo Umeike Died From Suffocation, Autopsy Shows. Davido Reinvited By Police by 9jvirgin(m): 5:25pm
gobe
|Re: Tagbo Umeike Died From Suffocation, Autopsy Shows. Davido Reinvited By Police by Ericaikince(m): 5:25pm
Wizkid face at the moment
37 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tagbo Umeike Died From Suffocation, Autopsy Shows. Davido Reinvited By Police by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 5:26pm
bedspread:no,ur english can disgrace someone.
10 Likes
|Re: Tagbo Umeike Died From Suffocation, Autopsy Shows. Davido Reinvited By Police by brainpulse: 5:26pm
There is always a primary & secondary cause of death in autopsy. In anyway this is becoming a big case for the Adeleke family as all eyes are on the police force.
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tagbo Umeike Died From Suffocation, Autopsy Shows. Davido Reinvited By Police by Jaytecq(m): 5:27pm
....... I know the door will open somewhere..... IN or Out
1 Like
|Re: Tagbo Umeike Died From Suffocation, Autopsy Shows. Davido Reinvited By Police by joystickextend1(m): 5:27pm
Suffocation?
5 Likes
|Re: Tagbo Umeike Died From Suffocation, Autopsy Shows. Davido Reinvited By Police by gabpaul: 5:27pm
Imagine person wey thin like this come dey drink tombo join why him no go suffocate
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tagbo Umeike Died From Suffocation, Autopsy Shows. Davido Reinvited By Police by Virgohills(m): 5:27pm
Book cheap flights to any part of the world, wanna know how....check my signature
|Re: Tagbo Umeike Died From Suffocation, Autopsy Shows. Davido Reinvited By Police by Anambra1stSon(m): 5:28pm
Bellfun:Nation newspaper not bloggers
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tagbo Umeike Died From Suffocation, Autopsy Shows. Davido Reinvited By Police by VIPERVENOM(m): 5:28pm
Meaning he overdosed on some drug, inhaled a poisonous gas.......... or he was murdered
|Re: Tagbo Umeike Died From Suffocation, Autopsy Shows. Davido Reinvited By Police by HsLBroker(m): 5:28pm
capatainrambo:
|Re: Tagbo Umeike Died From Suffocation, Autopsy Shows. Davido Reinvited By Police by OBAGADAFFI: 5:28pm
Interesting.
|Re: Tagbo Umeike Died From Suffocation, Autopsy Shows. Davido Reinvited By Police by femo122: 5:28pm
|Re: Tagbo Umeike Died From Suffocation, Autopsy Shows. Davido Reinvited By Police by Desyner: 5:28pm
He wants to keep his N30B all alone to himself.
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tagbo Umeike Died From Suffocation, Autopsy Shows. Davido Reinvited By Police by wunmi590(m): 5:29pm
Honestly, this case needs good investigation, I am not hating and I am not saying davido killed him.
But how would one of your crew member die while in the same party, and your guys went and abandon him in the hospital, without propal care.
I think those guys that drove him to the hospital needs to be question more, who gave them go ahead to take the corpse to the hospital? Why do they run away after abandoning the corpse?
Alot of investigation and questions need to be ask.
R.I.P Tagbo
15 Likes
Debie-Rise Plays Guitar For Governor Yahaya Bello As She Visits Him (Photos) / Most Beautiful To Ugliest: Beyone Or Ashanti Or Ciara Or Vivica A Fox / Kate Henshaw And Rita Dominic At A Recording (Picture)
Viewing this topic: Made1414(m), mentro, FISAYOADEX(m), iRyan(m), princebonbay, phoenix45(m), Utibejames, Adeymorla(m), Benedict44(m), sunnywhyt007, femijohn21(m), Juchy, Callmemike(m), ADELEKEKA, soshi(m), Hadeyemy, Oblongata, PrettySleek(f), neyo4, femilovemi(m), Lotiababe(f), Kadri4(m), Teaser4(m), lordimmaogidi(m), hilaryCU, Lilshorecords(m), jmichlins(m), eprynce(m), amadgreat, ivolt, Abudu2000(m), stylse(m), knight93(m), solrussia(m), Nemma(m), drillskillz, Biggestjoe(m), Niza01(m), foljay17(f), max83, fellory, moneytalks86(m), ehinuel(m), Houstency(m), Humanbeingyahoocom(m), shaklisco(m), tolex34(m), donviso(m), Rrankdonga(m), Nanojoe, HerXLNC(f), Chirolechick, prince2much(m), Arelyn, sunnyworld2love(m), donbenie(m), Sarah20A(f), lemonys(m), uptohim2, Lawalemi(m), module(m), double0seven(m), SortOut, Decypher, dannlukas(m), Sammymyte(m), Ayostephen1(m), biggestmanhood(m), chuks000(m), dokiOloye(m), PrinceWezy(m), xclusive600(m), Kolasheyi, Maggie1963, simestgirl2002, brownskilo(m), IAMSASHY(f), sleekman(m), spyroet(m), sutelk, Tjayjosh(m), mycece, xreal, leyte(m), stGabrielo(m), undarey and 107 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10