The police in Lagos have said that Tagbo Umeike, the late friend of artist Davido died from suffocation.



Acting Police Commissioner Imohimi Edgal stated this at a briefing on Wednesday afternoon, where he announced that Davido has been reinvited for questioning.



According to Edgal, the autopsy report revealed that Tagbo died of suffocation, adding that he was abandoned in his car at the hospital by Davido’s driver and two of his friends.



Edgal said Davido has been reinvited for questioning because he lied that he only knew of the Tagbo’s demise while he was at a night club, DNA in Victoria Island, a claim that has been found to be untrue.



http://thenationonlineng.net/breaking-davidos-friend-tagbo-died-from-suffocation-autopsy-reveals/

Bloggers ...chai 2 Likes

Even his 30 billion, father and his Senator uncle will not be able to bring him out of this if he is found wanting in Jesus name. 82 Likes 2 Shares

Davido and his band of dogs are culpable if the autopsy report is true. 8 Likes 1 Share

whoever locked him in the car nor try 14 Likes 1 Share



Nothing at all If this is true, dude meant nothing at all to those he thought were his friendsNothing at all 61 Likes 1 Share

he was locked up in the car. suffocating is a huge possibility. 30 Likes 1 Share

Fake news useless journalist ,the guy also look like sicklier 8 Likes

Wizkid face at the moment 37 Likes 2 Shares

DEVIL IS CAN DISGRACE SOMEONE TRUE TRUE no,ur english can disgrace someone. no,ur english can disgrace someone. 10 Likes

There is always a primary & secondary cause of death in autopsy. In anyway this is becoming a big case for the Adeleke family as all eyes are on the police force. 18 Likes 2 Shares

Suffocation? 5 Likes

Imagine person wey thin like this come dey drink tombo join why him no go suffocate 8 Likes 2 Shares

Bloggers ...chai Nation newspaper not bloggers Nation newspaper not bloggers 10 Likes 1 Share

Meaning he overdosed on some drug, inhaled a poisonous gas.......... or he was murdered

He wants to keep his N30B all alone to himself. 8 Likes 2 Shares